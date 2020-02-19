WCLV Program Guide 02-19-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:02:08 Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 11:45

00:15:06 Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 Op 15 # 1 St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262 6:42

00:23:17 Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 4:31

00:28:59 Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) Voces8 Chamber Ensemble Barnaby Smith Decca 24646 4:36

00:35:43 Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 469052 52:09

01:32:12 Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557428 13:57

01:47:03 Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304 8:22

01:56:09 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song Ludovic Tézier, baritone SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 4:18

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat for clarinet, two violins, viola and cello Emma Johnson, clarinet; Rebecca Hirsch & Gabor Takacs-Nagy, violins; Tim Boulton, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello Album: Mozart - Weber: Clarinet Quintets ASV 1079 Music: 4:24

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, S.244/2 (cadenza by Rachmaninoff) George Li, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 10:23

Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet: Swift Like a Falcon Danish String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 36 in C Major, K 538 Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 27:22

Franz Schubert: 11 Ecossaises D781 Imogen Cooper, piano Album: Imogen Cooper - Schubert Live - Volume 1 Avie 2156 Music: 4:14

Matthew Jackfert: On the Shores of Qingdao Diego Gabete-Rodriguez, violin; West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra; Mitchell Arnold, conductor West Virginia University College of Creative Arts School of Music, Lyell B. Clay Theatre, Morgantown, WV Music: 9:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Daniel Phillips, violin; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:47

Joseph Haydn: Variations in F minor, H.XVII:6 Imogen Cooper, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:59

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:28 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337 20:33

04:25:33 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:32

04:37:47 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 D 899/2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 4:46

04:43:34 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski DeutGram 4795448 4:26

04:51:18 Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana Op 16 Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 65391 33:01

05:28:26 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

05:42:19 Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 7:49

05:50:56 Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet D 667 John O'Conor, piano Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225 7:32

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

06:07:33 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 4:09

06:14:02 Luigi Boccherini: Quintettino in C Op 30 # 6 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:19

06:24:36 Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 4:19

06:29:39 Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme Op 76 Moscow Symphony Konstantin Krimets Naxos 553538 4:49

06:40:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 9:06

06:51:27 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Promenade Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 3:04

06:55:31 Traditional: Basle March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600 3:30

07:02:03 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village Symphony Orchestra John Williams Disney 21772 6:24

07:10:33 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 9:18

07:20:03 George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: O ruddier than the cherry Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras DeutGram 453480 2:56

07:24:42 Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 67014 2:06

07:28:19 Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 4:03

07:37:12 Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets Orchestre d'Auvergne Jean Jacques Kantorow Denon 3871 11:06

07:51:01 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:21

07:55:14 Mel Brooks: The Producers: Overture Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:24

08:07:52 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:08

08:15:09 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13

08:24:50 Alfredo Javaloyes: Pasodoble 'El Abanico' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

08:28:17 Robert Schumann: Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 121 Caroline Goulding, violin Ars Prod. 38536 5:15

08:40:21 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 11:02

08:53:01 James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:40

08:57:05 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harm Mundi 907070 2:17

09:03:24 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 19:03

09:27:03 Hugh Martin: Meet Me in St. Louis: The Boy Next Door Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 2:06

09:29:20 William Hawley: Io son la primavera Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 3:17

09:34:23 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 Z 850 Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 5:29

09:41:33 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48 Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4795448 7:00

09:51:01 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 5 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 8:48

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:14 Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

10:04:18 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes' Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 1:44

10:07:49 Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:15

10:25:30 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:10

10:30:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 3:30

10:38:21 Joachim Raff: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 5:39

10:46:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 6:06

10:53:51 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 G 482 Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 19:33

11:14:25 Jenö Hubay: Fantaisie brillante on 'Carmen' Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 447640 8:44

11:26:00 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:48

11:39:08 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 16:37

11:56:47 Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres Tenebrae Chamber Orchestra of London Nigel Short Decca 24646 4:13

12:07:05 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Cries of Farewell' Op 179 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 9:20

12:18:26 Robert Fuchs: Finale from Serenade No. 5 Op 53 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 5:04

12:24:41 Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

12:34:59 Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 7:42

12:47:13 Maurice Ravel: La valse Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

13:01:04 François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 2:26

13:03:30 Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins Florilegium Channel 7595 2:32

13:08:14 Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449820 17:28

13:27:12 Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet Op 13 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 3:20

13:34:55 Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 7:09

13:44:04 Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33 Helsingborg Symphony Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224082 14:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony, Film Suite for Orchestra Movement 3a & 3b Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Litton, conductor Album: A Copland Profile Delos 3221 Music: 4:30

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Sonate pour le Violon et pour le Clavecin, No. 3 in F Sonnambula Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 8:17

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Garrett Fitzgerald from Orono, ME Music: 9:16

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Movement 1 Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2 Chandos 10798 Music: 10:23 (shorter excerpt)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Chamber Musicians from Spoleto Festival USA 2019 Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 25:24

Lyun Joon Kim / Roxanna Panufnik: Korean Elegy Han-Na Chang, cello; Philharmonia Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: The Swan: Classic Works for Cello and Orchestra EMI 57052 Music: 4:23

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de Habanera Peter Sanders, cello; Adrienne Kim, piano Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 2:45

Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 Jessie Montgomery, violin Album: Strum: Music for Strings Azica Records 71302 Music: 7:29

Edward Elgar: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 "Enigma Variations" Aspen Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 32:21

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:04 Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance Op 35 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 5:39

16:06:16 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449820 2:54

16:12:20 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 16:01

16:32:45 Stephen Foster: Camptown Races Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Teldec 48556 2:25

16:37:20 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 52192 3:50

16:42:52 Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Bis 286 7:43

16:52:07 Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b Op 76 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 3:18

16:57:16 Giovanni Palestrina: Super flumina Babylonis Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:05

17:05:21 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz Op 53 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 6:10

17:14:31 Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C Op 2 # 6 Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 10:44

17:27:13 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483 8:25

17:41:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:30

17:47:00 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 Op 69 # 1 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375 2:53

17:52:23 Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:40

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:02 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 18:51

18:29:49 Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina Vittorio Grigolo, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 775257 4:55

18:37:03 Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima Vittorio Grigolo, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 775257 4:46

18:43:26 Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 10:02

18:56:19 Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: Firenze è come un albero fiorito Vittorio Grigolo, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 775257 2:13

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:20 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 5 Op 12 # 3 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999172 22:10

19:27:16 Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 3 Philharmonia Orchestra Francesco d'Avalos ASV 803 29:40

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Chamber Fest Cleveland – highlights from past seasons

Shai Wosner-new ChamberFest artist:

JOSEPH HAYDN: String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4, “Sunrise” I. Allegro con spirit--David Bowlin and Alexi Kenney, violins; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello

Performed June 25, 2015 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Diana and Frank

ZOLTAN KODALY: Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 12 III. Vivo--Diana Cohen and David Bowlin, violins; Yura Lee, viola

Performed June 20, 2014 in Harkness Chapel, Case Western Reserve University

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622 II. Adagio--Franklin Cohen, clarinet and conductor;

ChamberFest All Star Orchestra

Performed June 19, 2015 in Kulas Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Roman Rabinovich

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Trio No. 1 for Piano, Violin and Cello in B major, Op. 8 I. Allegro con brio--Alexi Kenney, violin; Oliver Herbert, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano

Performed June 16, 2018 in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Yura Lee

HEINRICH BIBER: Passacaglia in G minor, "Guardian Angel," from Rosenkranz Sonate--Yura Lee, violin

Performed on June 22, 2016 at Transformer Station

Orion Weiss

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Quintet for Piano, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in F minor, Op. 34 III. Scherzo: Allegro--Orion Weiss, piano; Noah Bendix

-Balgley and Diana Cohen, violins; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Robert deMaine, cello

Performed on June 26, 2014 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and Brook Speltz

KRZYSZTOF PENDERECKI: Trio for Violin, Viola and Cello--Diana Cohen, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello

Performed on June 13, 2019 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Patrick Castillo

Leoš JANÁČEK: String Quartet No. 2, "Intimate Letters" IV. Allegro--Alexi Kenney, violin 1; David Bowlin, violin 2; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Julie Albers, cello

Performed on June 24, 2016 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Dénes Várjon (new ChamberFest artist)

ERNST VON DOHNANYI: Sextet in C major, Op. 37 for Piano, Violin, Viola, Cello, Clarinet and Horn II. Intermezzo: Adagio--Nathan Meltzer, violin; Jessica Bodner, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; William Caballero, French horn; Roman Rabinovich, piano

Performed June 25, 2019 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Alexi Kenney

ERICH WOLFGANG KORNGOLD: Suite for Two Violins, Cello and Piano Left Hand, Op. 23 - Groteske: Möglichst rasch–Trio: Sehr mässig–

Groteske-Lied: Schlicht und innig. Nicht zu langsam-Rondo-Finale (Variationen): Schnell, heftig--Alexi Kenney, violin 1; Itamar Zorman, violin 2;

Oliver Herbert, cello; Orion Weiss, piano

Performed June 22, 2017 in Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

21:56:34 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963 3:20

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:07 William Grant Still: Suite for Violin & Piano Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 12:50

22:15:51 Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163 6:25

22:23:44 William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 28:26

22:53:26 Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:54

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:59 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:10:43 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' S 565/2 Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525 6:06

23:17:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 BWV 1055 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 4:54

23:22:28 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

23:34:15 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 4:06

23:39:12 Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna Rosalie Asselin, piano La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:40

23:43:53 Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 6:59

23:50:53 Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:55

23:57:48 Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied D 498 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:15