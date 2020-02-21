© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2020

Published February 21, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:47  Joseph Joachim: Notturno Op 12   Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo DeutGram 15312 9:19

00:12:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds  K 213  Quintett.Wien  Nimbus 5479 9:14

00:22:12  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11    NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

00:28:30  Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D Op 95    Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet  Bis 612 21:30

00:51:36  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

01:27:20  John Taverner: O splendor gloriae     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807572 12:47

01:41:08  Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2  S 171 Roberto Plano, piano   Azica 71222 16:15

01:58:08  Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:12

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Cassado: Requiebros Single Decca Classics Music: 4:24

Francis Poulenc: Clarinet Sonata, Op. 184 Max Opferkuch, clarinet; Heejung Ju, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Program, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:19

Jim Stephenson: Chase Sequence George Chase, trumpet; Jason Adams, trumpet; Gavin Reed, french horn; Thomas Hulten, tenor trombone; Jared Lantz, bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, Houston, TX Music: 10:05

Robert Schumann: Three Romances for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 94 Max Opferkuch, clarinet; Heejung Ju, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Program, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:02

Gabriel Faure: Barcarolle No. 1 in A minor, Op. 26 John Novacek, piano Album: Last Kiss: Romantic piano music for love and passion Four Winds 3016 Music: 4:28

Antonin Dvorak: Czech Suite, Op. 39 Camerata RCO University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 22:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in C Major, KV Anh. 171 (285b) Carol Wincenc, flute; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Pierre Lapoint, viola; Brook Speltz, cello The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY Music: 10:07

John Novacek: Four Rags for Violin and Piano Steven Copes, violin; John Novacek, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:24  Charles-Marie Widor: Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34   Jeffrey Khaner, flute   Avie 2131 15:28

04:19:11  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

04:33:44  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

04:40:04  Eric Whitacre: Equus     London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 8:50

04:50:55  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona nobis pacem    Carmen Pelton, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80479 33:10

05:27:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16  K 545 Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano   Avie 2209 9:49

05:39:12  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 10:37

05:50:46  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil     Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 5:41

05:57:15  Anthony Holborne: Galliard "The Fairie Round"     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:29  Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42   Todd Wilson, organ   MAA 11009 5:24

06:14:10  Karl Goldmark: In Italy Op 49    National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 12:01

06:27:43  William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 Op 2 # 1  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:07

06:39:50  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra  S 359/6  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:53

06:52:39  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Golden Willow Tree    Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:35

06:58:34  Karl King: March 'Voice of America'     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

07:04:40  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Sonata No. 15 Op 28   HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 6:34

07:13:06  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E  H 662  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 8:03

07:22:06  Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:06

07:26:29  Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26    RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

07:29:28  Michael Torke: Oracle     Quad City Symphony Mark Russell Smith Ecstatic 92261 5:12

07:40:31  Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball     Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 11:32

07:54:29  Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:43

07:58:43  Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 14  BWV 785 Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 66746 1:11

08:08:12  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:39

08:17:18  Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane    Lisa Wellbaum, harp Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 10:15

08:30:35  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight     Canadian Brass  RCA 68633 4:39

08:39:51  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22    Trio Parnassus  MDG 3307 12:44

08:53:48  Orlande de Lassus: Ave verum corpus    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 134 4:09

08:59:07  Bronislaw Kaper: Auntie Mame: Drifting    Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 3:46

09:07:10  Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33   Christine Walevska, cello Vienna Symphony Christoph von Dohnányi Philips 4788977 17:47

09:27:58  Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

09:38:23  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono    Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Pritchard EMI 18459 4:54

09:45:03  Aaron Copland: El Salón México     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 10:55

09:58:07  Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71273 1:35

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:49  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle     Les Délices  Délices 2013 1:44

10:03:00  François Couperin: Suite No. 26: Gavotte    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67480 1:56

10:07:16  Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite     Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 13:32

10:22:47  Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

10:35:09  Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltz No. 6 Op 52   Leon Fleisher, piano   Sony 506416 2:45

10:41:45  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud'    Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 6:50

10:52:39  Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

11:22:01  Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117   Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

11:32:17  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 Op 45 # 1  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 416623 12:08

11:46:22  Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12     Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 553409 11:27

12:06:16  Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 7:48

12:15:46  Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

12:29:02  Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2  Z 850 Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 5:29

12:38:05  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G Op 3 # 3  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 7:02

12:46:49  Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon  H 4:1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute   Sony 48061 10:12

13:00:19  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Neapolitan Dance     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:52

13:02:55  Antonio Valente: Gagliarda napolitana    Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 13993 1:47

13:08:03  Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit Op 58    Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 45820 20:01

13:29:34  Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River'     Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 5:46

13:39:03  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

13:48:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 10:00

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, G. 448 (arr. for guitar quartet): IV. Fandango Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: The Best of Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 1607 Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 Sebastian Knauer, piano; Zurich Chamber Orchestra; Daniel Hope, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 19:52

Manuel de Falla, arr. Bill Kanengiser: Excerpts from El amor brujo Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:12

Mikhail Glinka: Divertimento brillante on themes from Bellini's La sonnambula Pedja Muzijevic, piano; James Austin Smith, oboe The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:07

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Batiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:17

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Ellen dePasquale, violin; Toby Appel, viola; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:26

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, L 85, Op. 10 Borromeo String Quartet Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, VA Music: 24:51

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:59  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    Anna Netrebko, soprano SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 6:13

16:07:11  Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz    Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:04

16:12:36  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47

16:28:51  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80664 04:49

16:35:51  Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley    King's Singers   RCA 61885 4:06

16:41:36  Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade    Ana Bela Chaves, viola Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 7:54

16:51:38  Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 3:35

16:57:10  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 Op 72 # 5 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 3:13

17:05:32  Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42   Todd Wilson, organ   MAA 11009 5:24

17:13:44  Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27    Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

17:27:36  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9  K 320  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:18

17:40:34  Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 6:19

17:48:28  Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35    Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 2:27

17:53:03  George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite in d  HWV 447 David Greilsammer, piano   Sony 792969 7:00

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:50  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201   Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 19:20

18:30:26  Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 2]    Roberto Plano, piano   Concerto 2069 4:33

18:37:03  Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 3]    Roberto Plano, piano   Concerto 2069 4:13

18:42:36  Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:20

18:55:57  Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in D [No. 2]    Roberto Plano, piano   Concerto 2069 2:48

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:15  John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434319 26:56

19:31:24  Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00  Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 10  D 87  Alban Berg Quartet  EMI 56470 22:14

20:25:04  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:30

20:42:26  Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant Op 22   Boris Krajný, piano Prague Chamber Orchestra Ivan Parík Supraphon 3868 13:23

20:57:43  Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin   DeutGram 4790835 2:15

21:02:29  Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue  BWV 582  BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 13:42

21:17:27  Joseph Joachim: Notturno Op 12   Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo DeutGram 15312 9:19

21:27:59  Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 7:39

21:38:01  Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 425861 7:21

21:48:05  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 40:20

22:29:35  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in c  K 475 Robert Cassidy, piano   Albany 1348 12:44

22:44:56  Samuel Barber: Summer Music Op 31    Belgian Wind Quintet  Discover 920322 11:26

22:56:53  Alexander Scriabin: Etude in c-Sharp Op 2 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Bridge 9287 3:12

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:49  Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 Jan Lisiecki, piano   DeutGram 4795327 2:11

23:04:01  Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This    Voces8   Decca 29601 5:09

23:09:10  Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74 # 3  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 6:21

23:16:40  Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By     London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 3:11

23:19:52  Claude Debussy: Ballade    Michel Beroff, piano   Denon 18047 6:16

23:26:09  Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8    Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne James Conlon EMI 56784 6:26

23:33:09  Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 9:13

23:42:22  Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away'    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Telarc 80719 9:07

23:51:30  René Clausen: Set Me as a Seal    Kansas City Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 2:52

23:55:03  Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:26

 

 