WCLV Program Guide 01-20-2020

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Jinjoo Cho, violin

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo, and Finale, Op. 52

Thomas Adès: Three Studies from Couperin

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op 35

01:16:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 Op 55 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 39:32

01:57:12 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 2:46

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

02:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

02:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

02:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

02:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

03:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

03:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

03:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

03:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

03:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs) Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 426602

03:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:16 Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 27:44

04:31:11 Morton Gould: American Ballads National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

05:06:55 Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23 André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 25:51

05:34:29 Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 20:07

05:55:00 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:52

06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Rob Grier

06:01:23 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

06:29:42 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 24:06

06:56:16 Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 3:26

07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

07:01:00 Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra Westphalian Symphony Paul Freeman Vox 5157 19:55

07:23:06 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 20:30

07:46:33 William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' Music for Westchester Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 11:14

07:58:16 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:45

08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

08:01:07 Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

08:22:00 Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 15:08

08:38:21 Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

08:55:06 William Grant Still: Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 4:02

09:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola

09:03:10 William Grant Still: Wood Notes Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559676 16:25

09:21:21 Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow Westphalian Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 12:25

09:35:05 Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

09:53:48 Scott Joplin: Bethena Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 5:57

10:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna

10:02:08 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

10:11:15 William Grant Still: Sahdji Eastman Chorus Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 20:19

10:34:16 Duke Ellington: The River: Suite Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 26:45

11:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

11:02:21 Scott Joplin: Gladiolus Rag Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 3:39

11:06:00 Florence Price: Fantasie Negre Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 7:05

11:13:06 Abbey Lincoln: Rainbow Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:40

11:17:25 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 9:12

11:29:08 Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 29:20

12:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Robert Conrad

12:03:23 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

12:20:06 Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations William Appling, piano Albany 1163 4:46

12:25:14 George F. Root: Shining Shore William Appling Singers William Appling Albany 1058 1:34

12:27:02 Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163 6:25

12:35:33 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 22:09

12:59:36 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 1:44

13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

13:02:26 Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Rick Benjamin New World 80720 7:26

13:09:52 Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn Paragon Ragtime Singers Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Rick Benjamin New World 80720 1:16

13:11:08 Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag Paragon Ragtime Singers Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Rick Benjamin New World 80720 5:46

13:18:40 Aaron Copland: El Salón México Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 10:19

13:30:32 William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 28:26

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Thomas Dorsey: Precious Lord, Take My Hand Mahalia Jackson, vocals; Mildred Falls, piano; Ralph Jones, organ The Fall-Jones Ensemble w/Mahalia Jackson Album: Bless This House Music: 4:12

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed: In Memoriam: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman, conductor Album: African Heritage Symphonic Series, Vol. 2 Music: 07:37

Marcelo Zarvos: String Quartet Nepomuk's Dances Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH) Music: 16:50

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings – Ballet Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Album: Duke Ellington: Black, Brown, and Beige Music: 18:10

Carl Boberg and Stuart K. Hine (arr. Kenneth Thompkins): How Great Thou Art Kenneth Thompkins, trombone; Velda Kelly and Laura Roelofs, violins; Romona Merritt, viola; Nadine Deleury, cello Album: Sonatas, Songs and Spirituals Kenneth Thompkins Music: 4:39

Charles Albert Tindley: We Shall Overcome Mark O'Connor, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano Album: American Classics Music: 3:03

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Los Angeles Philharmonic Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 15:55

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Olga Kern, piano Virginia Arts Festival, TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, Norfolk, VA Music: 23:34

16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

16:04:20 Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra Westphalian Symphony Paul Freeman Vox 5157 19:55

16:26:30 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 20:30

16:49:20 William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' Music for Westchester Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 11:14

17:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

17:02:29 Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

17:22:45 Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 15:08

17:39:20 Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

17:57:26 William Grant Still: Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 4:02

18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola

18:02:39 William Grant Still: Wood Notes Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559676 16:25

18:21:42 Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow Westphalian Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 12:25

18:35:55 Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

18:54:39 Scott Joplin: Bethena Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 5:57

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:03 Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op 14 Hilary Hahn, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 89029 23:03

19:30:02 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 29:22

20:00 SPECIAL: A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood – Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement. In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

21:05:20 Duke Ellington: Harlem Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 14:22

21:21:58 Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 7:37

21:30:36 Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 5:21

21:37:28 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

21:51:56 Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 37:19

22:31:07 Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow Czech National Symphony Paul Freeman Cedille 033 20:03

22:52:44 George Gershwin: Three Preludes Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 44798 7:12

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:05 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 5:17

23:09:22 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lucky To Be Me Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 3:55

23:13:18 William Grant Still: Mother and Child Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:18

23:21:49 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

23:29:24 Duke Ellington: Solitude Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:56

23:33:21 Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4 Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

23:39:34 William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 6:48

23:46:23 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

23:53:42 Duke Ellington: I Got it Bad [and That Ain't Good] Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 2:42

23:56:54 Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:17