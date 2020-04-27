© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-27-2020

Published April 27, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland

Franz Schubert:  String Quintet in C D 956--Yura Lee, violin David Bowlin, violin; Dmitri Murrath, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello; Peter Wiley, cello (recorded in Harkness Chapel, June 21, 2015)

Franz Schubert:  Quintet in A for Violin, Viola, Cello, Bass & Piano D 667 ‘Trout’--Yura Lee, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Brook Speltz, cello; Xavier Foley, bass; Andrius Zlabys, piano (recorded in Harkness Chapel, June 17, 2017)

01:41:01  Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 1  D 157 Arcadi Volodos, piano   Sony 89647 19:01

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:46 Arturo Marquez: Zarabandeo for Bb Clarinet & Piano  Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano  Clarinet Classics 61         "La Revoltosa (The Troublemaker)"                              

02:10:40 Astor Piazzolla: Cierra Tus Ojos y Escucha (Close your eyes and listen) Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano  Clarinet Classics 61                                   

02:17:43 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 000983702                                        

02:30:59 Reynaldo Hahn: Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

02:33:23 Reynaldo Hahn: L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

02:37:11 Reynaldo Hahn: To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammopho 0602527598

02:41:32 Reynaldo Hahn: Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909)  Harmonie Ensemble  Steven Richman  Music & Arts Programs 649

03:00:56 Adolfo Mejia: Pequena suite para orquestra  Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota  Francisco Rettig  Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a

03:14:55 Emilio Murillo: Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

03:07:42 Emilio Murillo: Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

03:10:33 Emilio Murillo: El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple  Vibra Music 2522001108

03:20:01 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d, Op. 70 Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada  Pentatone 5186578 

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:58  Carl Orff: Carmina burana    Gundula Janowitz, soprano Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4795448 56:18

04:59:30  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2   Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 8:44

05:09:16  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8     Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4793449 24:32

05:34:53  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66    Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 19:58

05:56:50  Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 3:00

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:06  Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins Op 25   Shannon Lee, violin   Telarc 80695 4:29

06:13:38  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville    Soyeon Kate Lee, piano   Koch Intl 7759 8:45

06:23:21  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82     Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 45972 5:16

06:30:42  Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 2 Op 10 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 6:14

06:41:04  Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 10:14

06:53:23  Traditional: Ye Banks and Braes    Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef  Atma 2336 2:20

06:56:46  Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!'     Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 3:25

07:05:02  Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 3:34

07:08:38  John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:26

07:13:36  Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture     London Symphony Thomas Schippers EMI 64335 9:36

07:24:25  Giovanni Palestrina: Sanctus from Pope Marcellus Mass    King's Singers   Naxos 572987 3:38

07:30:18  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69   Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 80740 6:33

07:41:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2  K 417 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 12:40

07:54:44  George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture     Orchestra of St Luke's Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 4:29

08:07:05  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:55

08:11:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:33

08:19:54  Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' Op 258    Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431628 7:51

08:28:50  Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447109 10:55

08:44:12  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

08:58:02  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 4:21

09:06:10  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80344 15:55

09:25:07  John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 444454 6:18

09:33:40  Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer    Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:48

09:39:37  Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

09:49:00  Randy Newman: Family Album    Gloria Cheng, piano   Harm Mundi 907635 10:29

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:19  Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal    Fenwick Smith, flute   Naxos 557305 3:29

10:04:15  Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto Op 21   Lorin Maazel, violin Cleveland Orch String Quartet  Telarc 80046 4:21

10:10:06  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54  H 16:40 Paul Lewis, piano   Harm Mundi 902371 11:57

10:22:29  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio  WoO 39  Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 4:29

10:28:26  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g  BWV 578  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:34

10:35:40  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 7:53

10:44:24  Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00

10:51:45  E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 24:38

11:17:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck  K 455 András Schiff, piano   Decca 421369 14:18

11:33:15  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 Op 45 # 1  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 416623 12:08

11:47:07  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser  S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano   DeutGram 4779525 10:32

11:58:00  Scott Joplin: Solace    Keith Lockhart, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80112 2:02

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:06  Joseph Haydn: Allegretto from Symphony No. 100     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100403 5:44

12:17:22  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 37:30

12:55:31  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:53

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:29  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:01

13:02:41  Leroy Anderson: Jazz Pizzicato     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 1:53

13:06:13  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

13:27:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:51

13:38:53  Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12  D 703  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2307 8:48

13:49:12  Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:39

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91 Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio: Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano Album: Turina: Chamber Music For Strings and Piano Cedille 1450 Music: 4:18

Jennifer Higdon: Piano Trio Movement 1 Pale Yellow Lincoln Trio: Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano Album: Notable Women Cedille 126 Music: 8:29

Gaspar Sanz: Suite Espanola Celino Romero, guitar The University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:39

Manuel Panella: El Gato Montes Celino and Lito Romero, guitar The University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 2:48

Ottorino Respighi: Trittico Botticelliano, P. 151 Bellingham Festival Orchestra; Michael Palmer, conductor The Bellingham Festival of Music, Western Washington University Concert Hall, Bellingham, WA Music: 19:51

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Soldier's Tale Corinne Stillwell, violin; Vanguel Tangarov, clarinet; Ekaterina Tangarova, piano Victoria Bach Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Victoria, TX Music: 15:14

Hubert Parry: An English Suite English Symphony Orchestra; William Boughton, conductor Album: Finzi; Parry; Bridge Nimbus 5366 Music: 18:44

David Lang: Protect Yourself March The Crossing (choir); Donald Nally, conductor Spit Spreads Death (exhibit), Mutter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, PA Private recording Music: 5:26

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:19  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 Op 50 # 3  Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 5:59

16:07:25  Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka     London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 2:56

16:12:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 14:20

16:31:01  Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 3:15

16:37:13  Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:58

16:45:02  Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 7:13

16:53:41  Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 3:27

17:03:23  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture     Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:25

17:12:50  Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 7    New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 8:44

17:24:08  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 9:08

17:36:31  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze     Salut Salon  Warner 554295 3:49

17:41:54  Astor Piazzolla: Escualo     Salut Salon  Warner 554295 3:12

17:46:26  Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

17:55:12  Franz Schubert: Erlkönig  D 328 Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 4:05

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 26:41

18:36:30  Adolph von Henselt: Scherzo in b Op 9   Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano   Schwann 310023 3:38

18:41:05  Nikolai Kapustin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 54   John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 3:54

18:46:16  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo    Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 4:27

18:51:32  Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske Op 88 # 2 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 94180 7:08

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:27  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien Op 12    National Symphony of Ireland Alexander Anissimov Naxos 550806 19:29

19:23:36  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:28  Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22   Henryk Szeryng, violin Bamberg Symphony Jan Krenz Philips 4788977 23:58

20:26:02  Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2   Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4797518 17:01

20:44:14  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in E-Flat  H 654  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

20:56:50  John Playford: Wallom Green    Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene  Rubicon 1017 2:00

21:02:37  Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

21:23:54  Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26   Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

21:34:23  Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

21:39:37  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 5:56

21:47:58  Richard Strauss: Sinfonia domestica Op 53    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53511 41:24

22:30:41  Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello Op 11    Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 20:17

22:52:24  Stephen Paulus: The Road Home    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

22:56:05  Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena     Corona Guitar Quartet  Albany 1084 3:17

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:34  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:05:47  William Grant Still: Bayou Home    Alexa Still, flute   Koch Intl 7192 4:02

23:09:49  John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:29

23:15:36  Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied'    Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 4:00

23:19:36  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 9:50

23:29:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C  K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:42:45  Gregorio Allegri: Miserere    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano  Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 8:09

23:50:55  Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby     Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 3:59

23:55:39  Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano   OberlinMus 1604 3:18

 

 