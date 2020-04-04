WCLV Program Guide 04-04-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:27 George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 6:35

00:09:19 Robert Ramsey: How Are the Mighty Fallen Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 6:23

00:16:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:32

00:20:59 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 6 S 139/6 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 5:39

00:28:54 Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 Op 36 Dawn Upshaw, soprano London Sinfonietta David Zinman Nonesuch 79282 53:30

01:26:38 Jan Blockx: Flemish Dances Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 13:13

01:40:51 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 15:04

01:56:42 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo DeutGram 15312 2:07

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Summerland Jean DeMart, flute; Ann Hobson Pilot, harp; Lydia Forbes, violin; George Taylor, viola; Mark Churchill, cello Album: Works by William Grant Still New World Records 80399 Music: 4:19

Benjamin Britten: Three Divertimenti for String Quartet Telegraph Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 10:06

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G minor for Two Cellos, Strings, and Continuo, RV 531 Dmitri Atapine, cello; Brook Speltz, cello; Adam Barnett-Hart, Soovin Kim, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello; Peter Lloyd, bass; Gloria Chien, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, CA Music: 9:40

Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto, Op. 25 Ann Hobson Pilot, harp; English Chamber Orchestra; Isaiah Jackson, conductor Album: Mathias: Harp Concerto - Ginastera: Harp Concerto Koch Music: 22:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:36

Richard Galliano: New York Tango Russian Renaissance Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 7:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata in C Major for Cello and Piano, Op. 102, No. 1 Joshua Roman, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, New York, NY Music: 13:40

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919) The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 22:06

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:47 Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 23:50

04:27:44 Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 6:27

04:36:13 William Byrd: Haec dies Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 107 2:24

04:39:47 Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang Op 70 # 2 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 3:31

04:45:15 Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet Op 115 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 39:46

05:28:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 8:56

05:38:46 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 7:58

05:47:31 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43

05:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse Op 17 Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 4:00

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Manuel Ponce: Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 738

06:04:48 Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

06:08:50 Manuel Ponce: Sonata No. 3 Stephen Robinson, guitar Centaur Records 2056

06:26:26 Manuel Ponce: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 952

07:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3 Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello EMI Classics 58472

07:30:36 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:55:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2 Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast) Deutsche Grammophon 001396002

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frank Martin: Fox Trot Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: European American Music Teldec 90852 Music: 4:34

Mathew Lock e: Selections from The Tempest Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 12:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kate Lamberton from Hanover, PA Music: 8:53

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Minor, Op. 119, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud: Piano Pieces Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:43 (excerpt as needed)

Charles Ives: Quartet No. 1 for Strings: From the Salvation Army Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 20:54

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major Movement 4 Vif et agite Ebene String Quartet Album: Debussy, Faure, Ravel - String Quartets Music Virgin 519045 Music: 4:39

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso for two marimbas Joe Petrasek & Michael Stubbart, marimbas Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 6:54

Ulysses S. Kay: Suite from The Quiet One Metropolitan Philharmonic Orchestra; Kevin Scott, conductor Album: Kay: Works for Chamber Orchestra Albany Records Music: 21:25

John Mackey: The Frozen Cathedral United States Marine Band; Maj. Michelle A. Rakers, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 13:39

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:00 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 4:54

10:11:15 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

10:21:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

10:47:57 Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78 Joela Jones, organ Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis MAA 2001 8:16

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:37 Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March Royal Philharmonic Nic Raine Royal Phil 33 2:44

11:10:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'God Save the King' WoO 78 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 7:23

11:19:31 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43

11:43:04 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 6 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 11:58

11:56:38 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 Op 63 # 3 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 2:34

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2020 - 14-time Grammy Award winner, Paquito D’Rivera collaborates with the young musicians on this week’s From the Top as a special guest artist. Recorded in New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall in Boston, the episode features Paquito performing a virtuosic duo (written by Paquito himself) with a young guitarist … we meet a young soprano with a moving story about overcoming a deep fear of singing in public … and a 13-year-old performs a 19th century Welch melody written by Queen Victoria’s royal harpist

Benjamin Shaar, 14, Newton, Massachussets performs Sonata No. 10 in G Major Op. 14, No. 2: I. Allegro by Ludwig van Beethoven

Ria Modak, From the Top alumni, guitarist performs La Fleur de Cayenne along with composer and clarinetist, Paquito D’Rivera.

Olivia Lee, 13, harp, from Boston, Massachussets performs The Minstrel’s Adieu to His Native Land by

John Thomas

Wooldjina Present, 18, soprano, from Homestead, Florida performs Povero cor, tu palpiti from 24 Canzoncine by Isabella Angela Colbran with host, Peter Dugan

Noah Stone, 18, bass clarinet, from Boston, Massachusetts performs Cookbook: IV. La ultima noche en la casa del Flamenco by Kenji Bunch along with host Peter Dugan

Noah Stone, 18, clarinet from Boston, Massachusetts along Paquito D’Rivera, clarinet, and Peter Dugan, piano perform Vals Venezolano by Paquito D’Rivera

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Orfeo ed Euridice , Gluck’s operatic fable about undying love and the power of music, in a performance from November 1, 2019. Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton stars as the legendary musician Orpheus. Soprano Hei-Kyung Hong is Eurydice, the bride he is determined to rescue from the underworld, and soprano Hera Hyesang Park is the compassionate god Amore. Mark Wigglesworth conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in a jewel of the late baroque repertoire.

14:50 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

14:50:36 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Alessandro: Chaconne Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 445824 8:38

15:00:29 Leopold Mozart: Symphony in F Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra Georg Mais ArteNova 897710 16:15

15:19:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in D H 472 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 22:04

15:45:48 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:42

16:01:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 # 6 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80229 23:52

16:28:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 15296 18:29

16:50:16 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:30

16:56:55 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 Op 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 2:15

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble (Capitol) 2:09

Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann (EMI 797464) 3:53

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:31

Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80251) 3:38

George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 8:20

George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 14:45

George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:11

George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 13:30

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: It's All in the Title - Fourteen remarkable title songs from musicals ranging from "Hello, Dolly!" to "The Light in the Piazza" -- all of which give the songwriters a chance to "add up" what their show has to say

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch

979151-2

18:01:21 00:03:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma! Hugh Jackman Oklahoma! -- 1998 Revival TERTER1208

18:05:01 00:03:04 George and Ira Gershwin Of Thee I Sing Carroll O'Connor Of Thee I Sing -- TV Soundtrack Columbia S-31763

18:08:47 00:01:54 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 B'way Cast RCA 1147-2-RG

18:11:24 00:01:20 James Lipton-Laurence Rosenthal Sherry Carol Burnett, Nathan Lane Sherry! -- Studio Cast Angel 2435-3757

18:12:52 00:05:44 Stephen Sondheim Company Dean Jones and Company Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:19:06 00:03:09 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Allegro Norbert Leo Butz, Patrick Wilson Allegro -- 2008 Studio Cast RCA 07863-52758

18:22:30 00:04:02 Stephen Sondheim Anyone Can Whistle Bernadette Peters Anyone Can Whistle -- Concert Version Columbia CK67224

18:27:39 00:03:09 Galt MacDermot-James Rado-Gerome Ragni Hair Walker Daniels, Gerome Ragni Hair -- Off Broadway Cast TRCA 82876-56085

18:31:26 00:01:13 Jonathan Larson Rent Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:33:01 00:02:21 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Man of La Mancha Richard Kiley, Irving Jacoobson Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-1672

18:35:48 00:03:36 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10302

18:40:15 00:03:58 Alan Jay Lerner-Burton Lane On a Clear Day You Can See Forever John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:44:45 00:04:15 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret Natasha Richardson, Alan Cumming Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:49:14 00:03:02 Adam Guettel The Light in the Piazza Kelli O'Hara The Light in the Piazza -- Original B'way Cast Nonesuch 75597-98292

18:52:29 00:00:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fanrtasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:00:54 Jerry Herman Filler: Overture from Milk and Honey Orchestra Milk and Honey -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61997

18:53:57 00:02:57 Jerry Herman Filler: Milk and Honey Tommy Rall, Juki Arkin Milk and Honey -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61997

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:28 Ernest Chausson: Poème Op 25 Julia Fischer, violin Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Decca 15535 16:02

19:21:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 Op 43 Stuttgart Radio Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10227 36:21

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; Grace Reginald, mezzo-soprano; Richard Miller, tenor; Roger Havranek, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall, 4/2/1970

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11 in d ‘Lord Nelson’

Maurice Ravel: ‘Daphnis and Chloe’ (complete ballet)

21:54:30 Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings Op 35 Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 4:56

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We get introduced to the concert by Anna Russell, hear the "Maggie Tayte Encore Song," and Joan Morris' "Lime Jello etc"… Richard Howland-Bolton explains "Copyright Rights"… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:44 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:05:41 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 11:40

23:18:28 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 4:09

23:22:38 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:31:22 Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 Op 10 # 4 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4796018 8:53

23:40:41 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich MarcoPolo 223246 3:01

23:43:43 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 2 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 4:31

23:48:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 4:51

23:53:55 Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:17

23:57:34 Howard Hanson: Slumber Song Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:30