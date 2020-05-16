© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-16-2020

Published May 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Fibich, Zdenek  Studies of Paintings', Op 56       Radoslav Kvapil, p           Unicorn-Kanchana         An Anthology of Czech Piano Music Volume 6          5:09 00:05:09    Mussorgsky, Modest     Pictures at an Exhibition'         Chicago Sym/Rafael Kubelik      Mercury            Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhbition/ Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta            28:56:00

00:34:05           Somers, Harry Stewart  Picasso Suite' (1964)     CBC Vancouver Orch/Mario Bernardi Radio Canada Int'l         Stravinsky: Suite De Pulcinella · Apollon Musagète / Somers: Picasso Suite    1:41

00:35:46           Milhaud, Darius The Joys of Life (Homage to Watteau)' (1957)            Orch/Darius Milhaud      Decca   The Globetrotter Suite / The Joys Of Life (Homage To Watteau)         18:26

00:54:12           Honegger, Arthur          Deux Esquisses (1944)  Annette Middelbeek, p   Koch     Honegger: Klavierstücke            1:38

01:00:00           Persichetti, Vincent        Pastoral, Op 21 Boehm Quintette            Premier American Winds Volume 1         5:48

01:05:48           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata No. 8 in c minor, Op. 13, 'Pathétique'       Rudolf Serkin, p CBS     Rudolf Serkin Plays Beethoven  19:27

01:25:15           Mendelssohn, Felix        A Midsummer Night's Dream,' Op. 61            Philharmonia Orch/Otto Klemperer         EMI/Ang           Klemperer Edition- Mendelssohn    1:51

01:27:06           Enescu, George            Orchestra Suite No. 3 in D, Op. 27, 'Villageoise'       Rumanian Radio-TV Orch/Josif Conta    Marco Polo            Enescu: Romanian Poem/ Romanian Rhapsodies Nos. 1 and 2            28:43:00

01:55:49           Warlock, Peter  Capriol' Suite    Equale Brass    Nimbus            Bacchanales     1:50

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 in E-Flat Major BWV 1010 Movement 1 Prelude Alisa Weilerstein, cello Album: Bach: Cello Suites, BWVV 1007 – 1012 PentaTone Records 518675 Music: 4:34

Richard Wagner, arr. Franz Liszt: Isolde's Liebestodt from Tristan and Isolde Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:54

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago Chicago, IL Music: 14:33

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 22:38

Johannes Brahms, arr. Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Anton Nel, piano & Bion Tsang, cello Album: Bion Tsang and Anton Nel Live In Concert Artek Music: 4:14

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major D.956 Axel Strauss, violin; Ara Gregorian, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; David Requiro, cello; Meta Weiss, cello Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT Music: 15:11

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn and Margaret Batjer, violins; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Royce Hall, Westwood, CA Music: 14:18

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet Stephen Rose, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Phillip Ying, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 14:23

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Delius, Frederick           Fennimore and Gerda' (1909-10)            Hallé Orch/Sir John Barbirolli      Nixa      Idyll / "Irmelin" Prelude / Fennimore And Gerda   4:51

04:04:51           Haydn, Franz Joseph    String Quartet in f, Op. 20, No. 5 Tátrai String Quartet   Hungaroton       Haydn Quartets, Op 20  21:52

04:26:43           Strauss, Richard            Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7            Netherlands Wind Ensemble/Edo De Waart        Philips   Strauss: Symphony For Wind Instruments 'The Happy Workshop', Serenade For Wind Instruments, Op. 7         8:44

04:35:27           Saariaho, Kaija  Sept papillons' (2000)    Wilhelmina Smith, vc            Ondine Works for Solo Cello      1:28

04:36:55           Schumann, Robert        Papillons,' Op. 2            Sarah Beth Briggs, p           Avie      Brahms-Schumann        17:04

04:53:59           Saariaho, Kaija  Sept papillons' (2000)    Wilhelmina Smith, vc            Ondine Works for Solo Cello      1:51

05:00:00           Hindemith, Paul Reihe kleiner Stcke,' Op 37/2   Werner Bärtschi, p        Jecklin  HINDEMITH : Piano Works        5:34

05:05:34           Hindemith, Paul Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Weber  San Francisco Sym Orch/Herbert Blomstedt       London Mathis Der Maler • Symphonic Metamorphosis • Trauermusik           20:16

05:25:50           Weber, Carl Maria von   Ten German Dances, Op 4        Eva Schieferstein, p Koch     Carl Maria von Weber: Dances for Piano by Weber            1:22

05:27:12           Weber, Carl Maria von   Introduction, Theme & Variations for clarinet & strings, Op Po Jon Manasse, cl; Manhattan String Quartet        XLNT Music   The Complete Clarinet Music, Vol 1 Chamber Music       11:36

05:38:48           Hubay, Jenö     Variations sur un Thème Hongrois,' Op 72            Hagai Shaham, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins            Hyperion           Hubay: Violin Concertos 3 & 4    15:33

05:54:21           Bartók, Béla      Seven Choruses, Sz 103           Liszt Academy Chamber Cho, Budapest Sym Orch/Antal Dorati Hungaroton       Bartók Complete Edition - Vocal Orchestral Works         1:40

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya  New World Symphony  Michael Tilson Thomas  Argo 439737                                 

06:08:16 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, symphonic fantasy, Op. 18  Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon  001529602                                    

06:35:39 Roberto Sierra: Flute Sonata No. 1 (2003) Linda Chatterton, flute; John Jensen, piano  Linda Chatterton 8032                          

06:47:29 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Passacaglia  Andres Segovia, guitar  MCA Classics 42070               

06:52:54 Silvius Leopold Weiss: Tomb over the dead (Tombeau sur la mort)  Andres Segovia, guitar  MCA Classics 42070              

07:00:50 Traditional: "Serenata huasteca"  Ramón Vargas, tenor; Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexicana  Enrique Barrios  RCA Victor Red Seal 75478                                       

07:03:50 Gioacchino Rossini: "M'abbraccia, Argirio" from Tancredi Act II   Ramón Vargas, tenor; Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano; Munich Radio Orchestra  Roberto Abbado  RCA Victor Red Seal 56654     

07:12:28 Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale, Op. 29  Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano; Decca 001997702                                      

07:21:32 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (1st mvt.)  Sol Gabetta, cello; Capella Gabetta  Andres Gabetta  Decca 002737502                                 

07:33:25 Federico Mompou: Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1-6  Gustavo Romero, piano  Koch International 7185                 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Movement 3 Allegro Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; English Chamber Orchestra; Raymond Leppard, conductor Album: Franz Joseph Haydn - Surprise And Farewell Sony 61700 Music: 4:32

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Flute, Violin, and Cello in G major, Hob.IV.3, London Trio No. 3 Marya Martin, flute; Paul Huang, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 10:30

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jackie Aivaliotis from Pittsburgh, PA Music: 8:49

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583 Music: 3:54 (short excerpt as needed)

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 25:03

Christos Hatzis: String Quartet No 1 Movement 4 St. Lawrence String Quartet Album: Awakening EMI Classics 5 58038 2 Music: 4:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto: Movement 1 Karen Gomyo, violin; Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:21

Florence Price, arr. Boris Vayner: Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 15:55

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:32

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:05  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81   Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante  Meridian 84459 4:04

10:09:19  Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26   Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 8:57

10:20:46  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite     Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 16:59

10:39:07  Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 5:07

10:47:17  Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71297 7:08

10:55:12  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068  Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 4:01

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:42  Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28   Leon McCawley, piano   Virgin 45270 3:53

11:13:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 Op 132    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 8:28

11:24:52  Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

11:48:21  Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

11:55:50  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 3:33

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2019 - This week’s From the Top celebrates the 125th Anniversary of one of the great teaching grounds for classical musicians, the Walnut Hill School for the Arts! You might recognize this episode’s guest host from his roles on The Wire and HBO’s The Deuce, but you may not know Lawrence Gilliard Jr. is also a fantastic clarinetist. Listen as he introduces to us current students and a few illustrious alumni of Walnut Hill

Walnut Hill String Chamber Orchestra performs the fourth movement, Finale. Vivace ma non troppo, from String Quartet No.12, Op.96 by Antonín Dvořák, arr. Beatrice Affron

Cellist and Walnut Hill Alum Tony Rymer performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 by Robert Schumann

16-year-old pianist Taylor Wang from Dayton, Ohio performs "Ondine" from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

Soprano and Walnut Hill Alum Lauren Michelle performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, with Jung-A Bang, piano

19-year-old trumpet player Huanyi Yang from Beijing, China performs “Legende” by Georges Enescu

Walnut Hill Alumni Piano Trio (Tony Rymer, cello; Gergana Haralampieva, violin; Evren Ozel, piano) performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 2 in e minor, Op. 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

13:06:06  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:40

13:08:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non più andrai    Ruben Drole, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 3:51

13:16:16  Franz Liszt: Totentanz  S 126 Krystian Zimerman, piano Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 4795448 15:08

13:35:26  Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1a    Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 17:55

13:53:53  Nathaniel Stookey: The Composer is Dead    Lemony Snicket, narrator San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater SF Sym 2009 28:49

14:25:37  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 20   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3127 19:26

14:47:32  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:05

15:04:17  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 Op 13    Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Virgin 90830 45:53

15:51:29  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava Op 11 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3062 5:03

15:57:19  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9348 3:33

16:02:00  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 12:36

16:18:42  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 Op 52   Vytautas Smetona, piano   Navona 6286 11:26

16:32:45  Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20    Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 18:36

16:52:45  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81   Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante  Meridian 84459 7:23

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Inventor of the Hollywood Sound

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood Overture--Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 3:21

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2—Geoffrey Tozer, piano (Chandos 9389) 2:00

Felix Mendelssohn (arr Erich Wolfgang Korngold): A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture--Deutsches Symphonie Berlin/Gerd Albrecht (CPO 999449) 7:00

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Casa di Bonneyfeather—Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 12:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Victory March--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:32

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Main Title--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 1:34

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King’s Row: Three selections--Studio Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 7:57

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347 ) 15:04

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: I Love a Parade - The hup-two-three-four ranges from stirring to satirical and even charming -- and the star drum majors include Robert Preston (naturally!), Patti LuPone, Gwen Verdon, Robert Morse and Pearl Bailey

18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54           00:02:22           John Phillip Sousa         El Capitan         John Williams            I Love a March  Sony     SK46747

18:03:46           00:03:02           Meredith Willson            76 Trombones   Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast    Angel    7777-64663

18:07:42           00:02:12           Sigmund Romberg Oscar Hammerstein  Stout Hearted Men     Rodney Gilfrey  The New Moon -- Encores! cast Ghostlight GH4403

18:09:52           00:02:16           Boublil-Schonberg-Kretzer         Do You Hear the People Sing?           David Burt        Les Miserables -- Original B'way Cast            First Night         1695-2

18:12:40           00:01:04           Earl Shuman-Leon Carr Walter Mitty March            Marc London     The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast    Sony            8697-84153

18:13:41           00:01:59           Clark Gesner    You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown   Reva Rose        You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown         Decca B'way            012-159851

18:16:26           00:02:15           Frank Loesser   The New Ashmoleon Marching Society and Student Conservatory Band Chorus Where's Charley? -- London Cast     ENI       7-89058

18:18:52           00:03:51           Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart     Come Follow the Band           Jim Dale           Barnum -- Original B'way Cast   Sony            SK89999

18:22:41           00:02:46           Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       I'm a Brass Band    Gwen Verdon    Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast      Sony            SK60960

18:25:50           00:02:13           Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler          I Love a Parade Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan: Songs from the Cotton Club            Harbinger          HCD2901

18:29:25           00:01:16           George and Ira Gershwin           Strike Up the Band    Jason Graae     Strike Up the Band -- Studio Cast           Nonesuch            7559-79273

18:30:30           00:01:09           Irving Berlin       This Is the Army            Chorus This Is the Army -- Original Cast CBS     X-14877

18:32:29           00:03:04           Stephen Sondheim        Bring Me My Bride            Cris Groenendal            A Funny Thing… -- 1996 Revival            Angel            24385-22232

18:35:30           00:02:16           Frank Loesser   Grand Old Ivy   Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee      How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast           RCA            82876-56051

18:38:21           00:02:26           Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Mr. Goldstone            Pati LuPone      Gypsy -- 2008 Revival    TimeLife           M19659

18:41:09           00:02:06           Jerry Herman    Open a New Window            Angela Lansbury           Mame -- Original B'way Cast      Sony            SK60959

18:43:02           00:03:24           Jerry Herman    Before the Parade Passes By            Pearl Bailey       Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast           RCA     1147-2-RG

18:47:03           00:05:07           Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse   The Enchanted Train            Paige O'Hara, David Gaines      Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast     New World 80387-2

18:52:27           00:00:33           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         Sony     SK60659

18:53:03           00:03:53           Jerry Herman    Filler: One Person            Angela Lansbury           Dear World -- Original B'way Cast          Sony            SK48220

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:46  Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 14:39

19:20:17  Frederick Delius: Florida Suite     English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 37:02

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jakub Hrůša, conductor Joélle Harvey, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

21:42:42  Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92   Rudolf Serkin, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 16:00

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Remember "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild Wild West" with the other Robert Conrad, whose real name was Conrad Robert Falk. That Robert Conrad unfortunately died recently, and our Robert Conrad tells of his relationship over the years with  that RC... We hear the theme music for "The Wild Wild West"… Also a Stuart McLain story… Mark Levy offers wisdom about "Hurricanes and Galaxies"… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:32  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Leon Fleisher, piano   Vanguard 1551 6:48

23:09:21  Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1  BWV 1041 David Oistrakh, violin Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh DeutGram 4793449 7:28

23:17:48  John Sheppard: Responsory 'In pace in idipsum'     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 907419 5:25

23:23:14  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3  D 797/5  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

23:30:53  Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3  S 139/3 Claudio Arrau, piano   Philips 4788977 4:14

23:35:49  Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin    Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 4795448 4:26

23:40:15  Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81   Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante  Meridian 84459 13:00

23:53:46  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:57:23  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:31

 

 