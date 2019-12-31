WCLV Program Guide 12-31-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:02:21 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 14:25

00:18:38 Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 104 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 11:19

00:30:47 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Jeffrey Khaner, flute Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 10:05

00:42:02 Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux Voces8 Decca 22601 4:22

00:50:10 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Nashville Symphony Chorus Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 570716 33:31

01:27:29 Giovanni Bottesini: Grand Duo Concertante for Violin, Double Joshua Bell, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 60956 14:04

01:43:34 Robert Schumann: Songs of Dawn Op 133 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 471370 9:48

01:53:54 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Egberto Gismonti: Baiao Malandro Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Album: Alma Brasileira Nonesuch 79179 Music: 4:35

Daniel Godfrey: Luna Rugosa for Flute, Clarinet, Cello, and Piano Marya Martin, flute; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Peter Stumpf, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 9:40

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat Major D. 485 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre Concert Hall, Windham, NY Music: 26:05

Astor Piazzolla: Bandoneon Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:06

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Olga Kern, piano Album: Rachmaninoff Transcriptions Corelli Variations Harmonia Mundi 907336 Music: 4:20

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 49: Movement 2 Wu Han, piano; Danid Finckel, cello; Philip Setzer, violin Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 6:05

Charles Alkan: Etude No. 3 in G major, from 'Twelve Etudes in All the Major Keys, Op. 35' Olga Kern, piano 92nd Street Y, New York, NY Music: 5:39

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in A Minor: Movement 4 Boston Symphony Orchestra; Andris Nelsons, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 30:50

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:03 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 János Starker, cello Bamberg Symphony Dennis Russell Davies RCA 68027 25:21

04:28:33 Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite Op 33 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 10:13

04:38:59 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:31

04:45:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:00

04:52:24 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 22 Op 236 Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 29:34

05:24:47 Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 10:24

05:36:55 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 76 London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 4788977 10:47

05:48:35 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 6:13

05:56:12 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 3:18

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:52 Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80141 3:30

06:13:16 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' Op 367 Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna Willi Boskovsky EMI 64108 6:29

06:20:47 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

06:28:45 Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' Budapest Strauss Ensemble István Bogár Naxos 550900 5:24

06:39:34 John Ireland: A London Overture London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

06:54:25 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 2:17

06:57:49 John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:17

07:03:34 John Williams: Superman: Love Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:04

07:10:15 Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 7:54

07:18:49 Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: I'll Know Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 3:32

07:23:28 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 1:54

07:26:25 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

07:32:13 Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 2:57

07:39:21 Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17

07:51:31 Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:27

07:56:33 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Mazurka Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:35

08:07:23 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06

08:15:30 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

08:23:10 Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 6:19

08:30:21 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 Op 64 # 2 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 3:43

08:38:24 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

08:47:28 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 4:48

08:53:37 Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 07:44

09:07:45 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 17:11

09:27:11 Nino Rota: The Godfather: Godfather Waltz Milan Philharmonic Carmine Coppola Silva 5006 2:30

09:31:25 John Bull: Dr. Bull's Goodnight Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:58

09:36:39 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 7:10

09:44:54 Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68865 3:55

09:51:05 Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 6:56

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:08 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 8 Op 59 # 8 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 3:44

10:04:24 Amy Beach: Scottish Legend Op 54 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 3:13

10:09:30 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Hyperion 66529 12:05

10:22:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo K 371 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 6:26

10:30:28 Ola Gjeilo: The Rose Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:20

10:37:47 Ola Gjeilo: The Rose II Max Ruisi, cello 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:17

10:43:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 61767 5:58

10:50:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

11:14:16 Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9474 7:55

11:23:44 Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 11:20

11:37:48 Roger Quilter: A Children's Overture Op 17 Slovak Radio Symphony Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223444 11:06

11:50:37 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 5:32

11:56:49 Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers' Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:24

12:06:54 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:55

12:16:57 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 10:30

12:29:42 Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E Op 3 # 4 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 3:50

12:36:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 6:50

12:45:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue BWV 565 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 9:58

12:56:17 Johann Strauss Jr: Banditen Galop Op 378 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:26

13:00:05 Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Larenjeiras Op 67/11 Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 1:14

13:01:44 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 3:55

13:07:14 Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival Op 26 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 21:45

13:30:46 Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29 Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 5:12

13:39:19 Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Donald Armstrong Naxos 553194 8:32

13:49:23 Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 7:27

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo András Schiff, piano Album: Scarlatti Keyboard Sonatas Decca: 421422 Music: 4:20

Domenico Scarlatti / Gabriel Pierné: Three Pieces: Presto giocoso, Andante, Scherzo Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:39

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16 Juho Pohjonen, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 27:54

Francois Dompierre: Pavane New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:42

Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades Do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Branford Marsalis: Creation Sony 89251 Music: 4:32

Alexander Scriabin (arr. Willard Elliot): Seven Preludes for Clarinet and Piano Op. 16 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 5:59

Ferrer Ferran: Euterpe, Concertino for Flute and Wind Band Otavio Bloes, flute; State Symphonic Band of Sao Paulo; Shawn Smith, conductor Instituto Pensarte, Sala Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Music: 11:15

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G major, D. 887, Op. 161: Movements 1, 4 Escher String Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu erformance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 25:15

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:49 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz Op 91 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 04:51

16:06:08 Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:46

16:12:10 Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

16:27:59 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 10 Op 69 # 2 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 3:50

16:33:15 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 6:44

16:42:23 Greg Anderson: Three Disney Waltzes The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041 7:21

16:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen DeutGram 15203 3:22

16:57:09 Lou Harrison: New York Waltzes Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 3:10

17:05:04 Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 6:12

17:13:43 Maurice Ravel: La valse Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 13:16

17:29:23 Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains' Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 5:43

17:40:28 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 752307 5:47

17:47:43 Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 2:32

17:52:46 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:51 Ernesto Lecuona: Valses fantásticos Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 16:26

18:25:52 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:26

18:33:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 3:56

18:39:06 Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 14:16

18:54:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons Chandos 40 5:22

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:57 Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 17:47

19:23:07 Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 33:55

19:58:55 Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère Katia & Marielle Labèque,piano Philips 426284 1:58

20:00 SPECIAL: NEW YEAR’S GALA with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz Op 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat D 485

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods Op 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Artist’s Life Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘Be Embraced, You Millions!’

Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka

22:56:58 Johann Strauss Jr: Annen Polka Op 117 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 3:55

23:00 SPECIAL: WCLV NEW YEAR’S EVE with Bill O’Connell

23:02:36 Traditional: Auld Lang Syne Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029 1:56

23:04:33 Franz Waxman: Auld Lang Syne Variations Louis Lortie, piano Nonesuch 79657 12:44

23:17:08 Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 2:17

23:20:40 John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:17

23:22:57 Victor Herbert: Festival March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 6:51

23:29:49 Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7 Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51

23:42:17 John Rutter: New Year Cambridge Singers Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 4:17

23:46:35 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 5:48

23:52:23 Traditional: The Old Year Now Away is Fled Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 3:16

23:56:47 Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290 4:02