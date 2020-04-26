WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloist: Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Georges Bizet: Roma

Hector Berlioz: The Death of Cleopatra

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Montagues and Capulets

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo at Juliet’s Tomb

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture, Op. 124 (Excerpt)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Kurt Masur; Zubin Mehta; Leopold Stokowski; Leonard Bernstein

Charles Ives: Three Places in New England

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Opus 23

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite

William Schuman: Symphony No. 8

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Linn - Consort music of Matthew Locke, the theorbo old and new, and the Mystery Sonatas of Biber

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:36 Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem Op 9 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:25

06:09:22 Francis Poulenc: Mass RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 18:16

06:28:38 Jacob Clemens non Papa: Ave Maria Capella Currende Erik Van Nevel Telarc 80521 2:23

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For the Beauty of the Earth - Music for an Earth Day celebration of the world’s splendor and the environment, which is our life-support

MICHAEL BURKHARDT: Earth and all stars Elwood Bernas (1889 Whalley & Genung 1999 Bond/1st Presbyterian Church, Port Townsend, WA) FPCPT 9880

LEE HOIBY: At the round earth’s imagined corners Trinity Choir/James Simms; Larry King (1968 Aeolian-Skinner/Trinity Church Wall Street, New York, NY) Gothic 49035

NORBERTO GUINALDO: I praise the earth in beauty seen, fr Thanksgiving & Harvest Norberto Guinaldo (1963 Reuter/1st United Methodist Church, Garden Grove, CA) PD Archive (r. 4/23/13)

GERRE HANCOCK: Earthquake, wind and fire St. Thomas Choir/Gerre Hancock; Judith Hancock (1956 Aeolian-Skinner, revised/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Priory 629

RUSSELL PECK: In the garden Andrew Peters (2015 Schantz/2nd Presbyterian Church, Saint Louis, MO) Regent 508

RICHARD PURVIS: Saint Francis Suite (Ascription; Hymn to the Moon; Earth Carol; Canticle of the Sun) Tom Hazleton (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/7/2003)

PAUL WINTER: Under the sun Paul Winter, saxophone; Paul McCandless,oboe; John Clark, French horn; Glen Velez, desert drum; Paul Halley (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Living Music 0019

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: All people that on earth do dwell (Old 100th) Brass Ensemble + Choirs of Washington National Cathedral and Grace Cathedral/Douglas Major; Robert Lehman (Aeolian-Skinner/Washington National Cathedral, Washington, DC) EMI 54134

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Spring has Sprung - On this edition of With Heart and Voice we’ll listen to music celebrating creation, and the beauty of the world around us. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A well-blown wind

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Ouverture; Les Fleuves et les dryads; Les Forgerons Deborah Nagy, baroque oboe; Julie Andrijeski, baroque violin; Josh Lee, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord (Les Délices Live 2012-13 CD) 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 56 “Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen:” Aria: Endlich wird mein Joch wieder von mir weichen müssen” Mack Harrell, baritone; Mark Lifshey; Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 1468 LP) 8:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Two Oboes & English Horn, op.87: Presto Robin Driscoll & Thom Moore, oboes; Roger Roe, English Horn (John Mack Memorial Concert CD) 4:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F Major for Oboe, strings and continuo, P.306: Allegro giusto Harold Gomberg, oboe; Gomberg Baroque Ensemble; Columbia Chamber Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa (Columbia 6832 LP) 4:32

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata No.5 in G Major for Two Oboes & Continuo Ronald Roseman & Virginia Brewer, oboes; Donald MacCourt, bassoon; Edward Brewer, harpsichord (Nonesuch 71380 LP) 7:37

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 12 “Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen:” Aria: “Kreuz und Krone sind verbunden” Marian Anderson, contralto; Robert Bloom, oboe; RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 1111 LP) 5:07

Vincenzo Bellini: Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra in E flat major Heinz Holliger, oboe; Bamberg Symphony Orchestra/Peter Maag (DG 139152 LP) 6:03

09:58:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves Les Délices Délices 2013 1:59

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:35 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars RV 532 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 11:13

10:16:59 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep Z 629 Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4825281 7:48

10:26:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 21:08

10:49:02 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 8:39

10:58:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 3 BWV 804 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 2:15

11:00:45 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

11:06:01 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat Bettina Mussumeli, violin I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 13:30

11:22:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 71 'Gott ist mein König' Amsterdam Baroque Choir Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 98536 18:15

11:41:33 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 466 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 6:37

11:48:11 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c Kk 99 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 7:04

11:56:13 George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 Empire Brass Telarc 80344 3:49

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Carey Bell, clarinet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A K 622

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:04:55 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest Op 18 Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902220 24:03

14:30:34 David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 23:28

14:55:12 Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 7:59

15:04:56 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

15:33:22 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

15:45:43 George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46

15:56:33 Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Honor Monologue Bryn Terfel, baritone Metropolitan Opera Orchestra DeutGram 4795448 4:32

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Franklin Cohen, clarinet – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C K338

Rolf Wallin: Clarinet Concerto

Carl Maria von Weber: Concertino in E-Flat for Clarinet & Orchestra

Ottorino Respighi: ‘La Boutique fantasque’ (Ballet in one act after Rossini)

17:36:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 K 450 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 22:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 29, 2020 - Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe, the two pianists that make up the piano duo Anderson and Roe, host this week’s From the Top. The first of two From the Top programs recorded in Fairfax, Virginia, both Greg and Liz collaborate with the young musicians on the program, they introduce us to a precocious 10-year-old violinist and an unusual teenage cellist who loves dog-sledding and hunting deer for his own food

12-year-old pianist Ella Kim from Herndon, Virginia performs Sonata No. 59 in E-flat Major Hob. XVI/49, III. Finale: Tempo di Minuet By Franz Joseph Haydn

17-year-old bassoonist Xavion Patterson from Smyrna, Tennessee performs Sicilienne et Allegro Giocoso for bassoon and piano by Gabriel Grovlez

10-year-old violinist Lira Masuda from Glen Allen, Virginia performs Polonaise de concert, Op.4 by Henri Wieniawski

19-year-old cellist Levi Powe, from Tuscon, Arizona performs Poema III by Marlos Nobre

From the Top alumna Olivia Cosio, soprano peforms “Una voce poco fa,” from Il barbiere di Siviglia by Gioachino Antonio Rossini

Anderson & Roe performs “America” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein arranged by Anderson & Roe

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:13 Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen CBS 42093 9:59

19:15:05 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 Op 39 Boston Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 446157 39:19

19:56:38 Sir William Walton: Henry V: A Shakespeare Scenario Christopher Plummer, narrator Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Chandos 40 1:00:55

20:59:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 1:04

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

John Ferritto : Intersezione Op 14 (1975) Jameson Cooper, violin (Centaur 3310) 11:40

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann” Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Donald Erb: Violin Concerto (1992) Miriam Fried, violin; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond. (Koss 3302) 25:38

Daniel McCarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993) Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd, cond. (Truemedia 94127) 6:35

21:59:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 953 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 1:13

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - First They Killed My Father - Loung Ung, author

22:59:38 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 19 Op 28 # 19 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 1:05

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:27 Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:24

23:11:48 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 Op 25 # 7 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213 5:18

23:17:06 Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Juliette Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 3:16

23:21:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music Norma Burrowes, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 13:10

23:34:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 K 385 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 8:55

23:44:52 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 4:16

23:49:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Julia Fischer, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Decca 12490 6:40

23:56:18 E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 2:43

23:59:18 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 1:27