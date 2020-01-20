© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 01-20-2020

Published January 20, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Jinjoo Cho, violin

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo, and Finale, Op. 52

Thomas Adès: Three Studies from Couperin

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op 35

01:16:18  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 Op 55    Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 39:32

01:57:12  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4796018 2:46

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano  Decca 001593702                          

02:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b  Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9890        

02:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid  Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca  Jorge Ledezma Bradley  Verso 2013      

02:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234                                        

02:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics  00234                                         

03:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South)  Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012                                            

03:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving)  Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012                                              

03:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)  Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012                                             

03:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50  Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria  Carlos Miguel Prieto  Avanticlassic  10362                  

03:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs) Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon 426602                     

03:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004                               

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:16  Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite     Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 27:44

04:31:11  Morton Gould: American Ballads     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

05:06:55  Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23   André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 25:51

05:34:29  Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 20:07

05:55:00  Scott Joplin: The Entertainer    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 3:52

 

06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Rob Grier

06:01:23  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite     Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

06:29:42  William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 24:06

06:56:16  Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag    Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 3:26

 

07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

07:01:00  Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra     Westphalian Symphony Paul Freeman Vox 5157 19:55

07:23:06  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99   Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 20:30

07:46:33  William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt'     Music for Westchester Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 11:14

07:58:16  Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:45

 

08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

08:01:07  Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

08:22:00  Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 15:08

08:38:21  Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

08:55:06  William Grant Still: Bayou Home    Alexa Still, flute   Koch Intl 7192 4:02

 

09:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola

09:03:10  William Grant Still: Wood Notes     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559676 16:25

09:21:21  Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow     Westphalian Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 12:25

09:35:05  Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

09:53:48  Scott Joplin: Bethena    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 5:57

 

10:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna

10:02:08  George Walker: Lyric for Strings     Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

10:11:15  William Grant Still: Sahdji    Eastman Chorus Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 20:19

10:34:16  Duke Ellington: The River: Suite     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 26:45

 

11:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

11:02:21  Scott Joplin: Gladiolus Rag    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 3:39

11:06:00  Florence Price: Fantasie Negre    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 7:05

11:13:06  Abbey Lincoln: Rainbow    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:40

11:17:25  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11    New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 10 9:12

11:29:08  Florence Price: Symphony No. 3     Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 29:20

 

12:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Robert Conrad

12:03:23  Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait    James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

12:20:06  Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations    William Appling, piano   Albany 1163 4:46

12:25:14  George F. Root: Shining Shore    William Appling Singers  William Appling Albany 1058 1:34

12:27:02  Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag    William Appling, piano   Albany 1163 6:25

12:35:33  Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'     Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 22:09

12:59:36  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You    Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 1:44

 

13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

13:02:26  Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture     Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Rick Benjamin New World 80720 7:26

13:09:52  Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn    Paragon Ragtime Singers Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Rick Benjamin New World 80720 1:16

13:11:08  Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag    Paragon Ragtime Singers Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Rick Benjamin New World 80720 5:46

13:18:40  Aaron Copland: El Salón México    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 10:19

13:30:32  William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 28:26

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Thomas Dorsey: Precious Lord, Take My Hand Mahalia Jackson, vocals; Mildred Falls, piano; Ralph Jones, organ The Fall-Jones Ensemble w/Mahalia Jackson Album: Bless This House Music: 4:12

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed: In Memoriam: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman, conductor Album: African Heritage Symphonic Series, Vol. 2 Music: 07:37

Marcelo Zarvos: String Quartet Nepomuk's Dances Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston  (MATCH) Music: 16:50

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings – Ballet Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Album: Duke Ellington: Black, Brown, and Beige Music: 18:10

Carl Boberg and Stuart K. Hine (arr. Kenneth Thompkins): How Great Thou Art Kenneth Thompkins, trombone; Velda Kelly and Laura Roelofs, violins; Romona Merritt, viola; Nadine Deleury, cello Album: Sonatas, Songs and Spirituals Kenneth Thompkins  Music: 4:39

Charles Albert Tindley: We Shall Overcome Mark O'Connor, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano Album: American Classics Music: 3:03

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Los Angeles Philharmonic Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 15:55

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Olga Kern, piano Virginia Arts Festival, TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, Norfolk, VA Music: 23:34

 

16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

16:04:20  Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra     Westphalian Symphony Paul Freeman Vox 5157 19:55

16:26:30  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99   Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 20:30

16:49:20  William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt'     Music for Westchester Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 11:14

 

17:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

17:02:29  Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

17:22:45  Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 15:08

17:39:20  Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

17:57:26  William Grant Still: Bayou Home    Alexa Still, flute   Koch Intl 7192 4:02

 

18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola

18:02:39  William Grant Still: Wood Notes     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559676 16:25

18:21:42  Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow     Westphalian Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 12:25

18:35:55  Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

18:54:39  Scott Joplin: Bethena    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 5:57

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:03  Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto Op 14   Hilary Hahn, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 89029 23:03

19:30:02  William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 29:22

 

20:00 SPECIAL: A Beautiful Symphony of BrotherhoodMartin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement.  In this hour-long special from WQXR, New York, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

 

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

21:05:20  Duke Ellington: Harlem     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 14:22

21:21:58  Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed     Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 7:37

21:30:36  Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water    Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 5:21

21:37:28  Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95    Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

21:51:56  Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 37:19

22:31:07  Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow     Czech National Symphony Paul Freeman Cedille 033 20:03

22:52:44  George Gershwin: Three Preludes    Michael Tilson Thomas, piano   CBS 44798 7:12

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:05  George Walker: Lyric for Strings     Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 5:17

23:09:22  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lucky To Be Me    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 3:55

23:13:18  William Grant Still: Mother and Child     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:18

23:21:49  Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei    Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

23:29:24  Duke Ellington: Solitude     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:56

23:33:21  Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

23:39:34  William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa'    Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 6:48

23:46:23  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

23:53:42  Duke Ellington: I Got it Bad [and That Ain't Good]    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 2:42

23:56:54  Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:17

 

 