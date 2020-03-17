WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2020
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
00:00:28 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:39
00:06:11 Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Cup Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 3:28
00:11:07 Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 7892 20:21
00:32:48 Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 15:45
00:50:38 John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 32:12
01:26:49 E. J. Moeran: Serenade Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14
01:51:11 Johannes Brahms: Lullaby Op 49 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922 2:11
01:54:00 Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 4:26
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:32
Maurice Ravel: Piece en forma de Habanera, M.51 Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:47
Antonin Dvorak: Terzetto for two violins and viola in C major, Op. 74 Axel Strauss, Violaine Melancon, violins; Masumi Per Rostad, viola Music in the Vineyards Festival, The Hess Collection (winery and art museum), Napa, CA Music: 19:11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 (Select Mvts 1-2) Adam Golka, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 20:45
Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades Do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Branford Marsalis: Creation Sony 89251 Music: 4:32
Alexander Scriabin (arr. Willard Elliot): Seven Preludes for Clarinet and Piano Op. 16 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 5:59
Ferrer Ferran: Euterpe, Concertino for Flute and Wind Band Otavio Bloes, flute; State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 11:15
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G major, D. 887, Op. 161: Movements 1, 4 Escher String Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 25:15
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:01:22 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 12 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 19:26
04:22:48 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57
04:33:23 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 5:07
04:40:27 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43
04:48:19 E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto Guy Johnston, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 28:41
05:20:22 John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290 12:00
05:34:07 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:20
05:46:16 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 4:16
05:51:24 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30
05:56:54 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 Op 6 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:06
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:52 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:25
06:13:47 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126 Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42
06:21:43 John Field: Nocturne No. 12 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:34
06:26:55 John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 3:43
06:30:48 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19
06:40:06 Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50
06:57:56 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:08
07:05:26 Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:48
07:13:01 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191 Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8884 10:11
07:23:41 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 901308 1:42
07:26:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 5:29
07:36:07 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51
07:45:13 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:08
07:52:26 Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 1:51
07:54:43 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:50
08:07:24 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Voces8 Decca 29601 4:29
08:12:35 Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 6:50
08:20:34 Amy Beach: Berceuse Op 40 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:44
08:25:33 Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 8:29
08:38:04 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:17
08:41:38 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33
08:49:00 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51
08:53:38 Traditional: The Minstrel Boy Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 2:50
08:56:55 Traditional: Crowley's Reel Sir James Galway, flute The Chieftains RCA 7892 3:26
09:05:41 Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07
09:20:54 Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:00
09:25:07 Victor Young: The Quiet Man: The Donnybrook City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 5006 2:43
09:29:06 Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Breeze Serenade Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 6:31
09:37:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 12:13
09:50:29 Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes Hüseyin Sermet, piano Valois 4658 4:09
09:55:20 Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:38
09:59:53 Traditional: Brian Boru's March Sir James Galway, flute Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble RCA 7892 2:15
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:43 Traditional: Patrick's Day John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 1:52
10:05:54 William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 8:47
10:15:16 Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:58
10:27:52 Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Raucous Rumpus Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 2:14
10:34:46 Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Tropical Noon Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 3:36
10:39:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:16
10:46:28 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:30
10:52:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70 # 1 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 22:17
11:15:23 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 14:26
11:31:26 John Field: Rondeau Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22
11:41:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 12:33
11:54:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08
12:06:47 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126 Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42
12:16:16 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23
12:28:32 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 3:17
12:36:01 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13
12:45:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos RV 531 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:14
12:56:08 Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:10
13:01:01 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Sony 82849 1:43
13:03:10 Traditional: The Kerry Dances John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 2:26
13:07:09 Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15
13:23:03 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 4:55
13:28:55 Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 4:11
13:36:15 Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 6:43
13:44:02 E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 7:04
13:53:01 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:05
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet Movement 1: Afro Imani Winds Album: The Classical Underground Koch International Classics Music: 4:18
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major Francois Dumont, piano; Texas Festival Orchestra; Ransom Wilson, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 18:11
Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for two violins Op. 56 Nikki and Timmy Chooi, violins Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 14:11
Ruth Crawford Seeger: Suite for Wind Quintet Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 9:54
Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo András Schiff, piano Album: Scarlatti Keyboard Sonatas Decca: 421422 Music: 4:20
Domenico Scarlatti / Gabriel Pierné: Three Pieces: Presto giocoso, Andante, Scherzo Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:39
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16 Juho Pohjonen, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 27:54
Francois Dompierre: Pavane New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:42
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:55:40 John Field: Nocturne No. 4 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:22
16:04:54 Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Concerto Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harp Consort DHM 77366 3:20
16:10:10 Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air) Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:21
16:13:32 Traditional: Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:16
16:16:49 Traditional: The Wearin' of the Green Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 1:25
16:18:15 Traditional: We May Roam Through This World Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 1:58
16:24:20 John Williams: Far and Away: Themes Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 5:34
16:30:07 Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 6:50
16:37:38 Traditional: Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Portaferry; The Pullet; Ashmaleen House Cherish the Ladies Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:39
16:42:10 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 7:23
16:51:04 Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:12
16:56:06 Traditional: Toss the Feathers Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:05
17:05:19 John Field: Nocturne No. 10 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 6:22
17:13:12 Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 11:33
17:27:21 Victor Herbert: Festival March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 6:51
17:39:21 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Monteverdi Choir Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 3:49
17:44:40 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44
17:51:09 Traditional: The Parting Glass Amanda Powell, soprano Avie 2396 2:11
17:55:12 Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:15 Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills Royal Scottish National Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553525 14:53
18:25:15 John Field: Nocturne No. 15 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:03
18:31:33 John Field: Nocturne No. 17 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:52
18:36:42 Victor Herbert: Five Pieces for Cello & Strings Lynn Harrell, cello Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 417672 15:29
18:53:52 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 4:43
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:08 John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9368 20:09
19:24:34 Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 33:54
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:44 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191 Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8884 10:11
20:14:33 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 25:20
20:41:05 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38
21:02:50 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' S 97 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 15:35
21:19:17 Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:40
21:24:58 Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27
21:30:15 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony for Strings in d Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 13:48
21:45:50 Amy Beach: Symphony Op 32 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 40:58
22:27:48 Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c Op 21 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 16:40
22:45:48 Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17 Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 7:34
22:53:58 Joseph Haydn: Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 # 1 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 4:54
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:37 Traditional: The Star of County Down Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 2:22
23:03:59 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51
23:11:51 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33
23:18:24 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08
23:26:32 Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:49
23:30:21 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26
23:43:04 Traditional: The Parting Glass Voces8 Decca 29601 3:39
23:46:43 Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:54
23:52:25 Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04
23:55:54 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 4:01