WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-18-2020

Published January 18, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:22  Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento    Alexandre Emard, English horn Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 7:43

00:10:30  John Field: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2    John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 10:12

00:21:40  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6    Yaara Tal, piano   Sony 53285 3:14

00:26:08  George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 Op 7 # 1 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:26

00:43:25  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 7 Op 59 # 1  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80229 40:08

01:27:51  Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears    Terrence Wilson, piano Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 503293 13:59

01:43:33  Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43

01:51:58  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 5:45

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major Movement 4 Vif et agite Ebene String Quartet Album: Debussy, Faure, Ravel - String Quartets Music Virgin 519045 Music: 4:39

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso for two marimbas Joe Petrasek & Michael Stubbart, marimbas Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 6:54

Ulysses S. Kay: Suite from The Quiet One Metropolitan Philharmonic Orchestra; Kevin Scott, conductor Album: Kay: Works for Chamber Orchestra Albany Records Music: 21:25

John Mackey: The Frozen Cathedral United States Marine Band; Maj. Michelle A. Rakers, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 13:39

Jean Françaix: Quintette; II. Presto-Trio Imani Winds Album: Umoja Imani 6227 Music: 4:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: Grosse Fuge in B-flat for Two Violins, Viola and Cello, Op. 133 Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Ruggero Allifranchini, violin; Hyobi Sim, viola; Julie Albers, cello SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 15:50

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major: Movement 1 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 16:14

Wayne Shorter: Terra Incognita Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall at the Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 10:02

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:28  Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 Op 23 # 4 András Schiff, piano   ECM 1806 4:06

04:06:34  Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 4:48

04:14:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

04:20:59  Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 5:16

04:28:42  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Op 125   Angela Denoke, soprano Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 1:02:20

05:35:41  Cyril Scott: Lotus Land Op 47 # 1 Ray Chen, violin   Decca 4833852 5:05

05:41:40  Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4796018 9:42

05:52:20  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 3:02

05:56:13  Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 3:02

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano  Decca 001593702                          

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b  Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9890        

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid  Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca  Jorge Ledezma Bradley  Verso 2013      

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234                                        

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics  00234                                         

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South)  Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012                                            

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving)  Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012                                              

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)  Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012                                             

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50  Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria  Carlos Miguel Prieto  Avanticlassic  10362                  

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs) Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon 426602                     

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004                               

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Snowflake Waltz Houston Symphony; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor  Album: Tchaikovsky Waltzes ProArte 251 Music: 4:36

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on "Trockne Blumen" for Flute and Piano Demarre McGill, flute; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Allison Toltz from Montreal, Canada Music: 10:00

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet No. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89 Molto Moderato Fine Arts Quartet: Christina Ortiz, piano; Ralph Evans, violin; Efim  Boico, violin; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Robert Cohen, cello Album: Faure Piano Quintets Naxos 570938 Music: 11:17 (2-3 minute excerpt)

John Adams: Doctor Atomic Symphony: Movement 3 Trinity Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 11:37

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo Music: 4:34

Giuseppe Tartini: Sonata in G minor, Devil's Trill Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Keith Robinson, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 13:59

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World": Movement 4 The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 11:28

David Baker: Roots II: Movements 3-5 Eliot Heaton, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Michelle Cann, piano Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 17:21

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:35  John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:21

10:10:58  Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 # 4  Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 6:53

10:18:54  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120    Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 27:29

10:50:47  Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme    Randy Kerber, synthesizer Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:32

10:55:08  Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 3:10

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:06  Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 4:21

11:13:51  Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1  D 780 Sviatoslav Richter, piano   Philips 4788977 5:28

11:20:37  Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

11:35:31  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 18:48

11:55:42  Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk!     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:41

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2018 - From the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, this week’s episode of From the Top features a teenage composer’s beautiful piece that was inspired by Andrew Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece Fallingwater, a young violinist shares how she hasn’t missed a single day of practicing yet, and a classical guitarist performs Bach

17-year-old violinist Hannah Duncan from Belle Plaine, Iowa performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs the third movement, Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere, from Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 29 by Sergei Prokofiev.

15-year-old violist Sophia Valenti from Santa Rosa, California performs Rhapsodie from Suite Hébraïque by Ernest Bloch, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanhaban from Paolo Alto, California performs Prelude and Gigue - Double from Suite in C minor, BWV 997 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Images from Fallingwater” composed by Alistair Coleman, 19, from Bethesda, Maryland performed by students from San Francisco Conservatory of Music

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs Concert Etude no. 2 in F minor, "La Leggierezza" by Franz Liszt

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Verdi’s beautiful tragedy La Traviata. Aleksandra Kurzak sings the iconic title role as Violetta, the courtesan who gives up everything she possesses for an enduring love. Dmytro Popov is the impulsive Alfredo, and Quinn Kelsey is his moralistic father Giorgio Germont. Karel Mark Chichon conducts the Metropolitan Orchestra and Chorus.

 

16:05 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:06:17  Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:15

16:27:10  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' Op 4    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 15:51

16:45:56  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06

16:54:06  John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Shows Within Shows - In other words, what happens when characters in musicals decide to put on a little entertainment. Selections froom "The Producers," "Kiss Me, Kate," "Show Boat," "South Pacific," "Rent" and more

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:59            00:02:33            Mel Brooks       Springtime for Hitler       Company          The Producers -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK89646

18:03:27            00:01:34            Harry Warren-Al Dubin  42nd Street       Company          Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.    Rhino    R272169

18:05:30            00:02:05            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Honey Bun        Mary Martin       South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK60722

18:08:06            00:02:55            Cole Porter       Kiss Me, Kate    Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie        Kiss Me, Kate -- 1999 B'way Revival    DRG     SK60536

18:11:29            00:00:57            Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields      Lovely to Look At          Alfred Drake, Kitty Carlisle            Roberta -- Studio Cast   Decca B'way     440-018-731

18:12:19            00:01:07            Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen           Dreamgirls        Jennifer Holiday Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     2007-2

18:13:36            00:00:49            Stephen Sondheim        Prologue to Follies        Orchestra          Follies -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    7777-64666

18:14:23            00:01:53            Stephen Sondheim        The Story of Lucy and Jessie     Alexis Smith      Follies -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    7777-64666

18:16:48            00:02:24            John Kander     Two Ladies       Joel Grey          Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast   Sony            SK60533

18:19:45            00:02:57            Frank Loesser   Take Back Your Mink    Vivian Blaine     Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     012-159112

18:22:36            00:02:29            Jonathan Larson           Shoot the Moon Idina Menzel      Rent -- Original B'way Cast            Dreamworks      DRMD-50003

18:25:47            00:02:09            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Johnny One-Note          Melissa Rain Anderson            Babes in Arms -- Encores! Cast  DRG     DRG94769

18:28:20            00:00:59            Munson-Leonard-Weinrich-Maddie          Ida Sweet as Apple Cider/On Moonlight Bay            Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland    Mickey and Judy           Rhino    R271921

18:29:16            00:01:53            Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle           I'm Just Wild About Harry           Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy           Rhino    R271921

18:31:11            00:02:32            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Triplets Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray, Jack Buchanan            American Songbook Series: Arthur Schwartz       Smithsonian      RD048

18:34:06            00:02:09            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    Rat-a-Tat-Tat     Barbra Streisand           Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    7777-64661

18:36:10            00:02:32            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Let Me Entertain You     Crista Moore     Gypsy -- 1990 Revival Nonesuch         9-79239

18:39:10            00:04:30            Stephen Sondheim        Bobby and Jackie and Jack       Jim Walton, Lonny Price, Ann Morrison           Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast       Masterworks B'way        82876-68637

18:44:09            00:01:38            Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein           Bill        Helen Morgan   Helen Morgan/Fanny Brice     RCA     LPV-561

18:45:29            00:02:36            Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein           Bill        Teresa Stratas  Show Boat -- Complete Recordings    Angel/EMI         77774-91082

18:48:56            00:02:40            Leonard Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green   The Wrong Note Rag     Donna Murphy, Jennifer Westfeldt         Wonderful Town - 2004 Revival  Sony    SK48021

18:51:50            00:01:10            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:24            00:03:05            Stephen Sondheim        Filler: Live, Laugh, Love John McMartin  Follies -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    7777-64666

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 3 (1891)

19:02:11  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

19:23:34  Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 58   Isabelle van Keulen, violin Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Koch Intl 6522 33:11

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded live at the Blossom Music Festival

Ludwig van Beethoven: “Coriolan” Overture Op 62

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

21:37:41  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A collection of gems from the National Lampoon Radio Hour of the 70s including “Deterioata,” “Catch It if You Can,” and “Lady Windemere’s Fan”… Also, Ruth Draper’s biggest hit, “The Italian Lesson”… This Week in the Media.

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:45  Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6  Voces8  Decca 22601 3:01

23:04:46  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:08:40  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

23:15:44  Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene    Paul Bateman, piano Czech National Symphony Paul Bateman Decca 4825281 5:18

23:21:03  Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 8:59

23:30:02  Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15   Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 48066 7:57

23:38:58  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1     Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 2:47

23:41:45  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:05

23:48:49  Claude Debussy: Rêverie    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 4:51

23:54:14  Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1  Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich MarcoPolo 223246 3:01

23:57:33  Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne    Leo Smit, piano   Sony 82849 2:00

 

 