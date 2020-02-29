WCLV Program Guide 02-29-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:02:01 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5530 8:43

00:12:19 Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani David Bilger, trumpet Richard Kapp ESS.A.Y 1035 5:25

00:18:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 4:43

00:24:49 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Choral Suite Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 21:33

00:48:35 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421439 37:15

01:29:49 Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata Op 57 # 2 Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 414160 13:00

01:44:30 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 13 'From the Cradle to the Grave' S 107 Orchestra of Paris Sir Georg Solti DeutGram 4779525 14:42

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4 Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegro Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II Music@Menlo 20082 Music: 4:29

Liu Tieshan: Dance of the Yao Tribe Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:06

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op. 13 Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 20:32

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major, Op. 163: Movement 1 Allegro ma non troppo Yehuda Hanani, cello; The Escher String Quartet Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA Music: 14:56

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Bela Bartok, arr. Joseph Szigeti: Hungarian Folk Tunes for Violin and Piano Paul Huang, violin; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:10

Michael Gilbertson: Mother Chords Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, Santa Monica, CA Music: 10:18

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, Symphonic Fantasia after Shakespeare, Op. 18 Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 25:13

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:58 Walter Piston: Symphony No. 6 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60798 24:22

04:27:53 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 8 'Habanera' Op 26 # 2 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:55

04:34:12 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852 3:32

04:39:41 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

04:48:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 33:05

05:26:19 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 15:29

05:43:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 8:56

05:53:32 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Kk 513 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 6:20

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Astor Piazzolla: Adios, Nonino Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano Sonari 62728

06:06:35 Astor Piazzolla: Triunfal Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango QuinTango 7002612433

06:09:38 Astor Piazzolla: Libertango Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardiner EMI Classics 53255

06:15:19 Jose Bragato: Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra Viktor Aepli, cello Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201

06:24:22 Isaac Albeniz: Tango, Op. 165, No. 2 Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2026

06:27:05 Joan Albert Amargos: Tango Catala Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226900

06:31:23 Jacob Gade: Tango Jalousie Tamara Smirova, violin Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart RCA Victor Red Seal 63717

06:39:13 Miguel del Aguila: Concierto en Tango, Op. 110 Roman Mekinulov, cello Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Beau Fleuve 094951

07:00:45 Antonio Soler: Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord Vanguard Classics 35

07:16:01 Jose White: La bella cubana (arr. by Guido Lopez Gavilan) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

07:21:13 Moises Simons: El Manisero (or "The Peanut Vendor") (arr. by Jose A. Bornot) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

07:28:00 Anonymous 18th century Bolivia: Sonata Chiquitanas No. 18 Florilegium Channel Classics 22105

07:37:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 Niurka Gonzalez, flute Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions: III. Song and Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jesus Lopez-Cobos, conductor Album: Respighi: Church Windows, Brazilian Impressions, Roman Festivals Telarc 80356 Music: 4:17

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 21 (select mvts 3-5) Guy Braunstein, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 20:55

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Colleen Stadnick from Katy, TX Music: 8:54

Richard Wagner: Tristan and Isolde: Prelude and Liebestod (Love Death) Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor; Album: Wagner Without Words Sony 46286 Music: 16:55 (short excerpt for payoff)

Carlos Guastavino: Sonata No. 3 Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 12:57

Ludovico Einaudi: Passaggio Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano Album: Spheres DG 17999 Music: 4:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings in F Major, K. 138 Zurich Chamber Orchestra; Daniel Hope, violin & Music Director Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 10:12

Bruce Adolphe: Couple David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo, Atherton, CA Music: 15:19

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 8 JACK Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 16:35

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:27 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now Leona Mitchell, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:43

10:11:08 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

10:27:19 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 Berlin Philharmonic Hans Rosbaud DeutGram 4796018 4:20

10:36:00 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 20:27

10:58:05 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 9 Op 7 # 5 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 0:33

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:01 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum Leo Nucci, baritone Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly CBS 37862 4:17

11:12:13 Anderson & Roe: Papageno! Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 3:51

11:17:34 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell IMG 75962 7:44

11:29:45 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 14764 22:12

11:53:53 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:28

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 6, 2019 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this documentary style episode of From the Top features six of the 23 young pianists (age 13 to 17) chosen to participle in two weeks of high-level competition and intense artistic development at the 2019 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival in Dallas, Texas. From the Top’s special episode reveals the personal journeys and backstories of young artists in this midst of this incredible experience, as well as some of their groundbreaking performances

Avery Gagliano, piano, 17, from Washington, DC performing Sonata in E-Flat Major, I Allegro by Franz Joseph Haydn (Audience Award winner)

Eva Gevorgyan, piano, 15, from Moscow, Russia performing Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, II Andantino Getragen by Robert Schumann (2nd place)

Jiwon Yang, piano, 17, from Seoul, South Korea performing Lowell Liebermann Gargoyles, III. Allegro moderato and IV. Presto feroce (3rd place)

Chun Lam U, piano, 16, from Hong Kong performing Sonata for Piano Sz. 80 by Bela Bartók (Semifinalist)

J J Jun Li Bui, piano, 14, from Toronto, Canada performing Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52 by Frederic Chopin (Peer Award winner)

Shuan Hern Lee, piano, 16, from Perth, Australia performing Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3, I. Allegro ma non tanto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Ruth Reinhardt

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with its first-ever Saturday matinee broadcast of Agrippina, Handel’s satire about the lust for power in ancient Rome. The work dates from 1709, making it the oldest opera ever broadcast from the Met. Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato stars in the title role as the Empress who will stop at nothing to make sure her son inherits the throne. Brenda Rae makes her network broadcast debut as the alluring Poppea; Kate Lindsey is Nerone, Agrippina’s feckless son Nero; Iestyn Davies is the commander Ottone, favored to become ruler; and Matthew Rose is Agrippina’s husband, the Emperor Claudio. Baroque expert Harry Bicket conducts the Met Orchestra while also playing harpsichord in the pit. The production by David McVicar brings this story of political and personal intrigue into the current day.

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Adolph Deutsch—From Broadway to Hollywood

George Gershwin: Waltz in C from ‘Pardon My English’—Leonard Pennario, piano (EMI 64668) 3:32

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 6:46

Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 9:30

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Main title—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 72253) 1:56

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Carriage Ride & Dancing in the Dark—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 72253) 5:22

Adolph Deutsch: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Barn Dance—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 71966) 5:51

Adolph Deutsch: High Sierra: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 3:47

Adolph Deutsch: Northern Pursuit: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 7:05

Adolph Deutsch: The Mask of Dimitrios: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 6:43

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Strike Up the Band - An hour of 10 terrific overtures written to raise the curtain on shows ranging from George Gershwin's "Of Thee I Sing" to Stephen Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along," and the composers also include Jule Styne, Richard Rodgers, Harold Arlen and Burton Lane

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:52 George Gershwin Overture from Girl Crazy Orchestra Girl Crazy -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 79250-2

18:02:45 00:04:51 Jule Styne Overture from Gypsy Orchestra Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-32607

18:08:52 00:04:30 Leonard Bernstein Overture from Candide Orchestra Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48017

18:14:00 00:04:11 Richard Rodgers Overture from On Your Toes Orchestra On Your Toes -- Original B'way Cast TER CDTER-1063

18:18:53 00:02:04 Richard Rodgers Overture from Oklahoma Orchestra Opening Night: Rodgers & Hammerstein Overtures Phiiips 434932-2

18:21:56 00:05:21 Harold Arlen Overture from House of Flowers Orchestra House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:28:26 00:04:33 George Gershwin Overture from Of Thee I Sing Orchestra Of Thee I Sing -- Studio Cast Columbia M2K42522

18:33:49 00:06:16 Burton Lane Overture from On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Orchestra On a Clear Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:40:42 00:05:41 Richard Rodgers Overture from South Pacific Orchestra South Pacific -- 2008 Revival Cast Masterworks B'way 88697-30457

18:47:10 00:03:55 Stephen Sondheim Overture from Merrily We Roll Along Orchestra Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5840

18:51:41 00:01:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:54 Jule Styne Filler: Overture from Funny Girl Orchestra Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64661

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:03 Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:33

19:15:28 Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 2 Russian State Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 550793 37:07

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor; live from Severance Hall

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 5

21:28:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 6 Op 70 # 2 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 29:57

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – But, of course, on February 29 th: “A Paradox” from Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” and Rossini’s “Cat Duet” by Hinge and Bracket” (Rossini was born on February 29, 1792)…unrelated items will include some echoes from the Golden Age of Radio Comedy such as Fibber McGee and Molly, Fred Allen and Jack Benny and George Burns and Gracie Allen… This Week in the Media.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:30 Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto Eliran Avni, piano Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 4:33

23:06:04 Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 5:51

23:11:55 Richard Strauss: Morgen! Op 27 # 4 Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 3:49

23:17:03 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 6:31

23:23:35 George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 9:15

23:33:51 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 Op 9 # 3 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 6:45

23:40:37 Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 15203 10:16

23:50:53 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55

23:54:33 Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:17

23:58:07 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 48260 1:42