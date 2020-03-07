WCLV Program Guide 03-07-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:18 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' Gareth Hulse, oboe Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 8:13

00:11:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:26

00:17:58 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 5:29

00:25:17 Alessandro Striggio: Ecce beatam lucem I Fagiolini Chamber Ensemble Robert Hollingworth Decca 4782734 7:27

00:34:36 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 56:21

01:34:41 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f Op 49 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448 13:55

01:50:25 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 7:15

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wynton Marsalis: Nicola's Strathspey from Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin Nicola Benedetti, violin Album: Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto Decca 30521 Music: 4:24

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Flute and Piano, FP. 164 Lorna McGhee, flute; Piers Lane, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:22

Wynton Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D: Movements 2-4 Nicola Benedetti, violin; The Philadelphia Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Album: Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto, Fiddle Dance Suite Decca 30521 Music: 23:03

Paquito D'Rivera: Danzon for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano Anna Polonsky, piano; David Shifrin, clarinet; Peter Wiley, cello Classic Chamber Concerts, Sugden Theatre, Naples, FL Music: 4:57

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Album: Field: Complete Nocturnes London/Decca 4789672 Music: 4:24

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Movement 1 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 16:16

Georges Enescu: Trio No. 1 for Violin, Cello and Piano in G minor: Movements 2-4 James Ehnes, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Angels Draghicescu, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:03

Paul McCartney, arr. Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe: Let It Be Anderson and Roe Piano Duo Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 6:12

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:17 Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto Op 25 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin Symphony Raphael Jiménez OberlinMus 1604 25:16

04:27:58 Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 4:54

04:34:24 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 4:55

04:40:29 Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Gute Nacht D 911 Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 379565 5:30

04:47:58 Maurice Ravel: String Quartet Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111 29:13

05:21:03 Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 20:19

05:42:24 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 8:52

05:52:03 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata Peter Hurford, organ RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Decca 414604 2:55

05:56:54 Giles Farnaby: Rosa Solis Ian Watson, harpsichord Chandos 8892 2:22

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega: Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI Classics 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

06:17:26 Franz Léhar: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 000420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó Naxos 555855

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in C, K. 545: Movement 1 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: Mozart Piano Sonatas Philips 422 725-2 Music: 4:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano in E-flat Major, K. 498 Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; James Dunham, viola; Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 19:18

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum, Houston, TX Music: 8:50

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E - Flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto" Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 1:14

Carlos Simon: Amen! Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 14:24

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes Movement 3: Moonlight Virginia Symphony; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Seascapes: Virginia Symphony Hampton 004 Music: 4:31

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse Sentimentale Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:46

Manuel de Falla: Siete Canciones Espanolas: VII. Polo and V. Nana Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:52

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet' for Viola and Piano - III. The Young Juliet Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:16

Robert Paterson: Dark Mountains Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 13:12

Aleksandr Winkler: Viola Sonata, Op. 10 Movement 1 Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:19

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:28 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5123 3:06

10:08:28 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Or la tromba Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider RCA 68522 3:52

10:14:27 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

10:35:20 Maurice Ravel: La valse Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004 11:13

10:49:05 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 11:58

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 10:05

11:20:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 WoO 38 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 15:13

11:38:58 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

11:54:58 Traditional: Lucerne Song John Fletcher, tuba Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600 3:59

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2020 - From the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts this episode, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, includes the performance of a fiery Spanish guitar piece by Turina by a talented 15-year-old from California, a 12-year-old cellist who, in addition to playing music by David Popper, shares a perfectly delightful minuet he wrote himself at the age of 10 and brother and sister violin duo shares the joy and warmth of their Costa Rican family.

Caroline Hsu, 16, piano, from Woodbury, New York performs Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major "Waldstein", Op. 53

Rebecca Beata, 13, violin, New York, New York performs Gypsy Caprice by Fritz Kreisler with host and pianist, Peter Dugan.

Conor Padmanhaban, 16, guitar, from Palo Alto, California performs Sonata for Guitar, Op. 61: III. Allegro vivo – Allegro moderato by Joaquín Turina

Joshua Kovac, 12, cello, from Johnson City, Tennessee performs Concert Polonaise, Op. 14 by David Popper with host pianist, Peter Dugan.

Daniel & Isabel Chin, 14 & 16, violin, from Windham, New Hampshire perform Il carnevale di Venezia, Op. 10 arranged for two violins by Niccolò Paganini

Conor Padmanhaban, 16, guitar, from Palo Alto, California performs Tango en Skaï by Roland Dyens

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Così fan tutte, Mozart’s bittersweet comedy in which love is put to the test. Nicole Car and Serena Malfi are the sisters Fiordiligi and Dorabella, and Ben Bliss and Luca Pisaroni are their sweethearts Guglielmo and Ferrando. Heidi Stober plays the ladies’ free-spirited maid Despina, and Gerald Finley is Don Alfonso, who masterminds a scheme to test the couples. Harry Bicket conducts the performance

16:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:43:36 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Osian Ellis, harp Melos Ensemble Decca 4785437 10:24

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Films of Alfred Hitchcock

Charles Gounod (arr Stanley Wilson): Funeral March of a Marionette [Alfred Hitchcock Presents theme] (Jasmine 2650) 3:38

Hubert Bath, Jimmy Campbell, and Reginald Connelly: Blackmail: Main title/Prologue—Studio Orchestra (Jasmine 2650) 4:08

Louis Levy: The 39 Steps: The Chase on the Moors —Studio Orchestra (Jasmine 2650) 1:56

Louis Levy: Sabotage: Delayed on the Bus —Studio Orchestra (Jasmine 2650) 2:11

Eric Fenby: Jamaica Inn: Main title/Prologue —Studio Orchestra/Frederic Lewis (Jasmine 2650) 1:43

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Prelude —Studio Orchestra (Jasmine 2650) 1:42

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Main title theme—Studio Orchestra (Jasmine 2650) 4:44

Dimitri Tiomkin: Shadow of a Doubt: Main title & End credits—Studio Orchestra/Charles Previn (Jasmine 2650) 4:44

Bernard Herrmann: The Trouble with Harry: Main title/Prologue—Studio Orchestra (Jasmine 2650) 2:17

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Main title & Rooftop—Studio Orchestra/Muir Mathieson (Jasmine 2650) 4:42

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Scene d'amour—Studio Orchestra/Muir Mathieson (Jasmine 2650) 5:06

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: The Wild Ride—Studio Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (Jasmine 2650) 2:54

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: Prelude & The Murder—Studio Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (Jasmine 2650) 3:04

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Frank Loesser (Part 1 -- Mostly Hollywood) - The first of two programs celebrating a singular sensation, composer-lyricist Frank Loesser. And this time, the spotlight is on his work for Hollywood -- songs that paved the way for "Guys and Dolls," "The Most Happy Fella" and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:04 00:02:54 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:03:48 00:01:43 Frank Loesser Overture from Guys and Dolls Orchestra Music from Guys and Dolls RCA LM-2486

18:05:32 00:00:58 Frank Loesser-William Schumann Doing the Dishes Frank Loesser, William Schumann Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:07:07 00:00:50 Frank Loesser Bang! The Bell Rang! Fabio Polanco I Hear Music: The Songs of Frank Loesser Harbinger HCD3504

18:08:44 00:03:25 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane Howd'ja Like to Love Me? Bob Hope, Martha Raye Martha RayeLegends 1000/5-6

18:12:06 00:03:12 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane Moments Like This Kate Baldwin Let's See What Happens: Kate Baldwin PS Classics 03607-09862

18:15:02 00:02:37 Frank Loesser-Burton Lane I Hear Music Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan Sings the Music of Burton Lane Harbinger/Mobile Fidelity 15775-17732

18:18:27 00:03:06 Frank Loesser-Hoagy Carmichael Two Sleepy People Bob Hope, Shirley Ross The Classic Hoagy Carmichael Smithsonian RD038

18:21:44 00:03:02 Frank Loesser-Jule Styne I Don't Want to Walk Without You Betty Jane Rhodes American Songbook Series: Frank Loesser Smithsonian RD048

18:25:30 00:02:23 Frank Loesser First Class Private Mary Brown James Quinn A Salute to the Hollywood Canteen Stanyan 2SR10066

18:27:49 00:03:34 Frank Loesser They're Either Too Young or Too Old Bette Davis Warner Bros. -- 75 Years of Entertaining the World Rhino R275287

18:31:50 00:04:45 Frank Loesser Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year Margaret Whiting, Johnny Desmond Frank Loesser Revisited Crewe CR1345

18:37:13 00:02:06 Frank Loesser Bloop, Bleep Frank Loesser Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:39:28 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Hamlet Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942

18:42:53 00:03:32 Frank Loesser Make a Miracle Ray Bolger, Allyn Ann McLerie Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

18:46:37 00:01:45 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy Ray Bolger Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

18:48:54 00:02:23 Frank Loesser Baby, It's Cold Outside Frank and Lynn Loesser Frank Loesser Sings Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:51:35 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Frank Loesser Filler: My Darling, My Darling Terrence Cooper, Pamela Gale Where's Charley? --- Original London Cast EMI EMI7-89058

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:19 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060 19:52

19:25:14 Édouard Lalo: Symphony in g Frankfurt State Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Signum 6600 30:08

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded live in Severance Hall

Edvard Grieg: ‘Morning Mood,’ ‘The Death of Ase’ & ‘At the Wedding’ from ‘Peer Gynt’

Jean Sibelius: Songs ‘The Echo Nymph,’ ‘To Evening,’ ‘From an Anxious Heart,’ ‘Black Roses,’ Come Away, Death,’ ‘In the Field a Maiden Sings,’ The Silent City,’ ‘Was It a Dream?’

Richard Strauss: ‘Aus Italien’

21:35:33 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Krystian Zimerman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 22:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – As WCLV begins to wind up it's current Membership Drive, Weekend Radio salutes "Listeners Supported Radio" as viewed by National Lampoon... Monty Python buys a bed; Credibility Gap offers "Who's on First" - not one you think it is - and "Sixteen Golden Bits"… And a full half hour of the BBC Radio comedy show "Around the Horn" with Kenneth Horn and a bunch of crazies… Jan C. Snow tells about "Great Inventions… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:04 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 5:34

23:09:39 Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290 6:03

23:15:43 Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:50

23:24:12 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:26

23:29:39 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

23:36:20 Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods Op 68 # 5 Han-Na Chang, cello Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin EMI 57052 6:56

23:44:20 Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 426288 3:36

23:47:56 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

23:53:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 5 Op 16 # 5 Boris Giltburg, piano Naxos 503293 4:05