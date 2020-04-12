WCLV Program Guide 04-12-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

Miklós Rózsa (arr Richard Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:41

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Miklós Rózsa (arr Richard Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 18:15

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Neeme Järvi; Robert Chen, violin

Arvo Pärt: Fratres

Bela Bartók: Violin Concerto No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra (excerpt)--Kirill Karabits, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Leonard Bernstein; Kurt Masur; Aaron Copland

Soloists: Joy Clements, soprano; Claramae Turner, mezzo-soprano; Richard Cassilly, tenor; Richard Fredricks, baritone; Norman Treigle, bass; Choral Art Society

William Russo: Symphony No. 2 in C, Opus 32, Titans

Duke Ellington arr. Marsalis: A Tone Parallel to Harlem

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land (abridged)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Hyperion - Rare works of Lupus Hellinck with the Brabant Ensemble, Juan Esquivel with the ensemble De Profundis, plus the new recording by the Gesualdo Six

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Orlande de Lassus: 'Music for Easter Sunday' (1570)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: To Rise and Shine - Celebrations and reflections for the Easter season

SIETZE de VRIES: Overture on Christ lag in Todesbanden Sietze de Vries (1962 Ahrend & Brunzema/St. Martini Church, Bremen, Germany) JSB 151017

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Jesus Christus, unser Heiland (2 verses) James David Christie (1738 Eilert-Köhler/Kreuzkirche, Suhl, Germany) cpo 777 556

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Rapsodie Sacrée, fr Suite for Easter, Op. 56, no. 8, fr L’Orgue Mystique (No. 19) Tjeerd van der Ploeg (1922 Mutin/St. Peter Church, Douai, France) VLS 03/0495

TRADITIONAL (Norwegian): I see you now, sweet Lamb of God Anne-Lise Berntsen, mezzo-soprano; Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Abbey, Germany) Kirkelig Kulturverksted 136

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Surrexit a mortuis Bristol Cathedral Choir/Mark Lee, director; Paul Walton (1907 Walker/Bristol Cathedral, England) Regent 514

WIDOR: Final, fr Symphonie Romane, Op. 73 Pierre Pincemaille (1889 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sernin Basilica, Toulouse, France) Solsltice 185

PIERRE COCHEREAU: Haes dies John Scott Whiteley (York Minster, England) Priory DVD 2

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An Easter Celebration - “Jesus Christ is Risen Today!” Peter DuBois will share glorious choral and organ music from around the world to celebrate the Resurrection!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels 3

George Frederick Handel: Organ Concerto No.13: IV Larghetto & V. Allegro Simon Preston, organ; Colin Tilney harpsichord continuo; Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 75517 CD) 6:27

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No.3, Op.47 Arthur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 7:15

Jacques Offenbach (arranged Manuel Rosenthal): Gaité Parisienne Overture & Cancan – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 430133 CD) 6:25

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata D960: Allegro ma non troppo Artur Schnabel, piano (Arabesque 6575 CD) 7:09

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber: Marsch New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 430133 CD) 4:41

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3: Finale: Alla breve Sergei Rachmaninoff, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Musical Heritage Society 512525 CD) 11:26

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

06:04:46 Orlande de Lassus: 'Music for Easter Sunday' Pro Cantione Antiqua Bruno Turner Hyperion 22012 22:02

06:27:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:01

10:05:36 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: I know that my Redeemer liveth Amanda Forsythe, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 6:20

10:13:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 66 'Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen' Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 463580 29:08

10:43:46 Nicola Matteis: Ground after the Scotch Humor Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 13993 1:47

10:46:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 6 'Bleib bei uns' Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 463580 18:40

11:06:50 Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Archiv 4794481 6:25

11:14:25 George Frideric Handel: Andante from Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 # 3 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 5:30

11:20:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 31 'Der Himmel lacht, die Erde jubilieret' Barbara Schlick, soprano Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 98536 20:54

11:42:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 BWV 848 Daniel Barenboim, piano Warner 61553 3:44

11:45 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Isabel Leonard, soprano

Michael Tilson Thomas: From the Diary of Anne Frank

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op 55 ‘Eroica’

13:46:29 Nicholas Bruhns: Hemmt eure Tränenflut Cantus Cölln Konrad Junghänel Harm Mundi 2908304 14:32

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:04:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio BWV 249 Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 719 41:02

14:46:43 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:50

14:53:29 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Mystical Songs: Easter Sir Thomas Allen, baritone English Chamber Orchestra Matthew Best Hyperion 20420 5:24

15:01:25 Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture Op 15 NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 12:23

15:14:55 Orlande de Lassus: 'Music for Easter Sunday' Pro Cantione Antiqua Bruno Turner Hyperion 22012 22:02

15:38:24 Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Choral Suite Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 21:41

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Henry Waddington, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

18:26:49 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:47

18:30 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2019 - This week’s From the Top is a special program celebrating Jewish contributions to classical music featuring concert pianist Lara Downes as our guest host. We’ll hear a 14-year-old share what it’s like to grow up in a Korean and Jewish household, a new piece by a Jewish-American teenage composer gets its broadcast debut, and a spectacular 18-year-old clarinetist performs a movement from Leonard Bernstein’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Cellist Sarah Kave, 14, from Tarzana, CA performing: III. Jewish Song from “From Jewish Life” for Cello and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880-1959), with Lara Downes, piano.

Violinist Takumi Taguchi, 17, from Shoreline, WA performing: Figaro Variations on Rossini’s ‘Barber of Seville’ by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with Lara Downes, piano.

Pianist Helen Bryant, 17, from Waleska, GA performing - I. Intermezzo and II. Mazurka from Arabesques for Piano by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986)

Composer Benjamin Beckman, 18, from Los Angeles, CA presents his composition “Three Views” for Piano Quartet, performed by violinist Takumi Taguchi; violist Jackie Liu, 15; cellist Sarah Kave; and pianist Ben Beckman.

Clarinetist Javier Morales Martinez, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performing: II. Andantino - Vivace e leggiero from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), with Lara Downes, piano.

“Somewhere” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Lara Downes performed by Lara Downes, piano; Takumi Taguchi, violin, Jackie Liu, viola; Sarah Kave, cello, Javier Morales Martinez, clarinet, Ben Beckman, piano

19:30 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:33:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:18

19:51:20 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 31:16

20:24:40 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 28:13

20:54:33 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31 St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 6:34

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:57:26 Carlos Salzedo: Chanson de la Nuit Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 3:43

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Three Bs: The Effect of Implicit Bias on Preschool Expulsion - Walter S. Gilliam Ph.D.; Yale University: Professor of many things

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:47 Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 2:42

23:05:29 Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65 Tempest Trio Naxos 503293 10:50

23:16:20 Tomás Luis de Victoria: O vos omnes Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 4:07

23:21:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 6:05

23:27:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 4:26

23:31:47 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 3:10

23:36:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 4:29

23:40:33 Franz Liszt: Adagio from Fantasy on 'Ad nos, ad salutarem undam' S 259/4 Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 13:37

23:55:07 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 2:32

23:57:58 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 3:13