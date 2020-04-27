WCLV Program Guide 04-27-2020

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C D 956--Yura Lee, violin David Bowlin, violin; Dmitri Murrath, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello; Peter Wiley, cello (recorded in Harkness Chapel, June 21, 2015)

Franz Schubert: Quintet in A for Violin, Viola, Cello, Bass & Piano D 667 ‘Trout’--Yura Lee, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Brook Speltz, cello; Xavier Foley, bass; Andrius Zlabys, piano (recorded in Harkness Chapel, June 17, 2017)

01:41:01 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 1 D 157 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647 19:01

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:46 Arturo Marquez: Zarabandeo for Bb Clarinet & Piano Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano Clarinet Classics 61 "La Revoltosa (The Troublemaker)"

02:10:40 Astor Piazzolla: Cierra Tus Ojos y Escucha (Close your eyes and listen) Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano Clarinet Classics 61

02:17:43 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 000983702

02:30:59 Reynaldo Hahn: Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

02:33:23 Reynaldo Hahn: L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

02:37:11 Reynaldo Hahn: To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammopho 0602527598

02:41:32 Reynaldo Hahn: Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909) Harmonie Ensemble Steven Richman Music & Arts Programs 649

03:00:56 Adolfo Mejia: Pequena suite para orquestra Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Francisco Rettig Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a

03:14:55 Emilio Murillo: Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

03:07:42 Emilio Murillo: Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

03:10:33 Emilio Murillo: El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music 2522001108

03:20:01 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d, Op. 70 Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:58 Carl Orff: Carmina burana Gundula Janowitz, soprano Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4795448 56:18

04:59:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 8:44

05:09:16 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4793449 24:32

05:34:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 19:58

05:56:50 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:06 Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins Op 25 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 4:29

06:13:38 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 8:45

06:23:21 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 45972 5:16

06:30:42 Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 2 Op 10 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 6:14

06:41:04 Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 10:14

06:53:23 Traditional: Ye Banks and Braes Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef Atma 2336 2:20

06:56:46 Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 3:25

07:05:02 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 3:34

07:08:38 John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:26

07:13:36 Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture London Symphony Thomas Schippers EMI 64335 9:36

07:24:25 Giovanni Palestrina: Sanctus from Pope Marcellus Mass King's Singers Naxos 572987 3:38

07:30:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 6:33

07:41:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 K 417 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 12:40

07:54:44 George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture Orchestra of St Luke's Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 4:29

08:07:05 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:55

08:11:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:33

08:19:54 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' Op 258 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431628 7:51

08:28:50 Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 10:55

08:44:12 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

08:58:02 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 4:21

09:06:10 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80344 15:55

09:25:07 John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 444454 6:18

09:33:40 Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:48

09:39:37 Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

09:49:00 Randy Newman: Family Album Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 10:29

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:19 Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal Fenwick Smith, flute Naxos 557305 3:29

10:04:15 Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto Op 21 Lorin Maazel, violin Cleveland Orch String Quartet Telarc 80046 4:21

10:10:06 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 H 16:40 Paul Lewis, piano Harm Mundi 902371 11:57

10:22:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio WoO 39 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 4:29

10:28:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:34

10:35:40 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 7:53

10:44:24 Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00

10:51:45 E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 24:38

11:17:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck K 455 András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 14:18

11:33:15 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 Op 45 # 1 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 416623 12:08

11:47:07 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525 10:32

11:58:00 Scott Joplin: Solace Keith Lockhart, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80112 2:02

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:06 Joseph Haydn: Allegretto from Symphony No. 100 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100403 5:44

12:17:22 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 37:30

12:55:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:53

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:29 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:01

13:02:41 Leroy Anderson: Jazz Pizzicato BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 1:53

13:06:13 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

13:27:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:51

13:38:53 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 D 703 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 8:48

13:49:12 Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:39

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91 Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio: Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano Album: Turina: Chamber Music For Strings and Piano Cedille 1450 Music: 4:18

Jennifer Higdon: Piano Trio Movement 1 Pale Yellow Lincoln Trio: Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano Album: Notable Women Cedille 126 Music: 8:29

Gaspar Sanz: Suite Espanola Celino Romero, guitar The University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:39

Manuel Panella: El Gato Montes Celino and Lito Romero, guitar The University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 2:48

Ottorino Respighi: Trittico Botticelliano, P. 151 Bellingham Festival Orchestra; Michael Palmer, conductor The Bellingham Festival of Music, Western Washington University Concert Hall, Bellingham, WA Music: 19:51

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude, Op. 23 No. 4 in D Major Barry Douglas, piano Album: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18; 7 Preludes RCA 61679 Music: 4:19

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Soldier's Tale Corinne Stillwell, violin; Vanguel Tangarov, clarinet; Ekaterina Tangarova, piano Victoria Bach Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Victoria, TX Music: 15:14

Hubert Parry: An English Suite English Symphony Orchestra; William Boughton, conductor Album: Finzi; Parry; Bridge Nimbus 5366 Music: 18:44

David Lang: Protect Yourself March The Crossing (choir); Donald Nally, conductor Spit Spreads Death (exhibit), Mutter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, PA Private recording Music: 5:26

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:19 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 Op 50 # 3 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 5:59

16:07:25 Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 2:56

16:12:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 14:20

16:31:01 Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 3:15

16:37:13 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:58

16:45:02 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 7:13

16:53:41 Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 3:27

17:03:23 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:25

17:12:50 Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 7 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 8:44

17:24:08 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 9:08

17:36:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Salut Salon Warner 554295 3:49

17:41:54 Astor Piazzolla: Escualo Salut Salon Warner 554295 3:12

17:46:26 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

17:55:12 Franz Schubert: Erlkönig D 328 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:05

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 26:41

18:36:30 Adolph von Henselt: Scherzo in b Op 9 Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann 310023 3:38

18:41:05 Nikolai Kapustin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 54 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 3:54

18:46:16 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 4:27

18:51:32 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske Op 88 # 2 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 94180 7:08

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien Op 12 National Symphony of Ireland Alexander Anissimov Naxos 550806 19:29

19:23:36 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:28 Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Henryk Szeryng, violin Bamberg Symphony Jan Krenz Philips 4788977 23:58

20:26:02 Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518 17:01

20:44:14 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in E-Flat H 654 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

20:56:50 John Playford: Wallom Green Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:00

21:02:37 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

21:23:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

21:34:23 Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

21:39:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 5:56

21:47:58 Richard Strauss: Sinfonia domestica Op 53 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53511 41:24

22:30:41 Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello Op 11 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 20:17

22:52:24 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

22:56:05 Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:17

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:34 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:05:47 William Grant Still: Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 4:02

23:09:49 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:29

23:15:36 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:19:36 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 9:50

23:29:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:36:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:42:45 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 8:09

23:50:55 Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 3:59

23:55:39 Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano OberlinMus 1604 3:18