WCLV Program Guide 06-06-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:03:00 Chabrier, Emmanuel Song, 'L'Invitation au Voyage' Felicity Lott, s, Graham Johnson, p Harmonia Mundi Melodies sur des poemes de Baudelaire 5:25

00:08:25 D'Indy, Vincent Tableaux de voyage,' Op 36 Wurttemberg Phil/Gilles Nopre Marco Polo D' INDY : Orchestra Works 17:28

00:25:53 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Les Voyages de l'Amour' Le Concert Spirituel/Herve Niquet Naxos BOISMORTIER: Serenades Francaises / Fragments Melodiques 4:59

00:30:52 Ibert, Jacques Carignane' for Bassoon and Piano David McGill, bn, Peter Serkin, p Boston Records Musique Francaise 1:52

00:32:44 Schumann, Robert String Quartet No. 1 in a, Op. 41, No. 1 Eroica Quartet Harmonia Mundi Schumann: String Quartets, Op. 41 Nos. 1-3 25:04:00

00:57:48 Finzi, Gerald Song, 'Rollicum-Rorum' Brett Polegato, br, Iain Burnside, p Radio Canada Int'l To A Poet 1:40

01:03:00 Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in E, Kk 206 Albert Fuller, hc Helicon Vivaldi - Bach 5:22

01:08:22 Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in C, Kk 513 (L 3) Andras Schiff, p London Keyboard Sonatas 5:36

01:13:58 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 20 in C Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer Nimbus Haydn: Complete Symphonies 14:22

01:24:20 Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in b, Kk 27 (L 449) Hedi Salanki, hc Price-Less N/A 1:38

01:28:58 Dello Joio, Norman Salute to Scarlatti' Kristina Szutor, p Centaur Apres Scarlatti 9:39

01:37:37 Dello Joio, Norman Homage to Haydn' Louisville Orch/Leonard Slatkin Albany Dello Joio/ Schickele/ Persichetti 17:56

01:56:33 Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances' Guher, Suher Pekinel, p's Berlin Classics Discover Bach 1:47

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Pan and Echo, Op. 53 Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Album: Sibelius - Swanwhite Suite, Op.54 BIS 359 Music: 4:33

Pete Seeger, arr. Adam Ward: Where have all the flowers gone? Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:43

Jean Sibelius: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D minor, Op. 47 Elina Vahala, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 31:43

Claude Debussy, arr. Henri Mouton: Arabesque No. 1 for Orchestra Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 05:00

John Harbison: November 19, 1828 III. Rondo: Schubert Recalls a Rondo Fragment from 1816 (Live) Gloria Chien, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Laurence Lesser, cello Album: Music@Menlo LIVE: Schubert, Vol. 8 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:11

Natalie Dietterich: Aeolian Dust Yale Philharmonia; Inmo Kang, conductor Yale School of Music, Woolsey Hall, New Haven, CT Music: 8:17

Ben Hippen: American Nocturne Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra, Lviv National Philharmonie, Ukraine Music: 13:20

Joseph Suk: Quartet in A minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 1 Gloria Chien, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:45

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Chant de Guerre' Philip Martin, p Hyperion Gottschalk Vol 8 5:06

04:05:06 Schuman, William Prayer in Time of War' Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester Albany When Johnny Comes Marching Home, Epilogue To Profiles In Courage: JFK, Prayer In The Time Of War, Symphony No. 4, Symphonia Brevis 15:00

04:20:06 Schumann, Robert Arabeske' in C, Op. 18 Byron Janis, p Mercury Piano Concerto In A Minor, Op. 54 / Arabeske In C, Op. 18 / Piano Concerto No. 1 In B-flat Minor, Op. 23 7:12

04:27:18 Schumann, Robert Liederkreis,' Op. 24 (texts by Heine) Kyle Stegall, t, Eric Zivian, p Avie Myrtle & Rose 1:13

04:28:31 Brahms, Johannes Violin Sonata No.1 in G, Op 78 Anne Sophie Mutter, v, Alexis Weissenberg, p EMI/Ang Brahms: Violin Sonatas 1-3 25:18:00

04:53:49 Schumann, Robert Liederkreis (Song Cycle),' Op. 39 (texts by Eichendorff) Kyle Stegall, t, Eric Zivian, p Avie Myrtle & Rose 1:27

05:00:00 Gluck, Christoph Willibald Il Parnasso confuso' Cecilia Bartoli, ms, Berlin Academy for Ancient Music/Bernhard Forck London Italian Arias 5:16

05:05:16 Gluck, Christoph Willibald Ballet Suite No. 1 Hartford Sym/Fritz Mahler Vanguard Gretry: Ballet Suite / Rameau: Ballet Suite / Gluck: Ballet Suite I & II / Purcell: Abdelazer Suite 15:35

05:20:51 Gluck, Christoph Willibald Iphigenie en Aulide' Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman Telarc Iphigenie En Tauride 1:29

05:22:20 Amirov, Fikret Dzhamil Six Pieces Beth Chandler, f, Paolo Steinberg, p MSR Classics Time Place Spirit 15:31

05:37:51 Khachaturian, Aram Masquerade' Suite (1944) Russia Philharmonia/Constantine Orbelian Delos Vodka & Caviar 16:33

05:54:24 Balakirev, Mily Song, 'When I but hear your voice' Olga Borodina, ms, Larissa Gergieva, p Philips Olga Borodina- Songs of Desire 1:24

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone: Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet Sono Luminus 92147

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Warner Classics 557553 06:30:53 Federico Mompou: Ballet Jordi Maso, piano Naxos 8570956

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

07:00:50 Jules Massenet: Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Lydian 18137

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi: Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem: Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 21829

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz: Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1953

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A, Fire The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 17:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:33

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine - III Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Jeff Scott: Homage to Paradise Valley: Movements 1, 3, & 4 Akropolis Reed Quintet San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX Music: 17:30

Hildegard von Bingen: Veni creator spiritus Anonymous 4 Album: Hildegard Von Bingen: Origin Of Fire Harmonia Mundi 907327 Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 41 No. 1 Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 25:38

Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings, Op. 20 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 13:46

Hildegard von Bingen, arr. Byrne Kozar Duo: O Quam Mirabilis Est Byrne Kozar Duo: Corrine Byrne, voice; Andy Kozar, trumpet Lake George Music Festival, Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY Music: 3:18

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:57 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:54

10:10:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 27:49

10:40:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:59

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:52 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:40

11:10:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 25:01

11:37:21 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:18

11:44:58 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:55

11:54:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 4:56

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this is From the Top’s second “Blanket Fort” show. Created during the quarantine of the Covid19 crisis, this episode features young musicians recording themselves in their own homes (in makeshift studios or “Blanket Forts”) under From the Top’s supervision and it features long distance musical collaborations. Performers include one of the youngest classical guitarists From the Top has ever featured and a teenage composer who discovered his love for music during a difficult time when his immigrant family had no permanent home

Eunice Lee, 16, violin, from Irvine, California performs. Caprice Basque, Opus 24 by Pablo de Sarasate

Emilia Diaz Delgado, 11, guitar from Santa Clara, California performs Etude 11 by Hector Villa-Lobos

Jacob Peery, 17, saxophone, from Elizabethtown, Kentucky performs Tableaux de Provence: II. Cansoun per ma Mio and III. La Boumiano by Paule Maurice

William Jae, 18, composer, Los Angeles, California presents an Excerpt from Alabaster Wool by William Jae Performed by members of the Lyris Quartet (Alyssa Park, Luke Maurer, and Timothy Loo).

William Jae's appearance on From the Top is made possible with support from the ASCAP Foundation Irving Caesar Fund.

Ryan Gannon, 17, piano, Redwood City, California Excerpts from: Paraphrase on Quartet from Verdi’s “Rigoletto” by Franz Liszt (1811 –1886)

Tuzforro Horn Trio featuring french hornist Anna Spina, 17 from Skokie, IL; violinist Hanah Stuart, 18 from Libertyville, IL and pianist Kevin Chang, 16 from Naperville, IL performing the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40, II. Scherzo: Allegro by Johannes Brahms

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:36 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:09

13:17:08 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:10

13:41:35 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 10:35

13:54:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 Vladimir Horowitz, piano New York Philharmonic George Szell Sony 547185 31:07

14:29:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 17:24

14:48:16 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 9:18

14:58:50 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 2:25

15:05:46 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8927 25:54

15:33:20 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 Yefim Bronfman, piano Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 19:53

15:54:03 Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18 Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Nikos Athinäos Signum 6000 8:21

16:04:01 Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo Hamburg Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999366 10:08

16:16:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 K 297 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 16:42

16:35:46 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 Op 83 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 18:59

16:55:53 Percy Grainger: Spoon River Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:06

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:29

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 7:52

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:52

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:02

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:07

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:04

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:12

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:20

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unlikely Pairs - If you think you and your partner in life are an unlikely pair, wait'll you hear from the 14 couples in this hour, including Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown, Adam and Eve -- and even Beauty and the Beast

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:02:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:04:20 00:03:44 George and Ira Gershwin Could You Use Me? Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Girl Crazy -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271921

18:08:29 00:02:43 George and Ira Gershwin Let's Call the Whole Thing Off Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Shall We Dance -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272957

18:11:06 00:03:34 Frank Loesser I'll Know Robert Alda, Isabel Bigley Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112

18:14:58 00:03:12 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:18:31 00:03:56 L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Tonight Carol Lawrence, Larry Kert West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:23:07 00:02:51 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA ABL1-2610

18:26:58 00:04:06 Cole Porter It's a Chemical Reaction, That's All/All of You Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1102-1-RG

18:31:51 00:02:04 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Without You Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony 9699-89997

18:34:20 00:01:26 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart You Are Too Beautiful Al Jolson American Songbook Series -- Rodgers & Hart Smithsonian RD048

18:36:11 00:01:56 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Dulcinea Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 01215-93872

18:37:57 00:03:31 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Aldonza Joan Diener Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 01215-93872

18:42:15 00:02:12 Andrew Lloyd Weber-Charles Hart Phantom of the Opera Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman The Phantom of the Opera -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831273-2

18:44:14 00:04:06 Alan Mencken- Tim Rice If I Can't Love Her Terrance Man Beauty and the Beast -- Original B'way Cast Disney 60861-7

18:48:14 00:03:25 Stephen Sondheim Finale from Passion Donna Murphy, Jere Shea Passion -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-55251

18:52:09 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:54 Cole Porter Filler: We Sing of Love/Kiss Me, Kate Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival DRG DRG12988

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:22 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 15:05

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'La Chasse'

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 11 in g Op 103 'The Year 1905'

21:32:41 Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We devote the entire program to Tom Lehrer including "Alma," and the songs about math - "Lobachevsky" and "The New Math"… Also selections from the British stage production of Lehrer material… Mark Levy talks about "Textures"… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

19:21:13 Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto Emmanuel Pahud, flute Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman EMI 57563 38:20

23:02:24 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 5:16

23:07:40 Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 6:40

23:14:20 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux Kirill Terentiev, violin Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:08

23:25:35 Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra ArtistShar 121 6:00

23:31:36 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:37:26 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:53

23:42:03 Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 4:13

23:46:16 Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Lorenzo Muti Albany 1058 4:03

23:50:20 Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7780 5:29

23:56:53 Traditional: The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:01