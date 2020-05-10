WCLV Program Guide 05-10-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 3:04

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 3:47

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 63051) 9:32 (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 12:01

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn (RCA 60586) 17:36

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn (Sony 62401) 4:35

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 2:45 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 5:36 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem

Witold Lutoslawski: Musique funebre--Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Astor Piazzolla (arr Desyantnikov): The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (Excerpt)--Julian Rachlin, violin & conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Neeme Järvi; Soloists: Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Thomas Hampson, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Creatures of Prometheus Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 ‘Prague’

Alexander Zemlinsky: A Lyric Symphony

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40--Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Ockeghem: Masses 2 - The elusive Fra Bernardo label is back with a two CD set concluding their series on the masses of Johannes Ockeghem

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in b BWV 232 The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Collins 70322 5:56

06:12:51 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 'O sing unto the Lord a New Song' Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 504 14:35

06:28:17 Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 2:57

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Have You Not Heard? - With so many composers for the organ, inevitably a few rather interesting items get lost in the shuffle!

MAXIME GOULET:Citius, altius, forties! Jean-Willy Kunz (2014 Casavant/Maison Symphonique, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) ATMA Classique 2-2747

JOHANN HELMICH ROMAN (trans. Vretblad):Sinfonia di Chiesa –John Kitchen (1897 Hope-Jones, 1953 Willis/McEwan Hall, University of Edinburgh, Scotland) Delphian 34163

QUENTIN MACLEAN: Parade of the Sunbeams. TREVOR DUNCAN: The Girl from Corsica. REGINALD PORTER-BROWN: Cheeky Chappie Richard Hills (1937 Compton/Civic Center, Southampton, England) Street Music 0037

FERRUCCIO BUSONI: 3 Medieval Monologues (Danza-Cavaliere-Paggio) Paolo Bottini (2004 Chici/Collegiata di Sant’Andrea, Empoli, Italy) Bongiovanni 5191

JOAN AMBROSIO DALZA: Pavana alla Venetiana. ASCANIO MAYONE: Ricercar Primo Francesco di Lernia (historic instruments) DiG Classic 62

DANIEL KNAGGS: Ave Maria No. 9 (Rosa Mystica) Shepherd Vocal Ensemble/Richard Robbins, director; Stephanie Handal, soprano, Felipe Gasper (1996 Fisk-Rosales/Shepherd School of Music, Rice University, Houston, TX) Ecce Records 2013

CARL CZERNY: 2 Short Voluntaries, fr Op. 698 (Nos. 3 & 5) Iain Quinn (2000 Fritts/Princeton Theological Seminary, NJ) Naxos 8.573425

HANS-ANDRÉ STAMM: Rapsodia alla Latina –Christopher Herrick (2012 Metzler/Royal Abbey of Saint Mary, Poblet, Spain) Hyperion 68129

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Mother’s Day! - We’ll pay tribute to mothers by listening to sacred music about and by important women and mothers – including Mary, Mother of Jesus

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Mother’s Day 2020

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 15:06

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: “And ye now therefore have sorrow” Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra & Chorus/Otto Klemperer (EMI 47238 CD) 6:51

Edvard Grieg: “Grandmother’s minuet” Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 66775 CD) 2:05

Antonin Dvořák: “Songs my mother taught me” Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Sinfonia of London/Rafael Frübeck de Burgos (D Classics 703972 CD) 2:32

Jack Yellen & Leo Polack: “My Yiddishe Mamma”(1928) Sophie Tucker, vocal; unnamed orchestra (Youtube PD) 3:59

Cesare Andrea Bixio & Bixio Cherubino: “Mamma” (1940?) Benjamino Gigli, tenor; unnamed orchestra (Youtube PD) 3:27

Dmitri Shostakovich: From Jewish Poetry: “Lullaby” Nina Dorlyak, soprano; Dmitri Shostakovich, piano (Monitor 2020 CD) 3:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte “Oh zittere nicht, mein lieber Sohn” – Erna Berger, soprano; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 4:33

09:58:26 Nicola Matteis: Ground after the Scotch Humor Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 13993 1:47

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:34 Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat Op 10 # 1 Monica Huggett, violin Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Atma 2143 12:35

10:17:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 14:56

10:34:21 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes Sergei Nakariakov, trumpet St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 10788 9:58

10:45:42 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:48

10:57:01 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 3:17

11:01:06 Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage Florilegium Channel 7595 2:01

11:03:08 Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins Florilegium Channel 7595 2:32

11:07:53 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

11:34:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in F BWV 1053 Douglas Boyd, oboe Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd DeutGram 429225 19:29

11:55:21 Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Charles Brett, counter-tenor Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45123 2:27

11:58:22 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 1:56

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 56 ‘Scottish’

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:04:10 Joseph Marx: Piano Concerto in E Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Osmo Vänskä Hyperion 66990 36:36

14:42:50 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101603 8:54

15:04:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 22 K 589 Dover Quartet Cedille 167 23:17

15:29:34 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100204 15:05

15:46:28 Dimitri Tiomkin: The Great Waltz: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 8:43

15:57:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in b Op 39 # 4 Boris Giltburg, piano Naxos 503293 4:28

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall 5/7/1970; this past May 4th was the 50th anniversary of the Ohio National Guard firing on Kent State students protesting the Viet Nam War. At the beginning of the May 7, 1970 Severance Hall concert, Music Director George Szell spoke to the audience and asked them to stand in memory of the students killed in the event. This is that concert, aired on WCLV on June 14, 1970

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55 ‘Eroica’

17:45:51 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 13:02

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 -This episode of From the Top was recorded at Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles. We meet a young pianist from Los Angeles who grew up around the scoring studios in Los Angeles and who founded her own multi-disciplinary arts collaborative at her high school. Also on the program is a heroic performance of a piece by Planel for horn and a teenage violinist performs Ravel’s virtuosic “Tzigane” with guest host Peter Dugan

19-year-old violinist James Poe from Palo Alto, CA performs “Tzigane” for violin and piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old horn player Zachary Potts from Forsyth, GA performs Très largement from “Légende” by Robert Planel (1908-1994), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Davis You from Palo Alto, CA performs II. Scherzo from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Peter Dugan, piano

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton (1902-1983)

18-eyar-old pianist Maya Paredes from Burbank, CA performs "Levante" by Osvaldo Golijov

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs Étude No. 7 by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:03 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

19:34:18 Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto Op 53 Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 33:30

20:09:52 Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 Op 55 London Philharmonic Vernon Handley LPO 46 48:23

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Trio for Sax, Violin and Piano Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano; James Umble, alto saxophone (CCG 04-29-07) 10:17

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 12:07

Ty Alan Emerson: Piano Sonata Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 13:59

Katharine O’Connell: Juxtapositions Grethe Nothling, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 5:37

Katharine O’Connell: Two Songs: Letter; Elegy Marla Berg, soprano; Victoria Marra, clarinet; Dana McCormick, piano (CCG 09-25-06) 9:54

21:56:39 Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs: Tango Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 3:35

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Dan Diaz; Medical-Aid-In-Dying: Advoacte

22:58:40 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 48260 1:42

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:06 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 5:31

23:07:38 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52

23:11:31 John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 4:43

23:17:25 Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 5:07

23:22:33 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 6:53

23:29:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos K 448 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 7:22

23:37:57 Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:32

23:43:30 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g Op 10 # 2 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 9:47

23:53:17 Gregorian Chant: Ave regina celorum Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 1:27

23:55:18 Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 2:39

23:58:16 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No.19 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 2:08