WCLV Program Guide 03-29-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: King Max

Max Steiner: A Stolen Life: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 1:37

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Main title—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 4:24

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main title & Entrance of Kong—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 3:02

Max Steiner: The Informer: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 4:33

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade!—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 2:37

Max Steiner: Four Wives: Symphonie Moderne—Earl Wild, piano; National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 8:06

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 2:33

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:26

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 8:36

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 1:33

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 4:15

Max Steiner: They Died with Their Boots On: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 8:41

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 7:21

00:57:57 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 Op 1 # 1 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 01:52

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Alain Altinoglu, conductor; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Michael Schade, tenor; Andrew Foster-Williams, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from ‘The Love for Three Oranges’ Op. 33A

Francis Poulenc: Gloria

Charles Gounod: Messe solennelle en l’honneur de Sainte-Cécile

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 65 (Excerpt)--James Gaffigan, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Magnus Lindberg and Alan Gilbert; Thomas Hampson, baritone

Lei Liang: Verge--Magnus Lindberg, conductor

Marc-Andre Dalbavie: Melodia--Magnus Lindberg, conductor

Sean Shepherd: These Particular Circumstances--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Nico Muhly: Detailed Instructions--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Matthias Pintscher: Songs from Solomon’s Garden--Thomas Hampson, baritone; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Christopher Rouse: Odna Zhizn--Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Great Lutes - Paul O’Dette with music of Albert de Rippe, Nigel North and Francesco da Milano, and Jakob Lindberg with works of Jan Antonin Losy

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:25 Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum John Scott, organ Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Chandos 8760 9:10

06:16:42 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80406 10:53

06:29:01 Pawel Lukaszewski: Ave Maria Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 3:15

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Minnesota Memories - Drawn from the archives, arresting repertoire and performances featuring Minnesota venues and instruments

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Variations Sérieuses, Op. 54 Michel Bouvard (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas Chapel, Saint Paul, MN) PD Archive (r. 3/17/13)

JEROME COLLER: Organ Suite, Firmator Sancte (Prelude-Toccata-Postlude) Robert ‘Bart’ Pitman (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN) Pipedreams Archive (4. 10/11/1972). An annual scholarship for young keyboard players is sponsored in Pitman’s memory by the Delaware Valley Music Club.

JAMES BIERY: 2 Chorale-preludes (Draw us in the spirit’s tether; Sing with all the saints in glory) Marilyn Biery (1925 Skinner & 1963 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. Paul, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/19/2000)

AARON DAVID MILLER: 3 Pieces (A Flower Opens-Fireflies-To the Walker) Aaron David Miller (2014 Marrin/St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN) PD Archive (r. 9/21/14)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5, “Out of the Deep” - Psalm 130, the psalm for this fifth Sunday in Lent, provides the basis for a number of powerful choral and organ settings that we’ll explore, from composers old and new. Join Peter DuBois as we near the end of the Lenten period of reflection

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Women Violinists I

Franz Schubert: Duo in A Major for Violin and Piano, Op.162 - Johanna Martzy, violin; Jean Antonietti, piano (Mace 9013 LP) 23:52

Max Bruch: Concerto No.1 in G minor, op.26 – Erica Morini, violin; Musica Aeterna Orchestra/Frederic Waldman (Arbiter 106 CD) 22:54

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:19 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:19

10:08:56 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 17:59

10:29:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

10:36:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 2:57

10:49:12 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 3:17

10:53:31 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti 12 Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 6:41

11:01:38 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat ein End' David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 6:14

11:09:28 Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 'La Felicite' Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2009 6:56

11:17:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 94 'Was frag ich nach der Welt' Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 463590 25:51

11:44:56 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 11:10

11:57:10 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 2:54

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Leslie Caron, narrator, Nicholas Phan, tenor, SFS Chorus, SF Girls Chorus, Pacific Boychoir

Igor Stravinsky: Perséphone

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:04:31 Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast Thomas Hampson, baritone City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56592 34:15

14:40:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 BWV 1057 Murray Perahia, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 15:34

14:56:34 Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse Op 17 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 4:38

15:02:26 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harm Mundi 907070 16:22

15:20:43 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:03

15:34:02 Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 555868 18:12

15:53:26 Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 62373 5:44

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall in December 1965

Jean Sibelius: ‘En Saga’ Op 9

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a Op 63

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105 (recorded live in Helsinki, Finland May 23, 1965)

17:36:07 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:47

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various 2009 -2014 – Today’s program features beautiful music and interviews selected out of From the Top’s 20 year deep archive including a rambunctious performance of a piece called “The Tom and Jerry Show” performed by a 14-year-old pianist from Tennessee … a young bassoonist who shares the moving story of her family’s journey moving from city to city for and how she fell in love with the bassoon during that hard time … and the National Youth Orchestra of America performs the music of Leonard Bernstein.

14-year-old pianist Mayuki Miyashita from Maryville, TN. performs The Tom and Jerry Show by Hiromi Uehara

18-year-old bassoonist Sandra Bailey from Atlanta, GA. performs Mvt I Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman along with pianist, Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, IL. performs Mvt 3 La Toccata de Pasquini from Sonata by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old cellist John-Henry Crawford from Shreveport, LA. performs Mvt. 3, Allegro commodo from Sonata No. 2 by Bohuslav Martinu with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old violinist Gregorio Lopes from Bloomington, IN. performs Melodie by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America under the direction of David Robertson performs “Prologue” and “Mambo” from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein.

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America under the direction of David Robertson performs Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin, arranged by Robert Russell Bennett

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:13 Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns Op 86 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 18:18

19:23:22 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 68904 34:04

19:59:10 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4794899 50:39

20:51:02 Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:51

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: The Ox and the Lark James Umble, alto sax; Robert Fitzer, clarinet (CCG 11-09-04) 6:36

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op. 36 (2001-02) Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 12:19

Loris O. Chobanian: Images for flute and guitar (1991-92) Jan Vinci, flute; Joel Brown, guitar (Albany 086) 13:50

Jack Gallagher : mvt. 1 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 20:49

21:59:11 Karen P. Thomas: To Mistress Margaret Hussey Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 1:39

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America - Margaret O'Mara, Ph.D.; University of Washington: Professor

22:59:06 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 2:29

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:19 Ola Gjeilo: Serenity Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:11

23:08:30 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

23:14:11 Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 3:33

23:19:24 Horatio Parker: Reverie from 'Six Lyrics' Op 25 Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315 4:53

23:23:54 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

23:32:43 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 3:46

23:37:15 Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:15

23:41:30 Giuseppe Verdi: Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 5:24

23:46:55 Sir William Walton: Lento from Sonata for Strings Guildhall Strings RCA 7846 9:38

23:57:59 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00