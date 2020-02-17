WCLV Program Guide 02-17-2020

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live – Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Timothy Muffitt, guest conductor; Jiarui Cheng, piano, student artist – recorded live in Kulas Hall at CIM

Keith Fitch: Totem (1993)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

María Grever: "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios

Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)

Remo Pignoni: Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon

Ernesto Lecuona: "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Benny More: "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine

Paquito D'Rivera: Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano

Carlos Chavez: Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

arr. by Terig Tucci: La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Alberto Ginastera: Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart

Jesus Guridi: 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Ernst Bacon: Ford's Theater: A Few Glimpses of Easter Week, 1865 (1946)

Michael Daugherty: Letters from Lincoln (2009)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite (1935)

06:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Rob Grier

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)

Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)

John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)

07:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

08:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

09:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Mark Satola

Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

10:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with John Simna

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)

11:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with John Mills

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)

John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)

12:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Robert Conrad

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)

Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address (1973)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

13:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture to 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Hector Berlioz: Rakoczy March, from The Damnation of Faust New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 (excerpts) Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Myra Huang, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Richard Galliano: Tango pour Claude Russian Renaissance Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Erich Korngold: Kings Row National Philharmonia; Charles Gerhardt, conductor

John Philip Sousa: Semper Fidelis March United States Marine Band

Camille Saint-Saens: Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs, Op. 79 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Daniel Gilbert, clarinet; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Nanette von Schaden: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in B flat Major Christine Schornsheim, fortepiano; L'Orfeo Baroque Orchestra; Michi Gaigg, conductor Augsburg Mozart Festival 2008, Little Golden Hall, Augsburg, Germany

David Conte, arr. Ryan Nowlin: A Copland Portrait United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA

16:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

17:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

18:00 PRESIDENTS DAY MUSIC with Mark Satola

Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto (1953)

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Fun' (1946)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

John Mauceri: An American in London (1990)

Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs for Band (1957)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Stephen Paulus: Berceuse (1983)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Romanza (1909)

Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 (1849)