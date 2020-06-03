WCLV Program Guide 06-03-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Pandolfi, Giovanni Antonio Violin Sonata, Op 3/3, 'La Melana' Andrew Manze, v, Richard Egarr, hc Harmonia Mundi Pandolfi: Complete Violin Sonatas 5:38

00:05:38 Dvorak, Antonin Violin Sonatina in G, Op 100 Arnold Steinhardt, v, Lincoln Mayorga, p Sheffield Lab A Romantic Celebration Turn of the Century Masterworks For Violin and Piano 18:55

00:24:33 Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Earl Wild, p Ivory Classics Earl Wild: Johanns Brahms 1:20

00:25:53 Grieg, Edvard Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 16 Earl Wild, p, Royal Phil/Rene Leibowitz Chesky Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor/ Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor/ Liszt: Hungaqrian Fantasy 29:15:00

00:55:08 Carpentras Nova belleza Piffaro (Renaissance Band) Dorian Trionfo d'Amore e della Morte: Florentine Music For A Medici Procession 1:37

01:00:00 Beach, Amy Romance Paul Barritt, v, James Lisney, p BIS Chanson D'amour 5:37

01:05:37 Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture' Bournemouth Sym Orch/John Farrer IMP Masters Gershwin: Porgy & Bess, Symphonic Picture for Orchestra; Copland: Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo; Billy the Kid 21:07

01:26:44 Gershwin, George George Gershwin's Song Book (1932) New York Phil/Zubin Mehta CBS Music From The Woody Allen Film 'Manhattan' 1:46

01:28:30 Clementi, Muzio Piano Sonata in E-Flat, Op 12/2 Malcolm Binns, forte-p L'Oiseau Lyre The Piano Sonatas 1799-1801 10:19

01:38:49 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 17 in D, K. 576 Jean-Bernard Pommier, p Virgin The Piano Sonatas 5: K533, K545, K570, K576 16:07

01:54:56 Bull, John Corranto Battle' Burning River Brass Dorian Of Knights And Castles 1:56

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Tchaikovsky, Cui, Glazunov, Rimsky-Korsakov Virgin 91134 Music: 4:25

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39, No. 5 ("from Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:16

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Hymn to the Sun from the Golden Cockerel Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 4:06

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Movements 2-4 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC Music: 29:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 for Solo Piano: Movement 1 & 2 Wu Han, piano Album: Wu Han Live Music@Menlo 2014 Music: 4:12

Jacques Ibert: Trois pieces breves Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 7:05

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion; Lake George Music Festival Symphony; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, Lake George, NY Music: 20:13

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, BWV 1051 Yura Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 15:12

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Lutoslawski, Witold Variations on a Theme by Paganini Anthony, Joseph Paratore, p's Koch Classic Romance III 5:33

04:05:33 Mendelssohn, Felix Two-Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Anthony, Joseph Paratore, p's, Berlin RIAS Sym Orch/Uros Lajovic CBS Mendelssohn: 2 Concertos For 2 Pianos & Orchestra 28:19:00

04:33:52 Brahms, Johannes Waltzes, Op 39 Anthony Paratore, p, Joseph Paratore, p Four Winds Classic Romance - Piano Music 1:48

04:35:40 Ravel, Maurice Tzigane' Lara St John, v Well-Tempered Productions Gypsy 10:17

04:45:57 Sarasate, Pablo de Zigeunerweisen,' Op 20 Joshua Bell, v, Royal Phil/Andrew Litton London The Essential Joshua Bell 9:02

04:54:59 Brahms, Johannes Zigeunerlieder,' Op 103 RIAS Chamber Cho/Marcus Creed Harmonia Mundi Brahms: Zigeunerlieder, Quartette 1:33

05:00:00 Reger, Max Lyrisches Andante' Neuss German Chamber Academy/Johannes Goritzki Claves Schoeck: Concerto for Cello and Strings 4:50

05:04:50 Reger, Max Clarinet Sonata No.1 in A-flat, Op 49/1 Ron Chen-Zion, cl, Roglit Ishay, p Kontrapunkt Reger: Complete Works For Clarinet & Piano 19:12

05:24:02 Lehar, Franz Die lustige Witwe' (The Merry Widow) Richard Stoltzman, cl, Slovak Phil/Arthur Fagen RCA Aria 6:20

05:30:22 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Canonic Adagio in F, K. 410 Chicago Sym Winds CBS Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Members Of The Chicago Symphony Winds – Music for Basset Horns - M- 2LP 1986 CBS Masterwroks Nedtherlands - Classical 1:56

05:32:18 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 29 in A, K. 201 Lithuanian Chamber Orch/Saulus Sondeckis MCA Classics Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 27, 29 & 31 "Paris" 22:03

05:54:21 Anonymous 16th century, English Tandernaken Karl-Ernst Schroder, l, Crawford Young, l Harmonia Mundi Amours Amours Amours (Lautenduos Um 1500/ Duos De Luths Autour 1500/ Lute Duos Around 1500) 1:42

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 5:50

06:15:40 Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 S 427 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 9:15

06:25:54 Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 10:02

06:42:08 Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds H 2:46 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 10:02

06:54:08 Average White Band: Pick Up the Pieces Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105 3:40

06:58:18 Edward V. Cupero: March 'Honey Boys on Parade' Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:12

07:04:00 Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 4:21

07:12:51 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 12:59

07:27:38 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Big Stuff Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 2:58

07:32:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 16871 6:05

07:43:10 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

07:58:26 Anonymous: The Agincourt Song Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807 1:48

08:07:41 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:39

08:16:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav Op 31 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Teldec 90201 9:08

08:27:40 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 5:00

08:32:55 Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4795448 1:41

08:39:49 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 14:03

08:55:01 John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 8:21

09:07:21 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Hilary Hahn, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis DeutGram 3026 16:11

09:24:11 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 5:25

09:33:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 13:37

09:47:57 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: My soul, there is a country Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:35

09:53:24 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:38 Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Hymn to the Moon Royal Opera House Chorus Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli EMI 64356 2:41

10:02:38 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon Anna Netrebko, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda DeutGram 4795448 4:59

10:09:49 Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35 Gérard Caussé, viola Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé EMI 54817 9:13

10:19:24 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 4:20

10:25:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi TCO 1024 5:20

10:32:28 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 6:28

10:43:07 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

10:53:06 Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G Op 68 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9525 24:16

11:18:47 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 10:13

11:30:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 12:10

11:44:31 John Ireland: Satyricon Overture London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 12:56

11:59:46 George Gershwin: Swanee Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:30

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:50 Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 10:16

12:21:14 Claude Debussy: La mer Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060306 22:55

12:45:34 Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 8:28

12:55:24 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 Op 46 # 5 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 3:15

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte BWV 1066 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 2:50

13:03:52 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

13:07:23 George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9439 19:29

13:27:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 4:20

13:35:43 Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783 4:56

13:42:29 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Magnificat in B-Flat Op 164 Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 12:32

13:56:00 Traditional: Basle March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600 3:30

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A, Fire The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 17:34

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:33

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine - III Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Jeff Scott: Homage to Paradise Valley: Movements 1, 3, & 4 Akropolis Reed Quintet San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX Music: 17:30

Hildegard von Bingen: Veni creator spiritus Anonymous 4 Album: Hildegard Von Bingen: Origin Of Fire Harmonia Mundi 907327 Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 41 No. 1 Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 25:38

Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings, Op. 20 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 13:46

Hildegard von Bingen, arr. Byrne Kozar Duo: O Quam Mirabilis Est Byrne Kozar Duo: Corrine Byrne, voice; Andy Kozar, trumpet Lake George Music Festival, Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY Music: 3:18

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:01 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 5:00

16:07:41 Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:09

16:12:36 Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore" Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 11:46

16:27:55 Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Pops John Williams Sony 60773 3:39

16:33:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from String Quartet No. 22 K 589 Dover Quartet Cedille 167 6:37

16:41:15 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 591 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 7:18

16:50:07 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Justorem animae Op 38 # 1 Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:19

16:53:59 Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard Voces8 Decca 29601 4:43

17:04:01 Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance Op 67 Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 6:59

17:11:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 Op 54 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 9:40

17:23:34 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 8 8:32

17:36:01 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:29

17:41:43 Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 London Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8614 4:19

17:47:27 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:13

17:54:26 Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 4:50

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:33 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020208 18:47

18:29:43 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Beati quorum via integra Op 38 # 3 Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:26

18:34:05 Charles Wood: Nunc dimitis in B-Flat Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:11

18:38:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 15:50

18:55:14 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Litanei' S 561/1 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 4:04

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 K 200 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 18:43

19:23:08 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80184 34:04

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: West Shore Chorale, John Drotleff, conductor; Michael K. Lisi, Associate Conductor

Kenneth Drake: I Come With Joy

Charles Ives: Sixty-Seventh Psalm

Randall Thompson: The Peaceable Kingdom

Arr. Parker/Shaw: I Will Arise

James Fritschel: Make Haste, O God

David Conte: Ave Maria

Tim Brent and Amanda Quist: Threads of Joy

David Malloy: The Field

Billy Joel, arr. Lawson: Lullaby

Arr. Jester Hairston: Elijah Rock

F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior

21:00:21 Gordon Jacob: Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights Orch of the Royal Opera House Anatole Fistoulari Decca 4785437 24:00

21:26:14 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 31:40

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:34 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:08

22:08:49 William Grant Still: Romance for Alto Saxophone & Piano Robert Umiker, saxophone Cambria 1060 6:03

22:17:11 Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 37:19

22:55:58 William Grant Still: Here's One Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:23

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:37 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 D 899/3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 6:07

23:07:44 Will Todd: My Lord Has Come Voces8 Decca 22601 3:31

23:11:16 Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 5:03

23:17:22 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

23:23:12 Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement Gidon Kremer, violin Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi DeutGram 4795448 8:45

23:31:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:37:02 Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 6:25

23:43:27 Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 Op 236 Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 3:51

23:47:19 John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 100 5:13

23:53:03 Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 2:59

23:56:19 Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 3:25