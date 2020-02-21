WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:47 Joseph Joachim: Notturno Op 12 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo DeutGram 15312 9:19

00:12:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds K 213 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 9:14

00:22:12 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

00:28:30 Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D Op 95 Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet Bis 612 21:30

00:51:36 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

01:27:20 John Taverner: O splendor gloriae Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 12:47

01:41:08 Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2 S 171 Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222 16:15

01:58:08 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:12

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Cassado: Requiebros Single Decca Classics Music: 4:24

Francis Poulenc: Clarinet Sonata, Op. 184 Max Opferkuch, clarinet; Heejung Ju, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Program, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:19

Jim Stephenson: Chase Sequence George Chase, trumpet; Jason Adams, trumpet; Gavin Reed, french horn; Thomas Hulten, tenor trombone; Jared Lantz, bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, Houston, TX Music: 10:05

Robert Schumann: Three Romances for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 94 Max Opferkuch, clarinet; Heejung Ju, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Program, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:02

Gabriel Faure: Barcarolle No. 1 in A minor, Op. 26 John Novacek, piano Album: Last Kiss: Romantic piano music for love and passion Four Winds 3016 Music: 4:28

Antonin Dvorak: Czech Suite, Op. 39 Camerata RCO University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 22:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in C Major, KV Anh. 171 (285b) Carol Wincenc, flute; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Pierre Lapoint, viola; Brook Speltz, cello The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY Music: 10:07

John Novacek: Four Rags for Violin and Piano Steven Copes, violin; John Novacek, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:24 Charles-Marie Widor: Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute Avie 2131 15:28

04:19:11 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

04:33:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

04:40:04 Eric Whitacre: Equus London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 8:50

04:50:55 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona nobis pacem Carmen Pelton, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80479 33:10

05:27:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 K 545 Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209 9:49

05:39:12 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 10:37

05:50:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 5:41

05:57:15 Anthony Holborne: Galliard "The Fairie Round" Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:29 Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42 Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 5:24

06:14:10 Karl Goldmark: In Italy Op 49 National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 12:01

06:27:43 William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 Op 2 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:07

06:39:50 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra S 359/6 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:53

06:52:39 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Golden Willow Tree Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:35

06:58:34 Karl King: March 'Voice of America' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

07:04:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Sonata No. 15 Op 28 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 6:34

07:13:06 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E H 662 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 8:03

07:22:06 Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:06

07:26:29 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

07:29:28 Michael Torke: Oracle Quad City Symphony Mark Russell Smith Ecstatic 92261 5:12

07:40:31 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 11:32

07:54:29 Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:43

07:58:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 14 BWV 785 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 1:11

08:08:12 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:39

08:17:18 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Lisa Wellbaum, harp Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 10:15

08:30:35 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight Canadian Brass RCA 68633 4:39

08:39:51 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 12:44

08:53:48 Orlande de Lassus: Ave verum corpus Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 134 4:09

08:59:07 Bronislaw Kaper: Auntie Mame: Drifting Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 3:46

09:07:10 Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 Christine Walevska, cello Vienna Symphony Christoph von Dohnányi Philips 4788977 17:47

09:27:58 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

09:38:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Pritchard EMI 18459 4:54

09:45:03 Aaron Copland: El Salón México New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 10:55

09:58:07 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 1:35

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:49 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle Les Délices Délices 2013 1:44

10:03:00 François Couperin: Suite No. 26: Gavotte Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 1:56

10:07:16 Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 13:32

10:22:47 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

10:35:09 Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltz No. 6 Op 52 Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 2:45

10:41:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 6:50

10:52:39 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

11:22:01 Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

11:32:17 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 Op 45 # 1 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 416623 12:08

11:46:22 Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 553409 11:27

12:06:16 Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 7:48

12:15:46 Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

12:29:02 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 Z 850 Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 5:29

12:38:05 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G Op 3 # 3 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 7:02

12:46:49 Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon H 4:1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Sony 48061 10:12

13:00:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Neapolitan Dance Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:52

13:02:55 Antonio Valente: Gagliarda napolitana Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 13993 1:47

13:08:03 Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit Op 58 Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 45820 20:01

13:29:34 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 5:46

13:39:03 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

13:48:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 10:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, G. 448 (arr. for guitar quartet): IV. Fandango Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: The Best of Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 1607 Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 Sebastian Knauer, piano; Zurich Chamber Orchestra; Daniel Hope, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 19:52

Manuel de Falla, arr. Bill Kanengiser: Excerpts from El amor brujo Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:12

Mikhail Glinka: Divertimento brillante on themes from Bellini's La sonnambula Pedja Muzijevic, piano; James Austin Smith, oboe The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:07

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Batiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:17

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Ellen dePasquale, violin; Toby Appel, viola; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:26

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, L 85, Op. 10 Borromeo String Quartet Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, VA Music: 24:51

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:59 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Anna Netrebko, soprano SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 6:13

16:07:11 Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:04

16:12:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47

16:28:51 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80664 04:49

16:35:51 Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley King's Singers RCA 61885 4:06

16:41:36 Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Ana Bela Chaves, viola Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 7:54

16:51:38 Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz Op 118 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 3:35

16:57:10 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 Op 72 # 5 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 3:13

17:05:32 Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42 Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 5:24

17:13:44 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

17:27:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 K 320 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:18

17:40:34 Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 6:19

17:48:28 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 2:27

17:53:03 George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite in d HWV 447 David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 7:00

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:50 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201 Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 19:20

18:30:26 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 2] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 4:33

18:37:03 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 3] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 4:13

18:42:36 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:20

18:55:57 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in D [No. 2] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 2:48

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:15 John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434319 26:56

19:31:24 Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 10 D 87 Alban Berg Quartet EMI 56470 22:14

20:25:04 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:30

20:42:26 Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant Op 22 Boris Krajný, piano Prague Chamber Orchestra Ivan Parík Supraphon 3868 13:23

20:57:43 Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 2:15

21:02:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue BWV 582 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 13:42

21:17:27 Joseph Joachim: Notturno Op 12 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo DeutGram 15312 9:19

21:27:59 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 7:39

21:38:01 Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861 7:21

21:48:05 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 40:20

22:29:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in c K 475 Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348 12:44

22:44:56 Samuel Barber: Summer Music Op 31 Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322 11:26

22:56:53 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in c-Sharp Op 2 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 3:12

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:49 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4795327 2:11

23:04:01 Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This Voces8 Decca 29601 5:09

23:09:10 Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74 # 3 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 6:21

23:16:40 Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 3:11

23:19:52 Claude Debussy: Ballade Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047 6:16

23:26:09 Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8 Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne James Conlon EMI 56784 6:26

23:33:09 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 9:13

23:42:22 Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' Yolanda Kondonassis, harp San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Telarc 80719 9:07

23:51:30 René Clausen: Set Me as a Seal Kansas City Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 2:52

23:55:03 Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:26