WCLV Program Guide 03-04-2020

00:01:00 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5330 7:22

00:10:22 Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 8:40

00:21:02 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:26

00:28:28 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 20:29

00:51:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 38:13

01:32:00 James Hewitt: New Medley Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

01:46:19 Einojuhani Rautavaara: Garden of Spaces Helsinki Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Ondine 1041 13:31

02:02:50 Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 for Solo Piano: Movements 1 & 2 Wu Han, piano Album: Wu Han Live Music@Menlo 2014 Music: 4:12

Jacques Ibert: Trois pieces breves Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 7:05

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion; Lake George Music Festival Symphony; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, Lake George, NY Music: 20:13

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, BWV 1051 Yura Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 15:12

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128: Movement 4 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Max Reger: Pictures at a Gallery Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:27

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:13

Florence Price: from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movements 1, 3, 4 Julie Coleman, violin; Eva Cappelletti Chao, violin; Phillipe C. Chao, viola; Judith McIntyre Galecki, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:48

Richard Strauss: Suite from the Rosenkavalier Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:34

04:01:00 Ned Rorem: Symphony No. 1 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559149 22:07

04:25:07 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Time Op 71 # 1 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 4:50

04:31:57 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:40

04:39:37 Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:20

04:49:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 35:46

05:24:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 10:35

05:36:35 Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 11:46

05:51:21 Robert Schumann: Bunte Blätter: Novelette & Präludium Op 99 Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004 4:16

05:57:37 Traditional: The Cuckoo Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:27

06:00

06:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 Julian Sommerhalder, trumpet Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 2:28

06:15:28 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place Op 45 Blossom Festival Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw MAA 40602 5:49

06:28:17 Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

06:35:17 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

06:39:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' Edward Carroll, trumpet Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:59

06:51:16 Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Torch Dance Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 2:04

06:53:20 John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559029 1:54

07:03:00 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 549204 2:15

07:11:15 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 453432 6:00

07:23:15 Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 5:02

07:35:17 Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 4:00

07:45:17 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram Grammaphon 4798494 09:03

08:07:00 Johann Strauss: Radetzky March Op 228 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:12

08:16:12 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 6:19

08:28:31 Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:45

08:40:16 John Williams: Superman: March Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:20

08:50:36 Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 Op 100 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 8:43

09:04:00 Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 3:33

09:09:33 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Anna Netrebko, soprano SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 6:13

09:26:46 Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite William Tritt, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 5:37

09:34:23 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 6 Op 101 # 6 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355 4:15

09:45:38 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 8:48

10:01:00 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:45

10:02:45 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 4:51

10:13:36 Antonín Dvorák: Impromptu Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 4:30

10:24:06 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 42450 4:40

10:32:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Presto from String Quartet No. 3 K 156 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 3:27

10:42:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Hans Vonk Capriccio 10070 4:46

10:53:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 25:13

11:17:00 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:21

11:26:21 Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella Op 43 Itzhak Perlman, violin Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster EMI 55475 4:31

11:36:52 John Field: Nocturne No. 12 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:34

11:45:26 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49

12:05:00 Ottokar Novácek: Perpetual Motion Op 5 # 4 Maxim Vengerov, violin Virtuosi EMI 57164 2:45

12:13:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1 # 1 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 4:45

12:23:30 Gaspar Sanz: Canarios Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 2:44

12:30:14 Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 3:31

12:33:45 Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle Op 6 Sharon Bezaly, flute Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Bis 1359 6:18

12:47:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C BWV 545 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 5:18

13:02:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

13:29:36 Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March Op 21 Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 6:15

13:42:51 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 10:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in C, K. 545: Movement 1 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: Mozart Piano Sonatas Philips 422 725-2 Music: 4:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano in E-flat Major, K. 498 Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; James Dunham, viola; Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 19:18

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum, Houston, TX Music: 8:50

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E - Flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto" Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 1:14

Carlos Simon: Amen! Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 14:24

Hildegard von Bingen: Veni creator spiritus Anonymous 4 Album: Hildegard Von Bingen: Origin Of Fire Harmonia Mundi 907327 Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 41 No. 1 Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 25:38

Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings, Op. 20 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 13:46

Hildegard von Bingen, arr. Byrne Kozar Duo: O Quam Mirabilis Est Byrne Kozar Duo: Corrine Byrne, voice; Andy Kozar, trumpet Lake George Music Festival, Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY Music: 3:18

16:03:00 Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture RV 739 Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 4:40

16:13:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Pas de trois Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 6:54

16:28:34 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 3:13

16:37:47 Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 5:39

16:50:26 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:06

17:03:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets RV 537 Benjamin Raymond, trumpet Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:28

17:15:28 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 4:29

17:25:57 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 4:50

17:37:47 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.3 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:47

17:49:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 4:34

18:00

18:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello Op 11 Ib Hausmann, clarinet Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 6:24

18:17:24 Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

18:27:55 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava Op 11 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:03

18:38:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Canario from 'Fantasía para un Gentilhombre' Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 4:55

18:49:53 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 4:00

19:02:00 Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto Op 82 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 20:16

19:24:16 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

19:55:17 William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:15

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – From the 2019 Baldwin-Wallace Bach Festival – Baldwin-Wallace Motet Choir; Bach Festival Choir; Bach Festival Chamber Orchestra, Dirk Garner, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet ‘Ich lasse dich nicht’ BWV 159

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet ‘Jesu, meine Freude’ WV 227

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet ‘O Jesu Christ, meins Lebens Licht’ BWV 118

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 4 ‘Christ lag in Todesbanden’ BWV 4

21:57:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria RV 589 Tamara Matthews, soprano Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 80651 26:58

22:01:00 Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead' St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 5:08

22:06:08 Kenneth Jennings: The Lord is an Everlasting God St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2396 6:27

22:12:35 Anonymous: Spiritual 'My soul's been anchored in the Lord' St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2396 3:56

22:18:31 George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 1 Heidi Louise Williams, piano Albany 1790 17:27

22:37:58 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert Op 77 RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 16:01

22:55:59 David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 4:11

23:02:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio Op 8 Members of Kodály Quartet Naxos 500250 4:46

23:06:46 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 4:46

23:11:32 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 4:56

23:18:28 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 3 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 5:19

23:23:47 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 8:05

23:31:52 Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 7:47

23:41:39 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a RV 422 Mischa Maisky, cello Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447022 4:07

23:45:46 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 5:24

23:51:10 Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7780 5:29

23:57:09 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Springtime of the Year Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:45