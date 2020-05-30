© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-30-2020

Published May 30, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Cantata No. 19, 'Es erhub sich ein Streit (There arose a strife)'    Peter Schreier, t; Ludwig Güttler, tr; New Bach Collegium/Max Pommer Capriccio          The Bach Trumpet         5:25

00:05:25            Schubert, Franz Wanderer Fantasy' in C, D 760   Murray Perahia, p         CBS     Fantasie, Op.17 / 'Wanderer' Fantasie       21:48

00:27:13            Tchaikovsky, Peter        Sleeping Beauty', Op. 66            Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy       CBS            Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 (Excerpts)        1:32

00:28:45            Arensky, Anton Piano Concerto in f, Op 2           Konstantin Scherbakov, p; Russian Phil/Dmitry Yablonsky        Naxos   Arensky: Piano Concerto in F Minor        26:22:00

00:55:07            Dargomizhsky, Alexander          Song, 'Youth and the Maiden'     Dmitri Hvorostovsky, br; Ivari Ilja, p            Delos   Dmitri Hvorostovsky * Pushkin Romances           1:13

01:00:00            Mertz, Johann Kaspar    Tarantelle, Op 13/6        Waller and Maxwell Guitar Duo  Music From Northwestern     N/A       5:24

01:05:24            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Symphony No. 8 in F, Op. 93     Philadelphia Orch/Riccardo Muti EMI/Ang            Beethoven: Symphonies Nos 7 & 8         24:48:00

01:30:12            Weber, Carl Maria von   Songs, Op 15    Martyn Hill, t; Christopher Hogwood, forte-p       L'Oiseau Lyre            Weber: Songs   1:21

01:31:33            Spohr, Ludwig (Louis)    Clarinet Concerto #4 in e           Ernst Ottensamer, cl; Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner  Naxos   SPOHR: Clarinet Concertos Nos. 2 and 4 / Fantasia, Op. 81        23:20

01:54:53            Anonymous 16th century, Italian Balletto Jacob Heringman, l       Avie      The Siena Lute Book     1:38

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Florence Price: Elfentanz Esther Pak, piano and Dawn Wohn, violin Album: Perspectives Delos Music: 4:05

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D major, K.385, "Haffner" ROCO; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 18:16

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae A Far Cry Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:50

Johannes Brahms (Arr, Ettora Causa): Four Vocal Songs arranged for viola and piano Ettore Causa, viola; Esther Park, piano Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 9:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio, Op. 70, No. 1 "Ghost": Movement 2 Largo assai Emmanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Album: Immortal Beloved Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 66301 Music: 4:35

Claude Debussy, arr. Gustave Samazeuilh: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Mimi Stillman, flute; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble + Concert at the College, College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Music: 9:00

Galina Ustvolskaya: Symphonic Poem #1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 19:27

Ludwig van Beethoven, arr. Anderson and Roe: Allegretto from Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68 Anderson and Roe Piano Duo: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 9:57

Richard Finch, Ludwig van Beethoven, Simon Whiteley: That's The Way Beethoven Likes It The Queen's Six The Friends of Chamber Music, A&M United Methodist Church, College Station, TX Music: 3:53

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Inventions, BWV 772/86; Sinfonias, BWV 787/801           Evgeni Koroliov, p        Hänssler Classics          Bach: Inventions, Sinfonias        5:06

04:05:06            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Violin Sonata no.8 in G, Op.30/3 Jascha Heifetz, v; Emanuel Bay, p         RCA            The Heifetz Collection, Volume 16: Violin Sonatas           17:31

04:22:37            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Well-Tempered Clavier,' Book 1, BWV 846/69     Keith Jarrett, p  ECM            Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1     1:32

04:24:09            Abel, Carl Friedrich        Symphony #3 in D         Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd        Chandos           Abel            10:59

04:35:08            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Brandenburg' Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046     Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman          Mintel Archive   Music of the Baroque     19:12

04:54:20            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Inventions, BWV 772/86; Sinfonias, BWV 787/801           Evgeni Koroliov, p        Hänssler Classics          Bach: Inventions, Sinfonias        1:40

05:00:00            Reinecke, Carl   Toy' Symphony Raymond Lewenthal, p; Ensemble         Seraphim          Toy Symphonies & Other Fun           5:45

05:05:45            Reinecke, Carl   Phantasiestücke,' Op 43            Zaslav Duo       Music & Arts     Brahms & Friends            12:38

05:18:23            Reinecke, Carl   Toy' Symphony Raymond Lewenthal, p; Ensemble         Seraphim          Toy Symphonies & Other Fun           1:48

05:20:11            Medtner, Nikolai            Piano Concerto #3, Op 60          Nikolai Demidenko, p; BBC Scottish Stm/Jerzy Maksymiuk       Hyperion           Romantic Piano Concerto-2       35:27:00

05:55:38            Rachmaninoff, Sergei    Preludes, Op. 32           Vladimir Ashkenazy, p   London Rachmaninov: 24 Preludes * Vladimir Ashkenazy   1:47

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey)  Rita Connolly, Vocals  Irish Film Orchestra  Fiachra Trench  Varese Sarabande 662432                                       

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador"  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 002105402                                     

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador"  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  002105402                                    

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532  Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Iona Brown  Philips 412624                                       

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3  "La Salsa"  Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra  Maximiano Valdés  Naxos 559817                                                 

07:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations  Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9914                  

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54  Tianwa Yang, violin  Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra                     

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178  Concerto Cologne  Pablo Heras-Casado  Archiv Produktion  002037102                                        

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez)  James Galway, flute  London Symphony Orchestra  Klauspeter Seibel  Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7 Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Tempesta di Mare, Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866 Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:02

Yuko Uebayashi: Au-dela du Temps Movement 4 La lumiere tournante dans le reve Carol Wincenc, flute; Tanya Dusevic Witek, flute; Emile Naoumoff, piano Album: Misericordia Azica 71325 Music: 4:25

Robert Schumann: Of Foreign Lands and Peoples from Kinderscenen Op 15 (encore) Daniil Trifanov, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 2:03

Jake Heggie: Full Circle Fifty Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano; Escher String Quartet The Morgan Library & Museum, The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY Music: 11:39

Florence Beatrice Price: Symphony No. 3 in c minor Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 29:05

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:43  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers     London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 4:25

10:08:46  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

10:21:40  Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet Op 44   Maria João Pires, piano   DeutGram 463179 29:59

10:52:43  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: There is beauty in the bellow of the blast    Felicity Palmer, mezzo-soprano Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:00

10:55:01  George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog'    Fazil Say, piano   Teldec 26202 2:48

11:06:20  Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle     New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7005 3:45

11:11:15  Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra     Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 15:43

11:27:51  Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Sonata No. 15 Op 28   Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 7:16

11:37:10  Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band Op 28 # 2  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 11:28

11:49:56  Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 7:54

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra (1968)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Sonata No. 15 'Pastoral' (1801)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 15, 2019 - From the Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts, this week’s From the Top features a cast made up entirely by students of the renowned high school. Film and television actor Damon Gupton is our guest host and sets the stage for a young tubist who performs a virtuosic concerto backed by the full orchestra, a group of seven percussionists performs the aptly titled work “Shared Space”, and a 17-year-old cellist passionately performs a beautiful work by Tchaikovsky

JunMing Wen, 17, tuba performs I. Prelude. Allegro moderato from the Tuba Concerto by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Selections from Swan Lake, Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), conducted by guest host, Damon Gupton

Esther Chae, 17, cello performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Michelle Cann, piano

Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble performs “Shared Space” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).The Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble’s appearance on From the Top Show 368 is supported by Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP).

Luis Marquez Teruel, 17, bassoon performs II. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with Michelle Cann, piano

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez (b.1950), conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:01  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 19:07

13:24:49  Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

13:38:55  Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends     Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 14:30

13:55:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20  K 466 Martha Argerich, piano Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4791033 30:52

14:28:11  Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite  Z 597  Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 907110 10:00

14:40:43  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite    Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway 30036 16:48

14:58:23  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:45

15:06:13  Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 40:11

15:47:25  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 10:05

15:58:21  Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture    Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:20

16:04:29  Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 10:16

16:17:17  Richard Strauss: In the Ruins of Rome from 'Aus Italien' Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 12:08

16:31:12  Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 11:27

16:43:33  Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 9:12

16:53:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 7:44

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 1

John Williams:  Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:55

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 8:21

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:18

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:51

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:40

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:38

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 10:20

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:44

17:58:22  Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz     Danish String Quartet  ECM 2550 3:14

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Stories - Gather 'round for story hour courtesy of Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim & Kander and Ebb, among others. Their songs are all funny, charming, outrageous or touching stories told in just three or four minutes!

18:01:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:55            00:02:57            Frank Loesser   The Ugly Duckling         Frank Loesser   Frank Sings Loesser      Koch            3-7241-2H1

18:05:48            00:04:19            Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban       Nothing Priscilla Lopez   A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK65282

18:10:17            00:03:11            Cole Porter       Two Little Babes in the Wood    Cole Porter       Cole Porter, 1925-41            JJA      JJA1973A

18:13:21            00:02:39            Cole Porter       Tale of the Oyster          Kaye Ballard     Cole Porter Revisited            Painted Smiles  PSCD-121

18:16:16            00:03:33            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       The Holy Man and the New Yorker         Gerry Matthews          Jones & Schmidt: Hidden Treasures Harbinger    HCD3404

18:19:59            00:02:50            Frank Loesser   Hamlet  Betty Hutton      Spotlight on Betty Hutton           Capitol  7777-89942

18:22:59            00:04:48            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cheerleader       Phyllis Newman The Madwoman of Central Park West -- Original Cast         DRG     CDSL-5212

18:29:51            00:04:28            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Melisande         Robert Horton, Inga Swenson    110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     1085-2-RG

18:34:47            00:03:24            Stephen Sondheim        Two Fairy Tales Mark Lambert, Victoria Mallory   Sondheim: A Musical Tribute  RCA     60515--2

18:38:39            00:02:15            Frank Loesser   Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat          Stubby Kaye     Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast    Decca B'way     012-159112

18:41:39            00:02:15            Marc Blitzstein   Bird Upon the Tree         Karen Holvik, William Sharp       Marc Blitzstein: Zipperfly and Other Songs      Koch    3-7050-2H1

18:43:45            00:03:47            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The Butterfly     John Cunningham, Lorraine Serrabian    Zorba -- Original B'way Cast    Angel    7777-64665

18:48:23            00:04:40            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Ring Them Bells            John Kander, Fred Ebb An Evening with Kander and Ebb     Laureate            LL-604

18:53:07            00:00:53            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:54:08            00:03:52            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Filler: The Lonely Goatherd        Mary Martin       The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast    Sony SK60583

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:03  Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture     London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 8:52

19:15:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 Op 64    Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons Chandos 40 43:10

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to 'William Tell'

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Concerto in g Op 33

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A Op 141

21:49:39  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Most of this program rhymes with  Bob and Ray, the Upstairs at the Downstairs,  Nichols and May, Severn Darden and Dylan Thomas who  reads poems by other writers and his own "Visit to America"… Richard Howland-Bolton discusses "The Curse of Shakespeare… This Week in the Media.

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:16  Stephen Feigenbaum: Serenade for Strings     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80745 6:42

23:09:59  Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade    Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 48260 2:37

23:12:37  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano   DeutGram 4797581 6:39

23:21:07  Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy    Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 4:14

23:25:22  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

23:32:46  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 8 Op 13   Daniel Barenboim, piano   Decca 16871 5:23

23:39:11  Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude     Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 7:05

23:46:17  Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 4:10

23:50:28  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Byron Janis, piano   EMI 56780 6:20

23:57:34  Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:39

 

 