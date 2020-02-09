WCLV Program Guide 02-09-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners from the ‘80s, 90s & 00s

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 62592) 3:32

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 10:01

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:55

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:40

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer (Sony 63213) 6:54

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1160) 8:23

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Fritz Reiner; David Fray, piano; Robert Chen, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances No. 1, 3, 10 and 5

Paul Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 3 of Die Meistersinger--Fritz Reiner, conductor

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Die Meistersinger--Fritz Reiner, conductor

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade (excerpt)--Riccardo Muti, conductor; Robert Chen, violin

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein; Zubin Mehta; Soloists: Judith Raskin, soprano; Alexander Young, tenor; John Reardon, baritone; Camerata Singers; Philip Smith, trumpet

Joseph Haydn: The Creation, Hob. XXI:2

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto-- Zubin Mehta, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More Medieval Discs - A compilation from the Ensemble Gilles Binchois, chant from the time of Bernard of Clairvaux, and music from medieval Finland and Sweden

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:36 William Byrd: Mass for Four Voices Pro Arte Singers Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 21:38

06:28:53 Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 134 2:16

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Can This Be Love? - In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, some popular and classical selections which examine the emotion that makes the world go round

COLE PORTER: From this moment on.

RICHARD RODGERS: You took advantage of me Jelani Eddington (1928 Barton/Capitol Theater, Madison, WI) PD Archive (r4. 5/4/04)

DON GIBSON: I can’t stop loving you Jonas Nordwall (Wurlitzer/Organ Grinder Pizza, Denver, CO) OGAR 101

REGINALD KING: Serenade for my lady Simon Gledhill.

RICHARD RODGERS: My funny valentine Jim Riggs (1927 Wurlitzer/Alabama Theatre, Birmingham, AL) ALA 1783-09

HARRY WARREN: 42nd Street Medley Nathan Avakian (Kimball/Cleveland High School, Portland, OR) Avakian 709-01

RICHARD CUMMINS: Hymn Prelude, In heavenly love abiding Thomas Baugh (2004 Fisk/Christ Episcopal Church, Roanoke, VA) Raven 850

OTTO OLSSON: Romance, Op. 24 Gunilla von Bahr, flute; Hans Fagius (1975 Christensen/Härnösand Cathedral, Sweden) Bis 160

PAUL FEJKO: Wildflowers of the heart (improvisation) Paul Fejko (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/All Saints Episcopal Church, Worcester, MA) Arkay 6147.

NAT AYER: If you were the only girl. BURTON LANE: How could you believe me? Charlie Balogh (Wurlitzer.Organ Stop Pizza, Mesa, AZ) ERB 104

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Blessings - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate the February birthdays of several great composers of sacred choral and organ music – Jean Langlais, Morten Lauridsen, C H H Parry, and Michael Praetorius. Peter DuBois will lead us in the birthday festivities

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of the Hunt

Jean-Baptiste Morin: La Chasse du Cerf Selection from Part I Orchestre de Jean François Paillard/ Jean François Paillard (Apex 461798 CD) 5:24

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 “The Hunt:” finale Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (L’Oiseau Lyre 4806900 CD) 4:58

Hector Berlioz: Les Troyens: Royal Hunt and Storm Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 68444 CD) 11:10

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No.3 finale Dennis Brain, horn; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 566231 CD) 3:45

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz “Hunting Chorus” Leipzig Radio Chorus; Staatskapelle Dresden/Carlos Kleiber (DG 231098 CD) 2:29

Benjamin Britten: Serenade for tenor, horn and strings Hymn Dennis Brain, horn; Peter Pears, tenor; Boyd Neel String Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 120585 CD) 1:55

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons “Huntsmen’s Chorus” Ryland Davies, tenor; BBC Chorus & Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 4:57

Clément Janequin (c. 1485 – 1558): La chasse Ensemble Clément Janequin/Dominique Visse (Harmonie Mundi 1951271 CD) 7:10

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:03 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto RV 394 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 9:06

10:15:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 125 'Mit Fried und Freud' BWV 125 Collegium Vocale Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901659 22:36

10:41:29 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords Emer Buckley, harpsichord I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:34

10:54:17 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:05

11:03:14 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 1 'O be joyful in the Lord' Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 40 19:36

11:24:16 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D RV 427 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 8:11

11:36:20 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

11:54:36 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C RV 117 I Musici Philips 438876 5:52

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:45 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 7 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 25:18

14:30:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 25:13

14:57:12 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Cherubic Hymn No. 7 Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 3:52

15:03:07 Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo DeutGram 15312 24:34

15:29:21 Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René Op 205 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 12:19

15:43:56 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 S 244/10 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 5:19

15:50:24 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:04

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Annie Zhang, cello – recorded live in Severance Hall

Sarah Kirkland Snider: Something for the Dark (2016)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

17:46:15 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Op 25 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2, 2019 - From Morristown, New Jersey, and featuring host pianist, Peter Dugan, this episode features a young clarinetist from Massachusetts who performs one of the famous “exam pieces” from the Paris Conservatory, a 15-year-old organist who has who’s built electronic organs for himself to play at home and a lyrical work by a 17-year-old composer

Sorella Piano Trio: Ashley Kim, piano, 17; Renée Choi, violin,17; Yireh Choi, cello, 14, from Demarest, NJ

perform Café Music, I. Allegro by Paul Schoenfield

Alice McDonald, clarinet, 16, from Housatonic, MA performs Solo de Concours by André Charles Prosper Messager with host and pianist Peter Dugan

Host Peter Dugan performs a work by young composer Ethan Resnik, 17 from Bedford, NY titled Une promenade à travers le Metropolitan

Hannah Tam, violin, 14, from Philadelphia, PA performs Caprice Basque, Op. 24 by Pablo de Sarasate with host and pianist Peter Dugan

Daniel Colaner, organ, 15, from Akron, OH performs “Jupiter” from The Planets by Gustav Holst arr. by Peter Sykes

Hyung-Do Kim, piano, 14, from Palisades Park, NJ performs “La Campanella” from 6 Paganini Etudes by Franz Liszt.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:41 Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra London Symphony Walter Susskind Everest 9003 18:39

19:24:17 Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9474 40:36

20:07:45 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795201 49:48

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Capriccio for Two Trumpets Robert Sullivan, Ken DeCarlo, trumpets (private CD) 3:34

Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light (1997) CORE Ensemble (Tahirah Whittington, cello; Hugh Hinton, piano; Michael Parola, percussion) (Albany 698) 13:04

Gregory Slawson: Prelude and Dance (2001) Arnold Steinhardt, violin; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 3:28

Nikola Resanovich : Sarabande and Chaconne (2009) University of Akron Symphony Orchestra (private CD) 9:16

Rudolph Bubalo: Clarinet Concerto (1983) Eric Mandat, clarinet; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Capstone 8736) 22:26

21:57:02 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963 3:24

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Future of U.S.-Cuban Government Relations - His Excellency Jose Ramon Cabanas Rodriguez, Cuban ambassador to USA

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:19 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

23:10:03 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:28

23:12:31 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

23:18:38 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble Sony 52716 4:14

23:22:52 Eric Whitacre: The River Cam Julian Lloyd Webber, cello London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 11:49

23:34:42 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:41:10 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

23:44:29 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 6:08

23:50:38 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:06

23:59:11 Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:44