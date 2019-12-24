WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2019
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
00:00:55 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11
00:05:59 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 4816326 3:41
00:10:37 John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 114 6:49
00:18:53 Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Robert Conrad, narrator Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell ELF 991018 7:30
00:28:33 Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 1:08:50
PART I: A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS
1. PROCESSIONAL: Oikan ayns Bethlehem (The Babe in Bethlehem) (5:44)
2. Duan Nollaig Scottish Gaelic Carol (1:47)
FROM THE VESPERS OF ST KENTIGERN, PATRON SAINT OF GLASGOW
3. Deus in adjutorium – Alleluia Alleluia by Jeannette Sorrell (1:12)
4. Responsorium: Gloria Patri (2:37)
5. Hymnus: Iste confessor Domini (2:29)
6. Alleluia Jeannette Sorrell (1:34)
7. The Road to Lisdoonvarna Traditional Irish jig (1:45)
OFFERTORY & CAROLS
8. Veni, veni, Emmanuel 12th-century carol (3:08)
9. Nowell, Nowell, Tydings Trew 15th-century carol (3:07)
10. Noël nouvelet 15th-century French/Breton carol (2:59)
11. Sussex Carol (On Christmas Night) Traditional English (2:37)
12. Come, My Children Dere (2:56)
13. Wat ye what I got yestreen Skene MS, Scottish, 1715 (3:14)
PART II: SONG OF MARY
14. Taladh Chriosda (Christ Child’s Lullaby) Scottish Gaelic lullaby (3:55)
15. Hodie, Christus natus est (1:06)
FROM THE VESPERS OF ST KENTIGERN, PATRON SAINT OF GLASGOW
16. Magnificat anima mea (3:16)
17. Antiphon de Maria ad Vesperas (1:32)
HYMN & CAROLS
18. HYMN: All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell! (3:10)
19. What Child is This? Tune: My Lagan Love, traditional Irish air (3:40)
20. Usheg veg ruy (Little Red Bird) Manx Gaelic lullaby (3:29)
21. O’Carolan’s Cup Turlough O’Carolan (1670–1738) (2:11)
22. O’Carolan’s Favorite Jig Turlough O’Carolan (1:41)
23. At Work on the Land/Tatter Jack Walsh (4:01)
24. The Seven Rejoyces of Mary Traditional Irish carol (3:40)
25. POSTLUDE: Christmas Eve Irish reel (2:05)
01:40:35 Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 4:17
01:45:57 Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 4:17
01:51:02 Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable? Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 5:20
01:56:46 Jean Sibelius: Julvisa Op 1 # 4 La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 2:57
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Sasha Margolis: Wallachian-Appalachian Scratchin' Big Galut(e) Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival in partnership with the Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 4:12
Traditional: Hanukkah Symphony Nova Scotia; Howard Cable, conductor Album: Seasons Celebrations CBC 5226 Music: 4:46
Traditional (arr. Paul Schoenfield): Al Hanisim Essential Voices USA; Paul Schoenfield, piano; Judith Clurman, conductor Album: Cherished Moments: Songs of the Jewish Spirit Dorian 92182 Music: 3:48
Stephen Schwartz (arr. Ryan Nowlin): Hanukkah Song "We Are Lights" Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor Album: Season of Light Dorian 70006 Music: 4:25
Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle (Hanukkah Medley) Eaken Piano Trio Album: I'll Be Home for the Holidays Naxos 554714 Music: 15:03
Alexander Krein: Caprice Hebraique, Op.24 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 5:41
Joel Engel: Freilakhs, Op.20, No.2 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 3:32
Traditional (arr. David Krakauer): Der Gasn Nign (The Street Song) (Encore) David Krakauer, clarinet; Nurit Pacht and Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Levy Hall at Rodef Shalom Congregation, Puttsburgh, PA Music: 5:06
Traditional: Cold Frosty Morning/Old Christmas/Breakin' Up Christmas Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration Avie 2396 Music: 4:18
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 4:21 (excerpt)
Georgy Sviridov: Molitva ("Prayer") Chanticleer; Kory Reid, conductor Concerts at St. Ignatius, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:25
Jaakko Mantyjarvi: Die Stimme des Kindes Chanticleer; Kory Reid, conductor Concerts at St. Ignatius, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 5:15
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song from "Two Songs of Winter" Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:37
Traditional: Child in a Manger/ Gloucestershire Wassail Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bonesSamuel Bigney, fiddleSimeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 1:44
Traditional: Fum, Fum, Fum! Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Noels & Carols from the Olde World Koch 7582 Music: 1:03 (excerpt as bed)
Traditional German: While by My Sheep (Als ich bei meinen Schafen) Blake Eliason, Beth VanDam, James VanDam, soloists; Salt Lake Children's Choir; Ralph Woodward, conductor Salt Lake Children's Choir, Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City, UT Music: 0:57
Traditional French: Il Est Ne / Masters in This Hall / Noel Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:49
Traditional (arr. David Wilcocks): Sweet was the Song the Virgin sang Choir of King's College, Cambridge; David Willcocks, conductor Album: On Christmas Night Decca 425499 Music: 4:01 (excerpt)
Traditional: Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Uppsala Academic Chamber Choir; Stefan Parkman, conductor Album: Winter Sounds Footprint 85 Music: 2:11 (excerpt)
Harold Darke (arr. Ken Gist): In the Bleak Midwinter Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:24
Alan Silvestri: A Christmas Carol: I'm Still Here from the film Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra Album: A Christmas Carol Original Soundtrack Walt Disney 49208 Music: 1:26
Alan Silvestri: A Christmas Carol: Ride On My Good Man from the film Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra Album: A Christmas Carol Original Soundtrack Walt Disney 49208 Music: 1:02
Vijay Singh: A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen Oregon Chorale; Jason Sabino, conductor Album: A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen SELF PROD Music: 2:15 (excerpt)
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:00:46 John David: Born on a New Day Cambridge Singers Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 2:43
04:04:47 John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 115 19:14
04:25:26 Anonymous: E la don, don Verges Maria Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 3:40
04:30:06 Daniel Read: While Shepherds Watched Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:00
04:34:46 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Mass Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 4795448 1:06:59
05:44:50 Robert Wendel: The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 3:58
05:50:02 John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 2:54
05:53:43 Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 5:00
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:37
06:14:10 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:54
06:21:36 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:55
06:27:27 Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23
06:34:57 Traditional: Fum, fum, fum Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 1:43
06:41:25 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56
06:53:25 Traditional: Deck the Halls May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 2:11
06:56:01 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:03
07:04:15 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:30
07:10:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 11:39
07:23:31 Seth Markham: Home for Christmas Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell ELF 991018 3:54
07:29:33 Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 4:33
07:39:55 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 9:16
07:51:14 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:46
07:54:03 Vince Guaraldi: Skating Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 1:37
07:56:09 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 4:00
08:08:04 Traditional: Greensleeves Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Sony 87771 4:44
08:14:21 Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale Northwest Chamber Orch Alun Francis Helios 88028 9:10
08:24:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 4:35
08:29:48 Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 4:02
08:39:04 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 12:11
08:53:38 Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 6:16
09:05:58 Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 16:25
09:26:29 Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290 4:02
09:32:15 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 3:50
09:36:35 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:32
09:41:58 William Byrd: Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 6:00
09:48:34 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 4:51
09:56:45 John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:32
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:31 Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 1:24
10:02:24 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare' Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730 2:06
10:06:37 Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 12:49
10:21:07 Philip Lane: Wassail Dances City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 7:58
10:30:27 William Mathias: Bell Carol BBC National Chorus of Wales John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 4:09
10:38:10 William Mathias: A Babe is Born Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1999 3:07
10:42:14 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 8:01
10:51:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 20:34
11:13:37 Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45
11:21:16 William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 2:40
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:40 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 1:23
11:27:08 Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:48
11:30:57 Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:52
11:32:49 Irving Berlin: White Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16
11:39:30 John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:26
11:41:56 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 8:03
11:49:59 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:29
11:53:59 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
11:56:20 Traditional: Little Red Bird Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 3:26
12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell
Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming 2:34
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem 1:38
Traditional: For Christ is Born 4:00
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light 1:42
Gustav Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’) 6:46
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11
Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37
Michael Praetorius: Psallite 1:33
Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19
Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24
Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57
Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35
Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35
13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad
Loudon Wainwright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainwright, vocal (Hannibal 1041) 3:32
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air—Libera (Invisible Hand 89DJ) 4:15
Kenneth Graham: The Wind in the Willows: Dulce Domum—Cast of Actors (Argo LP 5221) 9:54
James Pierpont (arr Robert De Cormier): One Horse Open Sleigh—Robert De Cormier Chorus (Arabesque CD 6525) 3:03
Vince Guaraldi: Linus and Lucy—George Winston & Ensemble Windham Hill CD 11184) 3:15
A.A. Milne: A House for Eeyore from ‘Winnie the Pooh’—Read by Robert Shaw (Private LP) 16:13
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Procession, Wolcom Yule, Spring Carol, Deo Gracias—Westminster Abbey Choir/Martin Neary (Sony CD 62615) 5:07
14:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with John Mills
Traditional (arr John Rutter): Un flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle--Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 512) 2:02
Traditional (arr John Rutter): Still, Still, Still--Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 512) 2:13
Hugo Distler: Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen--Quink Vocal Ensemble (Telarc 80202) 3:17
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vespers from All-Night Vigil, Op. 37; Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harm Mundi 907284) 21:38
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28--Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Sir David Willcocks (EMI 5627962) 22:28
15:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sopranos; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo-soprano; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell, baritone; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw (Telarc 80093) 16:54
Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80068) 17:21
Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from The Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington (Columbia 46825) 23:41
16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with John Simna
Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble (Oberlin Music 1504)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem (Analekta 9873)
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy (Dorian 90180)
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic (Decca 1821)
17:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber
Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra (Capitol/EMI 42210) 3:20
J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin (Capitol/EMI 42210) 2:45
H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr (Capitol/EMI 42210) 2:52
Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio (Naxos 554099) 5:03
S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra (Capitol/EMI 42210) 3:00
H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland (Universal 13416) 2:42
Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band (Big Band Christmas) 4:36
Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers (Universal 43725) 3:14
Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé (Universal 13416) 2:45
Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett (Columbia 52968) 4:40
J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms (Universal 47325) 2:10
L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio (Naxos 554099) 2:33
L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters (Universal 47325) 3:04
Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer (Columbia 52968) 3:50
18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Mark Satola
Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:34
Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer (Chandos 9458) 9:51
Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams (Philips) 12:49
Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:06
Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00
Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:08
Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox (Chandos 10112) 4:41
Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo-soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox (EMI 54128) 10:17
Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00
Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:46
19:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:43 Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 24:42
19:30:28 William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony Royal Scottish National Orchestra Tony Rowe Naxos 559057 26:11
20:00 SPECIAL: SEVERANCE HALL AT CHRISTMAS with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Chorus and Children’s Chorus
Robert Shaw, director
Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria: Et in terra pax
Hector Berlioz: L’Enfant du Christ: The Shepherds’ Farewell
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem
Margaret Hillis, director
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet ‘Singet dem Herrn’ (first movement)
Clayton Krehbiel, director
Traditional (arr Sir Malcolm Sargent): The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy
Robert Page, director
Lowell Mason: Joy to the World
Traditional: Fum, fum, fum
John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful
John Wesley Work, Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain't a That Good News!'
Irving Berlin: White Christmas
Gareth Morrell, director
Traditional (arr Sir Phillip Ledger): O Come, o Come Emmanuel
William Mathias: A Babe is Born
Traditional: In dulci jubilo
Leslie Adams (arr Donald Miller): Christmas Lullaby
Edmund Walters: As Joseph was a-walking
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi
John Rutter: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol
Traditional (arr Sir David Willcocks): God rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Robert Porco, director
Traditional (arr Carmen Dragon): The First Noel
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (abridged)
Traditional (arr Stephen Mager): Ding, Dong Merrily on High
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers
Katherine K. Davis (arr Steven Reineke): The Little Drummer Boy
Gloria Shayne Baker (arr Harry Simeone): Do You hear What I Hear?
Mack Wilberg: One December Bright and Clear
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride
Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah
21:56:31 Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 3:01
22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: ‘The Night Before Christmas’ with the Conrad Family
Percy Faith: Brazilian Sleigh Bells
Layla Rose reads ‘The Night before Christmas’
Leroy Anderson: Christmas Festival
Traditional (arr Alfred Reed): What Child is This?
Newell H. Long: The Night Before Christmas – Robert Conrad, narrator
22:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Baroque Christmas
22:31:18 'A Baroque Christmas' Boston Schola Cantorum Boston Camerata Joel Cohen Nonesuch 79265 27:30
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Joseph est bien marie from “Noëls pour les instruments”
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Vous qui désirez sans fin from “Noëls pour les instruments”
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Où s'en vont ces gais bergers from “Noëls pour les instruments”
Gregorian Chant: Hodie Christus natus est
Johannes Schein: Nun jauchzet mit hellem Ton
Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum
Gregorian Chant: Non recedet laus tua, Virgo Maria
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Kyrie, Gloria & Offertoire from ‘Messe de minuit pour Noël’
23:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:01:48 Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 573421 3:01
23:04:50 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 8:26
23:13:17 Josquin Desprez: Ave Maria Westminster Choir Joe Miller WCC 1009 4:58
23:18:55 John David: Born on a New Day King's Singers Signum 502 2:49
23:21:29 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:14
23:28:44 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 6:08
23:35:22 John Rutter: Nativity Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:10
23:39:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47
23:47:21 Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 5:25
23:53:18 Franz Gruber: Silent Night St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:16
23:56:58 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099 3:11