WCLV Program Guide 03-21-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lento from Trio Sonata No. 6 BWV 530 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 6:05

00:07:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande BWV 1013 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 4:12

00:12:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 BWV 803 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 2:37

00:16:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' BWV 720 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:40

00:21:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations BWV 988 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80692 1:18:14

01:44:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 Edward Carroll, trumpet Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44652 2:04

01:47:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jauchzet dem Herrn, alle Welt' St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2967 4:07

01:52:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 58047 2:41

01:57:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3 BWV 1054 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 2:30

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Mikhail Glinka: A Greeting to My Native Land: I. Souvenir d'une mazurka Vyacheslav Gryaznov, piano Album: Anthology of Piano Music by Russian and Soviet Composers, Pt. 8 Melodiya Music: 4:31

Maurice Ravel: Bolero Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 15:42

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Parker Quartet John Knowles Paine Hall, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA Music: 17:47

Mikhail Glinka, arr. Vyacheslav Gryaznov: Valse-Fantasie Vyacheslav Gryaznov, piano Grand Piano Series, Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, Naples, FL Music: 8:51

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12 Movement 3 Rondo - Allegro Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano Album: Live from the 2002 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis Arabesque Records Z6816 Music: 4:04

George Gershwin, arr. Jack Gale: Selections from Porgy and Bess Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 15:54

Kristina A. Bishoff: Escape From Selium Jenny Oaks Baker, violin; William Arnold, world flute; Utah Studio Orchestra; Dr. David Fullmer, conductor HUGE Studios, Salt Lake City, UT Music: 2:34

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, Symphonic Suite, Op. 35 (excerpts) Frank Huang, violin; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 23:30

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 BWV 1012 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 26:35

04:29:39 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 6:53

04:38:39 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 4:14

04:44:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 10:00

04:56:23 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 28:21

05:29:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 14:56

05:45:04 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

05:52:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 BWV 847 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 3:07

05:56:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude BWV 808 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 2:53

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Paulo de Carvalho: Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas Warner Music Portugal 8256463074

06:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp ASV 2101

06:05:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano; IMP 846

06:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (first mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 001687102

06:17:43 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI Classics 66948

06:26:44 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 37681

07:00:43 Ruperto Chapí: Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

07:06:00 Jerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

07:12:43 Manuel Saumell: Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso Columna Musica 0002

07:26:23 Jacques Ibert: Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 92109

07:41:41 Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Triebensee: Variations on a Theme of Haydn from Symphony No. 94 "Surprise" Marilyn Zupnik, oboe; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Elizabeth Starr, cor anglais Album: Beethoven & Triebensee AVS 6192 Music: 4:10

Asako Hirabayashi: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Charles Ullery, bassoon; Asako Hirabayashi, piano Bauman Fine Arts Series, Parkway United Church of Christ, Minneapolis, MN Music: 10:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rily McManus from New York, NY Music: 6:55

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21: Movement 1 Allegro con brio Richard Raymond, piano Album: Reubke, Beethoven: Sonata, Waldstein, Tandeln und Scherzen Analekta 3172 Music: 11:15 (short excerpt)

John Adams: Shaker Loops for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 24:50

Tobias Brostrom: Violin Concerto Movement 3 Molto allegro Karen Gomyo, violin; Gavle Symphony Orchestra; Johannes Gustavsson, conductor Album: Kaleidoscope Swedish Society 1145 Music: 4:06

William Bolcom: Ann Arbor Saturday Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra; Arie Lipsky, conductor Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Hill Auditorium, Ann Arbor, MI Music: 7:39

Amy Beach: Piano Quintet in F-sharp minor, Op. 67 John Novacek, piano; Nicholas Tavani, Jisun Yang, violins; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Michael Katz, cello Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 27:11

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano in D major, Op. 94 bis: Movement 4 Allegro con brio Karen Gomyo, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 7:12

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:14 Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:54

10:08:47 Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto Op 16 Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 10:29

10:20:23 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 4:50

10:28:00 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 24:58

10:54:00 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 3:13

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:52 John Williams: 1941: March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:27

11:12:56 Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67 David Attenborough, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 26:45

11:41:17 Paul Desmond: Take Five Richard Galler, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:11

11:44:58 Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041 7:44

11:53:42 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 5:38

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 9, 2018 - From Longwood Gardens outside Philadelphia, From the Top, with this week’s Guest Host, pianist Peter Dugan, features a young violinist who got her start in the El Sistema-inspired music program, Play-On Philly, a violin and guitar duo performing a Piazzolla tango, and a teenage cellist who had the opportunity to perform center court at a Chicago Bulls game

17-year-old cellist Jack Boettcher from Naperville, Illinois performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs Waltz in F major, Op. 34 no. 3 and Waltz in A flat major, Op. 42 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Duo FaRi – 17-year-old violinist Faustina Housner from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and 18-year-old guitarist Ria Modak from New York, New York performs Histoire du Tango: Cafe 1930 by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

18-year-old violinist Akili Farrow from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs: Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old clarinetist Andrew Chang from Rowland Heights, California performs: IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs I. Prelude from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with pre-recorded performances from the Met’s radio archives. The Met has canceled all live performances through March 31 in light of the health risks for audiences and performers from the COVID-19 virus, and in consultation with the offices of the Governor and Mayor of New York. In lieu of the live broadcast of La Cenerentola originally planned for today, the Met presents a memorable 2014 performance of the same opera.

Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and tenor Juan Diego Flórez star in Rossini’s sparkling take on the Cinderella story, in a performance from May 10, 2014, that was also seen around the world as part of the Met’s Live in HD series. DiDonato sings the title role of the neglected but virtuous Angelina, opposite Flórez as Don Ramiro, a prince looking for a worthy bride. The cast also features Alessandro Corbelli as the blustering Don Magnifico, Luca Pisaroni as the prince’s counselor Alidoro, and Pietro Spagnoli as the valet Dandini. Fabio Luisi conducts the Met orchestra and chorus

16:20 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:18:21 Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi 901847 11:53

16:33:37 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

16:51:51 Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds Op 7 Members of Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 8:01

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1948: The Year in Film Scores

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3009) 7:51

Max Steiner: Johnny Belinda: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:05

Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 5:12

Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 7:46

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese Sarabande 5242) 6:58

David Buttolph: Rope: Main title—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1101) 2:11

Jacques Ibert: Macbeth: Ghost of Banquo, Overture & Murder of Duncan—Slovak Radio Symphony/Adriano (Marco Polo 223287) 7:06

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin’s Romp—Royal Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 2:11

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scott of the Antarctic: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 10007) 10:14

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 4) 3:04

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2000 on Stage - The best of the year ranging from Elton John and Tim Rice's "Aida" to a triumphant revival of Cole Porter's "Kiss Me, Kate"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:47 Elton John Overture from "Aida" Orchestra Aida -- Original B'way Cast Disney 860671

18:01:39 00:04:00 Elton John-Tim Rice A Step Too Far Adam Pascal, Sherie Rene Scott, Heather Hedley Aida -- Original B'way Cast Disney 860671

18:06:22 00:04:13 Stephen Sondheim Saurday Night Kirk McDonald, Michael Benjamin Washington Saturday Night -- Original NY Cast Nonesuch 7559-79609

18:10:30 00:04:16 Stephen Sondheim Class David Campbell, Clarke Thorell Saturday Night -- Original NY Cast Nonesuch 7559-79609

18:15:47 00:02:54 Andrew Lippa What Is It About Her? Julia Murney, Brian d'Arcy James The Wild Party -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63695

18:18:35 00:03:28 MichaelJohn LaChiusa Wild Party Mandy Patinkin, Toni Collette The Wild Party -- Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159003-2

18:23:00 00:02:53 MichaelJohn LaChiusa Tell Me Audra McDonald, Anthony Crivello Marie Christine -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63593

18:26:53 00:01:02 Johnny Mercer GI Jive Laura Benanti Swing! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89122

18:27:45 00:04:21 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night Ann Hampton Callaway Swing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89122

18:32:42 00:02:09 Cole Porter I've Come to Wive It Wealthily in Padua Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival DRG DRG12988

18:34:42 00:03:27 Cole Porter I Hate Men Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 B'way Revival DRG DRG12988

18:38:55 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick How the Money Changes Hands Debbie Gravitte, David Ogden Stiers Tenderloin -- Encores! Revival DRG DRG94770

18:43:23 00:03:40 Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner We Must Have a Ball Thomas Hampson White House Cantata Deutsche Grammophon 289-463448-2

18:47:04 00:04:01 Leonard Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner Take Care of This House June Anderson White House Cantata Deutsche Grammophon 289-463448-2

18:51:35 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:58 Cole Porter Filler: Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 2000 Revival Cast DRG DRG12988

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:12 Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 20:20

19:25:43 Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 Op 51 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 31:43

19:59:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 1:04

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Olga Neuwirth: Masaot/Clocks without Hands (2014) [Cleveland Orchestra premiere]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

21:49:43 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Program for the advent of spring including e. e. cummings and a seasonal reading by Robert Conrad… The show includes an Upstairs at the Downstairs salute to the season from "A New York Festival" and Flanders and Swann's "Weather Song"… Jan C. Snow offers "New Musical Names"… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Agnus Dei from Mass in b BWV 232 Sergei Nakariakov, flugelhorn St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 10788 5:55

23:08:45 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06

23:12:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm süsser Tod BWV 478 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:03

23:17:48 Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 2:58

23:20:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 BWV 849 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 7:27

23:28:15 Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria Renée Fleming, soprano London Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:53

23:34:12 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Ying Quartet Telarc 80685 6:57

23:41:10 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

23:47:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47

23:55:41 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 3:23

23:59:23 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:33