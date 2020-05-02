WCLV Program Guide 05-02-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Krebs, Johann Ludwig Prelude and Fugue in C Jan Börjesson, o N/A Oak Grove 5:20

00:05:20 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier,' Book 1, BWV 846/69 Glen Wilson, hc Glen Wilson Plays the Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Teldec 5:06

00:10:26 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier,' Book 2, BWV 870/91 Edward Aldwell, p Well Tempered Clavier Book 2 Nonesuch 9:25

00:19:51 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Sinfonia in E-Flat, Wq 183/2 Berlin Academy for Ancient Music Bach: Symphonies- Concerto for Organ and Orchestra Harmonia Mundi 10:50

00:30:41 Friedrich II, Frederick the Great Symphony No. 2 in G Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark Chamber Music of Frederick the Great Helicon 1:24

00:32:05 Quantz, Johann Joachim Sonata in E-Flat for Flute and Obbligato Harpsichord Rachel Brown, f; James Johnstone, hc Quantz: Flute Sonatas Chandos 7:43

00:39:48 Sor, Fernando Fantaisie, Op 30 Julian Bream, g Romantic Guitar RCA 13:40

00:53:28 Alonso, Francisco Madrigal, 'La tricotea' Oriana Singers/William Chin N/A Juno 1:48

01:00:00 Glinka, Mikhail A Life for the Tsar Shtokolov, Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Mansurov Opera Arias CBS 5:28

01:05:28 Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Maid of Pskov' Moscow Sym/Igor Golovchin Rimsky-Korsakov Naxos 22:01

01:27:29 Schubert, Franz Polka, D 735 Vienna Phil/Claudio Abbado Neujahrskonzert In Wien 1991 - New Year's Concert In Vienna DG 1:39

01:29:08 Schubert, Franz Piano Sonata in B, D 575 Mitsuko Uchida, p Piano Sonatas D. 845 & D. 575 Philips 2:03

01:55:11 Erart, Jehan El mois de mai Les Menestriers Picards Josquin Des Près / Robin & Marion Calliope 1:36

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: Rhapsody No. 1 for Violin and Piano. Sz. 87: I. Lassu Francesca dePasquale, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Album: Francesca dePasquale Francesca dePasquale Music: 4:40

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:08

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-Flat Major, Op. 148 Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Francesca DePasquale, violin; Christine Lamprea, cello; Benjamin Hochman, piano An Appalachian Summer Festival, Rosen Concert Hall, Appalachian State University, Boone, NC Music: 9:38

Mel Bonis: Suite Orientale Sylvan Trio First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 10:09

Traditional, arr. David Chernaik: Se Te Adoro e Te Prefiro Lorna Anderson, soprano; Apollo Chamber Players Album: Sempre Amor: Portuguese Love Songs from the Romantic Age London Independent Records Music: 4:20

Terry Riley: In C Chitravina N. Ravikiran, chitravina (slide instrument) Erode Nagaraj, mrudangam; Matthew J. Detrick, violin I; Anabel Ramirez, violin II; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players, Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 11:08

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, op. 28 Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra; Sebastian Zinca, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 15:01

Reinhold Glière: Huit Morceaux for violin and cello, Op. 39 DuoSkope: Evin Blomberg, violin; Natalie Helm, cello Recorded at Hoxa HQ studio in West Hampstead, London, United Kingdom Music: 17:39

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Grainger, Percy My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone' (1912) English Chamber Orch/Benjamin Britten Salute To Percy Grainger London 5:35

04:05:35 Britten, Benjamin Simple Symphony,' Op. 4 Orpheus Chamber Orch Prokofiev: Classical Symphony, Bizet: Symphony in C, Britten: Simple Symphony DG 17:43

04:23:18 Leigh, Walter Harpsichord Concertino Jory Vinicour, hc; Chicago Phil/Scott Speck 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos Cedille 8:56

04:32:14 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Clavier Suite in G Jory Vinikour, hc The Complete Harpsichord Works of Rameau Sono Luminus 1:39

04:33:53 Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg' Concerto No. 5 in D, BWV 1050 Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman Music of the Baroque Mintel Archive 21:27

04:55:20 Telemann, Georg Philipp Brockes-Passion' Birgitte Christensen, s; Berlin Academy for Ancient Music/René Jacobs Brockes-Passion Harmonia Mundi 1:44

05:00:00 Strauss, Richard Four Last Songs Lise Davidsen, s; Philharmonia Orch/Esa-Pekka Salonen Lise Davidsen London 5:39

05:05:39 Strauss, Richard Wind Sonatina No. 1 in F, 'Aus der Werkstatt eines Invaliden' (1943) Netherlands Wind Ensemble/Edo De Waart Strauss: Symphony For Wind Instruments 'The Happy Workshop', Serenade For Wind Instruments, Op. 7 Philips 8:31

05:38:10 Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances' Nancy Green, vc; Frederick Moyer, p Two Sonatas for Pianoforte & Violincello JRI Recordings 1:28

05:39:38 Brahms, Johannes Variations on a Hungarian Song, Op. 21, No. 2 Olga Kern, p Johannes Brahms * Variations * Olga Kern Harmonia Mundi 7:30

05:47:08 Popper, David Hungarian Rhapsody,' Op 68 Maria Kliegel, vc; Esterhàzy Orch/Gerhard Markson POPPER: Romantic Cello Showpieces Naxos 7:56

05:55:04 Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances' Nancy Green, vc; Frederick Moyer, p Two Sonatas for Pianoforte & Violincello JRI Recordings 1:38

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra Daniel Binelli, bandoneon Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus DOR-90201

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina: Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta Sara Davis Buechner, piano Koch International 7590

06:38:32 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Archipel 466

06:48:43 Marcelo Coronel: Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends) Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 8557658

07:00:50 Henry Purcell: Fairy Queen: Suite from Act I Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9866

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard Jordi Masó, piano Marco Polo 223867

07:31:54 Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in E-Flat Major, BWV 1031 Movement 3 Allegro (Arr. for Oboe & Harp) James Austin Smith, oboe; Bridget Kibbey, harp Album: Distance TwoPianists Records 1039183 Music: 4:20

Thomas Whitman: Soekia's Dance Mimi Stillman, flute; Kerri Ryan, viola; Bridget Kibbey, harp Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve W. calling from from Quakertown, PA Music: 6:52

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow) Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:19 (short excerpt as needed)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet No. 2 in B-flat major, Op. 87 Madeline Adkins, violin; Eunice Keem, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Joan DerHovsepian, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 29:22

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Soldier's Tale Corinne Stillwell, violin; Vanguel Tangarov, clarinet; Ekaterina Tangarova, piano Victoria Bach Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Victoria, TX Music: 15:14

Hubert Parry: An English Suite English Symphony Orchestra; William Boughton, conductor Album: Finzi; Parry; Bridge Nimbus 5366 Music: 18:44

David Lang: Protect Yourself March The Crossing (choir); Donald Nally, conductor Spit Spreads Death (exhibit), Mutter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, PA Private recording Music: 5:26

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:30 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Thanks be to God Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:38

10:08:11 Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 14:14

10:23:11 Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole Simón Bolívar Symphony Maximiano Valdés Dorian 90227 4:39

10:30:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 15:21

10:47:09 Ottorino Respighi: Theme & Variations from String Quartet Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:27

10:54:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 4:10

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:38 Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

11:12:13 Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' Op 419 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:43

11:23:48 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

11:48:57 Joe Hisaishi: Kikujiro: The Rain Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 4:46

11:54:00 Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille Op 201 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 4:45

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April, 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this is From the Top’s first ever “Blanket Fort” show. In response to the Covid19 crisis and the need for social distancing, this episode features young musicians recording themselves in their own homes (in makeshift studios or “Blanket Forts”) under From the Top’s supervision and it even features long distance musical collaborations. Performers include a a 14-year-old pianist performing Schumann’s ABEGG Variations and a young violinist who’s parents are both physicians on Long Island working through the Covid19 crisis

Cellist Cameron Chiu, 18, from Palatine, Illinois perfoms Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009

Pianist Clara Wrolstad, 14, from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Schumann: Variations On The Name “Abegg”, op. 1

Double Basist Braden Ellis, 18, from Broomall, Pennsylvania performs Massenet: Meditation from Thaïs, Braden is the recipient of From the Top’s Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award

Peter Dugan, from his awesome blanket fort in NY, NY performs Bach: Gigue from French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816

Violinist Alexandra Woroniecka, 17, from Stony Brook, New York performs Carl Engel/arr. Efrem Zimbalist: Sea-Shell

Purple Hippopotami Quartet, from the Merit School of Music in Chicago, featuring flautists Emma Krause, 18, from Downers Grove, Illinois; Katherine Chen, 15, from Chicago, Illinois; Nina Touboul, 17, from Chicago, Illinois; Natalia (Natasha) Kozintseva, 17, from Chicago, Illinois performs Raga Sept “Single” by Derek Charke

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Janáček’s Kát’a Kabanová , starring renowned Finnish soprano Karita Mattila in a performance from 2004. Mattila sang the title role of a sensitive young woman who yearns to escape an oppressive domestic life. Tenor Jorma Silvasti was Kát’a’s lover Boris, and mezzo-soprano Judith Forst sang the role of her domineering mother-in-law Kabanicha. The cast also featured Magdalena Kožená and Raymond Very as the young lovers Varvara and Vanya, Chris Merritt as Kát’a’s husband Tichon, and Vladimir Ognovenko as the curmudgeonly Dikoj. The late, revered Czech maestro Jiří Bělohlávek conducted Janáček’s hauntingly beautiful score

15:15 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:15:52 Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55

15:26:59 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 13:40

15:41:06 Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes Op 82 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018 20:15

16:03:39 Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 William Bennett, flute I Musici Philips 400017 7:57

16:14:35 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D F 64 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

16:27:22 Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in F Op 68 # 2 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 423591 19:34

16:49:10 Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat D 897 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 9:40

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "If" Songs - We focus on a little word that is often used in a very big way, and we'll hear from Billy Bigelow, Sarah Brown, Li'l Abner, the Madwoman of Chaillot, and of course, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:00 00:01:05 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had a Brain Ray Bolger The Wizard of Oz Rhino R271964

18:02:00 00:01:17 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had a Heart Jack Haley That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:03:15 00:01:07 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had the Nerve Bert Lahr That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:04:37 00:01:30 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick If I Were a Rich Man Topol Fiddler on the Roof -- London Cast Sony SK89546

18:05:59 00:03:05 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman If I Had a Million Dollars Company The Me Nobody Knows --Original Cast Atlantic SD-1566

18:10:13 00:02:56 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim If Mama Was Married Laura Bananti, Leigh Ann Larkin Gypsy -- 2008 B'way Revival Time Life M19659

18:13:24 00:04:10 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick If I Could Be a Movie Star Barbara Harris The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:17:43 00:02:07 Cyril Ornadel-Leslie Bricusse If I Ruled the World Harry Secombe Pickwick -- Original Cast Philips SAL3431

18:20:06 00:02:23 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein If I Loved You John Raitt Carousel -- Lincoln Center Revival RCA 09026-68071

18:22:52 00:02:33 Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell Josie DeGuzman Guys and Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317

18:25:53 00:03:08 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green If You Hadn't, but You Did Betty Comden A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green -- Original Cast DRG CD-2-5177

18:29:24 00:02:43 Stephen Sondheim The Road You Didn't Take John McMartin Follies -- Original B''way Cast Kritzerland KR20023

18:32:11 00:03:36 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul If I Had My Druthers Peter Palmer Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87700

18:35:43 00:01:37 Matt Dubey-Harold Karr If'n Virginia Gibson, Gordon Polk Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68091

18:37:52 00:03:17 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg If This Isn't Love Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson Finian's Rainbow -- 2009 B'way Cast PS Classics PS1088

18:40:54 00:03:02 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray If I Gave You Edward Woodward, Louise Troy High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way

MCAD-10767

18:46:58 00:01:32 Brian Yorkey-Tom Kitt What If? Idina Menzel If/Then -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 88843-07024

18:48:39 00:03:48 Jacques Brel-Mort Shuman If We Only Have Love Company Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well… -- Original Cast Sony SK89998

18:52:44 00:00:16 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:50 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Filler: If They Could See Me Now Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

19:30:41 Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67 David Attenborough, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 26:45

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor; Kiera Duffy, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Harry Bicket): Fantasia in f for Mechanical Clock K 608

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' K 525

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 'Prague' K 504

21:38:37 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 21:01

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The rain falls elsewhere in addition to Spain. We find out where… The story of "Archy and Mehitable" tells of a cockroach and an alley cat… Jan C. Snow is the "Generic Critic"… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:54 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:06:37 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 5:49

23:12:26 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 3:32

23:18:07 Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 4:46

23:22:55 Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 # 2 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 9:34

23:32:30 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 5:21

23:38:49 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 4:03

23:42:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 6:08

23:49:02 Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242 Catherine Tunnell, cello German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 6:55

23:56:32 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 2:44