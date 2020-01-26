WCLV Program Guide 01-26-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners from the ‘30s & ‘40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Juraj Valcuha; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Emperor Waltz

Richard Strauss: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier

Witold Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 3—Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, Op. 113 ‘Babi Yar’ (excerpt)—Riccardo Muti, conductor; Alexey Tikhomirov, bass; Men of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Katarina Karneus, Nina Stemme, Johannes Martin Kranzle, soloists

Arnold Schoenberg: Erwartung

Bela Bartok: Duke Bluebeard’s Castle

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Yet Three More from Tactus - The History of St. Martin, 1558; Marian music of the early Italian Baroque; and mandolin compositions by Filippo Sauli

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:08 Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 D 452 Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Sony 68248 21:15

06:27:41 Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 2:57

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Longwood’s Legacy - A review of winners’ performances from the 2019 Longwood International Organ Competition

J.S.BACH: Passacaglia in c, BWV 582 Sebastian Heindl

MAURICE DURUFLÉ (trans. Anderson): Scherzo for Orchestra, Op. 8, no. 2. MIKAIL GLINKA: Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture –Bryan Anderson

DAVID GOODE: Fantasy on Themes by Gershwin Colin MacKnight

CÉSAR FRANCK: Cantabile, fr Trois Pieces. OLIVIER MESIAEN (trans. Heindl): Alleluia sur la trompette, alleluia sur la cymbal, fr L’Ascension Sebastian Heindl

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: January Birthdays - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate the January birthdays of some notable composers, including Mozart, Duruflé, Poulenc, Tavener, and Schubert – quite a line up! Join Peter DuBois for this musical salute

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Solomon II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 21 “Waldstein” Solomon, piano (HMV 722 LP) 23:03

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No.15 “Rakoczy March” Solomon, piano (Naxos 110680 CD) 4:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor Movements 2 & 3 Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert Menges (EMI 203807 CD) 18:00

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:31 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti 12 Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 6:41

10:12:18 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2 'In the Lord I Pit My Trust' Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 40 21:36

10:36:57 Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto TWV 51:G9 Pinchas Zukerman, viola National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 13:05

10:51:37 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 213 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 7:13

11:00:51 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 12:47

11:15:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Marcello BWV 974 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871 10:02

11:27:43 Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' Dame Felicity Lott, soprano Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45123 25:26

11:54:48 Anonymous: Chacona in C from 'Flores de Música' Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 2:35

11:57:50 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Adagio from Miserere ZWV 57 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 2:13

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; James Ehnes, violin

JULIA WOLFE: Fountain of Youth

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Violin Concerto No. 4

ANTONIN DVORAK: Scherzo capriccioso

CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS: Introduction and Rondo capriccioso

ALEXANDER BORODIN: “Polovetsian Dances” from Prince Igor

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:02:50 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 11:59

14:16:26 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4778775 33:56

14:51:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 16869 9:01

15:01:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 4:23

15:06:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento Renée Fleming, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Georg Solti Decca 4788210 2:48

15:11:37 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Hanover Band Roy Goodman RCA 61931 34:33

15:48:52 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 1 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 4:26

15:54:16 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 4 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 3:59

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Célina Béthoux, violin

John Adams: The Chairman Dances

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op 14

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

17:32:14 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 60803 26:52

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2018 - From Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room in New York City, this week’s From the Top features a young flutist with an incredible come-back story, a phenomenal young bassoonist who performs one of the most virtuosic pieces written for the instrument ... and an 11-year-old violinist performs a show piece by Geno Hubay

11-year-old violinist Fiona Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs Carmen - Fantasie Brillante by Jenő Hubay (1858-1937) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old flutist Alison Addie from Louisville, Kentucky performs the fourth movement, Allegro con Moto, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old pianist Samuel Glicklich from Los Angeles, California performs the first movement, Grave. Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

16-year-old bassoonist Luis Manuel Marquez from Maracaibo, Venezuela performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The INN Piano Trio, comprised of three From the Top alums, perform the second movement, (b) Variazione Finale e Coda, from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) 17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer; 18-year-old cellist Noah Lee; 17-year-old pianist Wenfang (Ivan) Han

17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York performs the first movement, Obsession, from the Sonata for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 2, by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:51 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 7890 19:54

19:24:59 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Piano Concerto No. 1 Mats Widlund, piano Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9074 47:13

20:14:36 Arnold Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande Op 5 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Sony 45870 42:15

20:58:20 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 1:27

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mary Ann Griebling: Barcarolle and Milonga Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 2:59

Nicholas Puin: Four from Two (2006) Claire Black, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 8:00

Margaret Brouwer: Demeter Prelude (1997) Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 11-05-06) 7:50

Eric Charnofsky: echo George Pope, flute (CCG 10-07-18) 8:34

Edwin London: Brass Quintet (1965) James Darling, John Brndiar, trumpets; Richard Solis, horn; James DeSano, trombone; Ronald Bishop, tuba (CRI 852) 12:54

Loras Chobanian: Bouquet (Four Armenian Melodies) Baldwin-Wallace University Guitar Trio (private CD) 6:40

Loras Chobanian: Maharaja’s Fancy Baldwin-Wallace University Guitar Trio (private CD) 4:16

21:56:19 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 3:57

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Ohio's Transportation Future - Jack Marchbanks, Ph.D.; Ohio DoT: Director

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:37 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:29

23:06:06 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 8:09

23:14:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12 K 332 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 5:41

23:21:25 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:33

23:26:59 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:32:51 Rihards Dubra: Ave Maria I Voces8 Decca 22601 3:38

23:37:33 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 Op 59 # 8 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:31

23:40:05 Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave Members of Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418 6:44

23:46:49 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 6:53

23:54:15 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 7 Op 23 # 6 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:10

23:57:41 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto Pinchas Zukerman, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Sony 87771 2:37