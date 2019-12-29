WCLV Program Guide 12-29-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt.2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42643) 9:39

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony (EMI 65614) 9:34

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva (Decca 460596) 4:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum (DeutGram 4795448 2:33

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s (MusicMaster 67097) 4:56

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80703) 2:18

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West (Reference 125) 2:01

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter (Collegium 109) 6:41

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (DeutGram 4796018) 7:23

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Matthew Halls, conductor; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Joshua Hopkins, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – conductors: Leonard Bernstein, Sir Georg Solti; Vera Zorina, narrator; Irene Jordan, soprano; McHenry Boatwright, bass; Virginia Babikian, soprano; Schola Cantorum dir. Hugh Ross; Irmgard Seefried, soprano

Virgil Thomson: The Seine at Night

Darius Milhaud: Les Choephores Op 24

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three European Christmas Journeys - Medieval Christmas in Prague, Strasbourg in the middles ages and Renaissance, and a Swedish Folk Christmas

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:49 John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 114 6:49

06:12:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 14:55

06:28:06 Jeremiah Ingalls: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:31

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An American Organist’s Christmas - Music for the season with a distinctly home-grown flavor

HERBERT BUFFINGTON: 2 Improvisations (How brightly shines the morning star; I saw three ships) Herbert Buffington (2009 Schlueter/Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta, GA) Buffington 68042

ROBERT HEBBLE: Prelude on I wonder as I wander Timothy Smith (Aeolian-Skinner/Riverside Church, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7146

JOHN SCHWANDT: Improvisation on Christmas Themes John Schwandt (1999 Fisk/University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK) American Organ Institute 2012

CALVIN HAMPTON: Silent Night. GERALD NEAR: Variations on Lo, how a rose Ralph Lane (1890 Hill/Hunter Baillie Memorial Presbyterian Church, Annandale, New South Wales, Australia) OMC 2011

HECTOR OLIVERA: Improvisation on Angels we have heard on high Hector Olivera (Casavant-Rogers/Bel Air Presbyterian Church, Los Angeles, CA) Olivera 876015

DAVID CONTE: Meditation on Silent Night; The snow lay on the ground Christ Church Schola Cantorum/Stephen Kennedy; Kathleen Bride, harp; David Higgs (1955 Austin/St. Mary’s Church, Rochester, NY) Arsis 159

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christmastide - The holiday festivities continue with delightful carols and anthems from a variety of religious traditions celebrating the birth of Christ. Join Peter DuBois for some Christmas cheer!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Preparing for New Year 2020

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Vivat Bacchus” from The Abduction from the Seraglio Gerhard Unger, tenor; Gottlob Frick, bass; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 63715 CD) 2:08

Carl Orff: “In taberna quando sumus” from Carmina Burana New England Conservatory Chorus; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa (RCA 09026-63590 CD) 3:08

Camille Saint-Saëns: “Bacchanale” from Samson et Delilah Orchestre de Paris/Daniel Barenboim (DG 439750 CD) 7:11

Giuseppe Verdi: Sempre libera” from La Traviata Anna Netrebko, soprano; Mahler Chamber Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG B0002999 CD) 4:41

Alberto Ginastera: “Danza final (Malambo)” from Estancia Orquestra Filarmonica de la Ciudad de Mexico/Enrique Bátiz (ASV DCA 654 CD) 3:20

Alexander Borodin: “Polovtsian Dances” from Prince Igor Beecham Choral Society; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47717 CD) 12:10

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: “I could have danced all night” Birgit Nilsson. Soprano Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (London 421046 CD) 2:49

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Act II Finale cast, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra & Vienna State Opera Chorus/Herbert von Karajan (London 421046 CD) 4:24

Johann Strauss Sr: Radetzky March Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Sony 48376 CD) 3:16

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:55 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C S 211 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

10:13:54 Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria RV 589 Tamara Matthews, soprano Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 80651 26:58

10:43:04 Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 9:16

10:54:07 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 449 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 4:37

11:01:10 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

11:06:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat BWV 243 Carolyn Sampson, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901781 33:56

11:43:15 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F Op 7 # 9 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 7:32

11:51:54 Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 5:32

11:57:46 Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins Florilegium Channel 7595 2:32

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17

Encore - Frederic Chopin: Waltz in A-Flat Op 34/1

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance in F Op 50—Mark Huggins, violin; Heinz Wallberg, conductor

Georges Bizet: Prelude to Act 1 ‘Les Toreadors’ from ‘Carmen’

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 28:50

14:33:12 Inocente Carreño: Margariteña Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 13:20

14:47:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 12:35

15:00:46 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 13:37

15:15:52 Walter Piston: Symphony No. 4 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559162 24:22

15:42:25 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko Op 5 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 10:53

15:54:06 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Scherzo & Trio Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 3:11

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Olga Neuwirth: Masaot/Clocks without Hands (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

17:48:53 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Alice Chalifoux, harp Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 10:31

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 13, 2019 - From La Jolla, California, this week’s From the Top features renowned violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta as guest host. Along with co-host Michelle Cann, they’ll introduce us to the incredible San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, a young cellist who shares how studying the cello has helped him stand up for what he believes in, and a pianist who was a prize winner in Russia’s famous Tchaikovsky Competition

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing IX. Scherzo: Presto assai e molto leggiero from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904- 1987)

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing II. Romance. Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.1, Op.11 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) with pianist, George Li

Violinist Audrey Park, 16, from Valencia, CA; Cellist Kevin Song, 16, from San Diego, CA, and co-host/pianist Michelle Cann performing: Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Kevin Song, 16, performing: II. Très vif from the Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Tuba player Logan Wadley, 18, from Vermillion, SD performing: I. Allegro pesante from the Sonata for Tuba and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with Michelle Cann, piano

Flutist Phoebe Rawn, 18, from Seattle, WA performing: Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino by Paul Taffanel (1844-1908), with Michelle Cann, piano

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing: X. Epilogue (est. 2:05) from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904-1987)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:30 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57

19:26:39 Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto Op 104 Zuill Bailey, cello Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Telarc 32927 40:10

20:08:25 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 Op 11 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 48:33

20:58:13 Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 2:07

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues for solo violin (1988; rev. 2016) Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Cedille 182) 10:13

Dolores White: Rock-a-My Soul (1996) Meisha Adderly, Stacey Holiday, piano (Albany 1383) 3:11

Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves (2000) Meisha Adderly, Stacey Holliday, piano (Albany 1383) 7:44

Dolores White: Episodes for string trio (2001) Melissa Chung, violin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello (private CD) 14:46

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Nos. 3 in d#; 4 in f#; 5 in c Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 16:28

21:55:26 Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 4:30

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Making a Difference Through Education - Pedro Noguera, Ph.D.: Professor, UCLA

22:59:22 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 28 Op 62 # 4 Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006 1:08

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:14 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 Op 9 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:16

23:06:30 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

23:15:49 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

23:22:30 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

23:28:11 Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen Op 122 # 8 Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 3:08

23:31:19 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

23:38:11 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:04

23:41:15 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 9:00

23:50:16 Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet Bryn Terfel, baritone Tecwyn Evans DeutGram 14914 2:46

23:53:38 Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:05

23:57:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 Op 23 # 10 Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701 3:25