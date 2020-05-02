© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 05-02-2020

Published May 2, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Krebs, Johann Ludwig   Prelude and Fugue in C Jan Börjesson, o      N/A       Oak Grove        5:20

00:05:20           Bach, Johann Sebastian            Well-Tempered Clavier,' Book 1, BWV 846/69  Glen Wilson, hc Glen Wilson Plays the Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1  Teldec  5:06

00:10:26           Bach, Johann Sebastian            Well-Tempered Clavier,' Book 2, BWV 870/91  Edward Aldwell, p          Well Tempered Clavier Book 2            Nonesuch         9:25

00:19:51           Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel        Sinfonia in E-Flat, Wq 183/2            Berlin Academy for Ancient Music          Bach: Symphonies- Concerto for Organ and Orchestra            Harmonia Mundi            10:50

00:30:41           Friedrich II, Frederick the Great  Symphony No. 2 in G            Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark Chamber Music of Frederick the Great       Helicon 1:24

00:32:05           Quantz, Johann Joachim           Sonata in E-Flat for Flute and Obbligato Harpsichord   Rachel Brown, f; James Johnstone, hc   Quantz: Flute Sonatas            Chandos           7:43

00:39:48           Sor, Fernando   Fantaisie, Op 30            Julian Bream, g            Romantic Guitar            RCA     13:40

00:53:28           Alonso, Francisco          Madrigal, 'La tricotea'     Oriana Singers/William Chin      N/A       Juno     1:48

01:00:00           Glinka, Mikhail   A Life for the Tsar          Shtokolov, Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Mansurov Opera Arias      CBS     5:28

01:05:28           Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai           The Maid of Pskov'            Moscow Sym/Igor Golovchin      Rimsky-Korsakov          Naxos   22:01

01:27:29           Schubert, Franz Polka, D 735     Vienna Phil/Claudio Abbado            Neujahrskonzert In Wien 1991 - New Year's Concert In Vienna    DG            1:39

01:29:08           Schubert, Franz Piano Sonata in B, D 575           Mitsuko Uchida, p          Piano Sonatas D. 845 & D. 575  Philips   2:03

01:55:11           Erart, Jehan      El mois de mai  Les Menestriers Picards            Josquin Des Près / Robin & Marion        Calliope            1:36

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: Rhapsody No. 1 for Violin and Piano. Sz. 87: I. Lassu Francesca dePasquale, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Album: Francesca dePasquale Francesca dePasquale Music: 4:40

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:08

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-Flat Major, Op. 148 Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Francesca DePasquale, violin; Christine Lamprea, cello; Benjamin Hochman, piano An Appalachian Summer Festival, Rosen Concert Hall, Appalachian State University, Boone, NC Music: 9:38

Mel Bonis: Suite Orientale Sylvan Trio First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 10:09

Traditional, arr. David Chernaik: Se Te Adoro e Te Prefiro Lorna Anderson, soprano; Apollo Chamber Players Album: Sempre Amor: Portuguese Love Songs from the Romantic Age London Independent Records  Music: 4:20

Terry Riley: In C Chitravina N. Ravikiran, chitravina (slide instrument) Erode Nagaraj, mrudangam; Matthew J. Detrick, violin I; Anabel Ramirez, violin II; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players, Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 11:08

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, op. 28 Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra; Sebastian Zinca, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 15:01

Reinhold Glière: Huit Morceaux for violin and cello, Op. 39 DuoSkope: Evin Blomberg, violin; Natalie Helm, cello Recorded at Hoxa HQ studio in West Hampstead, London, United Kingdom Music: 17:39

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Grainger, Percy My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone' (1912)            English Chamber Orch/Benjamin Britten Salute To Percy Grainger            London 5:35

04:05:35           Britten, Benjamin           Simple Symphony,' Op. 4            Orpheus Chamber Orch Prokofiev: Classical Symphony, Bizet: Symphony in C, Britten: Simple Symphony         DG       17:43

04:23:18           Leigh, Walter    Harpsichord Concertino Jory Vinicour, hc; Chicago Phil/Scott Speck           20th Century Harpsichord Concertos            Cedille  8:56

04:32:14           Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Clavier Suite in G          Jory Vinikour, hc         The Complete Harpsichord Works of Rameau     Sono Luminus   1:39

04:33:53           Bach, Johann Sebastian            Brandenburg' Concerto No. 5 in D, BWV 1050 Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman   Music of the Baroque            Mintel Archive   21:27

04:55:20           Telemann, Georg Philipp            Brockes-Passion'            Birgitte Christensen, s; Berlin Academy for Ancient Music/René Jacobs            Brockes-Passion           Harmonia Mundi            1:44

05:00:00           Strauss, Richard            Four Last Songs            Lise Davidsen, s; Philharmonia Orch/Esa-Pekka Salonen           Lise Davidsen   London 5:39

05:05:39           Strauss, Richard            Wind Sonatina No. 1 in F, 'Aus der Werkstatt eines Invaliden' (1943)            Netherlands Wind Ensemble/Edo De Waart   Strauss: Symphony For Wind Instruments 'The Happy Workshop', Serenade For Wind Instruments, Op. 7   Philips   8:31

05:38:10           Brahms, Johannes        Hungarian Dances'        Nancy Green, vc; Frederick Moyer, p   Two Sonatas for Pianoforte & Violincello JRI Recordings       1:28

05:39:38           Brahms, Johannes        Variations on a Hungarian Song, Op. 21, No. 2           Olga Kern, p     Johannes Brahms * Variations * Olga Kern            Harmonia Mundi            7:30

05:47:08           Popper, David   Hungarian Rhapsody,' Op 68     Maria Kliegel, vc; Esterhàzy Orch/Gerhard Markson     POPPER: Romantic Cello Showpieces            Naxos   7:56

05:55:04           Brahms, Johannes        Hungarian Dances'        Nancy Green, vc; Frederick Moyer, p   Two Sonatas for Pianoforte & Violincello JRI Recordings       1:38

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra  Daniel Binelli, bandoneon  Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina  Sono Luminus DOR-90201                        

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina: Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta  Sara Davis Buechner, piano  Koch International 7590             

06:38:32 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane  Nicanor Zabeleta, harp  Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra  Ferenc Fricsay  Archipel 466        

06:48:43 Marcelo Coronel: Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends) Victor Villadangos, guitar  Naxos 8557658                   

07:00:50 Henry Purcell: Fairy Queen: Suite from Act I  Concert des Nations  Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9866      

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard Jordi Masó, piano  Marco Polo 223867           

07:31:54 Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar  Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble  Plamen Djurov  Zoho 200707

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in E-Flat Major, BWV 1031 Movement 3 Allegro (Arr. for Oboe & Harp) James Austin Smith, oboe; Bridget Kibbey, harp Album: Distance TwoPianists Records 1039183 Music: 4:20

Thomas Whitman: Soekia's Dance Mimi Stillman, flute; Kerri Ryan, viola; Bridget Kibbey, harp Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve W. calling from from Quakertown, PA Music: 6:52

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow) Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:19 (short excerpt as needed)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet No. 2 in B-flat major, Op. 87 Madeline Adkins, violin; Eunice Keem, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Joan DerHovsepian, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 29:22

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Soldier's Tale Corinne Stillwell, violin; Vanguel Tangarov, clarinet; Ekaterina Tangarova, piano Victoria Bach Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Victoria, TX Music: 15:14

Hubert Parry: An English Suite English Symphony Orchestra; William Boughton, conductor Album: Finzi; Parry; Bridge Nimbus 5366 Music: 18:44

David Lang: Protect Yourself March The Crossing (choir); Donald Nally, conductor Spit Spreads Death (exhibit), Mutter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, PA Private recording Music: 5:26

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:30  Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Thanks be to God    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:38

10:08:11  Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose'    Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4795096 14:14

10:23:11  Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole     Simón Bolívar Symphony Maximiano Valdés Dorian 90227 4:39

10:30:17  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4  BWV 1049 Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 15:21

10:47:09  Ottorino Respighi: Theme & Variations from String Quartet     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:27

10:54:22  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 4:10

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:38  Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico'    Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

11:12:13  Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' Op 419    Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:43

11:23:48  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

11:48:57  Joe Hisaishi: Kikujiro: The Rain    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 4:46

11:54:00  Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille Op 201    Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 4:45

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April, 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this is From the Top’s first ever “Blanket Fort” show.  In response to the Covid19 crisis and the need for social distancing, this episode features young musicians recording themselves in their own homes (in makeshift studios or “Blanket Forts”) under From the Top’s supervision and it even features long distance musical collaborations.  Performers include a a 14-year-old pianist performing Schumann’s ABEGG Variations and a young violinist who’s parents are both physicians on Long Island working through the Covid19 crisis
Cellist Cameron Chiu, 18, from Palatine, Illinois perfoms Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009
Pianist Clara Wrolstad, 14, from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Schumann: Variations On The Name “Abegg”, op. 1
Double Basist Braden Ellis, 18, from Broomall, Pennsylvania performs Massenet: Meditation from Thaïs, Braden is the recipient of From the Top’s Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award
Peter Dugan, from his awesome blanket fort in NY, NY performs Bach: Gigue from French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816
Violinist Alexandra Woroniecka, 17, from Stony Brook, New York performs Carl Engel/arr. Efrem Zimbalist: Sea-Shell
Purple Hippopotami Quartet, from the Merit School of Music in Chicago, featuring flautists Emma Krause, 18, from Downers Grove, Illinois; Katherine Chen, 15, from Chicago, Illinois; Nina Touboul, 17, from Chicago, Illinois; Natalia (Natasha)  Kozintseva, 17, from Chicago, Illinois performs Raga Sept “Single” by Derek Charke

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Janáček’s Kát’a Kabanová , starring renowned Finnish soprano Karita Mattila in a performance from 2004. Mattila sang the title role of a sensitive young woman who yearns to escape an oppressive domestic life. Tenor Jorma Silvasti was Kát’a’s lover Boris, and mezzo-soprano Judith Forst sang the role of her domineering mother-in-law Kabanicha. The cast also featured Magdalena Kožená and Raymond Very as the young lovers Varvara and Vanya, Chris Merritt as Kát’a’s husband Tichon, and Vladimir Ognovenko as the curmudgeonly Dikoj. The late, revered Czech maestro Jiří Bělohlávek conducted Janáček’s hauntingly beautiful score

 

15:15 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:15:52  Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55

15:26:59  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields     Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 13:40

15:41:06  Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes Op 82   Sviatoslav Richter, piano   DeutGram 4796018 20:15

16:03:39  Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4    William Bennett, flute I Musici  Philips 400017 7:57

16:14:35  Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D  F 64  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

16:27:22  Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in F Op 68 # 2  Vienna-Berlin Ensemble  DeutGram 423591 19:34

16:49:10  Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat  D 897 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Bridge 9376 9:40

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "If" Songs - We focus on a little word that is often used in a very big way, and we'll hear from Billy Bigelow, Sarah Brown, Li'l Abner, the Madwoman of Chaillot, and of course, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion!

18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:00           00:01:05           Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           If I Only Had a Brain    Ray Bolger        The Wizard of Oz          Rhino    R271964

18:02:00           00:01:17           Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           If I Only Had a Heart    Jack Haley        That's Entertainment     Rhino    R272182

18:03:15           00:01:07           Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           If I Only Had the Nerve          Bert Lahr          That's Entertainment     Rhino    R272182

18:04:37           00:01:30           Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       If I Were a Rich Man          Topol    Fiddler on the Roof -- London Cast         Sony            SK89546

18:05:59           00:03:05           Will Holt-Gary William  Friedman            If I Had a Million Dollars      Company          The Me Nobody Knows --Original Cast            Atlantic SD-1566

18:10:13           00:02:56           Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   If Mama Was Married Laura Bananti, Leigh Ann Larkin Gypsy -- 2008 B'way Revival      Time Life       M19659

18:13:24           00:04:10           Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       If I Could Be a Movie Star        Barbara Harris  The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast    Sony            SK48209

18:17:43           00:02:07           Cyril Ornadel-Leslie Bricusse     If I Ruled the World   Harry Secombe Pickwick -- Original Cast            Philips   SAL3431

18:20:06           00:02:23           Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           If I Loved You        John Raitt         Carousel -- Lincoln Center Revival          RCA            09026-68071

18:22:52           00:02:33           Frank Loesser   If I Were a Bell  Josie DeGuzman       Guys and Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival     RCA     09026-61317

18:25:53           00:03:08           Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  If You Hadn't, but You Did       Betty Comden   A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green -- Original Cast  DRG     CD-2-5177

18:29:24           00:02:43           Stephen Sondheim        The Road You Didn't Take     John McMartin  Follies -- Original B''way Cast     Kritzerland            KR20023

18:32:11           00:03:36           Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul     If I Had My Druthers           Peter Palmer     Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast Sony            SK87700

18:35:43           00:01:37           Matt Dubey-Harold Karr If'n        Virginia Gibson, Gordon Polk     Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast     RCA            09026-68091

18:37:52           00:03:17           Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           If This Isn't Love     Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson           Finian's Rainbow -- 2009 B'way Cast        PS Classics       PS1088

18:40:54           00:03:02           Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray         If I Gave You            Edward Woodward, Louise Troy High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way

MCAD-10767

18:46:58           00:01:32           Brian Yorkey-Tom Kitt   What If?            Idina Menzel If/Then -- Original B'way Cast     Masterworks B'way        88843-07024

18:48:39           00:03:48           Jacques Brel-Mort Shuman        If We Only Have Love        Company          Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well… -- Original Cast     Sony     SK89998

18:52:44           00:00:16           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         Sony     SK60659

18:53:03           00:03:50           Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Filler: If They Could See Me Now        Gwen Verdon    Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast            Sony SK60960

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:47  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

19:30:41  Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67   David Attenborough, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 26:45

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor; Kiera Duffy, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall   

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Harry Bicket): Fantasia in f for Mechanical Clock K 608

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' K 525

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 'Prague' K 504

21:38:37  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 21:01

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The rain falls elsewhere in addition to Spain. We find out where… The story of "Archy and Mehitable" tells of a cockroach and an alley cat… Jan C. Snow is the "Generic Critic"… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:54  Franz Schubert: Ave Maria  D 839 Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30117 4:42

23:06:37  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47   Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 5:49

23:12:26  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 3:32

23:18:07  Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29   Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 4:46

23:22:55  Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 # 2  Chiara String Quartet  Azica 71289 9:34

23:32:30  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 5:21

23:38:49  Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19    New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 4:03

23:42:53  Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande  BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Sony 798943 6:08

23:49:02  Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242   Catherine Tunnell, cello German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 6:55

23:56:32  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo     Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 2:44

 

 