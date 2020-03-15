WCLV Program Guide 03-15-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Irish Movies

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Irish Washerwoman [used in ‘The Luck of the Irish’ (1948)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 2:36

Traditional (arr Donald Hunsberger) Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms [used in ‘Parnell’ (1937)]—Wynton Marsalis, cornet; Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger (CBS 42137) 3:26

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 8:29

George Frideric Handel (arr Olivier Fourés): Sarabande from Keyboard Suite HWV 437 [aka Theme from ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975)]—Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe (DeutGram 4795448) 3:03

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Wearing of the Green [used in ‘The Informer’ (1935)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 3:04

Traditional / William Butler Yeats (arr Bob Chilcott): Down by the Sally Gardens [used in ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ (1990)]—The King’s Singers (EMI 54904) 2:33

Burton Lane / E.Y. Harburg: Finian's Rainbow: How Are Things in Glocca Morra?—Jeanne Carson; Bobby Howes; Orchestra/Max Meth (RCA 7892) 3:02

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Cynthia Millar, ondes martinet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:12

John Williams (arr Antoine Bareil): Far and Away: Themes—Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà (Analekta 8733) 5:33

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71281) 3:43

James Horner: Braveheart: For the Love of a Princess—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:17

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Rakes of Mallow [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 3:03

Traditional (arr Mitch Farber): The Kerry Dances [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—John O’Conor, piano; Irish Chamber Orchestra/Mitch Farber (Warren Schatz 14) 2:26

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: John Storgårds

Edvard Grieg: Suite No. 1 from Peer Gynt

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64--Gil Shaham, violin

Max Raimi: Anger Management (encore)--Gil Shaham, violin

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Lieutenant Kijé--Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 14 (Excerpt)--Ray Chen, violin

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Jaap van Zweden; Zubin Mehta, Leonard Bernstein; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2.

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture-- Zubin Mehta, conductor

Aaron Copland: Danzon Cubano--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Dowland Discs - Hopkinson Smith with Mariana Flores, Phantasm and the Lachrimae, and the ensemble L’Archeron with a Greek take on the English composer!

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:52 Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:04

06:10:25 Eric Whitacre: When David Heard Eric Whitacre Singers Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 17:30

06:28:52 Eric Whitacre: Oculi Omnium Eric Whitacre Singers Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 3:06

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Invitation to the Dance - Though the pipe organ itself may seem big and ponderous, its music will have your toes tapping

CARL MARIA von WEBER: Invitation to the Dance Boston University Symphonic Organ (Boston University, MA) PD Archive 08/87

ANGELA KRAFT CROSS: Folk Hymn Fantasia on Lord of the Dance (1993) Angela Kraft Cross (2002 Dobson/Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, Los Angeles, CA) Compass Audio 7201

PAMELA DECKER: La Danza (2017) Pamela Decker (1965 Flentrop/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA) Loft 1151

MAURICE DURUFLÉ (trans. Whitehead): Danse lente (ii.), fr Trois Danses, Op. 6 William Whitehead (Oberthür/Auxerre Cathedral, France) Chandos 10315

DURUFLÉ (trans. Anderson): Tambourin (iii.), fr Trois Danses, Op. 6 Bryan Anderson (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX) PD Archive (r. 2/24/18)

MAURICE RAVEL (trans. Figiani): La Valse Stephen Tharp (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/28/17)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3, Lenten Prayer - For this third Sunday in Lent, we’ll focus on music of prayer and meditation, including various settings of the Lord’s Prayer. Join Peter DuBois for this reflective program

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Fantasies I

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy & Fugue, BWV 903 Mindru Katz, piano (Cembal d’amour 112 CD) 12:18

Georges Bizet-Jenö Hubay: Fantasie brilliante on themes from Carmen Gil Shaham, violin, Akira Eguchi, piano (DG 447640 CD) 8:53

Johannes Brahms: Fantasie Op.116 No.7 Julius Katchen, piano (London 455247 CD) 2:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy for piano, orchestra and chorus Op. 80 Anton Kuerti, piano; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir; Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Davis (CBC 5155 CD) 18:33

09:58:09 Anonymous: Chacona in C from 'Flores de Música' Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 2:35

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:18 George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 HWV 430 Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785 8:49

10:15:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147 'Herz und Mund und Tat unds Leben' Ruth Holton, soprano English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 431809 28:01

10:44:39 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in a Kk 175 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 5:03

10:51:55 Manuel de Zumaya: Celebren, publiquen Chanticleer Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 96353 6:48

10:59:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 1:34

11:01:42 Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g RV 103 Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590 8:17

11:11:50 Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle Julie Andrijesky, violin Les Délices Délices 2012 10:10

11:23:52 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Vesperae à 32 Els Bongers, soprano Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 91725 21:23

11:46:27 Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 439937 10:42

11:58:15 Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata Op 5 # 9 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 2:58

14:04:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 33:55

14:40:01 Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite Op 27 Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 15:26

14:56:31 Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 4:40

15:02:59 Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 3 H 299 Bamberg Symphony Neeme Järvi Bis 363 28:52

15:33:07 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427 10:02

15:44:24 E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 4:57

15:51:08 Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra Anton Nel, piano Austin Symphony Peter Bay Bridge 9443 6:53

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Emmanuel Krivine, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn

Boris Blacher: Orchestral Variations on a Theme of Nicolò Paganini

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite (1917)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 3 (1944)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra (1926)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano – recorded live at the Blossom Music Festival

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnole

17:37:58 Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 22:49

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - This week's guest host is Molly Yeh a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm.” But before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a talented teenage bassoonist from rural Oklahoma and a 17-year-old pianist who delivers a fiery performance of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite

15-year-old violinist Miray Ito from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Camden Archambeau from Weston, Connecticut performs I. Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

17-year-old bassoonist Taylor Akin from Purcell, Oklahoma performs IV. Aria from Suite from an Imaginary Opera, for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old violist Sofia Gilchenok from Columbia, Connecticut performs II. Allegro appassionato from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tony Yun from New York, New York performs II. Dance Infernale and VII. Finale from The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky arr. by G. Agosti (1901-1989)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:02 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 15:16

19:21:11 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade Suite Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 27:52

19:51:32 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 WAB 107 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 67:35

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Flute and Piano (1994) Kathryn Thomas Umble, flute; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 4:03

Daniel McCarthy: Concerto for Marimba, Percussion and Synthesizers Michael Burritt, marimba; Kent State University Percussion Ensemble (CAP 850) 12:36

Frederick Koch : Three Soliloquies for Flute and Piano Eugenie McAllister, flute; Frederick Koch, piano (Truemedia 96227) 9:02

Karen Griebling: Suite for Horn and Piano (2006) Robin Dauer, horn; Lauren Schack Clark, piano (VMM 2052) 21:32

Stephen Stanziano: Distant Cries Danny Rectenwald, Jason Vieaux, guitars (CCG 02-20-11) 3:45

21:55:19 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:31

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Annual High School Debate Championship

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:06:41 Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:56

23:12:38 Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233 4:08

23:16:38 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:25:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:27:59 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444811 9:10

23:37:09 Jean Sibelius: Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 9:20

23:47:08 Hildegard von Bingen: Beata nobis gaudia Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 2:42

23:49:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mein Jesu BWV 487 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:45

23:53:36 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 5:11

23:59:27 Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 1:59