WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2020
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2020

Published March 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:28  Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:39

00:06:11  Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Cup    Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene  Rubicon 1017 3:28

00:11:07  Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 7892 20:21

00:32:48  Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody     Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 15:45

00:50:38  John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3    John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 32:12

01:26:49  E. J. Moeran: Serenade     Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

01:51:11  Johannes Brahms: Lullaby Op 49 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin   DeutGram 4796922 2:11

01:54:00  Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements    Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 4:26

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:32

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forma de Habanera, M.51 Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:47

Antonin Dvorak: Terzetto for two violins and viola in C major, Op. 74 Axel Strauss, Violaine Melancon, violins; Masumi Per Rostad, viola Music in the Vineyards Festival, The Hess Collection (winery and art museum), Napa, CA Music: 19:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 (Select Mvts 1-2) Adam Golka, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 20:45

Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades Do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Branford Marsalis: Creation Sony 89251 Music: 4:32

Alexander Scriabin (arr. Willard Elliot): Seven Preludes for Clarinet and Piano Op. 16 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 5:59

Ferrer Ferran: Euterpe, Concertino for Flute and Wind Band Otavio Bloes, flute; State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 11:15

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G major, D. 887, Op. 161: Movements 1, 4 Escher String Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 25:15

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:22  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 12    Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 446077 19:26

04:22:48  Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils     Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57

04:33:23  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47   Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 5:07

04:40:27  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

04:48:19  E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto    Guy Johnston, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 28:41

05:20:22  John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 # 1 John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80290 12:00

05:34:07  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110  Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:20

05:46:16  Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8790 4:16

05:51:24  Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture     Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

05:56:54  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 Op 6 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 2:06

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:52  Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 3:25

06:13:47  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126    Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

06:21:43  John Field: Nocturne No. 12    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 4:34

06:26:55  John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71281 3:43

06:30:48  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

06:40:06  Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50

06:57:56  Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:08

07:05:26  Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer    Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:48

07:13:01  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191   Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8884 10:11

07:23:41  Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau     Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 901308 1:42

07:26:41  Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 5:29

07:36:07  Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air'     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

07:45:13  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:08

07:52:26  Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 1:51

07:54:43  Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78   Louis Lortie, piano   Chandos 40 3:50

08:07:24  Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:29

08:12:35  Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman'    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 6:50

08:20:34  Amy Beach: Berceuse Op 40 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:44

08:25:33  Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 8:29

08:38:04  Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 3:17

08:41:38  Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

08:49:00  Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

08:53:38  Traditional: The Minstrel Boy    Robert Shaw Chorale  Robert Shaw RCA 63646 2:50

08:56:55  Traditional: Crowley's Reel    Sir James Galway, flute The Chieftains  RCA 7892 3:26

09:05:41  Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture     Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

09:20:54  Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:00

09:25:07  Victor Young: The Quiet Man: The Donnybrook     City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 5006 2:43

09:29:06  Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Breeze Serenade     Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 6:31

09:37:29  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45    Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 12:13

09:50:29  Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes    Hüseyin Sermet, piano   Valois 4658 4:09

09:55:20  Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:38

09:59:53  Traditional: Brian Boru's March    Sir James Galway, flute Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble  RCA 7892 2:15

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:43  Traditional: Patrick's Day    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 1:52

10:05:54  William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 8:47

10:15:16  Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:58

10:27:52  Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Raucous Rumpus     Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 2:14

10:34:46  Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Tropical Noon     Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 3:36

10:39:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:16

10:46:28  Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 4:30

10:52:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70 # 1  Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 4788977 22:17

11:15:23  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 14:26

11:31:26  John Field: Rondeau    Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

11:41:08  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D  BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano   Hyperion 67324 12:33

11:54:10  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11    NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

12:06:47  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126    Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

12:16:16  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23

12:28:32  Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers     Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 3:17

12:36:01  Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13

12:45:07  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos  RV 531 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:14

12:56:08  Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances'    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 4:10

13:01:01  Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer    Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Sony 82849 1:43

13:03:10  Traditional: The Kerry Dances    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 2:26

13:07:09  Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69   Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15

13:23:03  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6    Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 4:55

13:28:55  Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53     Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 4:11

13:36:15  Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437782 6:43

13:44:02  E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 7:04

13:53:01  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 6:05

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet Movement 1: Afro Imani Winds Album: The Classical Underground Koch International Classics Music: 4:18

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major Francois Dumont, piano; Texas Festival Orchestra; Ransom Wilson, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 18:11

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for two violins Op. 56 Nikki and Timmy Chooi, violins Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 14:11

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Suite for Wind Quintet Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 9:54

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo András Schiff, piano Album: Scarlatti Keyboard Sonatas Decca: 421422 Music: 4:20

Domenico Scarlatti / Gabriel Pierné: Three Pieces: Presto giocoso, Andante, Scherzo Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:39

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16 Juho Pohjonen, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 27:54

Francois Dompierre: Pavane New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:42

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:40  John Field: Nocturne No. 4    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 5:22

16:04:54  Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Concerto    Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harp Consort  DHM 77366 3:20

16:10:10  Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)    Robert Shaw Chorale  Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:21

16:13:32  Traditional: Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye    Robert Shaw Chorale  Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:16

16:16:49  Traditional: The Wearin' of the Green    Robert Shaw Chorale  Robert Shaw RCA 63646 1:25

16:18:15  Traditional: We May Roam Through This World    Robert Shaw Chorale  Robert Shaw RCA 63646 1:58

16:24:20  John Williams: Far and Away: Themes    Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 5:34

16:30:07  Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman'    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 6:50

16:37:38  Traditional: Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Portaferry; The Pullet; Ashmaleen House    Cherish the Ladies Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:39

16:42:10  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 7:23

16:51:04  Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 3:12

16:56:06  Traditional: Toss the Feathers    Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:05

17:05:19  John Field: Nocturne No. 10    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 6:22

17:13:12  Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite     Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 11:33

17:27:21  Victor Herbert: Festival March     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 6:51

17:39:21  Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry    Monteverdi Choir  Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 3:49

17:44:40  Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

17:51:09  Traditional: The Parting Glass    Amanda Powell, soprano   Avie 2396 2:11

17:55:12  Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley    Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:15  Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills     Royal Scottish National Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553525 14:53

18:25:15  John Field: Nocturne No. 15    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 4:03

18:31:33  John Field: Nocturne No. 17    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 3:52

18:36:42  Victor Herbert: Five Pieces for Cello & Strings    Lynn Harrell, cello Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 417672 15:29

18:53:52  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30033 4:43

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08  John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1    Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9368 20:09

19:24:34  Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony     Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 33:54

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:44  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191   Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8884 10:11

20:14:33  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98     Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 25:20

20:41:05  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2     London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38

21:02:50  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes'  S 97  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 15:35

21:19:17  Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:40

21:24:58  Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas     City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27

21:30:15  Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony for Strings in d     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 13:48

21:45:50  Amy Beach: Symphony Op 32    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 40:58

22:27:48  Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c Op 21   Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 16:40

22:45:48  Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17   Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 7:34

22:53:58  Joseph Haydn: Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 # 1  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 4:54

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:37  Traditional: The Star of County Down    Julian Lloyd Webber, cello   Philips 434917 2:22

23:03:59  Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air'     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

23:11:51  Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

23:18:24  Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:26:32  Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 3:49

23:37:37  Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

23:43:04  Traditional: The Parting Glass    Voces8   Decca 29601 3:39

23:46:43  Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:54

23:52:25  Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04

23:55:54  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 4:01

 