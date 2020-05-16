WCLV Program Guide 05-16-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Fibich, Zdenek Studies of Paintings', Op 56 Radoslav Kvapil, p Unicorn-Kanchana An Anthology of Czech Piano Music Volume 6 5:09 00:05:09 Mussorgsky, Modest Pictures at an Exhibition' Chicago Sym/Rafael Kubelik Mercury Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhbition/ Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta 28:56:00

00:34:05 Somers, Harry Stewart Picasso Suite' (1964) CBC Vancouver Orch/Mario Bernardi Radio Canada Int'l Stravinsky: Suite De Pulcinella · Apollon Musagète / Somers: Picasso Suite 1:41

00:35:46 Milhaud, Darius The Joys of Life (Homage to Watteau)' (1957) Orch/Darius Milhaud Decca The Globetrotter Suite / The Joys Of Life (Homage To Watteau) 18:26

00:54:12 Honegger, Arthur Deux Esquisses (1944) Annette Middelbeek, p Koch Honegger: Klavierstücke 1:38

01:00:00 Persichetti, Vincent Pastoral, Op 21 Boehm Quintette Premier American Winds Volume 1 5:48

01:05:48 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No. 8 in c minor, Op. 13, 'Pathétique' Rudolf Serkin, p CBS Rudolf Serkin Plays Beethoven 19:27

01:25:15 Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream,' Op. 61 Philharmonia Orch/Otto Klemperer EMI/Ang Klemperer Edition- Mendelssohn 1:51

01:27:06 Enescu, George Orchestra Suite No. 3 in D, Op. 27, 'Villageoise' Rumanian Radio-TV Orch/Josif Conta Marco Polo Enescu: Romanian Poem/ Romanian Rhapsodies Nos. 1 and 2 28:43:00

01:55:49 Warlock, Peter Capriol' Suite Equale Brass Nimbus Bacchanales 1:50

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 in E-Flat Major BWV 1010 Movement 1 Prelude Alisa Weilerstein, cello Album: Bach: Cello Suites, BWVV 1007 – 1012 PentaTone Records 518675 Music: 4:34

Richard Wagner, arr. Franz Liszt: Isolde's Liebestodt from Tristan and Isolde Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:54

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago Chicago, IL Music: 14:33

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 22:38

Johannes Brahms, arr. Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Anton Nel, piano & Bion Tsang, cello Album: Bion Tsang and Anton Nel Live In Concert Artek Music: 4:14

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major D.956 Axel Strauss, violin; Ara Gregorian, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; David Requiro, cello; Meta Weiss, cello Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT Music: 15:11

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn and Margaret Batjer, violins; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Royce Hall, Westwood, CA Music: 14:18

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet Stephen Rose, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Phillip Ying, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:23

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Delius, Frederick Fennimore and Gerda' (1909-10) Hallé Orch/Sir John Barbirolli Nixa Idyll / "Irmelin" Prelude / Fennimore And Gerda 4:51

04:04:51 Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in f, Op. 20, No. 5 Tátrai String Quartet Hungaroton Haydn Quartets, Op 20 21:52

04:26:43 Strauss, Richard Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7 Netherlands Wind Ensemble/Edo De Waart Philips Strauss: Symphony For Wind Instruments 'The Happy Workshop', Serenade For Wind Instruments, Op. 7 8:44

04:35:27 Saariaho, Kaija Sept papillons' (2000) Wilhelmina Smith, vc Ondine Works for Solo Cello 1:28

04:36:55 Schumann, Robert Papillons,' Op. 2 Sarah Beth Briggs, p Avie Brahms-Schumann 17:04

04:53:59 Saariaho, Kaija Sept papillons' (2000) Wilhelmina Smith, vc Ondine Works for Solo Cello 1:51

05:00:00 Hindemith, Paul Reihe kleiner Stcke,' Op 37/2 Werner Bärtschi, p Jecklin HINDEMITH : Piano Works 5:34

05:05:34 Hindemith, Paul Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Weber San Francisco Sym Orch/Herbert Blomstedt London Mathis Der Maler • Symphonic Metamorphosis • Trauermusik 20:16

05:25:50 Weber, Carl Maria von Ten German Dances, Op 4 Eva Schieferstein, p Koch Carl Maria von Weber: Dances for Piano by Weber 1:22

05:27:12 Weber, Carl Maria von Introduction, Theme & Variations for clarinet & strings, Op Po Jon Manasse, cl; Manhattan String Quartet XLNT Music The Complete Clarinet Music, Vol 1 Chamber Music 11:36

05:38:48 Hubay, Jenö Variations sur un Thème Hongrois,' Op 72 Hagai Shaham, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion Hubay: Violin Concertos 3 & 4 15:33

05:54:21 Bartók, Béla Seven Choruses, Sz 103 Liszt Academy Chamber Cho, Budapest Sym Orch/Antal Dorati Hungaroton Bartók Complete Edition - Vocal Orchestral Works 1:40

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

06:08:16 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, symphonic fantasy, Op. 18 Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

06:35:39 Roberto Sierra: Flute Sonata No. 1 (2003) Linda Chatterton, flute; John Jensen, piano Linda Chatterton 8032

06:47:29 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Passacaglia Andres Segovia, guitar MCA Classics 42070

06:52:54 Silvius Leopold Weiss: Tomb over the dead (Tombeau sur la mort) Andres Segovia, guitar MCA Classics 42070

07:00:50 Traditional: "Serenata huasteca" Ramón Vargas, tenor; Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexicana Enrique Barrios RCA Victor Red Seal 75478

07:03:50 Gioacchino Rossini: "M'abbraccia, Argirio" from Tancredi Act II Ramón Vargas, tenor; Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano; Munich Radio Orchestra Roberto Abbado RCA Victor Red Seal 56654

07:12:28 Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale, Op. 29 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano; Decca 001997702

07:21:32 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (1st mvt.) Sol Gabetta, cello; Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta Decca 002737502

07:33:25 Federico Mompou: Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1-6 Gustavo Romero, piano Koch International 7185

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Movement 3 Allegro Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; English Chamber Orchestra; Raymond Leppard, conductor Album: Franz Joseph Haydn - Surprise And Farewell Sony 61700 Music: 4:32

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Flute, Violin, and Cello in G major, Hob.IV.3, London Trio No. 3 Marya Martin, flute; Paul Huang, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 10:30

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jackie Aivaliotis from Pittsburgh, PA Music: 8:49

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583 Music: 3:54 (short excerpt as needed)

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 25:03

Christos Hatzis: String Quartet No 1 Movement 4 St. Lawrence String Quartet Album: Awakening EMI Classics 5 58038 2 Music: 4:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto: Movement 1 Karen Gomyo, violin; Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:21

Florence Price, arr. Boris Vayner: Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 15:55

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:32

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:05 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81 Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 4:04

10:09:19 Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 8:57

10:20:46 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 16:59

10:39:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 5:07

10:47:17 Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 7:08

10:55:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 4:01

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:42 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28 Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 3:53

11:13:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 8:28

11:24:52 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

11:48:21 Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

11:55:50 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 3:33

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2019 - This week’s From the Top celebrates the 125th Anniversary of one of the great teaching grounds for classical musicians, the Walnut Hill School for the Arts! You might recognize this episode’s guest host from his roles on The Wire and HBO’s The Deuce, but you may not know Lawrence Gilliard Jr. is also a fantastic clarinetist. Listen as he introduces to us current students and a few illustrious alumni of Walnut Hill

Walnut Hill String Chamber Orchestra performs the fourth movement, Finale. Vivace ma non troppo, from String Quartet No.12, Op.96 by Antonín Dvořák, arr. Beatrice Affron

Cellist and Walnut Hill Alum Tony Rymer performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 by Robert Schumann

16-year-old pianist Taylor Wang from Dayton, Ohio performs "Ondine" from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

Soprano and Walnut Hill Alum Lauren Michelle performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, with Jung-A Bang, piano

19-year-old trumpet player Huanyi Yang from Beijing, China performs “Legende” by Georges Enescu

Walnut Hill Alumni Piano Trio (Tony Rymer, cello; Gergana Haralampieva, violin; Evren Ozel, piano) performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 2 in e minor, Op. 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

13:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:40

13:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non più andrai Ruben Drole, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 3:51

13:16:16 Franz Liszt: Totentanz S 126 Krystian Zimerman, piano Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 4795448 15:08

13:35:26 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1a Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 17:55

13:53:53 Nathaniel Stookey: The Composer is Dead Lemony Snicket, narrator San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater SF Sym 2009 28:49

14:25:37 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 20 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3127 19:26

14:47:32 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:05

15:04:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Virgin 90830 45:53

15:51:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava Op 11 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:03

15:57:19 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:33

16:02:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 12:36

16:18:42 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 Op 52 Vytautas Smetona, piano Navona 6286 11:26

16:32:45 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 18:36

16:52:45 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81 Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 7:23

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Inventor of the Hollywood Sound

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood Overture--Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 3:21

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2—Geoffrey Tozer, piano (Chandos 9389) 2:00

Felix Mendelssohn (arr Erich Wolfgang Korngold): A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture--Deutsches Symphonie Berlin/Gerd Albrecht (CPO 999449) 7:00

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Casa di Bonneyfeather—Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 12:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Victory March--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:32

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Main Title--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:34

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Three selections--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 7:57

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347 ) 15:04

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: I Love a Parade - The hup-two-three-four ranges from stirring to satirical and even charming -- and the star drum majors include Robert Preston (naturally!), Patti LuPone, Gwen Verdon, Robert Morse and Pearl Bailey

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:22 John Phillip Sousa El Capitan John Williams I Love a March Sony SK46747

18:03:46 00:03:02 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:07:42 00:02:12 Sigmund Romberg Oscar Hammerstein Stout Hearted Men Rodney Gilfrey The New Moon -- Encores! cast Ghostlight GH4403

18:09:52 00:02:16 Boublil-Schonberg-Kretzer Do You Hear the People Sing? David Burt Les Miserables -- Original B'way Cast First Night 1695-2

18:12:40 00:01:04 Earl Shuman-Leon Carr Walter Mitty March Marc London The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast Sony 8697-84153

18:13:41 00:01:59 Clark Gesner You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Reva Rose You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012-159851

18:16:26 00:02:15 Frank Loesser The New Ashmoleon Marching Society and Student Conservatory Band Chorus Where's Charley? -- London Cast ENI 7-89058

18:18:52 00:03:51 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89999

18:22:41 00:02:46 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:25:50 00:02:13 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I Love a Parade Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan: Songs from the Cotton Club Harbinger HCD2901

18:29:25 00:01:16 George and Ira Gershwin Strike Up the Band Jason Graae Strike Up the Band -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 7559-79273

18:30:30 00:01:09 Irving Berlin This Is the Army Chorus This Is the Army -- Original Cast CBS X-14877

18:32:29 00:03:04 Stephen Sondheim Bring Me My Bride Cris Groenendal A Funny Thing… -- 1996 Revival Angel 24385-22232

18:35:30 00:02:16 Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:38:21 00:02:26 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Mr. Goldstone Pati LuPone Gypsy -- 2008 Revival TimeLife M19659

18:41:09 00:02:06 Jerry Herman Open a New Window Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:43:02 00:03:24 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA 1147-2-RG

18:47:03 00:05:07 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse The Enchanted Train Paige O'Hara, David Gaines Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast New World 80387-2

18:52:27 00:00:33 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:53 Jerry Herman Filler: One Person Angela Lansbury Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:46 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 14:39

19:20:17 Frederick Delius: Florida Suite English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 37:02

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jakub Hrůša, conductor Joélle Harvey, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

21:42:42 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92 Rudolf Serkin, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 16:00

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Remember "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild Wild West" with the other Robert Conrad, whose real name was Conrad Robert Falk. That Robert Conrad unfortunately died recently, and our Robert Conrad tells of his relationship over the years with that RC... We hear the theme music for "The Wild Wild West"… Also a Stuart McLain story… Mark Levy offers wisdom about "Hurricanes and Galaxies"… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:32 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Leon Fleisher, piano Vanguard 1551 6:48

23:09:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 David Oistrakh, violin Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh DeutGram 4793449 7:28

23:17:48 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In pace in idipsum' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 5:25

23:23:14 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

23:30:53 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 S 139/3 Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977 4:14

23:35:49 Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 4795448 4:26

23:40:15 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 13:00

23:53:46 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:57:23 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:31