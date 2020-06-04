© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-04-2020

Published June 4, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai           Sadko'  Yuri Mazurok, br, Bolshoi Theater Orch/Asen Naidenov     Angel/ Melodiya Scene And Arias Rimsky-Korsakov Operas          4:58

00:04:58           Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai           Sadko'  Michael Davis, v, London Sym Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier  Castle   Bolero - LSO Conducted By Yan-Pascal Tortelier      6:09

00:11:07           Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai           Musical Picture, 'Sadko,' Op. 5            Rotterdam Phil/David Zinman     Philips   Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnõl, Legend Of Sadko, Op. 5, May Night Overture, Snow Maiden Suite            11:08

00:22:15           Gershwin, George         Three Preludes (1926)   Jean-Pierre Rampal, f, John Steele Ritter, p  CBS     Fascinatin' Rampal        1:31

00:23:46           Haydn, Franz Joseph    String Quartet in B-Flat, Op. 1, No. 1            Dekany String Quartet   Vox      Haydn: Complete String Quartets (The VoxMegaBox Edition)    14:15

00:38:01           Falla, Manuel de            Pieces espagnoles (Cuatro Piezas espanolas)' (1902-8)      Miguel Baselga, p          BIS       Complete Solo Piano Music   15:50

00:53:51           Eller, Heino       Five Pieces for Strings (1953)    Ostrobothnian Chamber Orch/Juha Kangas      Ondine NORDGREN, P.H.: Pelimannimuotokuvia / ELLER, H.: 5 Pieces / GRIEG, E.: 2 Nordic Melodies            1:26

01:00:00           Tchaikovsky, Peter        Piano Pieces, Op. 72     Valentina Lisitsa, p           Decca   Tchaikovsky: Complete Works for Solo Piano      5:15

01:05:15           Shostakovich, Dmitri      Cello Sonata in d, Op. 40            Mischa Maisky, vc, Martha Argerich, p    DG       Maisky and Argerich: In Concert         25:40:00

01:30:55           Shostakovich, Dmitri      Jazz Suite No. 2 (Suite for Promenade Orchestra) (1938)          Russian State Sym Orch/Dmitri Yablonsky          Naxos            Shostakovich * Jazz Suites Nos 1 and 2 1:51

01:32:46           Fesch, Willem de           Concerto No.4 in D        Musica Ad Rhenum            NM Classics      VI Concerti Opera Quinta           7:46

01:40:32           Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in d, Op. 6, No. 10            Orpheus Chamber Orch DG       Handel: 12 Concerti Grossi, Op. 6            14:29

01:55:01           Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 8 in G            Anthony Newman, hc    Newport Classic            Handel: The Eight Great Suites for Harpsichord      1:43

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A, Fire The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 17:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:33

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine - III Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Jeff Scott: Homage to Paradise Valley: Movements 1, 3, & 4 Akropolis Reed Quintet San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX Music: 17:30

Hildegard von Bingen: Veni creator spiritus Anonymous 4 Album: Hildegard Von Bingen: Origin Of Fire Harmonia Mundi 907327 Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 41 No. 1 Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 25:38

Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings, Op. 20 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 13:46

Hildegard von Bingen, arr. Byrne Kozar Duo: O Quam Mirabilis Est Byrne Kozar Duo: Corrine Byrne, voice; Andy Kozar, trumpet Lake George Music Festival, Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY Music: 3:18

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00           Liszt, Franz       Annees de pelerinage:' 2nd Year, Italy (1837-49)       Jerome Lowenthal, p     Bridge   Franz Liszt: Annees de Pelerinage (Complete)        5:35

04:05:35           Hasenohrl, Franz           Till Eulenspiegel Einmal Anders!'            OSM Chamber Soloists Analekta           Beethoven, Strauss       8:42

04:14:17           Strauss, Richard            Don Juan,' Op. 20         Chicago Sym Orch/Sir Georg Solti      London Also Sprach Zarathustra / Till Eulenspiegel / Don Juan          17:35

04:31:52           Gluck, Christoph Willibald           Don Juan' Ballet            English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner      Apex     Don Juan (Il Convitato Di Pietra) Ballet          1:30

04:33:22           Bach, Johann Sebastian            Lute Suite in g, BWV 995            Sharon Isbin, g  Erato    Bach for Guitar  21:34

04:54:56           Woodward, Ralph          Peasant Dance' Salt Lake Children's Cho/Ralph Woodward    Cherbourne       Sweet is the Song         1:27

05:00:00           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Mitridate, re´ di Ponto,' K. 87            Elzbieta Szmytka, s, St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner          Philips            Mozart: Arias, Vocal Ensembles, Canons            5:05

05:05:05           Stamitz, Johann Wenzel Symphony in D, Op 3/2  New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong          Naxos   Jan Stamitz       10:30

05:15:35           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Concert Aria, 'Un moto di gioia,' K. 579     Kathleen Battle, s, Royal Phil/Andre Previn         EMI/Ang            Arias - Mozart   1:39

05:17:14           Chausson, Ernest          Piano Quartet in A, Op 30          Les Musiciens         Harmonia Mundi            Chausson         37:30:00

05:54:44           Gounod, Charles           Six Preludes and Fugues            Roberto Prosseda, p      London Gounod Piano Works    1:21

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:06  Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata'     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:41

06:12:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56   Giuliano Carmignola, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 13:01

06:27:25  Georg Muffat: Florilegium: Suite No.7     Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 9:49

06:42:44  John Ireland: A London Overture     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

06:57:32  Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck'     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

07:04:32  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 Op 50 # 3 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 5:11

07:11:33  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137  K 137  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 12:19

07:25:13  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow'    Chanticleer   Warner 574272 3:50

07:30:09  Jerome Moross: Theme & Variations from Symphony No. 1     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 4:21

07:39:57  Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

07:51:27  Traditional: Unst Boat Song     Danish String Quartet  ECM 2550 4:46

07:56:23  Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas    Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4795096 2:46

08:07:42  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

08:14:06  Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A  RV 82 Eduardo Fernández, guitar English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Decca 417617 10:00

08:26:51  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32    BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

08:39:08  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46    Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 14:31

08:55:02  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:21

09:04:28  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28   HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 22:00

09:28:45  Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture     London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 4:15

09:30:00  Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture     London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 4:15

09:34:51  Charles Gounod: Faust: Final Trio & Chorus    Joan Sutherland, soprano London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 4788210 5:17

09:43:36  Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy     United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 14:48

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:47  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67370 2:51

10:03:06  Percy Grainger: The Hunter in his Career    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 2:17

10:07:10  Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away     English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 13:23

10:21:09  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches     Netherlands Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 058 5:29

10:28:08  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 5:19

10:37:19  William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag    Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 463483 8:25

10:47:17  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March Op 54 # 2 Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram 437522 3:00

10:52:32  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 Op 31 # 2 Stephen Kovacevich, piano   Philips 4788977 23:51

11:17:41  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

11:31:30  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

11:47:50  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:55  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011305 19:22

12:30:56  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 821 9:43

12:42:31  Maurice Ravel: Boléro     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 14:08

12:58:09  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 1:27

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:01  George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys    Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 2:27

13:02:42  Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay'    Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

13:07:19  Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 20     Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Morten Schuldt-Jensen Naxos 572217 22:31

13:31:22  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail    Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:25

13:38:46  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture     Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

13:47:04  Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 11:18

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Draeseke: Sonata in B-Flat Major, Op. 38: III. Scherzo - Allegro molto vivace Matthew Nelson, clarinet & Jason Hardink, piano Album: Northern Fantasies: Selected Works for Clarinet and Piano 1850 – 1890 Soundset SR 11111 Music: 4:36

Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra; Morehouse College Glee Club - David Morrow, dir.; Florida A&M University Concert Choir Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Florida State University, Tallahasse, FL Music: 16:08

Carlos Simon: Amen! Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 14:24

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse -Scherzo Op, 34 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jason Hardink, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:51

Manuel Ponce, arr. Jascha Heiftz: Estrellita (My Little Star) Encore Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jason Hardink, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, Wyoming Music: 4:31

Arvo Part: Summa I Fiamminghi; Rudolf Werthen, conductor Album: Fratres Telarc 80387 Music: 4:18

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn, and Finale United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Severance Hall, Cleveland, OH Music: 7:22

Arvo Part: Fratres, for violin and piano Danny Koo, violin; Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 9:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, Jupiter K. 551 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 26:14

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:57:26  Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie Op 79   Demarre McGill, flute Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:21

16:06:38  Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 6 Op 70   Louis Lortie, piano   Chandos 40 3:06

16:11:35  James Hewitt: Medley Overture     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 11:50

16:24:56  George Duning: Picnic: 'Moonglow' & Main Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 3:06

16:30:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3  K 216 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 6:32

16:39:14  Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18   Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9300 7:44

16:48:49  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: My soul, there is a country    Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:35

16:52:58  René Clausen: Magnificat    Kansas City Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 6:17

17:04:48  Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag    William Appling, piano   Albany 1163 6:25

17:13:38  Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides Op 73    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 9:50

17:25:49  Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g Op 94   Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:44

17:37:50  Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3  S 139/3 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 5:18

17:44:24  Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5  S 139/5 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 3:26

17:48:58  Anton Reicha: Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100 # 5  Aulos Wind Quintet  Schwann 310011 6:59

17:56:13  Dmitry Bortnyansky: Cherubic Hymn No. 7    Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir  Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 3:52

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:46  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 18:28

18:29:41  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Justorem animae Op 38 # 1 Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:19

18:34:39  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Caelos ascendit hodie Op 38 # 2 Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 1:57

18:38:42  Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari Op 22 # 1  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 093004 15:53

18:55:09  Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807555 4:08

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:16  Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80    London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557428 10:29

19:14:51  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 Op 60    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430204 41:59

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:06  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds'  S 101  London Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti DeutGram 4779525 20:10

20:22:34  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 21:43

20:46:04  Aaron Copland: Quiet City    Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

20:57:02  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 57296 2:45

21:02:28  Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f  D 940 Leon Fleisher, piano   Sony 506416 19:01

21:23:23  Gian-Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions     Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag MarcoPolo 223397 10:28

21:35:13  Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65    La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 4:35

21:41:35  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

21:49:22  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell    Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 31:33

22:22:29  Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings Op 10    NES Chamber Orchestra Dmitry Sitkovetsky Nonesuch 79545 20:22

22:44:27  Jean Sibelius: Rakastava Op 14    CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5157 11:04

22:56:23  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:34  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80178 8:03

23:09:38  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:28

23:12:06  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood     Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:11

23:17:22  Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies    Anne Queffélec, piano   Virgin 90754 9:12

23:26:34  Claude Debussy: La plus que lente     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

23:32:55  Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 14 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello   Delos 3469 4:23

23:38:24  Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion    Milos Karadaglic, guitar European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel DeutGram 17000 4:12

23:42:37  Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger    Joan Baez, vocals   Sony 745456 4:55

23:47:32  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4791728 5:24

23:53:33  Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin   EMI 54576 3:03

23:56:58  Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 2:57

 

 