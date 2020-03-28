© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-28-2020

Published March 28, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:45  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:24

00:07:09  Brian Dykstra: Meant to Be    Katherine DeJongh, flute   Centaur 3161 6:30

00:15:00  Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio  BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar   Telarc 80584 3:58

00:20:06  Lars-Erik Larsson: Music for Orchestra Op 40    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 22:47

00:44:51  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 36:54

01:25:48  Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto    Christian Lindberg, trombone Tapiola Sinfonietta Osmo Vänskä Bis 568 13:18

01:40:08  Amy Beach: Piano Trio Op 150    Neave Trio  Chandos 20139 14:45

01:55:56  Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro    Anna Netrebko, soprano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 2999 2:40

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: from Scherzandos No. 1 & 2, Hob.II Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Haydn Ensemble Berlin; Hansjorg Schellenberger, conductor Album: Emmanuel Pahud: Haydn Scherzandi EMI 56577 Music: 4:31

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue No. 4 in C-sharp minor from The Well-Tempered Clavier Book II BWV 873 Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:37

Vijay Iyer: Asunder (selected movements) Pekka Kuusisto, conductor; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 15:01

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-flat Major, Op. 33, No. 4 Doric Quartet Capital Region Classical, Union College, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady NY Music: 19:49

Richard Wagner: Albumblatt for Mrs. Betty Schott Llyr Williams, piano Album: Wagner Without Words Signum 388 Music: 4:26

John Harbison: Songs America Loves to Sing (excerpts) Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet; Bella Hristova, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 13:37

Richard Wagner: Sonata in A-flat Major (for M. Wesendonck), WWV 85 Llyr Williams, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Dalton Center, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 12:35

Jonathan Leshnoff: Chamber Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Itamar Zorman, violin; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 16:34

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:10  Michael Easton: Beasts of the Bush    Margaret Haggart, narrator State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Naxos 554368 18:02

04:20:12  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 8:13

04:30:41  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 Daniel Hope, violin   DeutGram 4796922 5:20

04:37:38  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5  S 359/5  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 9:39

04:49:07  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 Op 63    Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 32:43

05:25:30  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

05:35:59  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5  D 935/1 Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 11:44

05:48:22  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

05:56:26  Amy Beach: Fireflies Op 15   Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 3:05

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Leo Brouwer: Berceuse (Cancion de Cuna) from Dos temas populares Cubanos Lily Afshar, guitar Archer 1919

06:04:44 Jorge Morel: Homage to Latin Music (Salsa) Ricardo Iznaola, guitar Luthier 64749/2

06:14:18 Eduardo Toldra: Six Sonnets for Violin and Piano Alejandro Bustamante, violin; Enrique Bagaría, piano Columna Musica 0255

06:40:33 Carlos Guastavino: Tres romances argentines: Las ninas, Muchacho jujena, Baile en cuyo Duo Moreno-Capelli Marco Polo 223462

07:00:40 Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 31, Pavana No. 1 in a, Fantasia No. 12 Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:09:43 Francisco Jose de Castro: Sonata Settima (Sonata No. 7) Chatham Baroque Sono Luminus 90284

07:16:00 Theodoro Valcarcel: Concierto Indi Nora Chastain, violin Wurttemberg Philharmonie Reutlingen Gabriel Castagna Chandos 10675

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Harmonica Concerto (finale) Jose Staneck, harmonica Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 8574018

07:42:34 Antonio Estevez: Noon on the Plain (Mediodia en el Llano) Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

07:50:25 Jose María Vitier: Sobre el sieglo de las luces  Sobre el sieglo de las luces  Camerata Romeu  Zenaida Romeu  BIS 0356

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Tower: Fanfares For The Uncommon Woman, Etc / Alsop, Et Al KOCH 7469 Music: 4:25

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op 30 (select mvts 2-3) Yefim Brofman, piano; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 25:21

Piano Puzzler: Joe Sorenson calling from Albuquerque, NM Music: 6:48

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90, No. 3 D 899 Andante Alexei Lubimov, fortepiano Album: Schubert Impromptus D 899 & 935 Erato 45630 Music: 7:19 (short excerpt as needed)

Joan Tower: Copperwave for Brass Quintet Tim McCarthy, trumpet I; Chris Boulais, trumpet II; Cort Roberts, horn; Jacob Musquiz, trombone; Justin Bain, bass trombone Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:35

John Adams: Two Fanfares for Orchestra, No. 1 Tromba Lontana San Francisco Symphony; Edo de Waart, conductor Album: The John Adams Earbox Nonesuch 79453 Music: 4:14

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata K. 303 in C Major Geneva Lewis, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor Opus 44 Movement 2 Adagio ma non troppo Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 11:29

Georg Phillip Telemann: Fantasia No. 10 in D Major Geneva Lewis, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 5:45

Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs Movements 1 & 2 (Tango and Tin Pan Alley) Geneva Lewis, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:50

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:32  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture     Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:15

10:10:08  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:29

10:39:27  Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 4:32

10:46:03  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107    London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 8:42

10:55:47  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:22

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:19  Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 4:47

11:13:33  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins Op 3 # 8 Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 9:53

11:24:36  Franz Waxman: Night Unto Night: Dusk     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 10:12

11:35:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33  K 319  Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 20:52

11:57:55  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 Op 28 # 7 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4791728 0:45

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various 2009 -2014 - Today’s program features beautiful music and interviews selected out of From the Top’s 20 year deep archive including a rambunctious performance of a piece called “The Tom and Jerry Show” performed by a 14-year-old pianist from Tennessee … a young bassoonist who shares the moving story of her family’s journey moving from city to city for and how she fell in love with the bassoon during that hard time … and the National Youth Orchestra of America performs the music of Leonard Bernstein.

14-year-old pianist Mayuki Miyashita from Maryville, TN. performs The Tom and Jerry Show by Hiromi Uehara

18-year-old bassoonist Sandra Bailey from Atlanta, GA. performs Mvt I Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman along with pianist, Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, IL performs Mvt 3 La Toccata de Pasquini from Sonata by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old cellist John-Henry Crawford from Shreveport, LA performs Mvt. 3, Allegro commodo from Sonata No. 2 by Bohuslav Martinu with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old violinist Gregorio Lopes from Bloomington, IN. performs Melodie by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America under the direction of David Robertson performs “Prologue” and “Mambo” from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein.

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America under the direction of David Robertson performs Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin, arranged by Robert Russell Bennett

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Massenet’s gripping romantic tragedy Werther, a performance from 2014 starring Jonas Kaufmann and Sophie Koch. While live performances are cancelled at the Met due to health risks for audiences and artists from the COVID-19 virus, Saturday matinee broadcasts continue with memorable pre-recorded performances from the Met archives.

German tenor Jonas Kaufmann sang the title role of Werther, a young poet tormented by an impossible love, in a broadcast that was also a highlight of the Met’s 2013-14 Live in HD season. French mezzo-soprano Sophie Koch made her company debut in this production as the dutiful Charlotte, who struggles to deny her attraction to Werther. Lisette Oropesa, a leading soprano at the Met this season, appeared here as Charlotte’s younger sister Sophie, and baritone David Bizic was Charlotte’s dependable husband Albert. Alain Altinoglu conducted the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

 

15:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:47:37  Jules Massenet: Airs slovaques from Piano Concerto    Stephen Coombs, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Hyperion 66897 7:04

15:55:20  Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437783 4:56

16:01:30  Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite Op 32    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 31:35

16:36:34  Max Bruch: Swedish Dances Op 63    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 9:49

16:50:30  Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25    Berlin Philharmonic Hans Rosbaud DeutGram 4796018 7:21

17:56:28  Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: April 'Capriccioso'    Sarah Rothenberg, piano   Arabesque 6666 3:13

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: King Max

Max Steiner: A Stolen Life: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 1:37

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Main title—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 4:24

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main title & Entrance of Kong—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 3:02

Max Steiner: The Informer: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 4:33

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade!—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 2:37

Max Steiner: Four Wives: Symphonie Moderne—Earl Wild, piano; National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 8:06

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 2:33

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:26

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 8:36

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 1:33

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 4:15

Max Steiner: They Died with Their Boots On: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 8:41

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 7:21

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Sports - And have we got 'em covered! Songs about baseball, basketball, football, boxing, tennis and more, including Mr. Sondheim's ironic ode to golfing

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:00            00:03:00            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Heart    Russ Brown      Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     3948-2-RG

18:03:59            00:04:01            Clark Gesner     T-E-A-M            Company          You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown            Decca B'way     012-159851

18:08:29            00:02:29            David Yazbek    Michael Jordan's Ball     Patrick Wilson   The Full Monty -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-63739

18:11:07            00:01:42            Frank Loesser   Fugue for Tinhorns        Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver, Douglas Beane            Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast     Decca B'way     012-159-112

18:12:49            00:02:36            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Ascotte Gavotte Company          My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK89997

18:16:06            00:03:07            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Then You May Take Me to the Fair         Julie Andrews            Camelot -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK60542

18:19:22            00:04:24            Michael Stewart Roller Derby      Dorothy Greener            Shoestring Revue -- Original Cast     Painited Smiles PSCD-130

18:25:21            00:01:40            Charles Strouse Workout            Orchestra          Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    2435-65024

18:27:25            00:02:11            Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green           Stillman's Gym  Lou Lubin          It's Always Fair Weather -- Film Soundtack  Sony    AK47026

18:29:36            00:02:43            Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green           Baby, You Knock Me Out           Cyd Charisse            It's Always Fair Weather -- Film Soundtack         Sony    AK47026

18:32:32            00:01:02            Burton Lane      Sunday Jumps  Fred Astiare      Royal Wedding -- Film Soundtrack            Rhino    RHN2-7777

18:33:44            00:03:20            Leonard Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green   Pass That Football        Jordan Bentley            Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast   MCA     440-014602

18:37:17            00:03:30            Stephen Sondheim        Pour Le Sport   Craig Lucas, Suzanne Henry      Marry Me a Little -- Original Cast      RCA     ABL1-4159

18:41:01            00:02:32            Cy Coleman-David Zippel          The Tennis Song           James Naughton, Dee Hoty            City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast       Columbia          CK-46067

18:44:05            00:03:08            Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   What a Game!   Mark Jacoby, Alex Strange            Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     09026-63167

18:47:08            00:01:40            Martin Charnin-Bob Brush          You Do-Do-Do It Good  Sasha Charnin   Incurably Romantic: Songs by Martin Charnin        Original Cast     OC9530

18:49:30            00:02:51            Burt Bacharach-Hal David         She Likes Basketball     Jerry Orbach     Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast Ryko    RCD10750

18:52:34            00:00:26            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:06            00:03:50            Steven Vinaver  Filler: Football in Depth  Company          The Mad Show -- Original Cast     DRG     DRG19072

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11    Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

19:11:26  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 Op 64    West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Warner 62190 44:56

19:58:04  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance  K 605/2  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429783 1:40

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 ‘Military’

Ferruccio Busoni: Piano Concerto in C Op 39

21:52:19  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 6:54

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – About this whale!" goes the line from "Wonderful Town." We'll have whale stories from Lord Buckley and Stiller and Meara... Also, music about whales…Mark Levy discusses "Not so Fat"…This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:44  Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental     Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 168 4:52

23:07:38  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 Op 30 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 4:53

23:12:32  Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 2013 3:31

23:17:01  Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique Op 9   Caroline Goulding, violin   Telarc 80744 4:04

23:21:06  Franz Schubert: Andante  D 936  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 75 10:52

23:31:58  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds  K 375  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 431683 5:59

23:38:31  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade'  S 560/7 Evgeny Kissin, piano   RCA 58420 6:15

23:44:46  Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings    Aline Brewer, harp Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Reference 47 5:18

23:50:03  George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

23:54:21  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie    Marina Lomazov, piano   Lomazov 100 3:29

23:58:09  Anthony Holborne: The Farewell    Paul O'Dette, lute   Harm Mundi 2907238 2:03

 

 

 