WCLV Program Guide 01-12-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:12

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:18

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:20

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 11:03

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 1:09

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 5006) 6:40

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 6:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:25

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 4:50

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 6:38

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Vittoria Yeo, soprano; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Piotr Beczala, tenor; Dmitry Belosselskiy, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Verdi: “Patria oppressa!” from Macbeth

Puccini: Intermezzo from Manon Lescaut

Verdi: Messa da Requiem

Fauré: Pavane for Soprano Saxophone (excerpt) Susanna Mälkki, cond; Branford Marsalis, soprano saxophone

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein; Pierre Boulez; Soloist: Donald McInnes, viola; Camerata Singers; Walter Rosenberger, xylophone

Benjamin Britten: Suite on English Folk Tunes Leonard Bernstein, conducting

William Schuman: Concerto on Old English Rounds Donald McInnes, viola; Camerata Singers; Walter Rosenberger, xylophone; Leonard Bernstein, conducting

Bela Bartok: The Wooden Prince Pierre Boulez, conducting

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The First Circumnavigation of the Globe - A new boxed set from Jordi Savall’s label gives us a musical portrait of Juan Sebastian Elkano, who completed the voyage Magellan did not

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:59 Antonín Dvorák: Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur Christine Goerke, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80506 8:07

06:14:03 Felix Mendelssohn: Cantata 'O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden' Gilles Cachemaille, baritone Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Erato 45462 13:08

06:27:59 Jacob Clemens non Papa: Ave Maria Capella Currende Erik Van Nevel Telarc 80521 2:23

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Alsacian Adventure - We preview some instruments to be visited during the upcoming Spring Pipedreams Tour (May 23-June 7, 2020)

J.S.BACH: Prelude in E-flat, BWV 552 Ute Gremme-Geuchen (1741 Johann-Andrea Silbermann/St. Thomas Church, Strasbourg) Aeolis 10861

BACH: Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, BWV 665 Ewald Kooiman (1778 J-A Silbermann/Protestant Temple, Bouxwiller) Aeolus 10851

BACH: 2 Chorale-preludes (Nun freut euch, BWV 734; An Wasserflüssen Babylon, BWV 653b) Helmut Walcha (1780 J-A Silbermann/St. Pierre-le-Jeune Church, Strasbourg) Archiv 419904

THEODORE PARMENTIER: Andantino. THEOPHILE STERN: Fantasie in d Yannick Merlin (2003 Koenig/St. Pierre-le-Jeune Church, Strasbourg) Ktesiobios 043

BACH: Lobt Gott, ihr Christen, Emans 129 Gerhard Gnann (1745 J-A Silbermann/Protestant Temple, Wasselonne) Aeolus 10931

BACH: Fugue in c, BWV 575 Gerhard Gnann (1750 J-A Silbermann/St. Maurice Church, Soultz-Haut-Rhin) Aeolus 10911

JULES MASSENET: Sunday Evening, fr Scenes Alsaciennes Béatrice Piertot & Yannick Merlin (1833 Callinet/St. Jean-Baptiste Church, Mollau) Sonare Resonare 1111026

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Our periodic exploration of new recordings of sacred choral and organ music continues on this edition of With Heart and Voice, with selections from some exceptional recent recordings from the US and UK

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Solomon I

09:58:21 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 901308 1:42

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:09 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos RV 531 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:14

10:15:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

10:22:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 2:57

10:37:24 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Op 6 # 1 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 11:11

10:49:19 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras DeutGram 453480 8:44

10:58:52 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:18

11:00:57 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590 8:21

11:10:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi BWV 973 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871 6:51

11:19:57 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings TWV 55:a2 Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra Centaur 2366 29:12

11:50:28 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04

11:56:08 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in g Kk 30 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 3:48

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Vilde Frang, violin; Matthias Goerne, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto

Gustav Mahler: The Song of the Earth

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:30 Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule Op 50 Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France Marek Janowski Harm Mundi 905197 17:57

14:23:16 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 S 244/4 Misha Dichter, piano Philips 416463 4:28

14:27:45 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 27:35

14:56:40 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 4:30

15:02:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' K 265 Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532 12:15

15:15:59 Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns Op 86 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 18:18

15:36:19 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

15:45:58 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 11:30

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Gemma New, conductor – 2019 Thomas and Evon Cooper International Violin Competition, recorded live in Severance Hall, July 26, 2019

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64—Shihan Wang, violin

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in g Op 63—Eric Charles Chen, violin

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto in a Op 53—Isabella Brown, violin

17:41:41 Claude Debussy: Printemps Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 16:41

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, with guest host Orli Shaham this week features a young pianist who triumphed over a two-year injury to continue in music, a violinist who’s won three state-wide competitions and they aren’t for music …And a teenage cellist performs “The Swan” by Saint-Saens

Leila Hudson, harp, 17, from Yorktown Heights, New York performs La Source by Adolphe Hasselmans

Colin Aponte, violin, 15, from Blue Hill, Maine performs Introduction and Tarantella by Pablo de Sarasate along with guest-host, pianist Orli Shaham

Laura Navasardian, cello, 15, from New York, New York performs The Swan (Le Cygne) from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns along with guest host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

John Robert Santiago, flute, 17, from Los Angeles, California performs Hypnosis by Ian Clarke with guest host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

Huan Li, piano, alumna from New York, New York performs Alborada del gracioso from “Miroirs” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

19:00 SPECIAL: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert, live from Severance Hall – The Cleveland Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Chorus

Adolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on ‘Amazing Grace’

Traditional (arr Floyd): ‘We Shall Overcome’

Duke Ellington: ‘Spring’ and ‘Vortex’ from ‘The River’

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Antiphon ‘Let All the World in Every Corner Sing‘ from ‘Five Mystical Songs’

Traditional: ‘Deep River’

Johann Sebastian Bach: ‘Komm, süsser Tod’

Florence Price: Allegro ma non troppo from Symphony No. 1

Aaron Copland: ‘The Promise of Living’ from ‘The Tender Land’

J. Rosamond Johnson (arr Smith): ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) Thomas Rosenkranz, piano; Tom Lopez, electronics (Oberlin Music 15-02) 11:03

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth, for chamber orchestra and stereo tape (2003) Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Tim Weiss, cond. (Centaur 2938)14:00

Rudolph Bubalo: Offset I: Three Pieces for Orchestra and Synthesizers (1988) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80446) 26:34

21:53:26 Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles Op 11 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Virgin 45129 5:45

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Small City Solutions - Eric Wobser; City of Sandusky: City Manager

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:43 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24

23:07:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 4:39

23:11:47 Nicolas Gombert: Ave Maria Capella Currende I Fiamminghi Erik Van Nevel Telarc 80521 5:14

23:18:17 Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:43

23:22:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 9:02

23:31:03 Carl Busch: Elegie Op 30 Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:19

23:38:30 Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:46

23:43:16 Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 Op 236 Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 3:51

23:47:08 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870 7:26

23:55:30 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 3:29