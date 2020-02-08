WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)

Traditional: Shenandoah

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen, piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian Music: 4:27

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade in E for String Orchestra, Opus 22 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 26:38

Ethel Smyth: Piano Piece in E Major Liana Serbescu, piano Album: Smyth: Complete Piano Works CPO 3272 Music: 4:03

Max Bruch: (from) Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83: Movements 1, 2, 7 Prima Trio: Boris Allakhverdyan, clarinet; Gulia Gurevich, violin; Anastasia Dedik, piano Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 10:23

Johannes Brahms: Seven Fantasies Op. 116 No. 4 Intermezzo Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61: Movement 3 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 9:12

Franz Liszt: Tre Sonetti di Petrarca Emanuel Ax, piano The Cliburn, Kimbell Art Museum Piano Pavilion, Fort Worth, TX Music: 16:28

Leonora Duarte: Sinfonias, Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, artistic director Album: Leonora Duarte: The Complete Works Centaur CEN 3685 Music: ~15:32 total

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane (1931)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Joaquin Rodrigo: Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 98361

06:09:17 Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra EMI Classics 56798

06:49:46 Alberto M. Alvarado: Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:53:51 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008

07:00:45 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber

Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Denon 9612

07:19:59 Isaac Albeniz: Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80470

07:25:24 Joaquin Turina: Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

07:35:03 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80371

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz No. 2, Op. 120 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Album: Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suites 1 and 2 / Seattle Symphony Delos 3050 Music: 4:27

Emily Pinkerton and Patrick Burke: Three Forks of Hell (movement 4 from Rounder Songs) Emily Pinkerton, banjo; fivebyfive: Laura Lentz, flute; Marcy Bacon, clarinet; Sungmin Shin, electric guitar; Eric J. Polenik, bass; Haeyeun Jeun, piano WXXI Classical 91.5FM, Hochstein Performance Hall, Rochester, NY Music: 5:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William White from Portland, OR Length: 8:40

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale Movement 1 March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:08 (shorter excerpt)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26 Konstantin Emelyanov, piano; State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia; Vasily Petrenko, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Great Hall of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Moscow, Russia Music: 28:04

John Coprario: Fancie a 5 American Brass Quintet Album: American Brass Quintet Plays Renaissance, Elizabethan And Baroque Music Delos 3003 Music: 2:32

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon Per Sonare #4 American Brass Quintet Album: American Brass Quintet Plays Renaissance, Elizabethan And Baroque Music Delos 3003 Music: 1:57

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Concert pour Quatre Parties de Violes H.545 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 10:32

Morley Calvert: Suite From The Monteregian Hills (Select mvts 1, 2,& 4) Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet: Anthony Prisk & James Ross, trumpets; Jeffrey Lang, horn; Nitzan Haroz, trombone; Blair Bollinger, bass trombone Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 6:17

Paul Wiancko: LIFT Aizuri Quartet Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN Music: 25:31

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Theme (1991)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

Kenneth Leslie-Smith: The Woman's Angle: The Mansell Concerto (1952)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

00:01:15 Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 9:33

00:11:36 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Resound 9011101 6:06

00:18:26 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 4:29

00:24:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 BWV 1051 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 15:28

00:41:40 Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto Op 104 Mstislav Rostropovich, cello Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4795448 41:19

01:27:49 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 9:14

01:38:18 Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' S 122 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13

01:52:26 Traditional: Shenandoah Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 3:50

01:57:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 2:32

04:01:37 Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F Op 6 # 3 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9791 20:12

04:22:49 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 10:13

04:36:00 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 5:00

04:41:55 John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 3:38

04:47:06 Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane Op 43 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Stéphane Denève Naxos 570245 37:25

05:28:59 Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' S 175/1 Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222 10:58

05:40:58 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 YL Male Voice Choir Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 9048 8:19

05:50:15 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 5:17

05:56:27 Giuseppe Verdi: Scherzo from String Quartet Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 2:45

10:02:47 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Theme Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 4:38

10:09:21 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra S 359/4 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:02

10:21:58 Kenneth Leslie-Smith: The Woman's Angle: The Mansell Concerto Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:18

10:29:55 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415364 25:47

10:57:03 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche militaire Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:09

11:07:23 Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 4:29

11:14:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67307 19:53

11:36:18 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 21:01

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2, 2019 - From Morristown, New Jersey, and featuring host pianist, Peter Dugan, this episode features a young clarinetist from Massachusetts who performs one of the famous “exam pieces” from the Paris Conservatory, a 15-year-old organist who has who’s built electronic organs for himself to play at home and a lyrical work by a 17-year-old composer

Sorella Piano Trio: Ashley Kim, piano, 17; Renée Choi, violin,17; Yireh Choi, cello, 14, from Demarest, NJ

perform Café Music, I. Allegro by Paul Schoenfield

Alice McDonald, clarinet, 16, from Housatonic, MA performs Solo de Concours by André Charles Prosper Messager with host and pianist Peter Dugan

Host Peter Dugan performs a work by young composer Ethan Resnik, 17 from Bedford, NY titled Une promenade à travers le Metropolitan

Hannah Tam, violin, 14, from Philadelphia, PA performs Caprice Basque, Op. 24 by Pablo de Sarasate with host and pianist Peter Dugan

Daniel Colaner, organ, 15, from Akron, OH performs “Jupiter” from The Planets by Gustav Holst arr. by Peter Sykes

Hyung-Do Kim, piano, 14, from Palisades Park, NJ performs “La Campanella” from 6 Paganini Etudes by Franz Liszt.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with La Damnation de Faust, Hector Berlioz’s vividly dramatic adaptation of the Faust legend. American tenor Michael Spyres makes his network broadcast debut in the title role as the world-weary philosopher. Latvian mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča is Marguerite, an innocent young woman led to ruin, and Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov is the diabolical Méphistophélès. Berlioz’s unique masterpiece features the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in a concert performance led by Edward Gardner

15:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:47:05 Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture Op 1 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 10:18

16:01:38 Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes Op 82 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018 20:15

16:25:28 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 17:58

16:44:46 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 15:46

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners from the ‘80s, 90s & 00s

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 62592) 3:32

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 10:01

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:55

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:40

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer (Sony 63213) 6:54

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1160) 8:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dirty Rotten Rascals - The musical theater is full of 'em -- from Groucho Marx's Captain Spaulding to Robert Preston's Harold Hill and Cyril Ritchard's Captain Hook. It's a rogue's gallery!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:00:11 Meredith Willson Rock Island Company The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:01:07 00:03:02 Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston The Music Man Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:05:06 00:02:07 Harry Ruby Poem Groucho Marx An Evening with Groucho Marx A&M SP3515

18:07:41 00:02:16 Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee How to Succeed… Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:10:20 00:02:42 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Captain Hook's Waltz Cyril Ritchard, Mary Martin Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:13:23 00:01:26 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Seven Deadly Virtues Roddy McDowell Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:15:08 00:02:38 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Those Were the Good Old Days Ray Walston Damn Yankees Original B'way Cast RCA 7863-53948

18:18:07 00:02:10 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams So Long, Big Guy Jack Cassidy It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's Superman Original B'way Cast Sony SK48207

18:20:46 00:03:54 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Rain Song Robert Horton 110 in the Shade Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:26:13 00:06:58 Mel Brooksotis-Mark Hollman Along Came Bialy Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

18:33:26 00:03:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle Jerry Orbach Chicago - Original B'way Cast Arista 7822-18952

18:36:59 00:03:02 Mark Hollman-Greg Kotis Don't Be the Bunny John Cullum Urinetown Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63757

18:40:18 00:04:40 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green All of My Life Phil Silvers Do Re Mi Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994

18:45:16 00:02:39 Stephen Sondheim The Game Michael Cerveris, Alexander Gemignani Road Show Original Cast Nonesuch 518940-2

18:48:16 00:03:04 David Yazbek Dirty Rotten Number John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Original B'way Cast Ghostlight 91558-44062

18:51:39 00:01:21 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:39 J. Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: Oh, My Mysterious Lady Cyril Ritchard, Mary Martin Peter Pan Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:58 André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 10:13

19:17:51 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 41:37

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Charlie Jones, trumpet – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra

21:25:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80163 34:11

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – “Full Frontal Radio” is explored by the BBC radio show “I’m Sorry, I’ll read That Again”… Bob Newhart, and Spike Milligan… Orson Bean has some opposite thoughts with “I Just can’t Wait ‘til I see You with Your Clothes On,” The Apocalypse is a subject for Peter Seller’s in “Fuller’s Earth,” Beyond the Fringe’s “End of the World,” and Rowan Atkinson’s “The Devil”… This Week in the Media



23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:52 John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 4:43

23:07:35 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 5:31

23:13:07 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel DeutGram 3024 6:16

23:21:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:04

23:28:06 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

23:36:03 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Sextet Op 110 Andra Darzins, viola Bartholdy Piano Quartet Naxos 550966 4:48

23:41:58 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Aquarelle Guitar Quartet Chandos 40 5:34

23:47:33 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:08

23:52:42 John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 3:43

23:57:21 Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27