WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2019

Published December 26, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:03  John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:28

00:05:50  Traditional: Wexford Carol    Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle   Sony 87771 3:18

00:09:52  Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture     Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23

00:19:08  William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5    Pomerium  Alexander Blachly Archiv 449819 14:43

00:36:09   'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 1    Academy & Chorus of St Martin in the Fields Chorus/Sir Neville Marriner; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Rosemary Joshua, soprano; Gerald Finley, baritone Philips (442141)

Traditional: Past three o'clock

Traditional: O come, all ye faithful 'Adeste fideles'

Traditional:;Ding dong! Merrily on high

Traditional:;In the bleak mid-winter

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's city

Traditional: Sussex Carol, 'On Christmas Night all Christians Sing'

Traditional:;Quelle est cette odeur agréable? (Whence is that goodly fragrance; flowing)

Traditional:;Il est né, le divin Enfant

Traditional:;Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen

Franz Gruber: Stille Nacht 'Silent Night'

01:16:11   'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 2 Academy & Chorus of St Martin in the Fields Chorus/Sir Neville Marriner; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Rosemary Joshua, soprano; Gerald Finley, baritone Philips (442141) 22:41

Traditional: Still, still, still

Michael Praetorius: Singt und klingt (Psallite)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional:;Tomorrow shall be my dancing day

Traditional:;Away in a manger

Anonymous: Personet hodie

Traditional: In dulci jubilo

Elisabeth Poston: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! the herald angels sing

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia from Christmas Oratorio BWV 248

Hector Berlioz: Shepherds' farewell from "L'Enfance du Christ"

01:40:10  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

01:52:20  Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 5:35

01:58:20  Béla Bartók: Bagatelle No. 14 Op 6 # 14 Orion Weiss, piano   Bridge 9355 1:55

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional: O Tannenbaum & Leise rieselt der Schnee Calmus Album: Calmus Christmas Carols Carus 83432 Music: 4:35

Traditional (arr. Scott Irvine): O Little Town of Bethlehem True North Brass Album: True North Christmas TNB 4 Music: 2:24

Traditional (arr. Don Liuzzi): Pat A Pan The DePue Brothers Band Album: When It's Christmas Time Beat the Drums 1436 Music: 2:52

Traditional (arr. Claude Gagnon): Noel Nouvelet La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Noel Analekta 8730 Music: 1:53

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas Ji-Won Song, Max Yiming Mao, Kenneth Naito, Noelle Naito, violin; sMolly Wise, viola; Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello U of MD Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 2:21

French Traditional (arr. Robert Scholz): Angels We Have Heard on High Mass Choir of St. Olaf; St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:40

Traditional (arr. John Rutter): Deck The Hall Spivey Hall Tour Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:52

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a child is born Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Chorus; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Handel: Messiah EMI 49027 Music: 3:56

Traditional (arr. John Rutter): Rise Up, Shepherd and Follow William Borland, baritone; The Atlanta Singers; David Brensinger, conductor Album: Chantez Noel ACA 20047 Music: 2:37

Traditional: God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen New Dublin Voices; Bernie Sherlock, conductor Album: Make We Merry SELF PROD 441 Music: 3:15

Traditional (arr. Cuarteto Latinoamericano): Joy to the World Lydia Lewis, percussion; Cuarteto Latinoamericano Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 1:39

Steven Amundson: On Christmas Day St Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium,  Northfield, MN Music: 3:19

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home For Christmas Guy Campion & Mario Vachon, pianos Album: Noel Pianissimo Analektra 9818 Music: 2:47

Ola Gjeilo: Home Ola Gjeilo, Piano; 12 Ensemble; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:23

Traditional (arr. Clifton Noble Jr.): Sussex Carol Jane Raty, piano; Kiersten Favero, piano; Brigham Young University Women's Chorus; Jean Applonie, conductor De Jong Concert Hall, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT Music: 2:18

Traditional Irish (arr. Kathryn Daniels and Linda Grieser): Good People All, This Christmastime (Wexford Carol) Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 2:35

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Album: A Christmas Concert Four Winds 3017 Music: 3:24

Dick Smith, Felix Bernard (George Andrews): Winter Wonderland The Hampton String Quartet Album: What if Mozart Wrote Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas RCA 5625 Music: 4:22

Nathan Hofheins: Christmas Fanfare Brigham Young University Philharmonic Orchestra; Kory Katseanes, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT Music: 5:38

Leonard Cohen (arr. Ben Bram, Kevin Olusola): Hallelujah The String Mob and Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan, Kristin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi; Pentatonix Album: A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe RCA 88985-47691-2 Music: 4:25

George Wyle (arr. Pentatonix): It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Pentatonix Album: That's Christmas To Me RCA 9690 Music: 3:05

Johnny Marks (arr. Sae Chonabayashi): Holly Jolly Christmas Jasper String Quartet Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:12

Johnny Marks: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Walter 'Jack' Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 5:05

James Pierpont (arr. David J. Elliott): Jingle Bell Swing Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:31

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Original Soundtrack Recording; Alan Silvestri, conductor Album: Polar Express OST Warner 48897 Music: 2:33

Jerry Herman (arr. Mitch Farbert): We Need a Little Christmas Hampton String Quartet Album: What if Mozart Wrote Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas RCA 5625 Music: 4:36

Ben Allaway: Alleluyah Sasa! He is Born Nicholas Swanson, vocal solo; Andrew Kreye, vocal solo; St. Olaf Chapel Choir; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:08

Liberian Folk Song (arr. Andre Thomas): African Noel William Arnold and Sedrick Spradling, percussion; Viking Chorus; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 1:22

Traditional (arr. Michael Huff): Go Tell It on The Mountain St Olaf Choir & Orchestra; Anton Armstrong, conductor St Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, Northfield, MN Music: 2:27

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino Taylor Simmons, violin; Abraham Wilson, piano; BYU Concert Choir; Rosalind Hall, conductor De Jong Concert Hall, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT Music: 4:48

Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols - Hurrying to Bethlehem BBC Symphony Orchestra; Philharmonia Chorus; David Zinman, conductor

Album: Karolju Christmas Music from Rouse, Lutoslawski and Rodrigo RCA 11561 Music: 0:53

Traditional English: We Wish You A Merry Christmas Guy Campion & Mario Vachon, pianos Album: Noel Pianissimo Analektra 9818 Music: 1:34

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:17  Craig Courtney: A Musicological Journey through 'The Twelve Days of Christmas'    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Bonneville 9402 12:12

04:14:30  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a    Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 22:15

04:39:57  Jester Hairston: Mary's Boy Child    Bryn Terfel, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Tecwyn Evans DeutGram 14914 3:28

04:50:25  Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa 'Pastores quidnam vidistis'     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807575 35:31

05:30:52  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23   Cédric Tiberghien, piano   Harm Mundi 2908375 9:31

05:40:59  Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50

05:52:38  Traditional: Shenandoah    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 3:50

05:57:11  Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk!     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:41

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:15  Ola Gjeilo: The Rose    Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:20

06:13:30  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op 54   Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 12:19

06:26:40  Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer     Eaken Piano Trio  Naxos 554099 3:11

06:30:09  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz Op 47   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 4:42

06:40:39  Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat     I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88176 10:19

06:52:12  Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 3:52

06:58:04  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Belle of Chicago'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 2:16

07:04:17  Thomas Newman: Passengers: You Brought Me Back     Symphony Orchestra Thomas Newman Sony 535951 5:38

07:12:16  Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from String Sextet Op 70   Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet  Sony 547060 10:39

07:23:57  John Dowland: Clear or cloudy    Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef  Atma 2650 2:27

07:28:08  John Rutter: The Very Best Time of the Year    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:40

07:31:57  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tik-Tak' Op 365    Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:38

07:38:24  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in D  H 663  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:31

07:51:11  Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir     London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 5:18

07:57:02  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino    Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway 30036 3:46

08:08:27  Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite     English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 5:53

08:15:38  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47

08:30:06  Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:03

08:37:35  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1  BWV 1041 Monica Huggett, violin Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gaudeamus 356 13:09

08:51:28  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 867 5:06

08:57:30  Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme    Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:36

09:07:45  Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 Op 18 # 1  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9234 17:03

09:26:52  Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair    Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 2:33

09:31:17  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:34

09:38:07  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 12:47

09:53:29  Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles Op 11   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   Virgin 45129 5:45

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:27  Pieter Hellendaal: March     Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 1:44

10:02:35  George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March    John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5123 3:06

10:06:52  Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:33

10:20:54  Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6  D 780 Stephen Kovacevich, piano   EMI 55219 7:40

10:31:01  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22    Trio Parnassus  MDG 3307 3:08

10:37:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:16

10:44:10  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra  S 359/3  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 7:39

10:53:00  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66295 23:24

11:18:15  Aaron Copland: El Salón México     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 11:42

11:30:56  George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 24    Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 5:57

11:39:34  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28    Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 707 14:25

11:54:20  Joseph Lamb: Topliner Rag    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 4:17

12:06:40  George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!'     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 11:57

12:20:21  Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

12:27:00  Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin'  S 429 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 436736 5:40

12:35:48  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 Op 40 # 2 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 18883 6:29

12:43:47  André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 10:13

12:55:12  Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Procession     Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 4:16

12:59:58  Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey!     Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:15

13:02:34  Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday    Monteverdi Choir English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 2:55

13:08:21  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2     Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 22:12

13:32:12  Ola Gjeilo: Home    Ola Gjeilo, piano 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 2:26

13:37:31  Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty    Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 2:41

13:41:47  Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

13:56:06  Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature    David Greilsammer, piano   Sony 792969 3:16

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Albumblatt for Mrs. Betty Schott Llyr Williams, piano Album: Wagner Without Words Signum 388 Music: 4:28

John Harbison: Songs America Loves to Sing (excerpts) Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet; Bella Hristova, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: ~13:20

Richard Wagner: Sonata in A-flat Major (for M. Wesendonck), WWV 85 Llyr Williams, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Dalton Center, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 12:34

Jonathan Leshnoff: Chamber Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Itamar Zorman, violin; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 16:34

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Movement 3 Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Album: Sibelius: The Complete Symphonies Music: 4:31

Zoltan Kodaly: Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7 (excerpt) Gabriela Diaz, violin; Andres Diaz, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:24

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43 Movements 3 & 4 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:12

Anton Webern: Quintet for piano and string quartet, M. 118 Asher Wulfman,violin; Karim Ayala Pool,violin; Christopher Alley,viola; Blake Kitayama,cello; Sashi Ayyangar, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 12:56

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:54  Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky    Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:33

16:05:34  Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa    Choir of Royal Holloway  Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:27

16:12:27  Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 43711 13:31

16:29:23  Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4  BWV 1049  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 4:40

16:36:10  Dimitri Tiomkin The Alamo: Green Leaves of Summer Royal Philharmonic Pops John Scott Denon 75470 4:05

16:42:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10  K 74  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

16:51:50  Traditional: Wintertide    Choir of Royal Holloway  Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:11

16:57:11  James Swearingen: And the Herald Angels Sang     Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell ELF 991018 2:53

17:04:49  Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra     London Sinfonietta Riccardo Chailly Decca 417114 6:14

17:12:45  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D  BWV 532  Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 10:00

17:25:31  Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 Op 43    Helsinki Philharmonic Paavo Berglund EMI 68643 8:53

17:39:38  Franz Gruber: Silent Night    Ola Gjeilo, piano   Decca 4816326 3:41

17:44:47  Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es    Phoenix Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:26

17:53:20  Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 6:41

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00  Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll     Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 17:31

18:28:07  Traditional: The First Nowell    Choir of Royal Holloway  Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:32

18:35:04  Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum    Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11

18:41:38  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns    Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 13:11

18:56:11  Ola Gjeilo: Home    Ola Gjeilo, piano 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 2:26

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08  Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112    San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 433810 19:28

19:23:43  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 Op 9    Bergen Philharmonic Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9178 32:32

19:57:27  Emmanuel Chabrier: Ballabile    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 1:25

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:08  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night'    Joyful Company of Singers City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 10385 27:52

20:30:19  Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata in c Op 21   Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 16:40

20:47:54  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

20:57:04  Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin'     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:58

21:02:30  John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1    Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9368 20:09

21:23:45  Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6     European Baroque Soloists  Denon 9613 8:38

21:33:20  Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 8 # 6 Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 5:36

21:40:49  Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 4:41

21:47:14  Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 1     Berlin Symphony Orchestra Claus Peter Flor RCA 60154 37:06

22:25:42  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 3  K 281 Vladimir Horowitz, piano   DeutGram 4795448 17:36

22:45:12  Franz Schubert: Andante  D 936  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 75 10:52

22:56:58  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:41  Traditional: Sweet was the Song the Virgin Sang    Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 2:16

23:03:57  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Alexandre Tharaud, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Erato 557829 11:44

23:15:42  Arvo Pärt: Summa    Theatre of Voices  Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907182 6:22

23:23:03  Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3  S 172/3 Roberto Plano, piano   Decca 4812479 4:30

23:27:33  Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:32:32  Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107    Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 4:03

23:38:02  Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue    Anonymous 4   Harm Mundi 907099 3:37

23:41:39  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73   Norman Krieger, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Decca 4815583 8:01

23:49:41  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión    Soyeon Kate Lee, piano   Koch Intl 7759 5:46

23:56:03  Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 503 2:43

 

 