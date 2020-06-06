© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-06-2020

Published June 6, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:03:00           Chabrier, Emmanuel      Song, 'L'Invitation au Voyage'            Felicity Lott, s, Graham Johnson, p         Harmonia Mundi            Melodies sur des poemes de Baudelaire 5:25

00:08:25           D'Indy, Vincent  Tableaux de voyage,' Op 36       Wurttemberg Phil/Gilles Nopre           Marco Polo       D' INDY : Orchestra Works        17:28

00:25:53           Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de   Les Voyages de l'Amour'            Le Concert Spirituel/Herve Niquet           Naxos   BOISMORTIER: Serenades Francaises / Fragments Melodiques  4:59

00:30:52           Ibert, Jacques   Carignane' for Bassoon and Piano          David McGill, bn, Peter Serkin, p         Boston Records Musique Francaise        1:52

00:32:44           Schumann, Robert        String Quartet No. 1 in a, Op. 41, No. 1            Eroica Quartet  Harmonia Mundi            Schumann: String Quartets, Op. 41 Nos. 1-3 25:04:00

00:57:48           Finzi, Gerald     Song, 'Rollicum-Rorum' Brett Polegato, br, Iain Burnside, p       Radio Canada Int'l         To A Poet         1:40

01:03:00           Scarlatti, Domenico       Clavier Sonata in E, Kk 206       Albert Fuller, hc          Helicon Vivaldi - Bach    5:22

01:08:22           Scarlatti, Domenico       Clavier Sonata in C, Kk 513 (L 3)            Andras Schiff, p London Keyboard Sonatas         5:36

01:13:58           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 20 in C   Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer     Nimbus Haydn: Complete Symphonies            14:22

01:24:20           Scarlatti, Domenico       Clavier Sonata in b, Kk 27 (L 449)            Hedi Salanki, hc            Price-Less        N/A       1:38

01:28:58           Dello Joio, Norman        Salute to Scarlatti'         Kristina Szutor, p           Centaur Apres Scarlatti  9:39

01:37:37           Dello Joio, Norman        Homage to Haydn'         Louisville Orch/Leonard Slatkin     Albany  Dello Joio/ Schickele/ Persichetti            17:56

01:56:33           Brahms, Johannes        Hungarian Dances'        Guher, Suher Pekinel, p's       Berlin Classics  Discover Bach   1:47

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Pan and Echo, Op. 53 Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Album: Sibelius - Swanwhite Suite, Op.54 BIS 359 Music: 4:33

Pete Seeger, arr. Adam Ward: Where have all the flowers gone? Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:43

Jean Sibelius: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D minor, Op. 47 Elina Vahala, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 31:43

Claude Debussy, arr. Henri Mouton: Arabesque No. 1 for Orchestra Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 05:00

John Harbison: November 19, 1828 III. Rondo: Schubert Recalls a Rondo Fragment from 1816 (Live) Gloria Chien, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Laurence Lesser, cello Album: Music@Menlo LIVE: Schubert, Vol. 8 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:11

Natalie Dietterich: Aeolian Dust Yale Philharmonia; Inmo Kang, conductor Yale School of Music, Woolsey Hall, New Haven, CT Music: 8:17

Ben Hippen: American Nocturne Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra, Lviv National Philharmonie, Ukraine Music: 13:20

Joseph Suk: Quartet in A minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 1 Gloria Chien, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:45

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00           Gottschalk, Louis Moreau          Chant de Guerre'          Philip Martin, p                       Hyperion           Gottschalk Vol 8            5:06

04:05:06           Schuman, William          Prayer in Time of War'   Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester                    Albany  When Johnny Comes Marching Home, Epilogue To Profiles In Courage: JFK, Prayer In The Time Of War, Symphony No. 4, Symphonia Brevis            15:00

04:20:06           Schumann, Robert        Arabeske' in C, Op. 18   Byron Janis, p                        Mercury            Piano Concerto In A Minor, Op. 54 / Arabeske In C, Op. 18 / Piano Concerto No. 1 In B-flat Minor, Op. 23          7:12

04:27:18           Schumann, Robert        Liederkreis,' Op. 24 (texts by Heine)            Kyle Stegall, t, Eric Zivian, p                   Avie      Myrtle & Rose   1:13

04:28:31           Brahms, Johannes        Violin Sonata No.1 in G, Op 78   Anne Sophie Mutter, v, Alexis Weissenberg, p             EMI/Ang           Brahms: Violin Sonatas 1-3      25:18:00

04:53:49           Schumann, Robert        Liederkreis (Song Cycle),' Op. 39 (texts by Eichendorff)     Kyle Stegall, t, Eric Zivian, p                   Avie      Myrtle & Rose 1:27

05:00:00           Gluck, Christoph Willibald           Il Parnasso confuso'      Cecilia Bartoli, ms, Berlin Academy for Ancient Music/Bernhard Forck                 London Italian Arias       5:16

05:05:16           Gluck, Christoph Willibald           Ballet Suite No. 1            Hartford Sym/Fritz Mahler                      Vanguard          Gretry: Ballet Suite / Rameau: Ballet Suite / Gluck: Ballet Suite I & II / Purcell: Abdelazer Suite            15:35

05:20:51           Gluck, Christoph Willibald           Iphigenie en Aulide'            Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman                       Telarc   Iphigenie En Tauride 1:29

05:22:20           Amirov, Fikret Dzhamil   Six Pieces         Beth Chandler, f, Paolo Steinberg, p                     MSR Classics    Time Place Spirit           15:31

05:37:51           Khachaturian, Aram       Masquerade' Suite (1944)            Russia Philharmonia/Constantine Orbelian                     Delos    Vodka & Caviar           16:33

05:54:24           Balakirev, Mily   Song, 'When I but hear your voice'         Olga Borodina, ms, Larissa Gergieva, p                      Philips   Olga Borodina- Songs of Desire           1:24

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano  Sono Luminus 92147

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone: Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet  Sono Luminus 92147

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017  Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano  Warner Classics 557553 06:30:53 Federico Mompou: Ballet  Jordi Maso, piano  Naxos 8570956

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony  Andres Orozco-Estrada   Pentatone  5186578

07:00:50 Jules Massenet: Le Cid, ballet suite selections  Moscow Symphony Orchestra  Antonio de Almeida  Lydian 18137

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi: Dixit Dominus"  Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine  Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem: Quem terra pontus sidera  Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia  Joseph Jennings  Teldec 21829                             

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar  Azica 71297                                   

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz: Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66  Miguel Baselga, piano  BIS 1953                        

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A, Fire The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 17:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:33

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine - III Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Jeff Scott: Homage to Paradise Valley: Movements 1, 3, & 4 Akropolis Reed Quintet San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX Music: 17:30

Hildegard von Bingen: Veni creator spiritus Anonymous 4 Album: Hildegard Von Bingen: Origin Of Fire Harmonia Mundi 907327 Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 41 No. 1 Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 25:38

Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings, Op. 20 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 13:46 

Hildegard von Bingen, arr. Byrne Kozar Duo: O Quam Mirabilis Est Byrne Kozar Duo: Corrine Byrne, voice; Andy Kozar, trumpet Lake George Music Festival, Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY Music: 3:18

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:57  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:54

10:10:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp  K 299 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 27:49

10:40:29  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34    Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:59

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:52  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4795448 3:40

11:10:46  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2348 25:01

11:37:21  Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:18

11:44:58  Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:55

11:54:03  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 4:56

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this is From the Top’s second “Blanket Fort” show. Created during the quarantine of the Covid19 crisis, this episode features young musicians recording themselves in their own homes (in makeshift studios or “Blanket Forts”) under From the Top’s supervision and it features long distance musical collaborations. Performers include one of the youngest classical guitarists From the Top has ever featured and a teenage composer who discovered his love for music during a difficult time when his immigrant family had no permanent home

Eunice Lee, 16, violin, from Irvine, California performs. Caprice Basque, Opus 24 by Pablo de Sarasate

Emilia Diaz Delgado, 11, guitar from Santa Clara, California performs Etude 11 by Hector Villa-Lobos

Jacob Peery, 17, saxophone, from Elizabethtown, Kentucky performs Tableaux de Provence: II. Cansoun per ma Mio and III. La Boumiano by Paule Maurice

William Jae, 18, composer, Los Angeles, California  presents an Excerpt from Alabaster Wool by William Jae Performed by members of the Lyris Quartet (Alyssa Park, Luke Maurer, and Timothy Loo).

William Jae's appearance on From the Top is made possible with support from the ASCAP Foundation Irving Caesar Fund.

Ryan Gannon, 17, piano, Redwood City, California Excerpts from: Paraphrase on Quartet from Verdi’s “Rigoletto” by Franz Liszt (1811 –1886)

Tuzforro Horn Trio featuring  french hornist Anna Spina, 17 from Skokie, IL; violinist Hanah Stuart, 18 from Libertyville, IL and pianist Kevin Chang, 16 from Naperville, IL  performing the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40, II. Scherzo: Allegro by Johannes Brahms

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:36  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:09

13:17:08  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:10

13:41:35  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 10:35

13:54:40  Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23   Vladimir Horowitz, piano New York Philharmonic George Szell Sony 547185 31:07

14:29:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13  K 525  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 17:24

14:48:16  Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 9:18

14:58:50  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 2:25

15:05:46  Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8927 25:54

15:33:20  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2    Yefim Bronfman, piano Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 19:53

15:54:03  Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18    Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Nikos Athinäos Signum 6000 8:21

16:04:01  Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo     Hamburg Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999366 10:08

16:16:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31  K 297  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 16:42

16:35:46  Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 Op 83   Soyeon Kate Lee, piano   Koch Intl 7759 18:59

16:55:53  Percy Grainger: Spoon River     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:06

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:29

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 7:52

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:52

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:02

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:07

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:04

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:12

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:20

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unlikely Pairs - If you think you and your partner in life are an unlikely pair, wait'll you hear from the 14 couples in this hour, including Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown, Adam and Eve -- and even Beauty and the Beast

18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:56           00:02:30           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Twin Soliloquies        Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast            Sony     SK60722

18:04:20           00:03:44           George and Ira Gershwin           Could You Use Me?           Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland    Girl Crazy -- Film Soundtrack            Rhino    R271921

18:08:29           00:02:43           George and Ira Gershwin           Let's Call the Whole Thing Off            Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers      Shall We Dance -- Film Soundtrack Rhino   R272957

18:11:06           00:03:34           Frank Loesser   I'll Know            Robert Alda, Isabel Bigley     Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast    Decca B'way     012-159112

18:14:58           00:03:12           Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Eve      Alan Alda      The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast    Sony     SK48209

18:18:31           00:03:56           L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim            Tonight Carol Lawrence, Larry Kert     West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast   Sony            SK60724

18:23:07           00:02:51           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival            RCA     ABL1-2610

18:26:58           00:04:06           Cole Porter       It's a Chemical Reaction, That's All/All of You       Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff  Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     1102-1-RG

18:31:51           00:02:04           A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     Without You      Julie Andrews           My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast        Sony     9699-89997

18:34:20           00:01:26           R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  You Are Too Beautiful            Al Jolson           American Songbook Series -- Rodgers & Hart            Smithsonian      RD048

18:36:11           00:01:56           Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Dulcinea            Richard Kiley     Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast           Decca B'way   01215-93872

18:37:57           00:03:31           Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Aldonza            Joan Diener  Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast           Decca B'way            01215-93872

18:42:15           00:02:12           Andrew Lloyd Weber-Charles Hart            Phantom of the Opera   Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman       The Phantom of the Opera -- Original B'way Cast      Polydor 831273-2

18:44:14           00:04:06           Alan Mencken- Tim Rice            If I Can't Love Her       Terrance Man   Beauty and the Beast -- Original B'way Cast            Disney  60861-7

18:48:14           00:03:25           Stephen Sondheim        Finale from Passion            Donna Murphy, Jere Shea         Passion -- Original B'way Cast   Angel            2435-55251

18:52:09           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         Sony     SK60659

18:53:03           00:03:54           Cole Porter       Filler: We Sing of Love/Kiss Me, Kate           Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie       Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival DRG       DRG12988

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:22  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 15:05

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'La Chasse'

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 11 in g Op 103 'The Year 1905'

21:32:41  Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We devote the entire program to Tom Lehrer including "Alma," and the songs about math - "Lobachevsky" and "The New Math"… Also selections from the British stage production of Lehrer material…  Mark Levy talks about "Textures"…  This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

19:21:13  Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto    Emmanuel Pahud, flute Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman EMI 57563 38:20

23:02:24  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 5:16

23:07:40  Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier'    Yekwon Sunwoo, piano   Decca 4815527 6:40

23:14:20  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux    Kirill Terentiev, violin Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:08

23:25:35  Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be    Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra  ArtistShar 121 6:00

23:31:36  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97   Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:37:26  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:53

23:42:03  Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon     Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 4:13

23:46:16  Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano     St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Lorenzo Muti Albany 1058 4:03

23:50:20  Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   E1 Music 7780 5:29

23:56:53  Traditional: The Water is Wide    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 3:01

 

 