WCLV Program Guide 12-25-2019

00:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Christmas Music All Night

00:01:01 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria Cantus Cantus 1211 7:01

00:08:58 Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:42

00:14:51 Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:42

00:21:13 Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:55

00:27:39 'Once As I Remember...' Monteverdi Choir Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 462050 1:13:04

Robert Cowper: Gloria in excelsis

Anonymous: Ave Maria; Angelus ad Virginum

Giovanni Palestrina: Alma Redemptoris mater

Traditional (arr Edgar Pettman): Gabriel's message

Giovanni Bassano: Hodie Christus natus est

Anonymous: Jolly shepherd

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est;

Traditional (arr Charles Wood): Past three o'clock

Michael Praetorius: Es ist ein' Ros' entsprungen

Traditional: There is no rose

Lajos Bárdos: Ave maris stella

Herbert Howells: A spotless rose

Heinrich Schütz: Ach Herr, du Schöpfer aller Ding, SWV 450

Anonymous: Entre le boeuf et l'ane gris

Traditional (arr Louis-Gaston Soublette): Patapan (Guillô, pran ton tamborin)

Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito

Richard Dering: Quem vidistis, pastores?

Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The cradle

William Byrd: Lullaby, my sweet little baby

Traditional: El rorro

Traditional (arr R. Hammond): Once as I remember

Johann Walther: Joseph, lieber Joseph mein

John Gardner: Entry of the Three Kings

Traditional: The King of all Kings

Robert Armstrong: Ring out ye crystal spheres

Thomas Weelkes: Gloria in excelsis Deo

William Byrd: O magnum mysterium

John Tavener: The Lamb

Anonymous (arr Ralph Vaughan Williams): This endere nyghth

01:45:30 Traditional: Wintertide Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:11

01:50:34 John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:28

01:56:51 Brian A. Schmidt: O magnum mysterium Cantus Cantus 1211 3:23

02:01:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 6:02

02:09:09 Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D Op 1 # 10 Gottfried von der Goltz, vn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 9:54

02:21:41 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:54

02:29:43 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 Etherea Vocal Ensemble Delos 3422 24:02

02:55:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' Sarah Fox, soprano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 10385 29:01

03:28:09 John Taverner: Magnificat à 5 Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Teldec 81829 10:33

03:40:17 Alan Danson: A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale Alan Danson, narrator Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325 16:08

03:57:49 Traditional: Jolly Old St. Nicholas Eric Robertson, organ Canadian Brass OpeningDay 7345 2:00

04:01:28 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 11:29

Traditional: Good Christian Men, Rejoice

Franz Gruber: Silent Night

Traditional: Patapan

Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful

04:14:00 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56

Traditional: O Sanctissima

Handel/Watts: Joy to the World

Traditional: Away in a Manger

Traditional: Fum, fum, fum

Traditional: March of the Kings

04:27:24 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:46

Traditional: What Child is This?

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Traditional: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

04:41:53 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:12

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light

Traditional: The First Nowell

Redner-Brooks: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships; Deck the Halls

Traditional: Deck the Halls

04:55:08 'Christmas by the Bay' San Francisco Symphony Chorus Vance George Delos 3238 44:48

Traditional (arr Willcocks): The First Nowell (3:08)

Traditional (arr Parker/Shaw): Deck the Halls (1:09)

Traditional (arr Parker/Shaw): O come, O come Emmanuel (2:14)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The herald angels sing (2:26)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1:47)

John Francis Wade (arr David Willcocks): O come, all ye faithful (2:10)

Traditional (arr Vance George & Bateleur): Patapan (1:22)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rejoice O Virgin [Ave Maria] (2:56) [with church bells]

Johann Sebastian Bach: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light from Christmas Oratorio BWV 248 (1:08)

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria Op. 12 (3:37)

Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito (1:33)

Traditional-Swedish (arr Vance George): It's Christmas again (0:59)

Guillaume Costeley: Allons, gay bergères (1:40)

Gustav Holst: Lullay, my liking Op 34/2 (3:09)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e'er Blooming (1:42)

Traditional-Irish: Wexford Carol (3:39)

Traditional-French: Carol of Beauty ["Quelle est cette odeur agréable"] (1:48)

Traditional-Spanish (arr Parker/Shaw): Ya viene la vieja (0:49)

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (2:00)

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland (1:33)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (3:03)

Traditional (arr George): We wish you a merry Christmas! (1:04)

05:43:53 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 3:30

05:48:44 Anonymous: Corde natus ex parentis Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 22601 3:52

05:53:14 Percy Grainger: A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 2:14

05:56:02 Traditional: Today in Bethlehem West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 3:47

06:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming 2:34

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem 1:38

Traditional: For Christ is Born 4:00

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light 1:42

Gustav Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’) 6:46

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37

Michael Praetorius: Psallite 1:33

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19

Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24

Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57

Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35

07:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad

Loudon Wainwright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainwright, vocal (Hannibal 1041) 3:32

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air—Libera (Invisible Hand 89DJ) 4:15

Kenneth Graham: The Wind in the Willows: Dulce Domum—Cast of Actors (Argo LP 5221) 9:54

James Pierpont (arr Robert De Cormier): One Horse Open Sleigh—Robert De Cormier Chorus (Arabesque CD 6525) 3:03

Vince Guaraldi: Linus and Lucy—George Winston & Ensemble Windham Hill CD 11184) 3:15

A.A. Milne: A House for Eeyore from ‘Winnie the Pooh’—Read by Robert Shaw (Private LP) 16:13

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Procession, Wolcom Yule, Spring Carol, Deo Gracias—Westminster Abbey Choir/Martin Neary (Sony CD 62615) 5:07

08:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jim Mehrling

John David (arr Peter Knight): Born on a New Day--King’s Singers (Signum 502)

James Pierpont (arr George Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass (Four Winds 3029)

Gloria Shayne Baker (arr George Vosburgh): Do You Hear What I Hear?--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass (Four Winds 3029)

Traditional (arr Arthur Harris): We Wish You a Merry Christmas—May Festival Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare 001)

Traditional (arr Roger Harvey): Coventry Carol--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Traditional (arr Robert. Page): Gloucestershire Wassail & Boar’s Head Carol --Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band (BB196A)

Robert Page: A Joyous Sound--Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band (BB 196A)

John Frederick Coots (arr George Andrews): Santa Claus is Coming to Town--Northern Lights Orch (Warren Schatz 5)

John Henry Hopkins Jr (arr Jeffrey Reid Baker): We Three Kings / Nocturne--Jeffrey Reid Baker, synthesizer (JRB CD 2001)

Ross Bagdasarian (arr Mitch Farber): The Chipmunk Song--Northern Lights Orchestra (Warren Schatz 5)

Satie (arr Jeffrey Reid Baker): First Noel / Gymnopédie--Jeffrey Reid Baker, synthesizer (JRB CD 2001)

Traditional (arr Roger Harvey): Gabriel’s Message--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Traditional: Still, Still, Still--Musica Sacra (DeutGram 10277)

John Rutter: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Good Christian Men Rejoice, O Sanctissima, Joy to the World, I Saw Three Ships, Deck the Halls--Robert Shaw Chorale (RCA 68805)

James Pierpont (arr George Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass (Four Winds 3029)

09:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 2019 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler – St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Steven Amundsen

St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong; Cantorei conducted by James Bobb; Chapel Choir and Viking Chorus conducted by Tesfa Wondemagegnehu; Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard

Matthew Peterson: Newborn Glimmer – Orchestra (SA)

Carolyn Jennings: A New Magnificat – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)

Alberto Taulé, arr. James E. Bobb - All Earth Is Hopeful (Toda la tierra) - Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

[Narration – Pastor Matthew Marohl]

English Folk Tune, arr. Ralph Vaughan Williams and James E. Bobb; descant Thomas Armstrong - Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

English Folk Tune, arr. James E. Bobb – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

Josef Haydn, ed. Robert Scholz - God of Life (from The Seasons) Massed Choir & Orchestra (TW)

Rosephanye Powell, arr. William Powell: The Word Was God – Viking Chorus (TW)

Philip Biedenbender: In Darkest Night - Manitou Singers & Orchestra with Emily Albrecht, piano (TH) Frank W. Boles: Adam Lay Ybounden - Cantorei with Sarah Palmer, organ (JB)

Alexander Gretchaninov: Our Father – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium - Chapel Choir & Orchestra (TW)

George Frideric Handel, adapt. Lowell Masson, arr. Steven Amundon: Joy to the World - Massed Choirs & (SA)

[Reading – Pastors Matthew Marohl & Katherine Fick]

Gerald Finzi: In Terra Pax (excerpt) - Massed Choirs & Orchestra (JB)

George Frideric Handel, adapt. Lowell Masson, arr. Steven Amundson: Joy to the World - Massed Choirs & Orchestra (SA)

[Reading – Pastors Matthew Marohl & Katherine Fick]

Traditional Kenyan, arr. Shawn L. Kirchner: Wana Baraka - Chapel Choir & Orchestra with William Arnold, Sophie Koehler, Jack Reynertson, Anders Olson, percussion (TW)

Anonymous 16th century, arr. Troy D. Robertson: Make We Joy Now In This Fest -Viking Chorus with Oliver Steissberg, piano; Bee Shuholm and Steven Garcia, trumpet (TW)

West Indian Carol, arr. Mack Wilberg: The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy: Cantorei & Orchestra (JB)

Kim André Arnesen: Cradle Hymn - St. Olaf Choir & Orchestra (AA)

Jake Runestad: Alleluia - St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Michael Englehardt: And Suddenly - Manitou Singers with John Thomas Madden, piano; Anders Olson, drum set; Max Voda, electric bass (TH)

Francis Poulenc: Laudamus Te - Massed Choirs & Orchestra (TH)

Steven Amundson: Glories Ring - St. Olaf Orchestra & Handbell Choir (SA)

Orientus Partibus, 12th century French melody, arr. Robert Scholz: Friendly Beasts - All Choirs, all conductors

Peter Knudsen, arr. Robert Scholz: Jeg er så glad hver julekveld - Massed Choirs & Orchestra (SA)

Christoph E.F. Weyse, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: O Day Full of Grace - Massed Choirs (AA)

[Narration – Pastor Katherine Fick]

Giuseppe Verdi: Sanctus (Requiem) – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AA)

John F. Wade, arr. John Ferguson; descant David Willcocks: O Come, All Ye Faithful - Massed Choirs & Orchestra (SA)

[Narration – Pastor Matthew Marohl]

René Clausen: Nunc Dimittis – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TW)

Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)

11:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker’

11:01:15 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 9:27

11:13:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 41:16

11:55:55 Traditional: A la Nanita nana West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 3:53

12:00pm WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jenny Northern

Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn (Remastered BMG 3829-2-R) 2:56

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia (Collegium COLCD 111) 4:23

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class (Fantasy FCD-9682-2) 2:42

G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth (Avie 2208) 3:19

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8 (Decca 4785703) 5:50

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi (Bowie Group Entertainment BGD-0117) 2:49

Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern (CBS MK 45869) 1:26

Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman (New World Records 80592-2) 2:06

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends (John Marks Records JMR 18) 4:36

Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers (RCA Victor 09026-61233-2) 2:53

John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull (Varese Sarabande B0000CD5I6) 3:17

Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider (Artist Share 121) 3:34

Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta, (Sugo Music SR 9721) 3:29

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé (Sony Masterworks B014T15OME) 3:09

Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol (CBS DVD 38063) 2:40

13:00 SPECIAL: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Messiah Jane Glover, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Henry Waddington, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

15:23:58 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 6:30

15:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw

15:31:30 'Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw' Dawn Upshaw, soprano Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Teldec 85555 23:57

Traditional (arr Ralph Vaughan Williams): The truth sent from above 4:38

Traditional (arr Ian Humphries, Joseph Jennings & Matthew Oltman): Noël nouvelet 2:52

Traditional (arr David Willcocks): The First Nowell 3:18

Traditional (arr Andrew Carter): Spanish Carol 1:46

Adger M. Pace/R. Fischer Boyce: Beautiful Star of Bethlehem 3:10

Traditional (arr Joseph Jennings): The Huron Carol 4:04

Franz Gruber (arr Michael McGlynn): Silent Night 4:15

15:57:30 Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 2:22

16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Bethlehem Bach Festival: Magnificat

16:01:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat BWV 243 Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 27:12

16:30:52 Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria RV 589 Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 28:00

17:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: BW MEN’S CHORUS 2019 HOLIDAY PROGRAM recorded in the Westfield Studio Theater in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square with host Dan Polletta – Frank Bianchi, conductor; Michelle Massouh Makhlouf, accompanist; Matthew Chidsey, assistant accompanist; Lisa Manning, Men’s Chorus Coordinator; Logan Byerly, BW Men’s Chorus Manager; John Reagan, Public Relations and Marketing Manager

John Wade (arr John Ferguson & David Willcocks): O Come All Ye Faithful

Jerry Herman (arr Mark Hayes): We Need a Little Christmas

Medley Through the Eyes of a Child:

John Lennon (arr Chris Arnold): Imagine

Traditional Shaker Hymn (arr Elaine Hagenberg): I Will Be a Child of Peace

Louise Jamieson (arr Lee Harrin): Seeing Christmas through the Eyes of a Child—Jim Hanna, soloist

Traditional (arr Pentatonix): O Come, All Ye Faithful—Mr. Sun’s Echo, Nick Urbanic director

Straight No Chaser: That’s Christmas to Me—Mr. Sun’s Echo

Franz Gruber: Silent Night

Wihla Hutson (arr Alfred Burt): Star Carol—Zach Troyer, soloist; Evan Fraser, flute

Traditional (arr Lara Hoggard): Personent Hodie

Alexander Koplov: Svete Tihiy (“Heavenly Light”)

Wihla Hutson & Alfred Burt: Some Children See Him—Claude Davis & Chris Folsom, soloists; Evan Fraser, flute

Eddie Pola & George Wyle (arr Hawley Ades): Most Wonderful Time of the Year

James Pierpont (arr Chuck Bridwell): Nutcracker Jingles

Irving Berlin (arr Roy Ringwald): White Christmas

17:58:25 Kermit Poling: A Holly and Ivy Calypso West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 2:01

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Vaughan Williams: ‘Hodie’

18:01:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" London Symphony Chorus London Symphony Richard Hickox EMI 54128 57:47

19:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:56 Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Chorus Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079 10:51

19:15:21 Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680 18:50

19:36:09 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 19:45

19:57:32 Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 1:59

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS – West Shore Chorale, Michael K. Lisi & John Drotleff, conductors, with Bella Musica, Lisa Miragliotti-Van Scyoc. conductor; Zachary Ricker, accompanist

Traditional (arr John Ferguson): O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Reginald Heber (arr Shawn Kirchner) Brightest and Best

Traditional (arr Howard Helvey): Coventry Carol

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria: Et in Terra Pax

Hugo Jüngst (arr John Drotleff): While by my Sheep (with Bella Musica)

Daniel Moe: Hosanna to the Son of David

Nicholas Burt: Il est né, le divin Enfant

Peter Cornelius: The Three Kings

Traditional (arr Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory): Go Where I Send Thee

Felix Mendelssohn: How Lovely are the Messengers

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr John Drotleff): Arioso

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino (with Bella Musica)

Traditional (arr Daniel Protheroe): Laudamus

Franz Gruber (arr John Drotleff): Silent Night

Traditional (arr Dan Forrest): Rejoice, The Lord is King

Traditional (arr Gustav Holst): Let all Mortal Flesh Keep Silence

21:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A CHORAL CHRISTMAS WITH STILE ANTICO, Cathy Fuller, host

22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: HYGGE HOLIDAY: COZY CLASSICS with Elena See

23:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:16 Franz Gruber: Silent Night King's Singers Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 3:20

23:05:36 Karl Jenkins: Lullay Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 3:58

23:09:35 Traditional: Little Red Bird Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 3:26

23:13:02 Arvo Pärt: Magnificat Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907182 6:39

23:20:46 John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 17:53

23:39:18 John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander Emily Van Evera, soprano Sony 87771 2:19

23:41:38 Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Sony 87771 4:10

23:45:48 Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 3:42

23:49:31 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40

23:56:50 R.R. Terry: Myn lyking Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 106 2:36