WCLV Program Guide 02-02-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners from the ‘50s, 60s & 70s

Dimitri Tiomkin (arr Richard Hayman): High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler (RCA 60354) 2:55

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 1:59

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 4:48

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 2:10

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80600) 5:44

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 5006) 2:46

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 4:34

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 2:41

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:48

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor; Alexey Tikhomirov, bass; Men of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Sergei Prokofiev: Sinfonietta, Op. 5/48

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, Op. 113 ‘Babi Yar’

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Paul Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’ (excerpt)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (encore)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Early French Baroque - Two recordings of Courtly Airs with the Zephyrus Flutes and Le Poème harmonique, and the Royal Ballet of the Night from 1653.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:48 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Pie Jesu Lucia Popp, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Sony 87771 3:38

06:09:54 Felix Mendelssohn: Three Psalms Op 78 RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 17:20

06:29:50 Maurice Duruflé: Tota pulchra est from 'Motets on The Sixteen Women Harry Christophers Decca 10836 2:24

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What’s in a Name? – You may recognize the surnames, but the individuals attached to them are not whom you might expect.

JOHANN CHRISTOPH BACH: Prelude in E-flat.

HEINRICH BACH: Erbarm dich mein, o Herre Gott –Sergio Militello (1986 Reil/Melk Abbey, Austria) Brilliant Classics 94483

JOHANN ERNST BACH: Fantasie & Fugue in F –Wilhelm Krumbach (1731 Herbst/Castle Church, Lahm-Itzgrund, German) Teldec 4509 92176

WILHELM FRIEDRICH ERNST BACH: 2 Waltzs –Christian von Blohn (1810 Stumm/Evangelical Church, Starkenburg, Germany) IFO 419

WILHELM FRIEDEMANN. BACH: Fugue in c, F. 372; Wir danken dir, Herr Jesu Christ –Leo van Doeselaar (1828 Lohman/Reformed Church, Farmsum) Etcetera 2003-1

RENÉ VIERNE: Prélude grave –Marie-Andrée Morisset-Balier (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen Abbey, Rouen) Association Saint Ouen 76596

RENÉ VIERNE: 2 Pieces (Canzona in B; Toccata in g) –Markus Eichenlaub (1873 Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame de la Croix, Paris) Organ 7212

RENÉ VIERNE: 5 Pieces (Intermezzo; 2 Ave maris stella Interludes; Offertoire; Marche de procession) –Marie-Thérese Jehan (1896 Debierre/St. Peter Cathedral, Nantes) Edition Lade 007

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Candlemas and More – Candlemas traditionally marks the Feast of the Purification and the presentation of Jesus in the temple. It also celebrates Christ as “The Light of the World” with the blessing of candles. On the calendar, it also occurs at the mid-point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists II

Leoš Janáček: Sinfonietta – Finale – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (London 410138 CD) 7:12

Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da tempeste” – Danielle de Niese, soprano; Les Arts Florisants/William Christie (Decca 4758746 CD) 6:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Champagne” aria – John Brownlee, baritone; Glyndbourne Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Busch (Turnabout 4118 LP) 1:28

Franz Liszt: Gnomenreigen – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 2:38

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 – Eileen Joyce, piano (Testament 1174 CD) 3:43

Peter Sculthorpe: Small Town - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/John Hopkins (ABC 4811294 CVD) 6:07

Gaetano Donizetti: La Fille du régiment : “Salut á la France” – Joan Sutherland, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4757981 CD) 4:47

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: “Di provenza del mar” – John Brownlee, baritone; unnamed orchestra (YouTube PD) 4:10

Christina Macpherson/“Banjo” Patterson: “Waltzing Mathilda” – Peter Dawson, baritone; unnamed chorus and orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:39

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:35 Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes Jed Wentz, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 12:25

10:19:21 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 147 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 11:28

10:34:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison Sylvia McNair, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80233 19:47

10:55:32 George Frideric Handel: Musette from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 5:12

11:02:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue BWV 903 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 11:57

11:15:10 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 14:25

11:32:39 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 14:25

11:48:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 10:52

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Pietari Inkinen, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola’s Daughter

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills – The Super Bowl of Classical Music!

14:03:14 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 8:48

14:14:24 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 30:43

14:47:14 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33a Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 16:55

15:05:26 Johannes Brahms: Nänie Op 82 San Francisco Sym Chorus San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 430281 12:44

15:19:59 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 31:14

15:52:09 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:12

15:57:02 Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 2:45

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Alexander Elliott, baritone – recorded live in Severance Hall

Johannes Brahms: “Tragic” Overture

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra: “Iberia”

Joseph Haydn: ‘Te Deum for Empress Maria Therese’

Ralph Vaughan Williams: ‘Five Mystical Songs’

17:19:37 Richard Strauss: Don Quixote Op 35 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 41:14

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 17, 2018 - Concert pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts this week’s From the Top from Brunswick, Maine! We’ll hear her talk shop with a superb teenage pianist who performs the music of Brahms, meet a violinist from Maine who happens to do serious biomedical research when he’s not in the practice room, and a very young, very fun brother-sister guitar duo plays contemporary music from Brazil.

16-year-old cellist Jiaxun “Caroline” Yao (she goes by Caroline from Flushing, NY performing: I. Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto from the Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy with Orli Shaham, piano

Davisson Guitar Duo: Elle Davisson, 10, and Jack Davisson,13, from Palo Alto, CA performing: “Jongo” by Paulo Bellinati (b.1950)

17-year-old bassoonist Aaron Brown from Shapleigh, ME performing: I. Vivace from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by William Hurlstone, with Orli Shaham, piano.

17-year-old pianist Avery Gagliano from Philadelphia, PA performing: I. Intermezzo in A minor and III. Ballade in G minor from 6 Klavierstücke, Op.118 by Johannes Brahms

17-year-old violinist Brandon Aponte from Blue Hill, ME performing: “Méditation” from Thaïs by Jules Massenet (1842-1912), with Orli Shaham, piano

Finale: All performers with Orli Shaham perform VI. Le Pas Espagnol from Dolly Suite, Op.56 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. by Simon Frisch

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:29 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 23:59

19:30:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 Op 43 Stuttgart Radio Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10227 36:21

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

20:09:17 Gustav Holst: The Planets Op 32 Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 49:24

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Opening Veins (2008) — Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindfleisch, cond. (Albany 1434) 13:50

Katherine O’Connell: Spirituals (1999) — Bridgett Emerson, flute; Heidi Albert, cello; Andrew Pongracz, marimba and vibraphone (private CD) 13:29

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications — Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirstn Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Rudolph Bubalo: Conicality (1977) — Vision Quartet (VisQuar 1996) 11:09

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Staging Transformation: Art as Social Activism; this week, a discussion with panelists Malaz Elgemiabby (Interdisciplinary Designer, Artist, and Professor), Omar Kurdi (CEO of Friends for Life Rehabilitation Services, Cleveland Public Theatre Board Member) Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي Advisory Committee and Ensemble Member), and Nikkole Salter (Actress and Obie Award Winner; Playwright, Breakout Session (or Frogorse); moderator: David C. Barnett, Senior Arts Reporter, ideastream

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:25

23:10:38 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 10:08

23:20:47 John Sheppard: Libera nos Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 5:30

23:28:04 Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 4:15

23:32:19 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:40:05 Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 3:59

23:45:26 John Bull: Fantasia Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:52

23:49:18 Duke Ellington: Come Sunday Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 5:20

23:54:38 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 14 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 4:23