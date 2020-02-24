WCLV Program Guide 02-24-2020

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland – highlights from past seasons

Shai Wosner-new ChamberFest artist:

JOSEPH HAYDN: String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4, “Sunrise” I. Allegro con spirit--David Bowlin and Alexi Kenney, violins; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello

Performed June 25, 2015 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Diana and Frank

ZOLTAN KODALY: Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 12 III. Vivo--Diana Cohen and David Bowlin, violins; Yura Lee, viola

Performed June 20, 2014 in Harkness Chapel, Case Western Reserve University

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622 II. Adagio--Franklin Cohen, clarinet and conductor;

ChamberFest All Star Orchestra

Performed June 19, 2015 in Kulas Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Roman Rabinovich

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Trio No. 1 for Piano, Violin and Cello in B major, Op. 8 I. Allegro con brio--Alexi Kenney, violin; Oliver Herbert, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano

Performed June 16, 2018 in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Yura Lee

HEINRICH BIBER: Passacaglia in G minor, "Guardian Angel," from Rosenkranz Sonate--Yura Lee, violin

Performed on June 22, 2016 at Transformer Station

Orion Weiss

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Quintet for Piano, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in F minor, Op. 34 III. Scherzo: Allegro--Orion Weiss, piano; Noah Bendix

-Balgley and Diana Cohen, violins; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Robert deMaine, cello

Performed on June 26, 2014 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and Brook Speltz

KRZYSZTOF PENDERECKI: Trio for Violin, Viola and Cello--Diana Cohen, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello

Performed on June 13, 2019 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Patrick Castillo

Leoš JANÁČEK: String Quartet No. 2, "Intimate Letters" IV. Allegro--Alexi Kenney, violin 1; David Bowlin, violin 2; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Julie Albers, cello

Performed on June 24, 2016 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Dénes Várjon (new ChamberFest artist)

ERNST VON DOHNANYI: Sextet in C major, Op. 37 for Piano, Violin, Viola, Cello, Clarinet and Horn II. Intermezzo: Adagio--Nathan Meltzer, violin; Jessica Bodner, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; William Caballero, French horn; Roman Rabinovich, piano

Performed June 25, 2019 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Alexi Kenney

ERICH WOLFGANG KORNGOLD: Suite for Two Violins, Cello and Piano Left Hand, Op. 23 - Groteske: Möglichst rasch–Trio: Sehr mässig–

Groteske-Lied: Schlicht und innig. Nicht zu langsam-Rondo-Finale (Variationen): Schnell, heftig--Alexi Kenney, violin 1; Itamar Zorman, violin 2;

Oliver Herbert, cello; Orion Weiss, piano

Performed June 22, 2017 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Ernesto Cordero: Sonatina Tropical Risa Carlson, Martha Masters, guitars Duo Erato GSP Recordings 1029

02:13:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: 14 Canons on the First Eight Bass Notes of the Aria Ground from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 Rudolf Serkin, piano Members of the Marlboro Festival Orchestra (1976) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 45892

02:34:39 Roberto Sierra: Joyous Overture Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal Koss 021

02:39:00 Roberto Sierra: El Baile (2012) Puerto Rico Symphony Maximiano Valdes Naxos 559817

02:49:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) recorded in London, June 1938

02:51:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourree I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) (rec. Nov. 23, 1936) Pearl 0045

02:55:17 Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla Decca 002792002

03:00:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony, "A Night in the Tropics" (finale) Virginia Symphony JoAnn Falletta Connell CDRO 497

03:06:52 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Creole Eyes, Cuban Dance, Op. 37 Philip Martin, piano Hyperion 66459

03:09:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Moshe Atzmon Decca 414348

03:18:16 Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559844

03:28:10 Aaron Copland: Danzon Cubano New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

03:37:22 Leonard Bernstein: "A Julia de Burgos" from "Songfest” Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Robert Spano Deutsche Grammophon B002883602

03:41:01 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Suite (I Feel Pretty; Somewhere; America) Erika Nickrenz, piano; Susie Park, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Eroica Trio EMI Classics 07351

03:52:42 Leonard Bernstein: "Maria," from West Side Story Jose Carreras (Tony) Orchestra Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Grammophon 439251

03:55:40 Leonard Bernstein: Mambo, from West Side Story Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

03:55:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue BWV 1007 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 1:30

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:57:39 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum: Prélude H 146 Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 1:52

04:01:32 Frederick Rzewski: The People United Will Never be Defeated! Ole Kiilerich, piano Bridge 9392 59:42

05:03:10 Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven John Cheek, bass Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80109 25:36

05:31:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 K 385 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 21:08

05:53:01 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:44 Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' S 410 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893 4:42

06:15:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35 Michel Schwalbé, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 9:53

06:25:40 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feux d'artifice Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 4:38

06:31:32 Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' Oxford New College Choir Capricorn Edward Higginbottom Erato 21659 6:06

06:41:50 Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

06:54:56 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: All My Loving Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 2:19

06:57:37 John C. Heed: March 'In Storm and Sunshine' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 2:27

07:04:06 Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 5:23

07:11:31 Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55

07:21:16 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Ya Got Me Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554 2:26

07:26:08 Florence Price: Memory Mist Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:37

07:29:43 Mason Bates: Ford's Farm Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 3:12

07:33:06 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Rustic March Op 54 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437524 2:09

07:40:37 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:10

07:52:50 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 3:24

07:57:15 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song Richard Van Allen, bass Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 2:30

08:07:38 Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 7:12

08:17:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 10:49

08:30:19 Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 4:53

08:41:37 Dominick Argento: The Dream of Valentino: Tango Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 444454 3:20

08:46:29 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 9:20

08:57:07 Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says Voces8 Decca 29601 4:45

09:06:24 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

09:32:14 Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105 3:58

09:39:16 Andrew Lloyd Webber: Requiem: Pie Jesu Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:40

09:43:42 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:23

09:47:41 Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 4:23

09:54:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80541 4:40

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:12 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 1:30

10:02:14 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 1:57

10:06:11 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 Simon Preston, organ English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 413468 13:07

10:21:10 William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 Op 2 # 3 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 5:26

10:28:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi TCO 1024 5:20

10:38:25 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' S 434 Yundi, piano DeutGram 851 6:20

10:46:32 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:17

10:51:09 Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven John Cheek, bass Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80109 25:36

11:17:53 Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture Czecho-Slovak State Phil Robert Stankovsky MarcoPolo 223272 9:05

11:29:44 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

11:42:09 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 14:03

11:56:34 Clive Richardson: Beachcomber New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 3:11

12:07:12 Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy Leo Phillips, violin Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 9:37

12:18:33 John Adams: Lollapalooza New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68798 6:29

12:27:32 Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 7:04

12:39:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Sonata No. 27 Op 90 Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234 8:08

12:49:48 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 8:52

13:00:57 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 1 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 2:11

13:03:33 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 4 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 3:56

13:08:55 Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 20:37

13:31:22 Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 4:41

13:40:14 Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' Les Délices Délices 2013 5:05

13:46:11 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 660 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Dalal, arr. Angele Dubeau: Eos La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 4:18

William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 13:10

Jean Michel Blais, Bate Devon, arr. Angele Dubeau: Nostos La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 3:53

Ludovico Einaudi, arr. Angele Dubeau: Night La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 4:35

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 18:50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B flat, K 191: Rondo - Tempo di Menuetto Benjamin Kamins, bassoon; Houston Symphony; Christoph Eschenbach, conductor Album: Mozart: Wind Concerti (Wind Concertos) IMP 77 Music: 4:26

Bedrich Smetana: From My Homeland (Z domoviny) Duo for Violin and piano Martin Chalifour, violin; Gavin Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 11:45

Erich Korngold, arr. Patrick Russ: Suite from the Sea Hawk Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 18:31

Luigi Bassi: Concert Fantasia on Motives From Rigoletto Ronaldo Rolim, piano; Sam Boutris, clarinet Lake George Music Festival, Sacred Heart Church, Lake George, NY Music: 11:54

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello Op 11 Ib Hausmann, clarinet Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 6:24

16:07:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 3:09

16:13:13 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

16:28:20 Michel Legrand: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 3:44

16:35:57 Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 31 Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 4:54

16:42:57 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 1:30

16:44:26 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Si dolce è 'l tormento Karim Sulayman, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2383 3:32

16:47:59 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi Karim Sulayman, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2383 2:28

16:52:15 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:20

16:57:38 Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 3:05

17:04:45 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:39

17:14:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691 9:24

17:25:57 Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 8:53

17:39:45 Andrew Lloyd Webber: Requiem: Pie Jesu Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:40

17:45:07 Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 5:15

17:53:30 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 Op 41 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240 6:30

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:37 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 18:23

18:28:46 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 Op 46 # 1 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:57

18:35:02 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 Op 72 # 7 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:26

18:40:26 Georgs Pelécis: Concertino Bianco Alexei Lubimov, piano Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Heinrich Schiff Erato 12709 13:30

18:55:06 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 Op 46 # 5 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 2:54

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:05 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

19:14:35 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Czech Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 91144 42:14

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:23 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

20:24:43 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon Brilliant 94360 25:13

20:50:58 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 H 16:51 András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141 5:33

20:56:52 Franz Schubert: Auf dem Wasser zu singen D 774 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312 2:58

21:03:03 Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Thomas Dausgaard Bis 1569 17:05

21:21:25 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

21:29:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

21:36:24 Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

21:49:11 Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté Parisienne Monte Carlo Philharmonic Manuel Rosenthal EMI 63136 41:27

22:32:16 John Adams: The Chairman Dances Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 444454 12:23

22:46:53 Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 13:26

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 BWV 529 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691 7:47

23:10:13 Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel Patricia Rozario, soprano Academy of Ancient Music Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907231 4:54

23:16:03 E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

23:24:03 Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion Milos Karadaglic, guitar European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel DeutGram 17000 4:12

23:28:15 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

23:37:32 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 S 139/3 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 5:18

23:42:50 Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14 Hilary Hahn, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 89029 9:04

23:51:55 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 425857 4:04

23:56:31 Traditional: The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:01