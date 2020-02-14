© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2020

Published February 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:58  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Van Cliburn, piano   RCA 300350 7:01

00:09:06  François Couperin: Sonata No. 3    Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices  Délices 2009 9:09

00:20:17  Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse'     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

00:26:50  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue    Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 5:26

00:34:23  Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443753 57:28

01:36:13  Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 13:37

01:50:41  Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament    Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef  Atma 2336 7:34

01:59:01  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60    Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 2:37

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82 Movement 2 Allegretto Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Album: Alexander Gavrylyuk: Live in Recital VAI 1256 Music: 4:33

Cecile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute and Orchestra, Op. 107 Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 8:15

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 53 Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:59

Gustav Holst: The Planets (Select Mvts 1-4) Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 27:36

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movement 3 & 4 Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:26

Michael Kurth: Sonata for English Horn and Piano Emily Brebach, English horn; Tim Whitehead, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 18:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in B flat Major, RV 548 James Austin Smith, oboe; Owen Dalby, violin Geoff Nuttall and Livia Sohn, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Joshua Roman, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 7:47

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Jeffrey Siegel, piano; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: The Complete Gershwin Vox 5007 Music: 14:44

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:29  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 36   Yekwon Sunwoo, piano   Decca 4815527 19:31

04:22:57  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

04:36:57  Percy Grainger: Mock Morris     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 3:37

04:41:41  Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot'     Berlin German Opera Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 449571 6:32

04:50:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20  K 466 Evgeny Kissin, piano Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin EMI 26645 33:34

05:27:49  Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture     London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:25

05:40:29  Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 8:01

05:49:20  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

05:56:14  Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal    Fenwick Smith, flute   Naxos 557305 3:29

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:09  Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:22

06:14:40  Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9     Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 10:24

06:26:18  Johann Pachelbel: Canon     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429390 4:07

06:31:35  Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12   Nigel Kennedy, violin   Chandos 40 3:04

06:39:03  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

06:52:24  Gregorian Chant: Adoro te devote    Dominican Sisters of Mary   Decca 18696 3:20

06:56:58  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop'     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:18

07:04:34  Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine    Kristin Chenoweth, vocal Chamber Ensemble  Sony 52716 5:46

07:13:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:45

07:22:16  Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:53

07:27:00  Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti    Gérard Lesne, countertenor   EMI 55614 2:51

07:31:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue  BWV 816 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Telarc 80715 3:03

07:40:14  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture     Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

07:56:15  Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners     New Philharmonia Orchestra Aaron Copland Sony 48257 3:09

08:07:45  Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80551 3:21

08:13:31  Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto  RV 392 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua  Cedille 159 9:07

08:26:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

08:32:18  Franz Lehár: The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes Herz    Thomas Hampson, baritone London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56758 3:21

08:40:49  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds    Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:19

08:52:00  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria    José Carreras, tenor Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 02:56

08:55:59  Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:38

09:04:22  Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite     Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 423698 19:11

09:27:11  Richard Rodgers: South Pacific: Overture     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:54

09:40:38  Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise  WoO 59 Valentina Lisitsa, piano   Decca 17091 3:14

09:44:55  Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

09:57:39  Thomas Morley: My bonny lass she smileth     Canadian Brass  CBS 45792 1:25

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:18  Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10569 4:23

10:05:05  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

10:10:07  Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

10:19:27  Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song    Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:40

10:25:56  William Boyce: Symphony No. 6 Op 2 # 6  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 6:43

10:36:50  John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D Op 2 # 1  Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 638 10:18

10:51:15  Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15   Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 48066 31:20

11:24:02  Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5     Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 423608 11:12

11:37:09  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude     Bayreuth Festival Orchestra Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 10:37

11:50:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:36

11:57:48  Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 6 Op 39 # 6 Yaara Tal, piano   Sony 53285 0:56

12:06:37  Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'    Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

12:20:54  Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:47

12:31:42  Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3  S 541/3 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 4:30

12:40:09  Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1  S 541/1 Jorge Bolet, piano   DeutGram 4779525 6:11

12:48:31  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess    Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:10

13:01:03  Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12   Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 3:04

13:04:35  Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 4:26

13:10:14  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love    Judith Blegen, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 18:10

13:29:44  Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud    Gil Shaham, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 449923 3:03

13:36:39  Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme    Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 6:31

13:45:20  Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 8:47

13:56:25  Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e Op 72 # 1 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 4284 3:30

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Miklos Rózsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: Escape To Paradise: The Hollywood Album DG 4792954 Music: 4:30

Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) ROCO ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:30

Franz Schubert: 12 Deutsche (Landler), D. 790 Bertrand Chamayou, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 09:48

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor Op. 85: Movements 1 & 2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 12:30

Ernest Bloch, arr. Sheku Kanneh-Mason: From Jewish Life B. 54 Prayer No.1 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Braimah Kanneh-Mason, violin Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 4:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto For Two Violins In D Minor, BWV 1043 Movement 3 Allegro Pekka Kuusisto, Jaakko Kuusisto, violins; Tapiola Sinfonietta; Tero Latvala, conductor Album: J.S. Bach: Violin Concertos Ondine 980 Music: 4:24

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (The Lover), Op. 14 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:15

Marin Marais: Les Folias d'Espagne Cavatina Duo: Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El San Antonio, TX Music: 15:34

Arun Luthra: Brooklyn: runners and riders Arun Luthra, saxophone; Marko Churnchetz, piano; Thomson Kneeland, double bass; Jonathan Barber, percussion Recorded at Pyramid Recording Studios, New York City Music: 1:37

Leonard Bernstein: Ballet: Imaginary Coney Island from On the Town New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Leonard Bernstein: A Portrait Sony 47154 Music: 7:48

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:14  Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 6:11

16:08:16  Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 4:34

16:15:34  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06

16:30:40  Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Main title     Moscow Symphony William Stromberg MarcoPolo 225169 4:27

16:36:54  Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11    Ying Quartet  Sono Luminus 92143 4:32

16:42:49  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 7:54

16:52:20  Ulrich Rühl: The Elixir of Love for Tristan and Isolde     NW German Chamber Soloists  MDG 6100914 2:37

16:57:16  Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'The Man I Love'    Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30090 2:55

17:04:54  Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call    Albrecht Mayer, English horn   Decca 4783498 5:52

17:14:26  Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde'    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin London Symphony Andrew Litton Nonesuch 79464 10:39

17:27:18  Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 8:10

17:40:30  Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song     Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:07

17:48:18  Paul Miersch: Pleasant Memories     Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:04

17:52:08  Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00  Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52   Leon Fleisher, piano   Sony 506416 24:23

18:35:24  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:22

18:44:00  Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose    Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef  Atma 2336 3:09

18:48:38  John Williams: Superman: Love Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:04

18:55:57  Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 2:21

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:23  Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

19:32:18  E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 24:38

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:35  He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers'    Xuefei Yang, guitar   EMI 6322 8:36

20:11:37  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64a    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

20:39:39  Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll     Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 17:31

20:57:42  Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:46

21:02:34  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 15:16

21:19:31  Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18   Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9300 7:44

21:29:03  Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat Op 22 # 1 Elena Urioste, violin   Decca 4850020 3:04

21:34:35  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77   Thomas Zehetmair, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 8:48

21:45:48  Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80076 48:34

22:37:04  John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams    Matt Haimovitz, cello   Oxingale 2019 8:45

22:48:01  Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene     Slovak Radio Symphony Martin Fischer-Dieskau MarcoPolo 223369 8:08

22:56:37  Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' Op 31 # 13 Ronald Smith, piano   Arabesque 6523 2:07

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:48  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude     London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 62539 7:39

23:09:29  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 2:51

23:12:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum  K 339 Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:02

23:18:20  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:28

23:22:49  Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque Op 72 # 14 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 4284 6:19

23:29:09  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum     Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58

23:36:39  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

23:41:40  Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto  RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 67097 4:56

23:46:36  Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études    Gloria Cheng, piano   Harm Mundi 907635 6:35

23:54:24  Traditional: The Meeting of the Waters    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:07

23:57:51  Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve'  S 207 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 2:15

 

 