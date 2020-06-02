WCLV Program Guide 06-02-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Byrd, William The Carman's Whistle' Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus The Food of Love 5:24

00:05:24 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 93 in D Luxembourg European Soloists/Jack Martin Handler Legacy Haydn Symphonies 21:06

00:26:30 Holborne, Anthony The Fairy Round' Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus The Food of Love 1:27

00:27:57 Patterson, Paul Comedy for Five Winds' (1972) Vega Wind Quintet LDR Vega Wind Quintet 12:07

00:40:04 Brahms, Johannes Tragic' Overture, Op. 81 Berlin Phil/Karajan DG Brahms: Double Concerto in A Minor Op. 102, Tragic Overture Op. 81 14:35

00:54:39 Dowland, John Lachrimae tristes' Empire Brass EMI/Ang Fireworks 1:51

01:00:00 Rubinstein, Anton Valse-Caprice' Josef Hofmann, p Philips Great Pianists of the 20th Century 46: Josef Hoffman 5:01

01:05:01 Rubinstein, Anton Dmitriy Donskoy' George Enescu State Phil/Horia Andreescu Marco Polo Rubinstein: Symphony No. 5 11:55

01:16:56 Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Josef Hofmann, p Philips Great Pianists of the 20th Century 46: Josef Hoffman 1:51

01:18:47 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No.23 in f, Op 57, 'Appassionata' Artur Rubinstein, p Virgin Piano Sonatas - Klaviersonaten 21:49

01:40:36 Elgar, Edward String Serenade in e, Op 20 Royal Phil/Charles Groves MCA Classics British Music 13:15

01:53:51 Mouret, Jean Joseph Sinfonies de Fanfare English Chamber Orch/Donald Fraser RCA The Bells Of St. Genevieve And Other Baroque Delights 1:53

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Reger: Four Tone Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Max Reger: Pictures at a Gallery Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:27

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:13

Florence Price: from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movements 1, 3, 4 Julie Coleman, violin; Eva Cappelletti Chao, violin; Phillipe C. Chao, viola; Judith McIntyre Galecki, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:48

Richard Strauss: Suite from the Rosenkavalier The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 35: III. Finale: Andante Sostenuto - Allegro Moderato Soovin Kim, violin; Kirsten Johnson, viola; Lynn Harrell and Zuill Bailey, cellos Album: Dohnanyi: Serenade In C Major - Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 (Live from el Paso Pro-musica January 7, 2006) Delos Music: 4:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in C Major, Op 29: Movements 1 & 2 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Keith Robinson, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 21:20

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 12:35

Domenico Scarlatti: Three Sonatas for Solo Piano Alon Goldstein, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 08:25

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Chopin, Frederic Nocturnes, Op. 27 Leopold Godowsky, p Philips Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Leopold Godowsky 5:26

04:05:26 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 Itzhak Perlman, v, Pittsburgh Sym Orch/Andre Previn EMI/Ang Violin Concertos / Suite 23:51

04:29:17 Korngold, Erich Wolfgang Anthony Adverse' (1936) Orch/Lionel Newman Stanyan ANTHONY ADVERSE 1:39

04:30:56 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Dance Suite Grigory Ginzburg, p Arlecchino Gregory Ginzburg Legacy, Vol. 8: Great Russian Pianists- Bach-Busoni: toccata and Fugue in D Minor / Mozart: Piano Concerto 25 / Fantasia in C minor / Sonata K 310 17:34

04:48:30 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Indes Galantes' Les Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski DG Archiv Une symphonie imaginaire 6:17

04:54:47 Philidor, Andre Two Canons Nick Norton, tr, Anthony Plog, tr, Ensemble Summit Colors Of The Baroque 1:38

05:00:00 Philips, Peter Paget Pavan and Galliard Parley of Instruments Hyperion Consort Music By Peter Philips 5:20

05:05:20 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis London Phil/Bernard Haitink EMI Vaughan Williams On Wenlock Edge, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis etc 16:16

05:21:36 Britten, Benjamin The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Op.34 Royal Phil/Andre Previn Telarc Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/ Britten: Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Gloriana Courtly Dances 17:08

05:38:44 Schumann, Robert Liederkreis (Song Cycle),' Op. 39 Neil Mackie, t, Scottish Chamber Orch/Steuart Bedford EMI/Ang Neil Mackie Sings Britten 1:19

05:40:03 Guerre, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Clavier Suite No.1 in d Carole Cerasi, hc Metronome English Suites BWV 806- 811 14:23

05:54:26 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Zoroastre' Les Arts Florissants/William Christie Erato Zoroastre 1:38

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:59:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto K 191 David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 4:26

06:05:34 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335 9:19

06:16:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro BWV 998 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 12:34

06:31:11 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 23:10

06:54:33 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:03

06:59:56 Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 4:21

07:05:31 Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 14:53

07:21:32 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:39

07:28:15 Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041 9:33

07:39:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 K 314 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 17:48

07:59:49 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C H 659 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 10:22

08:10:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457619 19:57

08:32:09 César Franck: Les Éolides Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 11:01

08:43:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Erin Helyard, harpsichord Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 18:21

09:05:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 22:59

09:29:32 Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Medley Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 8:50

09:37:49 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 16:16

09:57:13 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 2:38

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:55 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths and Butterflies Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 1:57

10:03:35 Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin Op 15 # 2 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 2:40

10:07:42 Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g Op 56 # 2 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 14:24

10:22:40 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 4:09

10:28:07 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Made in Berlin Decca 4833852 4:31

10:33:03 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:04

10:38:31 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 10:13

10:49:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Ray Chen, violin Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Sony 544775 23:48

11:14:30 Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 12:10

11:28:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:39

11:37:03 Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

11:50:58 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 6:39

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:00:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Woodwind Concerto K 313 Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 010605 7:18

12:11:08 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052706 29:12

12:41:20 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 6:36

12:48:28 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101603 8:54

12:58:44 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 198 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 2:25

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:01:32 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Serenade Op 64 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 02:16

13:04:49 Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' Op 50 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 74888 21:52

13:27:38 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 3:29

13:31:38 André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 10:13

13:42:46 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43

13:51:14 Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91086 6:56

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Tchaikovsky, Cui, Glazunov, Rimsky-Korsakov Virgin 91134 Music: 4:25

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39, No. 5 ("from Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:16

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Hymn to the Sun from the Golden Cockerel Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 4:06

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Movements 2-4 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC Music: 29:22

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 for Solo Piano: Movement 1 & 2 Wu Han, piano Album: Wu Han Live Music@Menlo 2014 Music: 4:12

Jacques Ibert: Trois pieces breves Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 7:05

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion; Lake George Music Festival Symphony; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, Lake George, NY Music: 20:13

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, BWV 1051 Yura Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 15:12

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

16:02:56 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 5:12

16:09:38 Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 15:51

16:27:56 Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:38

16:33:53 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80125 7:08

16:42:07 Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum John Scott, organ Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Chandos 8760 9:10

16:52:29 Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9 Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730 6:13

17:01:09 John Williams: Cowboys Overture Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 8:51

17:11:27 Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c Op 86 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 9:06

17:22:24 Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

17:36:34 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 5:32

17:43:26 Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald DeutGram 21290 5:18

17:49:47 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

18:00 INNER CLASSICS

18:01:30 Sir Edward Elgar: Allegro from Violin Concerto Op 61 Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 18:00

18:21:48 Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:33

18:25:43 Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 4:53

18:32:10 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Grand Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432081 23:09

18:56:12 Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter David McCallum, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 4:06

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:49 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1b Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 16:26

19:21:56 Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

20:00:00 Chabrier, Emmanuel Song, 'L'Invitation au Voyage' Felicity Lott, s, Graham Johnson, p Harmonia Mundi Melodies sur des poemes de Baudelaire 5:25

20:05:25 D'Indy, Vincent Tableaux de voyage,' Op 36 Wurttemberg Phil/Gilles Nopre Marco Polo D' INDY : Orchestra Works 17:28

20:22:53 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Les Voyages de l'Amour' Le Concert Spirituel/Herve Niquet Naxos BOISMORTIER: Serenades Françaises / Fragments Melodiques 4:59

20:27:52 Ibert, Jacques Carignane' for Bassoon and Piano David McGill, bn, Peter Serkin, p Boston Records Musique Française 1:52

20:29:44 Schumann, Robert String Quartet No. 1 in a, Op. 41, No. 1 Eroica Quartet Harmonia Mundi Schumann: String Quartets, Op. 41 Nos. 1-3 25:04:00

20:54:48 Finzi, Gerald Song, 'Rollicum-Rorum' Brett Polegato, br, Iain Burnside, p Radio Canada Int'l To A Poet 1:40

21:00:00 Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in E, Kk 206 Albert Fuller, hc Helicon Vivaldi - Bach 5:22

21:10:58 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 20 in C Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer Nimbus Haydn: Complete Symphonies 14:22

21:26:58 Dello Joio, Norman Salute to Scarlatti' Kristina Szutor, p Centaur Apres Scarlatti 9:39

21:36:37 Dello Joio, Norman Homage to Haydn' Louisville Orch/Leonard Slatkin Albany Dello Joio/ Schickele/ Persichetti 17:56

22:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

22:00:00 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Chant de Guerre' Philip Martin, p Hyperion Gottschalk Vol 8 5:06

22:05:06 Schuman, William Prayer in Time of War' Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester Albany When Johnny Comes Marching Home, Epilogue To Profiles In Courage: JFK, Prayer In The Time Of War, Symphony No. 4, Symphonia Brevis 15:00

22:20:06 Schumann, Robert Arabeske' in C, Op. 18 Byron Janis, p Mercury Piano Concerto In A Minor, Op. 54 / Arabeske In C, Op. 18 / Piano Concerto No. 1 In B-flat Minor, Op. 23 7:12

22:27:18 Schumann, Robert Liederkreis,' Op. 24 (texts by Heine) Kyle Stegall, t, Eric Zivian, p Avie Myrtle & Rose 1:13

22:28:31 Brahms, Johannes Violin Sonata No.1 in G, Op 78 Anne Sophie Mutter, v, Alexis Weissenberg, p EMI/Ang Brahms: Violin Sonatas 1-3 25:18:00

22:53:49 Schumann, Robert Liederkreis (Song Cycle),' Op. 39 (texts by Eichendorff) Kyle Stegall, t, Eric Zivian, p Avie Myrtle & Rose 1:27

23:00:00 Gluck, Christoph Willibald Il Parnasso confuso' Cecilia Bartoli, ms, Berlin Academy for Ancient Music/Bernhard Forck London Italian Arias 5:16

23:05:16 Gluck, Christoph Willibald Ballet Suite No. 1 Hartford Sym/Fritz Mahler Vanguard Gretry: Ballet Suite / Rameau: Ballet Suite / Gluck: Ballet Suite I & II / Purcell: Abdelazer Suite 15:35

23:20:51 Gluck, Christoph Willibald Iphigenie en Aulide' Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman Telarc Iphigenie En Tauride 1:29

23:22:20 Amirov, Fikret Dzhamil Six Pieces Beth Chandler, f, Paolo Steinberg, p MSR Classics Time Place Spirit 15:31

23:37:51 Khachaturian, Aram Masquerade' Suite (1944) Russia Philharmonia/Constantine Orbelian Delos Vodka & Caviar 16:33

23:54:24 Balakirev, Mily Song, 'When I but hear your voice' Olga Borodina, ms, Larissa Gergieva, p Philips Olga Borodina- Songs of Desire 1:24