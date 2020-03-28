WCLV Program Guide 03-28-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:45 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:24

00:07:09 Brian Dykstra: Meant to Be Katherine DeJongh, flute Centaur 3161 6:30

00:15:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

00:20:06 Lars-Erik Larsson: Music for Orchestra Op 40 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 22:47

00:44:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 36:54

01:25:48 Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto Christian Lindberg, trombone Tapiola Sinfonietta Osmo Vänskä Bis 568 13:18

01:40:08 Amy Beach: Piano Trio Op 150 Neave Trio Chandos 20139 14:45

01:55:56 Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro Anna Netrebko, soprano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 2999 2:40

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: from Scherzandos No. 1 & 2, Hob.II Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Haydn Ensemble Berlin; Hansjorg Schellenberger, conductor Album: Emmanuel Pahud: Haydn Scherzandi EMI 56577 Music: 4:31

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue No. 4 in C-sharp minor from The Well-Tempered Clavier Book II BWV 873 Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:37

Vijay Iyer: Asunder (selected movements) Pekka Kuusisto, conductor; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 15:01

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-flat Major, Op. 33, No. 4 Doric Quartet Capital Region Classical, Union College, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady NY Music: 19:49

Richard Wagner: Albumblatt for Mrs. Betty Schott Llyr Williams, piano Album: Wagner Without Words Signum 388 Music: 4:26

John Harbison: Songs America Loves to Sing (excerpts) Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet; Bella Hristova, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 13:37

Richard Wagner: Sonata in A-flat Major (for M. Wesendonck), WWV 85 Llyr Williams, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Dalton Center, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 12:35

Jonathan Leshnoff: Chamber Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Itamar Zorman, violin; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 16:34

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:10 Michael Easton: Beasts of the Bush Margaret Haggart, narrator State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Naxos 554368 18:02

04:20:12 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 8:13

04:30:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922 5:20

04:37:38 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 S 359/5 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 9:39

04:49:07 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 Op 63 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 32:43

05:25:30 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

05:35:59 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 D 935/1 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 11:44

05:48:22 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

05:56:26 Amy Beach: Fireflies Op 15 Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 3:05

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Leo Brouwer: Berceuse (Cancion de Cuna) from Dos temas populares Cubanos Lily Afshar, guitar Archer 1919

06:04:44 Jorge Morel: Homage to Latin Music (Salsa) Ricardo Iznaola, guitar Luthier 64749/2

06:14:18 Eduardo Toldra: Six Sonnets for Violin and Piano Alejandro Bustamante, violin; Enrique Bagaría, piano Columna Musica 0255

06:40:33 Carlos Guastavino: Tres romances argentines: Las ninas, Muchacho jujena, Baile en cuyo Duo Moreno-Capelli Marco Polo 223462

07:00:40 Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 31, Pavana No. 1 in a, Fantasia No. 12 Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:09:43 Francisco Jose de Castro: Sonata Settima (Sonata No. 7) Chatham Baroque Sono Luminus 90284

07:16:00 Theodoro Valcarcel: Concierto Indi Nora Chastain, violin Wurttemberg Philharmonie Reutlingen Gabriel Castagna Chandos 10675

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Harmonica Concerto (finale) Jose Staneck, harmonica Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 8574018

07:42:34 Antonio Estevez: Noon on the Plain (Mediodia en el Llano) Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

07:50:25 Jose María Vitier: Sobre el sieglo de las luces Sobre el sieglo de las luces Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Tower: Fanfares For The Uncommon Woman, Etc / Alsop, Et Al KOCH 7469 Music: 4:25

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op 30 (select mvts 2-3) Yefim Brofman, piano; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 25:21

Piano Puzzler: Joe Sorenson calling from Albuquerque, NM Music: 6:48

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90, No. 3 D 899 Andante Alexei Lubimov, fortepiano Album: Schubert Impromptus D 899 & 935 Erato 45630 Music: 7:19 (short excerpt as needed)

Joan Tower: Copperwave for Brass Quintet Tim McCarthy, trumpet I; Chris Boulais, trumpet II; Cort Roberts, horn; Jacob Musquiz, trombone; Justin Bain, bass trombone Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:35

John Adams: Two Fanfares for Orchestra, No. 1 Tromba Lontana San Francisco Symphony; Edo de Waart, conductor Album: The John Adams Earbox Nonesuch 79453 Music: 4:14

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata K. 303 in C Major Geneva Lewis, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor Opus 44 Movement 2 Adagio ma non troppo Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 11:29

Georg Phillip Telemann: Fantasia No. 10 in D Major Geneva Lewis, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 5:45

Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs Movements 1 & 2 (Tango and Tin Pan Alley) Geneva Lewis, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:50

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:32 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:15

10:10:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:29

10:39:27 Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 4:32

10:46:03 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 8:42

10:55:47 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:22

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:19 Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 4:47

11:13:33 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins Op 3 # 8 Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 9:53

11:24:36 Franz Waxman: Night Unto Night: Dusk Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 10:12

11:35:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 K 319 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 20:52

11:57:55 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 Op 28 # 7 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 0:45

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various 2009 -2014 - Today’s program features beautiful music and interviews selected out of From the Top’s 20 year deep archive including a rambunctious performance of a piece called “The Tom and Jerry Show” performed by a 14-year-old pianist from Tennessee … a young bassoonist who shares the moving story of her family’s journey moving from city to city for and how she fell in love with the bassoon during that hard time … and the National Youth Orchestra of America performs the music of Leonard Bernstein.

14-year-old pianist Mayuki Miyashita from Maryville, TN. performs The Tom and Jerry Show by Hiromi Uehara

18-year-old bassoonist Sandra Bailey from Atlanta, GA. performs Mvt I Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman along with pianist, Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old guitarist Jason Lewis from Glencoe, IL performs Mvt 3 La Toccata de Pasquini from Sonata by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old cellist John-Henry Crawford from Shreveport, LA performs Mvt. 3, Allegro commodo from Sonata No. 2 by Bohuslav Martinu with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old violinist Gregorio Lopes from Bloomington, IN. performs Melodie by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America under the direction of David Robertson performs “Prologue” and “Mambo” from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein.

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America under the direction of David Robertson performs Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin, arranged by Robert Russell Bennett

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Massenet’s gripping romantic tragedy Werther, a performance from 2014 starring Jonas Kaufmann and Sophie Koch. While live performances are cancelled at the Met due to health risks for audiences and artists from the COVID-19 virus, Saturday matinee broadcasts continue with memorable pre-recorded performances from the Met archives.

German tenor Jonas Kaufmann sang the title role of Werther, a young poet tormented by an impossible love, in a broadcast that was also a highlight of the Met’s 2013-14 Live in HD season. French mezzo-soprano Sophie Koch made her company debut in this production as the dutiful Charlotte, who struggles to deny her attraction to Werther. Lisette Oropesa, a leading soprano at the Met this season, appeared here as Charlotte’s younger sister Sophie, and baritone David Bizic was Charlotte’s dependable husband Albert. Alain Altinoglu conducted the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

15:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:47:37 Jules Massenet: Airs slovaques from Piano Concerto Stephen Coombs, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Hyperion 66897 7:04

15:55:20 Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783 4:56

16:01:30 Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite Op 32 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 31:35

16:36:34 Max Bruch: Swedish Dances Op 63 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 9:49

16:50:30 Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25 Berlin Philharmonic Hans Rosbaud DeutGram 4796018 7:21

17:56:28 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: April 'Capriccioso' Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666 3:13

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: King Max

Max Steiner: A Stolen Life: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 1:37

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Main title—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 4:24

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main title & Entrance of Kong—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 3:02

Max Steiner: The Informer: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 4:33

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade!—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 2:37

Max Steiner: Four Wives: Symphonie Moderne—Earl Wild, piano; National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 8:06

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 2:33

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:26

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 8:36

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 1:33

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 4:15

Max Steiner: They Died with Their Boots On: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 8:41

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 7:21

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Sports - And have we got 'em covered! Songs about baseball, basketball, football, boxing, tennis and more, including Mr. Sondheim's ironic ode to golfing

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:00 00:03:00 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Heart Russ Brown Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

18:03:59 00:04:01 Clark Gesner T-E-A-M Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012-159851

18:08:29 00:02:29 David Yazbek Michael Jordan's Ball Patrick Wilson The Full Monty -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63739

18:11:07 00:01:42 Frank Loesser Fugue for Tinhorns Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver, Douglas Beane Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112

18:12:49 00:02:36 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Ascotte Gavotte Company My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:16:06 00:03:07 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Then You May Take Me to the Fair Julie Andrews Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:19:22 00:04:24 Michael Stewart Roller Derby Dorothy Greener Shoestring Revue -- Original Cast Painited Smiles PSCD-130

18:25:21 00:01:40 Charles Strouse Workout Orchestra Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65024

18:27:25 00:02:11 Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green Stillman's Gym Lou Lubin It's Always Fair Weather -- Film Soundtack Sony AK47026

18:29:36 00:02:43 Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green Baby, You Knock Me Out Cyd Charisse It's Always Fair Weather -- Film Soundtack Sony AK47026

18:32:32 00:01:02 Burton Lane Sunday Jumps Fred Astiare Royal Wedding -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHN2-7777

18:33:44 00:03:20 Leonard Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Pass That Football Jordan Bentley Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast MCA 440-014602

18:37:17 00:03:30 Stephen Sondheim Pour Le Sport Craig Lucas, Suzanne Henry Marry Me a Little -- Original Cast RCA ABL1-4159

18:41:01 00:02:32 Cy Coleman-David Zippel The Tennis Song James Naughton, Dee Hoty City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-46067

18:44:05 00:03:08 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty What a Game! Mark Jacoby, Alex Strange Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

18:47:08 00:01:40 Martin Charnin-Bob Brush You Do-Do-Do It Good Sasha Charnin Incurably Romantic: Songs by Martin Charnin Original Cast OC9530

18:49:30 00:02:51 Burt Bacharach-Hal David She Likes Basketball Jerry Orbach Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast Ryko RCD10750

18:52:34 00:00:26 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:50 Steven Vinaver Filler: Football in Depth Company The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

19:11:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 Op 64 West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Warner 62190 44:56

19:58:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance K 605/2 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 1:40

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 ‘Military’

Ferruccio Busoni: Piano Concerto in C Op 39

21:52:19 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 6:54

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – About this whale!" goes the line from "Wonderful Town." We'll have whale stories from Lord Buckley and Stiller and Meara... Also, music about whales…Mark Levy discusses "Not so Fat"…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:44 Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 168 4:52

23:07:38 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 Op 30 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 4:53

23:12:32 Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 3:31

23:17:01 Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique Op 9 Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:04

23:21:06 Franz Schubert: Andante D 936 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 75 10:52

23:31:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683 5:59

23:38:31 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 6:15

23:44:46 Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings Aline Brewer, harp Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Reference 47 5:18

23:50:03 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

23:54:21 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 3:29

23:58:09 Anthony Holborne: The Farewell Paul O'Dette, lute Harm Mundi 2907238 2:03