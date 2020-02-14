WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:58 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350 7:01

00:09:06 François Couperin: Sonata No. 3 Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2009 9:09

00:20:17 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

00:26:50 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26

00:34:23 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443753 57:28

01:36:13 Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 13:37

01:50:41 Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef Atma 2336 7:34

01:59:01 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 2:37

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82 Movement 2 Allegretto Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Album: Alexander Gavrylyuk: Live in Recital VAI 1256 Music: 4:33

Cecile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute and Orchestra, Op. 107 Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 8:15

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 53 Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:59

Gustav Holst: The Planets (Select Mvts 1-4) Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 27:36

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movement 3 & 4 Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:26

Michael Kurth: Sonata for English Horn and Piano Emily Brebach, English horn; Tim Whitehead, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 18:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in B flat Major, RV 548 James Austin Smith, oboe; Owen Dalby, violin Geoff Nuttall and Livia Sohn, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Joshua Roman, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 7:47

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Jeffrey Siegel, piano; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: The Complete Gershwin Vox 5007 Music: 14:44

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 36 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 19:31

04:22:57 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

04:36:57 Percy Grainger: Mock Morris Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 3:37

04:41:41 Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot' Berlin German Opera Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 449571 6:32

04:50:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 K 466 Evgeny Kissin, piano Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin EMI 26645 33:34

05:27:49 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:25

05:40:29 Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 8:01

05:49:20 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

05:56:14 Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal Fenwick Smith, flute Naxos 557305 3:29

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:09 Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose Voces8 Decca 29601 4:22

06:14:40 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 10:24

06:26:18 Johann Pachelbel: Canon Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390 4:07

06:31:35 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:04

06:39:03 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

06:52:24 Gregorian Chant: Adoro te devote Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696 3:20

06:56:58 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:18

07:04:34 Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine Kristin Chenoweth, vocal Chamber Ensemble Sony 52716 5:46

07:13:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:45

07:22:16 Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:53

07:27:00 Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti Gérard Lesne, countertenor EMI 55614 2:51

07:31:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue BWV 816 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 3:03

07:40:14 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

07:56:15 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners New Philharmonia Orchestra Aaron Copland Sony 48257 3:09

08:07:45 Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80551 3:21

08:13:31 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto RV 392 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 9:07

08:26:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

08:32:18 Franz Lehár: The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes Herz Thomas Hampson, baritone London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56758 3:21

08:40:49 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:19

08:52:00 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria José Carreras, tenor Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 02:56

08:55:59 Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:38

09:04:22 Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 423698 19:11

09:27:11 Richard Rodgers: South Pacific: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:54

09:40:38 Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise WoO 59 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 3:14

09:44:55 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

09:57:39 Thomas Morley: My bonny lass she smileth Canadian Brass CBS 45792 1:25

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:18 Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10569 4:23

10:05:05 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

10:10:07 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

10:19:27 Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:40

10:25:56 William Boyce: Symphony No. 6 Op 2 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 6:43

10:36:50 John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D Op 2 # 1 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 638 10:18

10:51:15 Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 48066 31:20

11:24:02 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 423608 11:12

11:37:09 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Bayreuth Festival Orchestra Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 10:37

11:50:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:36

11:57:48 Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 6 Op 39 # 6 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 0:56

12:06:37 Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

12:20:54 Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:47

12:31:42 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 4:30

12:40:09 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 S 541/1 Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525 6:11

12:48:31 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:10

13:01:03 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 3:04

13:04:35 Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 4:26

13:10:14 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love Judith Blegen, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 18:10

13:29:44 Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud Gil Shaham, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449923 3:03

13:36:39 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 6:31

13:45:20 Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 8:47

13:56:25 Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e Op 72 # 1 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 3:30

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Miklos Rózsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: Escape To Paradise: The Hollywood Album DG 4792954 Music: 4:30

Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) ROCO ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:30

Franz Schubert: 12 Deutsche (Landler), D. 790 Bertrand Chamayou, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 09:48

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor Op. 85: Movements 1 & 2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 12:30

Ernest Bloch, arr. Sheku Kanneh-Mason: From Jewish Life B. 54 Prayer No.1 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Braimah Kanneh-Mason, violin Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 4:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto For Two Violins In D Minor, BWV 1043 Movement 3 Allegro Pekka Kuusisto, Jaakko Kuusisto, violins; Tapiola Sinfonietta; Tero Latvala, conductor Album: J.S. Bach: Violin Concertos Ondine 980 Music: 4:24

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (The Lover), Op. 14 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:15

Marin Marais: Les Folias d'Espagne Cavatina Duo: Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El San Antonio, TX Music: 15:34

Arun Luthra: Brooklyn: runners and riders Arun Luthra, saxophone; Marko Churnchetz, piano; Thomson Kneeland, double bass; Jonathan Barber, percussion Recorded at Pyramid Recording Studios, New York City Music: 1:37

Leonard Bernstein: Ballet: Imaginary Coney Island from On the Town New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Leonard Bernstein: A Portrait Sony 47154 Music: 7:48

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:14 Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 6:11

16:08:16 Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 4:34

16:15:34 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06

16:30:40 Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Main title Moscow Symphony William Stromberg MarcoPolo 225169 4:27

16:36:54 Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 Ying Quartet Sono Luminus 92143 4:32

16:42:49 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 7:54

16:52:20 Ulrich Rühl: The Elixir of Love for Tristan and Isolde NW German Chamber Soloists MDG 6100914 2:37

16:57:16 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'The Man I Love' Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 2:55

17:04:54 Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4783498 5:52

17:14:26 Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin London Symphony Andrew Litton Nonesuch 79464 10:39

17:27:18 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 8:10

17:40:30 Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:07

17:48:18 Paul Miersch: Pleasant Memories Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:04

17:52:08 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52 Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 24:23

18:35:24 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:22

18:44:00 Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef Atma 2336 3:09

18:48:38 John Williams: Superman: Love Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:04

18:55:57 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 2:21

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:23 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

19:32:18 E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 24:38

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:35 He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 8:36

20:11:37 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64a Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

20:39:39 Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 17:31

20:57:42 Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:46

21:02:34 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 15:16

21:19:31 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 7:44

21:29:03 Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat Op 22 # 1 Elena Urioste, violin Decca 4850020 3:04

21:34:35 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Thomas Zehetmair, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 8:48

21:45:48 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80076 48:34

22:37:04 John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2019 8:45

22:48:01 Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene Slovak Radio Symphony Martin Fischer-Dieskau MarcoPolo 223369 8:08

22:56:37 Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' Op 31 # 13 Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523 2:07

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:48 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 62539 7:39

23:09:29 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:51

23:12:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum K 339 Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:02

23:18:20 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:28

23:22:49 Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque Op 72 # 14 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 6:19

23:29:09 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58

23:36:39 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

23:41:40 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 4:56

23:46:36 Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 6:35

23:54:24 Traditional: The Meeting of the Waters John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:07

23:57:51 Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve' S 207 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 2:15