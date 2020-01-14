WCLV Program Guide 01-14-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:16 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' Strasbourg Philharmonic Marc Albrecht PentaTone 310 7:20

00:10:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683 24:01

00:34:32 Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 4:56

00:40:26 Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 11:33

00:53:55 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

01:36:20 Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8724 13:55

01:51:26 Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 8:40

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edward Joseph Collins: Canons Anna Polonsky, piano Album: Music of Edward Collins, Vol. X Troy 1230 Music: 4:24

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:23

Edward MacDowell: To a Wild Rose (Encore) Anna Polonsky, piano Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 1:29

Francis Poulenc: Les Chemins de l'Amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 3:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 32:58

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer): Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Album: Bach Trios Nonesuch 5589332 Music: 4:40

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor Edgar Meyer, double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 16:52

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 68: Movements 3-4 Pacifica Quartet Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 16:26

Claude Debussy (arr. Gustave Samazeuilh): Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Mimi Stillman, flute; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble + Concert at the College, College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Music: 9:00

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:33 Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 7:38

04:11:43 Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

04:21:55 Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

04:27:45 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 28 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 435439 6:56

04:36:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80138 48:55

05:29:57 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Sonata H 549 Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 10:41

05:42:26 Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words Op 22 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 8:12

05:51:28 Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 Henning Kraggerud, violin Dalasinfoniettan Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:28

05:56:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Aralee Dorough, flute Dorough 2016 3:04

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:22 Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:10

06:14:28 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

06:26:23 Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 Paul Goodwin, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 431821 5:24

06:32:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance K 611 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 1:53

06:40:29 Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture Op 95 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 7:17

06:48:41 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 4:09

06:53:23 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Decca 4825281 2:10

06:56:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:55

07:04:39 Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' Op 16 Philadelphia Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55601 3:25

07:10:25 George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 8:43

07:19:27 Pablo de Sarasate: Gavota de Mignon Op 16 Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7 2:25

07:23:00 John Williams: Sound the Bells! Bay Brass Alasdair Neale Harm Mundi 807556 1:58

07:26:16 Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68131 4:32

07:31:10 Johann Pachelbel: Canon Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390 4:07

07:39:07 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 11:11

07:54:05 James Scott: Ragtime Oriole Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:45

07:58:14 Thomas Morley: My Lord of Oxenford's Maske Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 0:56

08:07:51 Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture Op 25 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Niklas Willén Naxos 553962 5:29

08:16:15 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 10:00

08:29:17 Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Reference 47 6:59

08:40:57 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 13:06

08:55:22 Ben Folds: The Luckiest Voces8 Decca 22601 4:58

09:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 13:38

09:19:17 Marguerite Monnot: Un grand amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015 3:58

09:25:36 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 5:18

09:33:45 Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte Leontyne Price, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Decca 4788210 3:24

09:39:23 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

09:50:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 17 K 458 Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076 8:56

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:53 Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 # 4 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 1:53

10:03:09 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 Op 101 # 7 Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 3:57

10:08:45 Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 Concerto Copenhagen Andrew Manze Chandos 550 10:32

10:19:52 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:38

10:25:00 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:21

10:29:33 Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:14

10:39:09 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183 New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 7:37

10:47:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Gypsy Dance National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:37

10:52:09 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 22:44

11:16:26 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:20

11:30:04 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 15:15

11:48:50 Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite Op 124 Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 10:41

12:06:09 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

12:14:18 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

12:29:05 Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55192 4:10

12:36:30 Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra Georg Mais ArteNova 897710 9:13

12:47:39 Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances Op 15 Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 9:10

12:58:21 Dominick Argento: Valse triste Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 91 1:45

13:00:31 François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 2:34

13:03:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Musette en rondeau Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:22

13:06:39 Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 25:32

13:33:54 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977 2:30

13:40:12 Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:36

13:45:37 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' F 65 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 9:33

13:56:42 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:38

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Stephen Hough: On Falla Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough's Spanish Album Hyperion 67565 Music: 4:32

Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches ROCO; Andres Cardenas, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 10:25

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio for Piano, Violin, and Cello in D minor, Op. 11 Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridghehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 23:06

Stephen Hough: Piano Sonata No. 4 (Vida Breve) Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 8:38

Giacomo Puccini: Madame Butterfly: Humming Chorus Accent Vocal; Anderson & Roe Piano Duo Album: Mother SWR 19058 Music: 4:19

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 Montrose Trio Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 13:46

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Anderson and Roe): Oblivion Anderson and Roe Piano Duo Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 4:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op. 68: Movements 1 & 2 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 24:10

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 6:40

16:08:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4836617 6:56

16:17:53 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

16:28:59 Jerry Goldsmith: In Harm's Way: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1183 9:38

16:42:46 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale S 160/3 Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525 1:30

16:44:43 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 6:36

16:52:32 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 3:01

16:57:58 François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440 2:26

17:05:44 Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Te Deum 'Tre sbirri' Leo Nucci, baritone National Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Decca 414597 4:56

17:13:15 Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 8:45

17:23:29 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

17:40:32 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4836617 3:30

17:46:23 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 2:59

17:51:50 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' Op 444 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:06

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke K 522 English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 23:02

18:33:36 Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 4:54

18:41:06 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 3:21

18:45:50 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 54479 8:22

18:55:49 Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials Per Flemström, flute Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 2:46

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:54 Gustav Holst: Symphony in F Op 8 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 23:08

19:26:50 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:10 Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

20:20:38 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060 19:52

20:41:42 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:59

21:02:20 George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:37

21:21:10 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes RV 533 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 6:47

21:29:02 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 6:28

21:37:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

21:47:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

22:28:14 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

22:50:16 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 6:30

22:57:11 Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 2:39

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:39 Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson DeutGram 469376 8:56

23:10:36 Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 5:57

23:17:36 Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 6:10

23:23:46 Jean Sibelius: Romance Op 42 Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 5:30

23:29:17 Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:45

23:34:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds K 361 London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 5:36

23:40:16 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

23:51:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies Op 38 # 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 2:34

23:54:46 Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:45