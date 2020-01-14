© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-14-2020

Published January 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:16  Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside'     Strasbourg Philharmonic Marc Albrecht PentaTone 310 7:20

00:10:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds  K 375  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 431683 24:01

00:34:32  Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera     Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 4:56

00:40:26  Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite     Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 11:33

00:53:55  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35   Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

01:36:20  Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8724 13:55

01:51:26  Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary     Quintett.Wien  Nimbus 5479 8:40

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edward Joseph Collins: Canons Anna Polonsky, piano Album: Music of Edward Collins, Vol. X Troy 1230 Music: 4:24

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:23

Edward MacDowell: To a Wild Rose (Encore) Anna Polonsky, piano Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 1:29

Francis Poulenc: Les Chemins de l'Amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 3:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 32:58

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer): Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Album: Bach Trios Nonesuch 5589332 Music: 4:40

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor Edgar Meyer, double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 16:52

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 68: Movements 3-4 Pacifica Quartet Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 16:26

Claude Debussy (arr. Gustave Samazeuilh): Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Mimi Stillman, flute; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble + Concert at the College, College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Music: 9:00

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:33  Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets     La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 7:38

04:11:43  Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117   Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

04:21:55  Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

04:27:45  Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 28   Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram 435439 6:56

04:36:57  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80138 48:55

05:29:57  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Sonata  H 549  Aulos Ensemble  Centaur 3068 10:41

05:42:26  Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words Op 22    City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 8:12

05:51:28  Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3    Henning Kraggerud, violin Dalasinfoniettan Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:28

05:56:21  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068 Aralee Dorough, flute   Dorough 2016 3:04

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:22  Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:10

06:14:28  George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

06:26:23  Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1    Paul Goodwin, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 431821 5:24

06:32:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance  K 611  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429783 1:53

06:40:29  Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture Op 95    London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 7:17

06:48:41  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 4:09

06:53:23  Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part     Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Decca 4825281 2:10

06:56:30  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:55

07:04:39  Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' Op 16    Philadelphia Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55601 3:25

07:10:25  George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm'    Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 8:43

07:19:27  Pablo de Sarasate: Gavota de Mignon Op 16   Gil Shaham, violin   Canary 7 2:25

07:23:00  John Williams: Sound the Bells!     Bay Brass Alasdair Neale Harm Mundi 807556 1:58

07:26:16  Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68131 4:32

07:31:10  Johann Pachelbel: Canon     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429390 4:07

07:39:07  Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 11:11

07:54:05  James Scott: Ragtime Oriole    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 3:45

07:58:14  Thomas Morley: My Lord of Oxenford's Maske     Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Delos 3132 0:56

08:07:51  Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture Op 25    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Niklas Willén Naxos 553962 5:29

08:16:15  Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 10:00

08:29:17  Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine     Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Reference 47 6:59

08:40:57  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66    Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 13:06

08:55:22  Ben Folds: The Luckiest     Voces8  Decca 22601 4:58

09:04:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6  K 239  English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 13:38

09:19:17  Marguerite Monnot: Un grand amour    Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Steinway 30015 3:58

09:25:36  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96    Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 5:18

09:25:56  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96    Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 5:18

09:33:45  Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte    Leontyne Price, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Decca 4788210 3:24

09:39:23  Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

09:50:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 17  K 458  Jerusalem Quartet  Harm Mundi 902076 8:56

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:53  Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 # 4 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 1:53

10:03:09  Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 Op 101 # 7 Leonidas Kavakos, violin   Decca 4789377 3:57

10:08:45  Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16     Concerto Copenhagen Andrew Manze Chandos 550 10:32

10:19:52  Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral     Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:38

10:25:00  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:21

10:29:33  Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:14

10:39:09  Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183    New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 7:37

10:47:44  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Gypsy Dance     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:37

10:52:09  Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto    Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 22:44

11:16:26  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110  Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:20

11:30:04  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 5  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447733 15:15

11:48:50  Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite Op 124    Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 10:41

12:06:09  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

12:14:18  Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

12:29:05  Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera     London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55192 4:10

12:36:30  Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D     Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra Georg Mais ArteNova 897710 9:13

12:47:39  Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances Op 15    Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 9:10

12:58:21  Dominick Argento: Valse triste     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 91 1:45

13:00:31  François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67480 2:34

13:03:31  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Musette en rondeau    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 2:22

13:06:39  Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals     Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 25:32

13:33:54  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Nikita Magaloff, piano   Philips 4788977 2:30

13:40:12  Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:36

13:45:37  Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue'  F 65  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 9:33

13:56:42  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell'     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:38

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Stephen Hough: On Falla Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough's Spanish Album Hyperion 67565 Music: 4:32

Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches ROCO; Andres Cardenas, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 10:25

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio for Piano, Violin, and Cello in D minor, Op. 11 Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridghehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 23:06

Stephen Hough: Piano Sonata No. 4 (Vida Breve) Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 8:38

Giacomo Puccini: Madame Butterfly: Humming Chorus Accent Vocal; Anderson & Roe Piano Duo Album: Mother SWR 19058 Music: 4:19

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 Montrose Trio Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 13:46

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Anderson and Roe): Oblivion Anderson and Roe Piano Duo Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 4:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op. 68: Movements 1 & 2 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 24:10

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:12  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35   Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 6:40

16:08:50  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35   Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4836617 6:56

16:17:53  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

16:28:59  Jerry Goldsmith: In Harm's Way: Suite     City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1183 9:38

16:42:46  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale  S 160/3 Lazar Berman, piano   DeutGram 4779525 1:30

16:44:43  Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 6:36

16:52:32  Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied     Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 3:01

16:57:58  François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67440 2:26

17:05:44  Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Te Deum 'Tre sbirri'    Leo Nucci, baritone National Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Decca 414597 4:56

17:13:15  Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto    Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 8:45

17:23:29  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

17:40:32  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4836617 3:30

17:46:23  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5    Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 2:59

17:51:50  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' Op 444    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:06

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:45  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke  K 522  English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 23:02

18:33:36  Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude     Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 4:54

18:41:06  Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo     Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 3:21

18:45:50  Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 54479 8:22

18:55:49  Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials    Per Flemström, flute Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 2:46

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:54  Gustav Holst: Symphony in F Op 8    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 23:08

19:26:50  Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:10  Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna'     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

20:20:38  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423060 19:52

20:41:42  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34    Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:59

21:02:20  George Gershwin: An American in Paris     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:37

21:21:10  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes  RV 533 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 6:47

21:29:02  Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 6:28

21:37:17  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E  K 261 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

21:47:04  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35   Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

22:28:14  Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

22:50:16  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión    Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 6:30

22:57:11  Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering    Hilary Hahn, violin   DeutGram 19103 2:39

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:39  Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été     Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson DeutGram 469376 8:56

23:10:36  Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River     BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 5:57

23:17:36  Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep     English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 6:10

23:23:46  Jean Sibelius: Romance Op 42    Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 5:30

23:29:17  Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16   Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:45

23:34:39  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds  K 361  London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 5:36

23:40:16  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings     Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

23:51:28  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies Op 38 # 3 Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 2:34

23:54:46  Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy'     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:45

 

 