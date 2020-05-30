WCLV Program Guide 05-30-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 19, 'Es erhub sich ein Streit (There arose a strife)' Peter Schreier, t; Ludwig Güttler, tr; New Bach Collegium/Max Pommer Capriccio The Bach Trumpet 5:25

00:05:25 Schubert, Franz Wanderer Fantasy' in C, D 760 Murray Perahia, p CBS Fantasie, Op.17 / 'Wanderer' Fantasie 21:48

00:27:13 Tchaikovsky, Peter Sleeping Beauty', Op. 66 Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy CBS Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 (Excerpts) 1:32

00:28:45 Arensky, Anton Piano Concerto in f, Op 2 Konstantin Scherbakov, p; Russian Phil/Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos Arensky: Piano Concerto in F Minor 26:22:00

00:55:07 Dargomizhsky, Alexander Song, 'Youth and the Maiden' Dmitri Hvorostovsky, br; Ivari Ilja, p Delos Dmitri Hvorostovsky * Pushkin Romances 1:13

01:00:00 Mertz, Johann Kaspar Tarantelle, Op 13/6 Waller and Maxwell Guitar Duo Music From Northwestern N/A 5:24

01:05:24 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 8 in F, Op. 93 Philadelphia Orch/Riccardo Muti EMI/Ang Beethoven: Symphonies Nos 7 & 8 24:48:00

01:30:12 Weber, Carl Maria von Songs, Op 15 Martyn Hill, t; Christopher Hogwood, forte-p L'Oiseau Lyre Weber: Songs 1:21

01:31:33 Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Clarinet Concerto #4 in e Ernst Ottensamer, cl; Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner Naxos SPOHR: Clarinet Concertos Nos. 2 and 4 / Fantasia, Op. 81 23:20

01:54:53 Anonymous 16th century, Italian Balletto Jacob Heringman, l Avie The Siena Lute Book 1:38

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Florence Price: Elfentanz Esther Pak, piano and Dawn Wohn, violin Album: Perspectives Delos Music: 4:05

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D major, K.385, "Haffner" ROCO; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 18:16

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae A Far Cry Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:50

Johannes Brahms (Arr, Ettora Causa): Four Vocal Songs arranged for viola and piano Ettore Causa, viola; Esther Park, piano Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 9:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1 "Ghost": Movement 2 Largo assai Emmanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Album: Immortal Beloved Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 66301 Music: 4:35

Claude Debussy, arr. Gustave Samazeuilh: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Mimi Stillman, flute; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble + Concert at the College, College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Music: 9:00

Galina Ustvolskaya: Symphonic Poem #1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 19:27

Ludwig van Beethoven, arr. Anderson and Roe: Allegretto from Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68 Anderson and Roe Piano Duo: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 9:57

Richard Finch, Ludwig van Beethoven, Simon Whiteley: That's The Way Beethoven Likes It The Queen's Six The Friends of Chamber Music, A&M United Methodist Church, College Station, TX Music: 3:53

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Inventions, BWV 772/86; Sinfonias, BWV 787/801 Evgeni Koroliov, p Hänssler Classics Bach: Inventions, Sinfonias 5:06

04:05:06 Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Sonata no.8 in G, Op.30/3 Jascha Heifetz, v; Emanuel Bay, p RCA The Heifetz Collection, Volume 16: Violin Sonatas 17:31

04:22:37 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier,' Book 1, BWV 846/69 Keith Jarrett, p ECM Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1 1:32

04:24:09 Abel, Carl Friedrich Symphony #3 in D Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd Chandos Abel 10:59

04:35:08 Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg' Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman Mintel Archive Music of the Baroque 19:12

04:54:20 Bach, Johann Sebastian Inventions, BWV 772/86; Sinfonias, BWV 787/801 Evgeni Koroliov, p Hänssler Classics Bach: Inventions, Sinfonias 1:40

05:00:00 Reinecke, Carl Toy' Symphony Raymond Lewenthal, p; Ensemble Seraphim Toy Symphonies & Other Fun 5:45

05:05:45 Reinecke, Carl Phantasiestücke,' Op 43 Zaslav Duo Music & Arts Brahms & Friends 12:38

05:18:23 Reinecke, Carl Toy' Symphony Raymond Lewenthal, p; Ensemble Seraphim Toy Symphonies & Other Fun 1:48

05:20:11 Medtner, Nikolai Piano Concerto #3, Op 60 Nikolai Demidenko, p; BBC Scottish Stm/Jerzy Maksymiuk Hyperion Romantic Piano Concerto-2 35:27:00

05:55:38 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Preludes, Op. 32 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p London Rachmaninov: 24 Preludes * Vladimir Ashkenazy 1:47

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

07:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7 Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Tempesta di Mare, Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866 Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:02

Yuko Uebayashi: Au-dela du Temps Movement 4 La lumiere tournante dans le reve Carol Wincenc, flute; Tanya Dusevic Witek, flute; Emile Naoumoff, piano Album: Misericordia Azica 71325 Music: 4:25

Robert Schumann: Of Foreign Lands and Peoples from Kinderscenen Op 15 (encore) Daniil Trifanov, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 2:03

Jake Heggie: Full Circle Fifty Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano; Escher String Quartet The Morgan Library & Museum, The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY Music: 11:39

Florence Beatrice Price: Symphony No. 3 in c minor Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 29:05

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:43 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 4:25

10:08:46 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

10:21:40 Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 463179 29:59

10:52:43 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: There is beauty in the bellow of the blast Felicity Palmer, mezzo-soprano Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:00

10:55:01 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202 2:48

11:06:20 Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7005 3:45

11:11:15 Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 15:43

11:27:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Sonata No. 15 Op 28 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:16

11:37:10 Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band Op 28 # 2 Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 11:28

11:49:56 Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 7:54

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 15, 2019 - From the Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts, this week’s From the Top features a cast made up entirely by students of the renowned high school. Film and television actor Damon Gupton is our guest host and sets the stage for a young tubist who performs a virtuosic concerto backed by the full orchestra, a group of seven percussionists performs the aptly titled work “Shared Space”, and a 17-year-old cellist passionately performs a beautiful work by Tchaikovsky

JunMing Wen, 17, tuba performs I. Prelude. Allegro moderato from the Tuba Concerto by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Selections from Swan Lake, Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), conducted by guest host, Damon Gupton

Esther Chae, 17, cello performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Michelle Cann, piano

Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble performs “Shared Space” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).The Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble’s appearance on From the Top Show 368 is supported by Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP).

Luis Marquez Teruel, 17, bassoon performs II. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with Michelle Cann, piano

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez (b.1950), conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:01 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 19:07

13:24:49 Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

13:38:55 Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 14:30

13:55:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 K 466 Martha Argerich, piano Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4791033 30:52

14:28:11 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite Z 597 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 907110 10:00

14:40:43 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 16:48

14:58:23 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:45

15:06:13 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 40:11

15:47:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 10:05

15:58:21 Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:20

16:04:29 Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 10:16

16:17:17 Richard Strauss: In the Ruins of Rome from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 12:08

16:31:12 Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 11:27

16:43:33 Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 9:12

16:53:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 7:44

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 1

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:55

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 8:21

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:18

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:51

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:40

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:38

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 10:20

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:44

17:58:22 Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 3:14

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Stories - Gather 'round for story hour courtesy of Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim & Kander and Ebb, among others. Their songs are all funny, charming, outrageous or touching stories told in just three or four minutes!

18:01:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:55 00:02:57 Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling Frank Loesser Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:05:48 00:04:19 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban Nothing Priscilla Lopez A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:10:17 00:03:11 Cole Porter Two Little Babes in the Wood Cole Porter Cole Porter, 1925-41 JJA JJA1973A

18:13:21 00:02:39 Cole Porter Tale of the Oyster Kaye Ballard Cole Porter Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD-121

18:16:16 00:03:33 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Holy Man and the New Yorker Gerry Matthews Jones & Schmidt: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3404

18:19:59 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Hamlet Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942

18:22:59 00:04:48 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cheerleader Phyllis Newman The Madwoman of Central Park West -- Original Cast DRG CDSL-5212

18:29:51 00:04:28 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Melisande Robert Horton, Inga Swenson 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:34:47 00:03:24 Stephen Sondheim Two Fairy Tales Mark Lambert, Victoria Mallory Sondheim: A Musical Tribute RCA 60515--2

18:38:39 00:02:15 Frank Loesser Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat Stubby Kaye Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112

18:41:39 00:02:15 Marc Blitzstein Bird Upon the Tree Karen Holvik, William Sharp Marc Blitzstein: Zipperfly and Other Songs Koch 3-7050-2H1

18:43:45 00:03:47 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Butterfly John Cunningham, Lorraine Serrabian Zorba -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64665

18:48:23 00:04:40 John Kander-Fred Ebb Ring Them Bells John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening with Kander and Ebb Laureate LL-604

18:53:07 00:00:53 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:54:08 00:03:52 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: The Lonely Goatherd Mary Martin The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:03 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 8:52

19:15:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons Chandos 40 43:10

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to 'William Tell'

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Concerto in g Op 33

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A Op 141

21:49:39 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Most of this program rhymes with Bob and Ray, the Upstairs at the Downstairs, Nichols and May, Severn Darden and Dylan Thomas who reads poems by other writers and his own "Visit to America"… Richard Howland-Bolton discusses "The Curse of Shakespeare… This Week in the Media.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:16 Stephen Feigenbaum: Serenade for Strings Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80745 6:42

23:09:59 Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 48260 2:37

23:12:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 6:39

23:21:07 Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 4:14

23:25:22 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

23:32:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 8 Op 13 Daniel Barenboim, piano Decca 16871 5:23

23:39:11 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 7:05

23:46:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:10

23:50:28 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780 6:20

23:57:34 Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:39