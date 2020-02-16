WCLV Program Guide 02-16-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Snubs

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Main theme—Boston Pops/John Williams (Philips 420178) 5:26

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming—Studio Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 797528) 8:03

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 60863) 6:53

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 8:59

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 8:26

Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End credits—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1398) 4:37

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Robert Chen, violin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Don Giovanni, K. 527

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21 Fritz Reiner, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36 (Excerpt)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Simone Lamsma, violin

Benjamin Britten: Violin Concerto

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 ‘Leningrad’

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Les Sacqueboutiers, Part 2 - The wonderful French ensemble takes us on a 17th century journey, with music from the time of Caravaggio, sacred concertos of Cima, and a celebration of the early Baroque trombone

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Ich lasse dich nicht' BWV 157 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 4:12

06:10:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Helen Watts, alto Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Hänssler 98836 17:57

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Rising Stars & Pipedreams Live! (I) - Young winners of the Quimby-AGO Regional Competitions perform at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Missouri

J. S. BACH: Toccata in F, BWV 540

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Variations on a Noël, Op. 20 Ben Kerswell (North Central Region).

HERBERT HOWELLS: Paean

FLOR PEETERS: Aria

ANTONIN DVORAK (trans. Lemare): Carnival Overture, Op. 92 Clara Gerdes (Mid-Atlantic Region)

HENRY PURCELL: Trumpet Tune and Bell Symphony John Obetz (RBW 010)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Singing With the Spirit(ual) - As we mark Black History Month on With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore various treatments of African-American Spirituals over the past century, in choral, and even organ music. Join Peter DuBois, and a special guest or two, to delve into the deeper meanings and motivations of this uniquely American repertoire

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.6 “Pastoral” : “Awakening of cheerful feelings upon arrival in the countryside” Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion -44303 CD) 11:31

Edvard Grieg: “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 667758 CD) 6:15

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and piano: “Freylakh” Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube PD) 3:44

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grande Tarantelle for Piano & Orchestra Eugene List, piano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Igor Buketov (Vox 5009 CD) 7:36

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93: Finale Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37761 CD) 4:41

William Boyce: Symphony No.5 in D Major The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (Archiv 419631 CD) 7:19

09:56:49 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Kk 502 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 3:17

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:14 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 25:49

10:30:35 Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 6:42

10:40:35 Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F Op 11 # 5 Simon Standage, violin Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 530 12:20

10:54:36 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 901381 4:46

11:01:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 Helmut Walcha, organ DeutGram 4796018 9:23

11:12:42 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 33:45

11:49:42 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 417 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:38

11:54:32 Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 3:29

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Soloist: Igor Levitt, piano

Mason Bates: Resurrexit

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:11 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 14:10

14:18:58 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16 Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 30:17

14:50:07 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 9:10

15:01:17 Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert Op 26 Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 9:24

15:12:38 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 Op 82 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 28:19

15:43:37 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532 7:46

15:53:24 Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 6:01

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano – recorded live at the Blossom Music Center

Franz von Suppé: “Poet and Peasant” Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482

Otto Nicolai: “Merry Wives of Windsor” Overture

Frederic: Andante spianato and Grand Polonaise brillante Op 22

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances No. 1 in g; No. 5 in g and No. 6 in D

17:42:17 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:18

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2, 2019 - The second of two shows recorded in Morristown, New Jersey and featuring host pianist Peter Dugan this week’s episode features a young tenor who as the son of Mexican and Guatemalan immigrants had very little exposure to classical music and who, through his own sustained efforts,. propelled himself into the world of classical music … and an impressive high school choir delivers a transporting performance of the music of Randall Stroope

Sarah Tindall, cello, 17, from New York, New York performs Requierbos by Gaspar Cassadó

Emmanuel Yoque, voice, 16, from Los Angeles, CA performs Widmung, Op. 25, No. 1 by Robert Schumann

Max Wang, piano, 15, from Plainsboro, NJ. Performs The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, No. 3: Prelude and Fugue in C♯ major, BWV 848 by Johann Sebastian Bach

Serin Park, violin, 15, from Fort Lee, NJ performs Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns by Eugène Auguste Ysaÿe (1858-1931) (est. 7:00 with cuts)

Bernards High School Madrigals, chorus, 14-18, from Bernardsville, NJ performs All My Heart This Night Rejoices by Z. Randall Stroope

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:00:45 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 31:40

19:34:59 Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Jiri Starek Schwann 311128 21:18

20:00 SPECIAL: Still Swinging, Still Classic: A Musical Biography of Pioneering Pianist Hazel Scott – A portrait the Julliard-trained artist who performed in some of the world's most prestigious concert halls. Known as the “darling of Café Society”, the Trinidad-born Scott was quickly recognized as a child prodigy, accepted as a piano student at Juilliard at age 8. By age 14, she was playing in touring female bands while being mentored by Billie Holiday, Fats Waller and Art Tatum. Later in life, Scott became a trailblazer in Hollywood; and an outspoken civil rights activist.

"She was the first African American woman to host her own television show without sketch comedy or a variety of guests, and I was completely enamored by her story even before hearing any of her recordings, which are amazing and trailblazing," says host Terrance McKnight.

Lucky to Be Me Leonard Bernstein, B. Comden, A. Green

The Man I Love George & Ira Gershwin

Country Gardens Percy Grainger

Valse in D flat Major Frederic Chopin

Two Part Invention in A minor Johann Sebastian Bach

Blues in B Flat Hazel Scott

Hungarian Rhapsody no. 2 in C Sharp Minor Franz Liszt

Mary Lou Mary Lou Williams, J. Russel Robinson, Abe Lyman, George Waggner

C Jam Blues Duke Ellington

For You, For Me, Forevermore George & Ira Gershwin

Love is the Thing Ned Washington, Victor Young

Just Imagine B.G. DeSylva, Lew Brown, Roy Henderson

Prelude in C sharp minor Sergei Rachmaninoff

Hallelujah! Vincent Youmans, Leo Robin and Clifford Grey

Nightmare Blues Hazel Scott

Ev'ry Time Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane

I Wish I Didn't Love You So Frank Loesser

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Matthew Saunders : Lady Glides on the Moon (2013) Duo Eigentone (private CD) 5:04

Matthew Saunders : And I Live with the Fiction That I Never Get Mad (2018) Loren Reash-Henz, baritone; Ben Malkevitch, piano (private CD) 8:00

Dolores White: Five Negro Spirituals (1968-70) Donald White, cello; Dolores White, piano (private CD) 15:17

Mary Ann Griebling : The Four Elements Dennis Nygren, clarinet; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 13:57

Halim El-Dabh: The Miraculous Tale (2006) Duo Eigentone (private CD) 10:18

21:55:02 Darius Milhaud: Divertissement from Suite Op 157b Emanuel Hurwitz, violin EMI 72646 2:38

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The State of Manufacturing: Ohio's 2020 Manufacturing Survey Results - Ethan Karp, Andrew Jackson, and Carolee Vanicek

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:59:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin Alfred 44287 4:45

23:04:41 Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 10:12

23:14:53 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:20:12 Will Todd: My Lord Has Come Voces8 Decca 22601 3:31

23:23:44 Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 9:07

23:32:52 Gregorian Chant: Recordare virgo mater Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 4:36

23:38:16 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 5:01

23:43:17 Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 6:16

23:49:34 Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 40 2:57

23:52:58 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 2:57

23:56:13 Daniil Trifonov: Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana' Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970 1:48