WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-02-2020

Published June 2, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Byrd, William     The Carman's Whistle'   Baltimore Consort            Sono Luminus   The Food of Love          5:24

00:05:24           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 93 in D   Luxembourg European Soloists/Jack Martin Handler   Legacy Haydn Symphonies       21:06

00:26:30           Holborne, Anthony         The Fairy Round'           Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus   The Food of Love          1:27

00:27:57           Patterson, Paul Comedy for Five Winds' (1972)  Vega Wind Quintet LDR      Vega Wind Quintet        12:07

00:40:04           Brahms, Johannes        Tragic' Overture, Op. 81 Berlin Phil/Karajan      DG       Brahms: Double Concerto in A Minor Op. 102, Tragic Overture Op. 81 14:35

00:54:39           Dowland, John  Lachrimae tristes'          Empire Brass            EMI/Ang           Fireworks          1:51

01:00:00           Rubinstein, Anton          Valse-Caprice'   Josef Hofmann, p            Philips   Great Pianists of the 20th Century 46: Josef Hoffman      5:01

01:05:01           Rubinstein, Anton          Dmitriy Donskoy'           George Enescu State Phil/Horia Andreescu        Marco Polo       Rubinstein: Symphony No. 5    11:55

01:16:56           Grieg, Edvard    Lyric Pieces,  Op. 43     Josef Hofmann, p            Philips   Great Pianists of the 20th Century 46: Josef Hoffman      1:51

01:18:47           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata No.23 in f, Op 57, 'Appassionata'   Artur Rubinstein, p         Virgin    Piano Sonatas - Klaviersonaten  21:49

01:40:36           Elgar, Edward   String Serenade in e, Op 20       Royal Phil/Charles Groves      MCA Classics    British Music     13:15

01:53:51           Mouret, Jean Joseph     Sinfonies de Fanfare     English Chamber Orch/Donald Fraser    RCA     The Bells Of St. Genevieve And Other Baroque Delights           1:53

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Max Reger: Pictures at a Gallery Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:27

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:13

Florence Price: from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movements 1, 3, 4 Julie Coleman, violin; Eva Cappelletti Chao, violin; Phillipe C. Chao, viola; Judith McIntyre Galecki, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:48

Richard Strauss: Suite from the Rosenkavalier The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 35: III. Finale: Andante Sostenuto - Allegro Moderato Soovin Kim, violin; Kirsten Johnson, viola; Lynn Harrell and Zuill Bailey, cellos Album: Dohnanyi: Serenade In C Major - Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 (Live from el Paso Pro-musica January 7, 2006) Delos Music: 4:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in C Major, Op 29: Movements 1 & 2 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Keith Robinson, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 21:20

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 12:35

Domenico Scarlatti: Three Sonatas for Solo Piano Alon Goldstein, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 08:25

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00           Chopin, Frederic            Nocturnes, Op. 27         Leopold Godowsky, p     Philips   Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Leopold Godowsky            5:26

04:05:26           Korngold, Erich Wolfgang          Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35            Itzhak Perlman, v, Pittsburgh Sym Orch/Andre Previn      EMI/Ang            Violin Concertos / Suite  23:51

04:29:17           Korngold, Erich Wolfgang          Anthony Adverse' (1936)            Orch/Lionel Newman     Stanyan            ANTHONY ADVERSE   1:39

04:30:56           Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Dance Suite      Grigory Ginzburg, p            Arlecchino         Gregory Ginzburg Legacy, Vol. 8: Great Russian Pianists- Bach-Busoni: toccata and Fugue in D Minor / Mozart: Piano Concerto 25 / Fantasia in C minor / Sonata K 310  17:34

04:48:30           Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Les Indes Galantes'       Les Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski         DG Archiv         Une symphonie imaginaire            6:17

04:54:47           Philidor, Andre  Two Canons      Nick Norton, tr, Anthony Plog, tr, Ensemble      Summit Colors Of The Baroque  1:38

05:00:00           Philips, Peter    Paget Pavan and Galliard          Parley of Instruments      Hyperion           Consort Music By Peter Philips   5:20

05:05:20           Vaughan Williams, Ralph           Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis    London Phil/Bernard Haitink       EMI      Vaughan Williams On Wenlock Edge, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis etc          16:16

05:21:36           Britten, Benjamin           The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Op.34          Royal Phil/Andre Previn Telarc   Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/ Britten: Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Gloriana Courtly Dances 17:08

05:38:44           Schumann, Robert        Liederkreis (Song Cycle),' Op. 39            Neil Mackie, t, Scottish Chamber Orch/Steuart Bedford   EMI/Ang            Neil Mackie Sings Britten           1:19

05:40:03           Guerre, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Clavier Suite No.1 in d   Carole Cerasi, hc         Metronome       English Suites BWV 806- 811    14:23

05:54:26           Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Zoroastre'         Les Arts Florissants/William Christie        Erato    Zoroastre          1:38

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:59:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto  K 191 David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 4:26

06:05:34  Aaron Copland: Quiet City    Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 427335 9:19

06:16:23  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro  BWV 998 Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71250 12:34

06:31:11  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 23:10

06:54:33  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:03

06:59:56  Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 4:21

07:05:31  Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo'     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 14:53

07:21:32  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:39

07:28:15  Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos     The Five Browns, pianos  E1 Music 2041 9:33

07:39:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2  K 314 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 17:48

07:59:49  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C  H 659  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 10:22

08:10:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 457619 19:57

08:32:09  César Franck: Les Éolides     Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 11:01

08:43:55  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5  BWV 1050 Erin Helyard, harpsichord Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 18:21

09:05:28  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43   Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 22:59

09:29:32  Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Medley     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 8:50

09:37:49  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 16:16

09:57:13  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 4759101 2:38

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:55  Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths and Butterflies     Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 1:57

10:03:35  Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin Op 15 # 2 Nigel Kennedy, violin   Chandos 40 2:40

10:07:42  Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g Op 56 # 2  Quintett.Wien  Nimbus 5479 14:24

10:22:40  Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade  D 957 Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 471568 4:09

10:28:07  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune     Made in Berlin  Decca 4833852 4:31

10:33:03  Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50    English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:04

10:38:31  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end    Westminster Abbey Choir  James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 10:13

10:49:35  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4  K 218 Ray Chen, violin Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Sony 544775 23:48

11:14:30  Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise    Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 12:10

11:28:11  Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:39

11:37:03  Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47    Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

11:50:58  Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 6:39

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:00:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Woodwind Concerto  K 313 Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 010605 7:18

12:11:08  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052706 29:12

12:41:20  Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 6:36

12:48:28  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101603 8:54

12:58:44  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e  Kk 198 Sergei Babayan, piano   ProPiano 224506 2:25

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:01:32  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Serenade Op 64   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4799854 02:16

13:04:49  Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' Op 50    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 74888 21:52

13:27:38  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie    Marina Lomazov, piano   Lomazov 100 3:29

13:31:38  André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 10:13

13:42:46  Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43

13:51:14  Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture     Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91086 6:56

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Tchaikovsky, Cui, Glazunov, Rimsky-Korsakov Virgin 91134 Music: 4:25

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39, No. 5 ("from Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:16

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Hymn to the Sun from the Golden Cockerel Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 4:06

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Movements 2-4 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC Music: 29:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 for Solo Piano: Movement 1 & 2 Wu Han, piano Album: Wu Han Live Music@Menlo 2014 Music: 4:12

Jacques Ibert: Trois pieces breves Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 7:05

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion; Lake George Music Festival Symphony; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, Lake George, NY Music: 20:13

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, BWV 1051 Yura Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 15:12

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

16:02:56  Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36    Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 5:12

16:09:38  Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40    Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 15:51

16:27:56  Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:38

16:33:53  Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre'     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80125 7:08

16:42:07  Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum    John Scott, organ Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Chandos 8760 9:10

16:52:29  Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9   Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 56730 6:13

17:01:09  John Williams: Cowboys Overture     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 8:51

17:11:27  Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c Op 86    Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 9:06

17:22:24  Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite     New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

17:36:34  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 5:32

17:43:26  Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond    Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald DeutGram 21290 5:18

17:49:47  Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62    London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

 

18:00 INNER CLASSICS

18:01:30  Sir Edward Elgar: Allegro from Violin Concerto Op 61   Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 18:00

18:21:48  Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday    Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:33

18:25:43  Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 4:53

18:32:10  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Grand Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra    Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432081 23:09

18:56:12  Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter    David McCallum, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 4:06

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:49  Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1b    Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 16:26

19:21:56  Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

 

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

20:00:00           Chabrier, Emmanuel      Song, 'L'Invitation au Voyage'            Felicity Lott, s, Graham Johnson, p         Harmonia Mundi            Melodies sur des poemes de Baudelaire 5:25

20:05:25           D'Indy, Vincent  Tableaux de voyage,' Op 36       Wurttemberg Phil/Gilles Nopre           Marco Polo       D' INDY : Orchestra Works        17:28

20:22:53           Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de   Les Voyages de l'Amour'            Le Concert Spirituel/Herve Niquet           Naxos   BOISMORTIER: Serenades Françaises / Fragments Melodiques  4:59

20:27:52           Ibert, Jacques   Carignane' for Bassoon and Piano          David McGill, bn, Peter Serkin, p         Boston Records Musique Française        1:52

20:29:44           Schumann, Robert        String Quartet No. 1 in a, Op. 41, No. 1            Eroica Quartet  Harmonia Mundi            Schumann: String Quartets, Op. 41 Nos. 1-3 25:04:00

20:54:48           Finzi, Gerald     Song, 'Rollicum-Rorum' Brett Polegato, br, Iain Burnside, p       Radio Canada Int'l         To A Poet         1:40

21:00:00           Scarlatti, Domenico       Clavier Sonata in E, Kk 206       Albert Fuller, hc          Helicon Vivaldi - Bach    5:22

21:10:58           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 20 in C   Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer     Nimbus Haydn: Complete Symphonies            14:22

21:26:58           Dello Joio, Norman        Salute to Scarlatti'         Kristina Szutor, p           Centaur Apres Scarlatti  9:39

21:36:37           Dello Joio, Norman        Homage to Haydn'         Louisville Orch/Leonard Slatkin     Albany  Dello Joio/ Schickele/ Persichetti            17:56

 

22:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

22:00:00           Gottschalk, Louis Moreau          Chant de Guerre'          Philip Martin, p                       Hyperion           Gottschalk Vol 8            5:06

22:05:06           Schuman, William          Prayer in Time of War'   Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester                    Albany  When Johnny Comes Marching Home, Epilogue To Profiles In Courage: JFK, Prayer In The Time Of War, Symphony No. 4, Symphonia Brevis            15:00

22:20:06           Schumann, Robert        Arabeske' in C, Op. 18   Byron Janis, p                        Mercury            Piano Concerto In A Minor, Op. 54 / Arabeske In C, Op. 18 / Piano Concerto No. 1 In B-flat Minor, Op. 23          7:12

22:27:18           Schumann, Robert        Liederkreis,' Op. 24 (texts by Heine)            Kyle Stegall, t, Eric Zivian, p                   Avie      Myrtle & Rose   1:13

22:28:31           Brahms, Johannes        Violin Sonata No.1 in G, Op 78   Anne Sophie Mutter, v, Alexis Weissenberg, p             EMI/Ang           Brahms: Violin Sonatas 1-3      25:18:00

22:53:49           Schumann, Robert        Liederkreis (Song Cycle),' Op. 39 (texts by Eichendorff)     Kyle Stegall, t, Eric Zivian, p                   Avie      Myrtle & Rose 1:27

23:00:00           Gluck, Christoph Willibald           Il Parnasso confuso'      Cecilia Bartoli, ms, Berlin Academy for Ancient Music/Bernhard Forck                 London Italian Arias       5:16

23:05:16           Gluck, Christoph Willibald           Ballet Suite No. 1            Hartford Sym/Fritz Mahler                      Vanguard          Gretry: Ballet Suite / Rameau: Ballet Suite / Gluck: Ballet Suite I & II / Purcell: Abdelazer Suite            15:35

23:20:51           Gluck, Christoph Willibald           Iphigenie en Aulide'            Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman                       Telarc   Iphigenie En Tauride 1:29

23:22:20           Amirov, Fikret Dzhamil   Six Pieces         Beth Chandler, f, Paolo Steinberg, p                     MSR Classics    Time Place Spirit           15:31

23:37:51           Khachaturian, Aram       Masquerade' Suite (1944)            Russia Philharmonia/Constantine Orbelian                     Delos    Vodka & Caviar           16:33

23:54:24           Balakirev, Mily   Song, 'When I but hear your voice'         Olga Borodina, ms, Larissa Gergieva, p                      Philips   Olga Borodina- Songs of Desire           1:24

 