WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:28 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:39

00:06:11 Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Cup Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 3:28

00:11:07 Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 7892 20:21

00:32:48 Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 15:45

00:50:38 John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 32:12

01:26:49 E. J. Moeran: Serenade Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

01:51:11 Johannes Brahms: Lullaby Op 49 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922 2:11

01:54:00 Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 4:26

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:32

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forma de Habanera, M.51 Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:47

Antonin Dvorak: Terzetto for two violins and viola in C major, Op. 74 Axel Strauss, Violaine Melancon, violins; Masumi Per Rostad, viola Music in the Vineyards Festival, The Hess Collection (winery and art museum), Napa, CA Music: 19:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 (Select Mvts 1-2) Adam Golka, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 20:45

Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades Do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Branford Marsalis: Creation Sony 89251 Music: 4:32

Alexander Scriabin (arr. Willard Elliot): Seven Preludes for Clarinet and Piano Op. 16 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 5:59

Ferrer Ferran: Euterpe, Concertino for Flute and Wind Band Otavio Bloes, flute; State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 11:15

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G major, D. 887, Op. 161: Movements 1, 4 Escher String Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 25:15

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:22 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 12 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 19:26

04:22:48 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57

04:33:23 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 5:07

04:40:27 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

04:48:19 E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto Guy Johnston, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 28:41

05:20:22 John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290 12:00

05:34:07 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:20

05:46:16 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 4:16

05:51:24 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

05:56:54 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 Op 6 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:06

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:52 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:25

06:13:47 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126 Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

06:21:43 John Field: Nocturne No. 12 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:34

06:26:55 John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 3:43

06:30:48 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

06:40:06 Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50

06:57:56 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:08

07:05:26 Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:48

07:13:01 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191 Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8884 10:11

07:23:41 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 901308 1:42

07:26:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 5:29

07:36:07 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

07:45:13 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:08

07:52:26 Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 1:51

07:54:43 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:50

08:07:24 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Voces8 Decca 29601 4:29

08:12:35 Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 6:50

08:20:34 Amy Beach: Berceuse Op 40 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:44

08:25:33 Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 8:29

08:38:04 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:17

08:41:38 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

08:49:00 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

08:53:38 Traditional: The Minstrel Boy Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 2:50

08:56:55 Traditional: Crowley's Reel Sir James Galway, flute The Chieftains RCA 7892 3:26

09:05:41 Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

09:20:54 Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:00

09:25:07 Victor Young: The Quiet Man: The Donnybrook City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 5006 2:43

09:29:06 Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Breeze Serenade Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 6:31

09:37:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 12:13

09:50:29 Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes Hüseyin Sermet, piano Valois 4658 4:09

09:55:20 Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:38

09:59:53 Traditional: Brian Boru's March Sir James Galway, flute Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble RCA 7892 2:15

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:43 Traditional: Patrick's Day John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 1:52

10:05:54 William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 8:47

10:15:16 Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:58

10:27:52 Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Raucous Rumpus Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 2:14

10:34:46 Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Tropical Noon Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 3:36

10:39:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:16

10:46:28 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:30

10:52:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70 # 1 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 22:17

11:15:23 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 14:26

11:31:26 John Field: Rondeau Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

11:41:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 12:33

11:54:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

12:06:47 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126 Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

12:16:16 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23

12:28:32 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 3:17

12:36:01 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13

12:45:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos RV 531 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:14

12:56:08 Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:10

13:01:01 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Sony 82849 1:43

13:03:10 Traditional: The Kerry Dances John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 2:26

13:07:09 Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15

13:23:03 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 4:55

13:28:55 Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 4:11

13:36:15 Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 6:43

13:44:02 E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 7:04

13:53:01 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:05

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet Movement 1: Afro Imani Winds Album: The Classical Underground Koch International Classics Music: 4:18

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major Francois Dumont, piano; Texas Festival Orchestra; Ransom Wilson, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 18:11

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for two violins Op. 56 Nikki and Timmy Chooi, violins Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 14:11

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Suite for Wind Quintet Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 9:54

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo András Schiff, piano Album: Scarlatti Keyboard Sonatas Decca: 421422 Music: 4:20

Domenico Scarlatti / Gabriel Pierné: Three Pieces: Presto giocoso, Andante, Scherzo Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:39

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16 Juho Pohjonen, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 27:54

Francois Dompierre: Pavane New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:42

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:40 John Field: Nocturne No. 4 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:22

16:04:54 Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Concerto Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harp Consort DHM 77366 3:20

16:10:10 Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air) Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:21

16:13:32 Traditional: Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:16

16:16:49 Traditional: The Wearin' of the Green Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 1:25

16:18:15 Traditional: We May Roam Through This World Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 1:58

16:24:20 John Williams: Far and Away: Themes Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 5:34

16:30:07 Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 6:50

16:37:38 Traditional: Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Portaferry; The Pullet; Ashmaleen House Cherish the Ladies Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:39

16:42:10 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 7:23

16:51:04 Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:12

16:56:06 Traditional: Toss the Feathers Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:05

17:05:19 John Field: Nocturne No. 10 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 6:22

17:13:12 Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 11:33

17:27:21 Victor Herbert: Festival March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 6:51

17:39:21 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Monteverdi Choir Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 3:49

17:44:40 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

17:51:09 Traditional: The Parting Glass Amanda Powell, soprano Avie 2396 2:11

17:55:12 Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:15 Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills Royal Scottish National Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553525 14:53

18:25:15 John Field: Nocturne No. 15 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:03

18:31:33 John Field: Nocturne No. 17 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:52

18:36:42 Victor Herbert: Five Pieces for Cello & Strings Lynn Harrell, cello Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 417672 15:29

18:53:52 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 4:43

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08 John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9368 20:09

19:24:34 Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 33:54

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:44 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191 Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8884 10:11

20:14:33 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 25:20

20:41:05 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38

21:02:50 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' S 97 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 15:35

21:19:17 Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:40

21:24:58 Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27

21:30:15 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony for Strings in d Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 13:48

21:45:50 Amy Beach: Symphony Op 32 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 40:58

22:27:48 Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c Op 21 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 16:40

22:45:48 Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17 Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 7:34

22:53:58 Joseph Haydn: Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 # 1 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 4:54

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:37 Traditional: The Star of County Down Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 2:22

23:03:59 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

23:11:51 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

23:18:24 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:26:32 Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:49

23:30:21 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

23:43:04 Traditional: The Parting Glass Voces8 Decca 29601 3:39

23:46:43 Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:54

23:52:25 Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04

23:55:54 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 4:01