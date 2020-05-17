WCLV Program Guide 05-17-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Inventor of the Hollywood Sound

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood Overture--Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 3:21

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2—Geoffrey Tozer, piano (Chandos 9389) 2:00

Felix Mendelssohn (arr Erich Wolfgang Korngold): A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture--Deutsches Symphonie Berlin/Gerd Albrecht (CPO 999449) 7:00

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Casa di Bonneyfeather—Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 12:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Victory March--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:32

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Main Title--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:34

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Three selections--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 7:57

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 15:04

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Julian Rachlin

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons Julian Rachlin, violin & conductor

Wolfgana Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D Major, K. 136

Astor Piazzolla/ Desyatnikov: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Julian Rachlin, violin & conductor

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione Jean Martinon, cond

Sergei Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30 (excerpt) Yuri Temirkanov, cond; Denis Matsuev, piano

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: David Robertson; Alan Gilbert

George Benjamin: Dance Figures David Robertson, cond

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun David Robertson, cond

Alberto Ginastera: Three Dances from Estancia David Robertson, cond

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy’s Kiss Alan Gilbert, cond

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from Swan Lake Alan Gilbert, cond

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Sacred Early Baroque German Music - Motets from Saxony in 1603, music from the Thirty Years War, and Le Petite Bande performing Heinrich Schutz

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:43 Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11: Gloria 'Lord Nelson' Mary Wilson, soprano Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 3:26

06:10:59 Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 7 H 22:7 Janice Watson, soprano Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 592 17:42

06:29:36 Thomas Tallis: Purge Me, O Lord Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 1:45

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For Syttende Mai - A celebration of all things Norwegian in observance of the country’s National Day on the 17th of May

ARILD SANDVOLD: Lux illuxit, fr Op. 6 Kåre Nordstoga (1987 Åkerman & Lund/Ullern Church, Oslo, Norway) Aurora 4928

LUDVIG NIELSEN: Nidarosdomens klokker, Op. 37b Harald Rise (1977 Marcussen/Haderslev Cathedral, Denmark) Victoria 19107

EDVARD GRIEG: Fugue, Dona nobis pacem Hans Helmut Tillmans (1982 Christensen/Porsgrunn Church, Norway) Koch 3-6726

KNUT NYSTEDT: Variations on a Norwegian Folk Tune (Med Jesus vil eg fara), Op.4 Iain Quinn (1962 Harrison/Coventry Cathedral, England) Chandos 10581

JOSEPH CLOKEY: In a Norwegian Village Janet Hamilton (1930 Skinner/Central Presbyterian Church, Louisville, KY) Hamilton 2002

TRADITIONAL: I himmelen Sigmund Groven, harmonica; Iver Kleive (2009 Kuhn/Uranienborg Church, Norway) 2L 077

TRADITIONAL: Eg veit I himmerik ei borg I know a kingdom in heaven Anne-Lise Berntsen, mezzo-soprano/ Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Cloister, Germany) Kirkelig Kulturverksted 136

GOTTFRED PEDERSEN: Hellig Olav (Variations) --James D. Hicks (1930 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway) Pro Organo 7285

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Creation - As we are at the mid-point of Spring, we’ll listen to music to celebrate creation and the natural wonders of the world. Music to inspire and uplift. Join Peter DuBois for this musical breath of fresh air!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Anger Management

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo Capriccioso, Op.29 “Rage over a lost penny” Artur Schnabel, piano (Arcadia 78567 CD) 4:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute Aria “Die holle Rache” Wilma Lipp, soprano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Karl Böhm (London 448734 CD) 3:00

Christopher Rouse: Symphony No.2 Allegro finale Houston Symphony Orchestra/Christoph Eschenbach (Telarc 80452 CD) 7:05

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: “Why do the nations” Georgio Tozzi, bass; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (BMG 61206 CD) 2:53

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: IV Intermezzo interrupted World Orchestra for Peace/Sir George Solti (BBC 21-1CD) 4:22

John Corigliano: Symphony No.1: Tarantella Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (Erato 163294 CD) 8:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Entführung aus dem Serail: “Oh wie will ich triumphieren” and finale Gottlob Frick, bass; soloists; Beecham Choral Society; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 63715 CD) 7:53

09:56:48 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:41

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio BWV 249 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 471150 11:31

10:15:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

10:23:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 2:57

10:36:04 Ignacio de Jerúsalem: Dixit Dominus Chanticleer Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 96353 9:01

10:46:54 George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 3 HWV 287 Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 8:42

10:56:38 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 2:56

11:00:54 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos RV 812 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:40

11:13:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm' BWV 229 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 8:50

11:23:42 Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' TWV 55:C3 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 24:04

11:48:41 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 11 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:17

11:56:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Polonaise BWV 1067 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:05

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

Steve Mackey: Portals, Scenes and Celebrations (SFS co-commission, world premiere)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 19

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:03:53 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 15:53

14:21:41 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 13 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3127 25:20

14:49:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 13:14

15:04:03 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky Op 78 Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 40:56

15:46:18 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 Op 46 # 6 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 4:06

15:51:39 Steve Reich: Duet Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 4:50

15:57:42 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marino Formenti, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: 'Don Giovanni' Overture

Olga Neuwirth: 'locus…doublure…solus'

Richard Strauss: 'An Alpine Symphony' Op 64

17:27:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 31:51

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2019 - This week’s From the Top celebrates the 125th Anniversary of one of the great teaching grounds for classical musicians, the Walnut Hill School for the Arts! You might recognize this episode’s guest host from his roles on The Wire and HBO’s The Deuce, but you may not know Lawrence Gilliard Jr. is also a fantastic clarinetist. Listen as he introduces to us current students and a few illustrious alumni of Walnut Hill

Walnut Hill String Chamber Orchestra performs the fourth movement, Finale. Vivace ma non troppo, from String Quartet No.12, Op.96 by Antonín Dvořák, arr. Beatrice Affron

Cellist and Walnut Hill Alum Tony Rymer performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 by Robert Schumann

16-year-old pianist Taylor Wang from Dayton, Ohio performs "Ondine" from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

Soprano and Walnut Hill Alum Lauren Michelle performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, with Jung-A Bang, piano

19-year-old trumpet player Huanyi Yang from Beijing, China performs “Legende” by Georges Enescu

Walnut Hill Alumni Piano Trio (Tony Rymer, cello; Gergana Haralampieva, violin; Evren Ozel, piano) performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 2 in e minor, Op. 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:05 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

19:30:28 Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 27:22

20:00:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony Op 58 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 57:48

20:59:08 Lou Harrison: Gigue & Musette Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465 1:57

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Conner: Heart’s Song (2009) Panoramìcos (private CD) 5:20

Jack Gallagher : Symphoy in One Movement “Threnody” (1991) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 21:36

Stephen Stanziano : Four Piano Miniatures (2013) Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 10:54

Edwin London: Melodrama (2001) Sean Gabriel, flute; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Steven Smith, cond. (private CD) 13:27

21:55:36 Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:50

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Three Bs: The Effect of Implicit Bias on Preschool Expulsion - Walter S. Gilliam Ph.D.; Yale University: Professor of many things

22:59:00 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:33

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:46 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

23:08:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:14

23:16:07 Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass D 872 Trinity College Choir Richard Marlow Conifer 16851 2:37

23:20:23 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 4:33

23:24:56 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

23:32:56 Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 6:54

23:40:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 4:39

23:45:00 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:22

23:51:23 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

23:55:31 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 2:46

23:58:39 E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 2:43