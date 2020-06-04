WCLV Program Guide 06-04-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Sadko' Yuri Mazurok, br, Bolshoi Theater Orch/Asen Naidenov Angel/ Melodiya Scene And Arias Rimsky-Korsakov Operas 4:58

00:04:58 Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Sadko' Michael Davis, v, London Sym Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier Castle Bolero - LSO Conducted By Yan-Pascal Tortelier 6:09

00:11:07 Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Musical Picture, 'Sadko,' Op. 5 Rotterdam Phil/David Zinman Philips Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnõl, Legend Of Sadko, Op. 5, May Night Overture, Snow Maiden Suite 11:08

00:22:15 Gershwin, George Three Preludes (1926) Jean-Pierre Rampal, f, John Steele Ritter, p CBS Fascinatin' Rampal 1:31

00:23:46 Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in B-Flat, Op. 1, No. 1 Dekany String Quartet Vox Haydn: Complete String Quartets (The VoxMegaBox Edition) 14:15

00:38:01 Falla, Manuel de Pieces espagnoles (Cuatro Piezas espanolas)' (1902-8) Miguel Baselga, p BIS Complete Solo Piano Music 15:50

00:53:51 Eller, Heino Five Pieces for Strings (1953) Ostrobothnian Chamber Orch/Juha Kangas Ondine NORDGREN, P.H.: Pelimannimuotokuvia / ELLER, H.: 5 Pieces / GRIEG, E.: 2 Nordic Melodies 1:26

01:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Pieces, Op. 72 Valentina Lisitsa, p Decca Tchaikovsky: Complete Works for Solo Piano 5:15

01:05:15 Shostakovich, Dmitri Cello Sonata in d, Op. 40 Mischa Maisky, vc, Martha Argerich, p DG Maisky and Argerich: In Concert 25:40:00

01:30:55 Shostakovich, Dmitri Jazz Suite No. 2 (Suite for Promenade Orchestra) (1938) Russian State Sym Orch/Dmitri Yablonsky Naxos Shostakovich * Jazz Suites Nos 1 and 2 1:51

01:32:46 Fesch, Willem de Concerto No.4 in D Musica Ad Rhenum NM Classics VI Concerti Opera Quinta 7:46

01:40:32 Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in d, Op. 6, No. 10 Orpheus Chamber Orch DG Handel: 12 Concerti Grossi, Op. 6 14:29

01:55:01 Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 8 in G Anthony Newman, hc Newport Classic Handel: The Eight Great Suites for Harpsichord 1:43

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A, Fire The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 17:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:33

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine - III Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Jeff Scott: Homage to Paradise Valley: Movements 1, 3, & 4 Akropolis Reed Quintet San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX Music: 17:30

Hildegard von Bingen: Veni creator spiritus Anonymous 4 Album: Hildegard Von Bingen: Origin Of Fire Harmonia Mundi 907327 Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 41 No. 1 Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 25:38

Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings, Op. 20 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 13:46

Hildegard von Bingen, arr. Byrne Kozar Duo: O Quam Mirabilis Est Byrne Kozar Duo: Corrine Byrne, voice; Andy Kozar, trumpet Lake George Music Festival, Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY Music: 3:18

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Liszt, Franz Annees de pelerinage:' 2nd Year, Italy (1837-49) Jerome Lowenthal, p Bridge Franz Liszt: Annees de Pelerinage (Complete) 5:35

04:05:35 Hasenohrl, Franz Till Eulenspiegel Einmal Anders!' OSM Chamber Soloists Analekta Beethoven, Strauss 8:42

04:14:17 Strauss, Richard Don Juan,' Op. 20 Chicago Sym Orch/Sir Georg Solti London Also Sprach Zarathustra / Till Eulenspiegel / Don Juan 17:35

04:31:52 Gluck, Christoph Willibald Don Juan' Ballet English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner Apex Don Juan (Il Convitato Di Pietra) Ballet 1:30

04:33:22 Bach, Johann Sebastian Lute Suite in g, BWV 995 Sharon Isbin, g Erato Bach for Guitar 21:34

04:54:56 Woodward, Ralph Peasant Dance' Salt Lake Children's Cho/Ralph Woodward Cherbourne Sweet is the Song 1:27

05:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Mitridate, re´ di Ponto,' K. 87 Elzbieta Szmytka, s, St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner Philips Mozart: Arias, Vocal Ensembles, Canons 5:05

05:05:05 Stamitz, Johann Wenzel Symphony in D, Op 3/2 New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong Naxos Jan Stamitz 10:30

05:15:35 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Concert Aria, 'Un moto di gioia,' K. 579 Kathleen Battle, s, Royal Phil/Andre Previn EMI/Ang Arias - Mozart 1:39

05:17:14 Chausson, Ernest Piano Quartet in A, Op 30 Les Musiciens Harmonia Mundi Chausson 37:30:00

05:54:44 Gounod, Charles Six Preludes and Fugues Roberto Prosseda, p London Gounod Piano Works 1:21

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:06 Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata' Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:41

06:12:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56 Giuliano Carmignola, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 13:01

06:27:25 Georg Muffat: Florilegium: Suite No.7 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 9:49

06:42:44 John Ireland: A London Overture London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

06:57:32 Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

07:04:32 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 Op 50 # 3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:11

07:11:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 K 137 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 12:19

07:25:13 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow' Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:50

07:30:09 Jerome Moross: Theme & Variations from Symphony No. 1 London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 4:21

07:39:57 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

07:51:27 Traditional: Unst Boat Song Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 4:46

07:56:23 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 2:46

08:07:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

08:14:06 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A RV 82 Eduardo Fernández, guitar English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Decca 417617 10:00

08:26:51 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

08:39:08 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 14:31

08:55:02 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:21

09:04:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 22:00

09:28:45 Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 4:15

09:34:51 Charles Gounod: Faust: Final Trio & Chorus Joan Sutherland, soprano London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 4788210 5:17

09:43:36 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 14:48

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:47 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370 2:51

10:03:06 Percy Grainger: The Hunter in his Career Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 2:17

10:07:10 Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 13:23

10:21:09 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Netherlands Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 058 5:29

10:28:08 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 5:19

10:37:19 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483 8:25

10:47:17 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March Op 54 # 2 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522 3:00

10:52:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 Op 31 # 2 Stephen Kovacevich, piano Philips 4788977 23:51

11:17:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

11:31:30 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

11:47:50 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:55 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011305 19:22

12:30:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 821 9:43

12:42:31 Maurice Ravel: Boléro Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 14:08

12:58:09 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 1:27

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:01 George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 2:27

13:02:42 Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

13:07:19 Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 20 Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Morten Schuldt-Jensen Naxos 572217 22:31

13:31:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:25

13:38:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

13:47:04 Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 11:18

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Draeseke: Sonata in B-Flat Major, Op. 38: III. Scherzo - Allegro molto vivace Matthew Nelson, clarinet & Jason Hardink, piano Album: Northern Fantasies: Selected Works for Clarinet and Piano 1850 – 1890 Soundset SR 11111 Music: 4:36

Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra; Morehouse College Glee Club - David Morrow, dir.; Florida A&M University Concert Choir Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Florida State University, Tallahasse, FL Music: 16:08

Carlos Simon: Amen! Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 14:24

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse -Scherzo Op, 34 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jason Hardink, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:51

Manuel Ponce, arr. Jascha Heiftz: Estrellita (My Little Star) Encore Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jason Hardink, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, Wyoming Music: 4:31

Arvo Part: Summa I Fiamminghi; Rudolf Werthen, conductor Album: Fratres Telarc 80387 Music: 4:18

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn, and Finale United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Severance Hall, Cleveland, OH Music: 7:22

Arvo Part: Fratres, for violin and piano Danny Koo, violin; Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 9:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, Jupiter K. 551 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 26:14

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:57:26 Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie Op 79 Demarre McGill, flute Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:21

16:06:38 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 6 Op 70 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:06

16:11:35 James Hewitt: Medley Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 11:50

16:24:56 George Duning: Picnic: 'Moonglow' & Main Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 3:06

16:30:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3 K 216 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 6:32

16:39:14 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 7:44

16:48:49 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: My soul, there is a country Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:35

16:52:58 René Clausen: Magnificat Kansas City Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 6:17

17:04:48 Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163 6:25

17:13:38 Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides Op 73 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 9:50

17:25:49 Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g Op 94 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:44

17:37:50 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 S 139/3 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 5:18

17:44:24 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 S 139/5 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 3:26

17:48:58 Anton Reicha: Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100 # 5 Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 6:59

17:56:13 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Cherubic Hymn No. 7 Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 3:52

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:46 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 18:28

18:29:41 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Justorem animae Op 38 # 1 Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:19

18:34:39 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Caelos ascendit hodie Op 38 # 2 Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 1:57

18:38:42 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari Op 22 # 1 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 093004 15:53

18:55:09 Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 4:08

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:16 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557428 10:29

19:14:51 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430204 41:59

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:06 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' S 101 London Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti DeutGram 4779525 20:10

20:22:34 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 21:43

20:46:04 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

20:57:02 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 2:45

21:02:28 Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f D 940 Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 19:01

21:23:23 Gian-Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag MarcoPolo 223397 10:28

21:35:13 Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 4:35

21:41:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

21:49:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 31:33

22:22:29 Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings Op 10 NES Chamber Orchestra Dmitry Sitkovetsky Nonesuch 79545 20:22

22:44:27 Jean Sibelius: Rakastava Op 14 CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5157 11:04

22:56:23 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:34 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03

23:09:38 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:28

23:12:06 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:11

23:17:22 Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies Anne Queffélec, piano Virgin 90754 9:12

23:26:34 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

23:32:55 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 14 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 4:23

23:38:24 Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion Milos Karadaglic, guitar European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel DeutGram 17000 4:12

23:42:37 Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger Joan Baez, vocals Sony 745456 4:55

23:47:32 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 5:24

23:53:33 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin EMI 54576 3:03

23:56:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 2:57