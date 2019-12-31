© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-31-2019

Published December 31, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:02:21  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45     Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 14:25

00:18:38  Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 104   Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 11:19

00:30:47  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Jeffrey Khaner, flute Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 10:05

00:42:02  Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux     Voces8  Decca 22601 4:22

00:50:10  Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition    Nashville Symphony Chorus Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 570716 33:31

01:27:29  Giovanni Bottesini: Grand Duo Concertante for Violin, Double    Joshua Bell, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 60956 14:04

01:43:34  Robert Schumann: Songs of Dawn Op 133   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 471370 9:48

01:53:54  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail    Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Egberto Gismonti: Baiao Malandro Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Album: Alma Brasileira Nonesuch 79179 Music: 4:35

Daniel Godfrey: Luna Rugosa for Flute, Clarinet, Cello, and Piano Marya Martin, flute; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Peter Stumpf, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 9:40

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat Major D. 485 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre Concert Hall, Windham, NY Music: 26:05

Astor Piazzolla: Bandoneon Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:06

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Olga Kern, piano Album: Rachmaninoff Transcriptions Corelli Variations Harmonia Mundi 907336 Music: 4:20

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 49: Movement 2 Wu Han, piano; Danid Finckel, cello; Philip Setzer, violin Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 6:05

Charles Alkan: Etude No. 3 in G major, from 'Twelve Etudes in All the Major Keys, Op. 35' Olga Kern, piano 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 5:39

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in A Minor: Movement 4 Boston Symphony Orchestra; Andris Nelsons, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 30:50

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:03  Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129   János Starker, cello Bamberg Symphony Dennis Russell Davies RCA 68027 25:21

04:28:33  Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite Op 33    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 10:13

04:38:59  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:31

04:45:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:00

04:52:24  Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 22 Op 236    Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 29:34

05:24:47  Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 10:24

05:36:55  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 76    London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 4788977 10:47

05:48:35  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53   Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 18883 6:13

05:56:12  Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 3:18

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:52  Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80141 3:30

06:13:16  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' Op 367    Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna Willi Boskovsky EMI 64108 6:29

06:20:47  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 6  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

06:28:45  Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves'     Budapest Strauss Ensemble István Bogár Naxos 550900 5:24

06:39:34  John Ireland: A London Overture     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

06:54:25  Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz     Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 2:17

06:57:49  John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company'     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:17

07:03:34  John Williams: Superman: Love Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:04

07:10:15  Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 7:54

07:18:49  Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: I'll Know    Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 3:32

07:23:28  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock     Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 1:54

07:26:25  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

07:32:13  Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane     N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 2:57

07:39:21  Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17

07:51:31  Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa    Choir of Royal Holloway  Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:27

07:56:33  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Mazurka     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:35

08:07:23  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06

08:15:30  Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191    Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

08:23:10  Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 6:19

08:30:21  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 Op 64 # 2 Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 3:43

08:38:24  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

08:47:28  Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 4:48

08:53:37  Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 07:44

09:07:45  Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 17:11

09:27:11  Nino Rota: The Godfather: Godfather Waltz     Milan Philharmonic Carmine Coppola Silva 5006 2:30

09:31:25  John Bull: Dr. Bull's Goodnight    Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30019 3:58

09:36:39  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1  D 898 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Bridge 9376 7:10

09:44:54  Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe     London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68865 3:55

09:51:05  Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 6:56

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:08  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 8 Op 59 # 8  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 3:44

10:04:24  Amy Beach: Scottish Legend Op 54 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 3:13

10:09:30  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9     Hanover Band Roy Goodman Hyperion 66529 12:05

10:22:49  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo  K 371 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 6:26

10:30:28  Ola Gjeilo: The Rose    Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:20

10:37:47  Ola Gjeilo: The Rose II    Max Ruisi, cello 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:17

10:43:24  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz Op 17   Yefim Bronfman, piano   Sony 61767 5:58

10:50:16  Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture     Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

11:14:16  Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9474 7:55

11:23:44  Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto    Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 11:20

11:37:48  Roger Quilter: A Children's Overture Op 17    Slovak Radio Symphony Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223444 11:06

11:50:37  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50   Louis Lortie, piano   Chandos 40 5:32

11:56:49  Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers'     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:24

12:06:54  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:55

12:16:57  Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice     Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 10:30

12:29:42  Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E Op 3 # 4 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4785334 3:50

12:36:51  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud'    Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 6:50

12:45:21  Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue  BWV 565  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 9:58

12:56:17  Johann Strauss Jr: Banditen Galop Op 378    Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:26

13:00:05  Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Larenjeiras Op 67/11    Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 1:14

13:01:44  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 3:55

13:07:14  Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival Op 26   Daniel Gortler, piano   Roméo 7281 21:45

13:30:46  Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29   Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 5:12

13:39:19  Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings     New Zealand Chamber Orch Donald Armstrong Naxos 553194 8:32

13:49:23  Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 7:27

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo András Schiff, piano Album: Scarlatti Keyboard Sonatas Decca: 421422 Music: 4:20

Domenico Scarlatti / Gabriel Pierné: Three Pieces: Presto giocoso, Andante, Scherzo Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:39

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16 Juho Pohjonen, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 27:54

Francois Dompierre: Pavane New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:42

Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades Do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Branford Marsalis: Creation Sony 89251 Music: 4:32

Alexander Scriabin (arr. Willard Elliot): Seven Preludes for Clarinet and Piano Op. 16 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 5:59

Ferrer Ferran: Euterpe, Concertino for Flute and Wind Band Otavio Bloes, flute; State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 11:15

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G major, D. 887, Op. 161: Movements 1, 4 Escher String Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu  erformance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 25:15

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:49  Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz Op 91   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4799854 04:51

16:06:08  Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song    Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:46

16:12:10  Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

16:27:59  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 10 Op 69 # 2 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6669 3:50

16:33:15  Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 6:44

16:42:23  Greg Anderson: Three Disney Waltzes     The Five Browns, pianos  E1 Music 2041 7:21

16:52:00  Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz    Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen DeutGram 15203 3:22

16:57:09  Lou Harrison: New York Waltzes    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 3:10

17:05:04  Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 6:12

17:13:43  Maurice Ravel: La valse    Leon Fleisher, piano   Sony 506416 13:16

17:29:23  Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains'     Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 5:43

17:40:28  Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz    Mark O'Connor, violin   Sony 752307 5:47

17:47:43  Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 2:32

17:52:46  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:51  Ernesto Lecuona: Valses fantásticos    Kathryn Stott, piano   EMI 56803 16:26

18:25:52  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:26

18:33:45  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48    Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 3:56

18:39:06  Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 14:16

18:54:17  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64    Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons Chandos 40 5:22

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:57  Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423624 17:47

19:23:07  Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 33:55

19:58:55  Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère    Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano   Philips 426284 1:58

 

20:00 SPECIAL: NEW YEAR’S GALA with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz Op 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat D 485

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods Op 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Artist’s Life Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘Be Embraced, You Millions!’

Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka

22:56:58  Johann Strauss Jr: Annen Polka Op 117    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 3:55

 

23:00 SPECIAL: WCLV NEW YEAR’S EVE with Bill O’Connell

23:02:36  Traditional: Auld Lang Syne     Pittsburgh Symphony Brass  Four Winds 3029 1:56

23:04:33  Franz Waxman: Auld Lang Syne Variations    Louis Lortie, piano   Nonesuch 79657 12:44

23:17:08  Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir  Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 2:17

23:20:40  John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company'     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:17

23:22:57  Victor Herbert: Festival March     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 6:51

23:29:49  Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7    Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51

23:42:17  John Rutter: New Year    Cambridge Singers Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 4:17

23:46:35  Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 5:48

23:52:23  Traditional: The Old Year Now Away is Fled    Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 3:16

23:56:47  Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations    Nicola Benedetti, violin   DeutGram 21290 4:02

 

 

 