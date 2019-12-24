WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:55 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11

00:05:59 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 4816326 3:41

00:10:37 John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 114 6:49

00:18:53 Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Robert Conrad, narrator Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell ELF 991018 7:30

00:28:33 Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 1:08:50

PART I: A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

1. PROCESSIONAL: Oikan ayns Bethlehem (The Babe in Bethlehem) (5:44)

2. Duan Nollaig Scottish Gaelic Carol (1:47)

FROM THE VESPERS OF ST KENTIGERN, PATRON SAINT OF GLASGOW

3. Deus in adjutorium – Alleluia Alleluia by Jeannette Sorrell (1:12)

4. Responsorium: Gloria Patri (2:37)

5. Hymnus: Iste confessor Domini (2:29)

6. Alleluia Jeannette Sorrell (1:34)

7. The Road to Lisdoonvarna Traditional Irish jig (1:45)

OFFERTORY & CAROLS

8. Veni, veni, Emmanuel 12th-century carol (3:08)

9. Nowell, Nowell, Tydings Trew 15th-century carol (3:07)

10. Noël nouvelet 15th-century French/Breton carol (2:59)

11. Sussex Carol (On Christmas Night) Traditional English (2:37)

12. Come, My Children Dere (2:56)

13. Wat ye what I got yestreen Skene MS, Scottish, 1715 (3:14)

PART II: SONG OF MARY

14. Taladh Chriosda (Christ Child’s Lullaby) Scottish Gaelic lullaby (3:55)

15. Hodie, Christus natus est (1:06)

FROM THE VESPERS OF ST KENTIGERN, PATRON SAINT OF GLASGOW

16. Magnificat anima mea (3:16)

17. Antiphon de Maria ad Vesperas (1:32)

HYMN & CAROLS

18. HYMN: All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell! (3:10)

19. What Child is This? Tune: My Lagan Love, traditional Irish air (3:40)

20. Usheg veg ruy (Little Red Bird) Manx Gaelic lullaby (3:29)

21. O’Carolan’s Cup Turlough O’Carolan (1670–1738) (2:11)

22. O’Carolan’s Favorite Jig Turlough O’Carolan (1:41)

23. At Work on the Land/Tatter Jack Walsh (4:01)

24. The Seven Rejoyces of Mary Traditional Irish carol (3:40)

25. POSTLUDE: Christmas Eve Irish reel (2:05)

01:40:35 Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 4:17

01:51:02 Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable? Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 5:20

01:56:46 Jean Sibelius: Julvisa Op 1 # 4 La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 2:57

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sasha Margolis: Wallachian-Appalachian Scratchin' Big Galut(e) Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival in partnership with the Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 4:12

Traditional: Hanukkah Symphony Nova Scotia; Howard Cable, conductor Album: Seasons Celebrations CBC 5226 Music: 4:46

Traditional (arr. Paul Schoenfield): Al Hanisim Essential Voices USA; Paul Schoenfield, piano; Judith Clurman, conductor Album: Cherished Moments: Songs of the Jewish Spirit Dorian 92182 Music: 3:48

Stephen Schwartz (arr. Ryan Nowlin): Hanukkah Song "We Are Lights" Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor Album: Season of Light Dorian 70006 Music: 4:25

Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle (Hanukkah Medley) Eaken Piano Trio Album: I'll Be Home for the Holidays Naxos 554714 Music: 15:03

Alexander Krein: Caprice Hebraique, Op.24 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 5:41

Joel Engel: Freilakhs, Op.20, No.2 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 3:32

Traditional (arr. David Krakauer): Der Gasn Nign (The Street Song) (Encore) David Krakauer, clarinet; Nurit Pacht and Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Levy Hall at Rodef Shalom Congregation, Puttsburgh, PA Music: 5:06

Traditional: Cold Frosty Morning/Old Christmas/Breakin' Up Christmas Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration Avie 2396 Music: 4:18

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 4:21 (excerpt)

Georgy Sviridov: Molitva ("Prayer") Chanticleer; Kory Reid, conductor Concerts at St. Ignatius, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:25

Jaakko Mantyjarvi: Die Stimme des Kindes Chanticleer; Kory Reid, conductor Concerts at St. Ignatius, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 5:15

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song from "Two Songs of Winter" Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:37

Traditional: Child in a Manger/ Gloucestershire Wassail Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bonesSamuel Bigney, fiddleSimeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 1:44

Traditional: Fum, Fum, Fum! Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Noels & Carols from the Olde World Koch 7582 Music: 1:03 (excerpt as bed)

Traditional German: While by My Sheep (Als ich bei meinen Schafen) Blake Eliason, Beth VanDam, James VanDam, soloists; Salt Lake Children's Choir; Ralph Woodward, conductor Salt Lake Children's Choir, Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City, UT Music: 0:57

Traditional French: Il Est Ne / Masters in This Hall / Noel Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:49

Traditional (arr. David Wilcocks): Sweet was the Song the Virgin sang Choir of King's College, Cambridge; David Willcocks, conductor Album: On Christmas Night Decca 425499 Music: 4:01 (excerpt)

Traditional: Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Uppsala Academic Chamber Choir; Stefan Parkman, conductor Album: Winter Sounds Footprint 85 Music: 2:11 (excerpt)

Harold Darke (arr. Ken Gist): In the Bleak Midwinter Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:24

Alan Silvestri: A Christmas Carol: I'm Still Here from the film Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra Album: A Christmas Carol Original Soundtrack Walt Disney 49208 Music: 1:26

Alan Silvestri: A Christmas Carol: Ride On My Good Man from the film Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra Album: A Christmas Carol Original Soundtrack Walt Disney 49208 Music: 1:02

Vijay Singh: A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen Oregon Chorale; Jason Sabino, conductor Album: A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen SELF PROD Music: 2:15 (excerpt)

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:46 John David: Born on a New Day Cambridge Singers Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 2:43

04:04:47 John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 115 19:14

04:25:26 Anonymous: E la don, don Verges Maria Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 3:40

04:30:06 Daniel Read: While Shepherds Watched Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:00

04:34:46 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Mass Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 4795448 1:06:59

05:44:50 Robert Wendel: The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 3:58

05:50:02 John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 2:54

05:53:43 Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 5:00

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:37

06:14:10 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:54

06:21:36 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:55

06:27:27 Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23

06:34:57 Traditional: Fum, fum, fum Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 1:43

06:41:25 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56

06:53:25 Traditional: Deck the Halls May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 2:11

06:56:01 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:03

07:04:15 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:30

07:10:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 11:39

07:23:31 Seth Markham: Home for Christmas Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell ELF 991018 3:54

07:29:33 Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 4:33

07:39:55 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 9:16

07:51:14 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:46

07:54:03 Vince Guaraldi: Skating Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 1:37

07:56:09 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 4:00

08:08:04 Traditional: Greensleeves Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Sony 87771 4:44

08:14:21 Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale Northwest Chamber Orch Alun Francis Helios 88028 9:10

08:24:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 4:35

08:29:48 Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: Trepak & The Volga Vouty Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 4:02

08:39:04 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 12:11

08:53:38 Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 6:16

09:05:58 Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 16:25

09:26:29 Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290 4:02

09:32:15 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 3:50

09:36:35 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:32

09:41:58 William Byrd: Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 6:00

09:48:34 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 4:51

09:56:45 John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:32

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:31 Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 1:24

10:02:24 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare' Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730 2:06

10:06:37 Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 12:49

10:21:07 Philip Lane: Wassail Dances City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 7:58

10:30:27 William Mathias: Bell Carol BBC National Chorus of Wales John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 4:09

10:38:10 William Mathias: A Babe is Born Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1999 3:07

10:42:14 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 8:01

10:51:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 20:34

11:13:37 Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45

11:21:16 William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 2:40

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:40 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 1:23

11:27:08 Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:48

11:30:57 Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:52

11:32:49 Irving Berlin: White Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16

11:39:30 John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:26

11:41:56 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 8:03

11:49:59 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:29

11:53:59 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:56:20 Traditional: Little Red Bird Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 3:26

12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming 2:34

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem 1:38

Traditional: For Christ is Born 4:00

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light 1:42

Gustav Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’) 6:46

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37

Michael Praetorius: Psallite 1:33

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19

Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24

Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57

Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35

13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad

Loudon Wainwright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainwright, vocal (Hannibal 1041) 3:32

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air—Libera (Invisible Hand 89DJ) 4:15

Kenneth Graham: The Wind in the Willows: Dulce Domum—Cast of Actors (Argo LP 5221) 9:54

James Pierpont (arr Robert De Cormier): One Horse Open Sleigh—Robert De Cormier Chorus (Arabesque CD 6525) 3:03

Vince Guaraldi: Linus and Lucy—George Winston & Ensemble Windham Hill CD 11184) 3:15

A.A. Milne: A House for Eeyore from ‘Winnie the Pooh’—Read by Robert Shaw (Private LP) 16:13

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Procession, Wolcom Yule, Spring Carol, Deo Gracias—Westminster Abbey Choir/Martin Neary (Sony CD 62615) 5:07

14:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with John Mills

Traditional (arr John Rutter): Un flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle--Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 512) 2:02

Traditional (arr John Rutter): Still, Still, Still--Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 512) 2:13

Hugo Distler: Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen--Quink Vocal Ensemble (Telarc 80202) 3:17

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vespers from All-Night Vigil, Op. 37; Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harm Mundi 907284) 21:38

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28--Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Sir David Willcocks (EMI 5627962) 22:28

15:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sopranos; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo-soprano; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell, baritone; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw (Telarc 80093) 16:54

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80068) 17:21

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from The Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington (Columbia 46825) 23:41

16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble (Oberlin Music 1504)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem (Analekta 9873)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy (Dorian 90180)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic (Decca 1821)

17:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra (Capitol/EMI 42210) 3:20

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin (Capitol/EMI 42210) 2:45

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr (Capitol/EMI 42210) 2:52

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio (Naxos 554099) 5:03

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra (Capitol/EMI 42210) 3:00

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland (Universal 13416) 2:42

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band (Big Band Christmas) 4:36

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers (Universal 43725) 3:14

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé (Universal 13416) 2:45

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett (Columbia 52968) 4:40

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms (Universal 47325) 2:10

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio (Naxos 554099) 2:33

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters (Universal 47325) 3:04

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer (Columbia 52968) 3:50

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:34

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer (Chandos 9458) 9:51

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams (Philips) 12:49

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:06

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:08

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox (Chandos 10112) 4:41

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo-soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox (EMI 54128) 10:17

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:46

19:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:43 Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 24:42

19:30:28 William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony Royal Scottish National Orchestra Tony Rowe Naxos 559057 26:11

20:00 SPECIAL: SEVERANCE HALL AT CHRISTMAS with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Chorus and Children’s Chorus

Robert Shaw, director

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria: Et in terra pax

Hector Berlioz: L’Enfant du Christ: The Shepherds’ Farewell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem

Margaret Hillis, director

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet ‘Singet dem Herrn’ (first movement)

Clayton Krehbiel, director

Traditional (arr Sir Malcolm Sargent): The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Robert Page, director

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World

Traditional: Fum, fum, fum

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful

John Wesley Work, Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain't a That Good News!'

Irving Berlin: White Christmas

Gareth Morrell, director

Traditional (arr Sir Phillip Ledger): O Come, o Come Emmanuel

William Mathias: A Babe is Born

Traditional: In dulci jubilo

Leslie Adams (arr Donald Miller): Christmas Lullaby

Edmund Walters: As Joseph was a-walking

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi

John Rutter: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol

Traditional (arr Sir David Willcocks): God rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Robert Porco, director

Traditional (arr Carmen Dragon): The First Noel

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (abridged)

Traditional (arr Stephen Mager): Ding, Dong Merrily on High

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

Katherine K. Davis (arr Steven Reineke): The Little Drummer Boy

Gloria Shayne Baker (arr Harry Simeone): Do You hear What I Hear?

Mack Wilberg: One December Bright and Clear

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah

21:56:31 Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 3:01

22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: ‘The Night Before Christmas’ with the Conrad Family

Percy Faith: Brazilian Sleigh Bells

Layla Rose reads ‘The Night before Christmas’

Leroy Anderson: Christmas Festival

Traditional (arr Alfred Reed): What Child is This?

Newell H. Long: The Night Before Christmas – Robert Conrad, narrator

22:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A Baroque Christmas

22:31:18 'A Baroque Christmas' Boston Schola Cantorum Boston Camerata Joel Cohen Nonesuch 79265 27:30

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Joseph est bien marie from “Noëls pour les instruments”

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Vous qui désirez sans fin from “Noëls pour les instruments”

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Où s'en vont ces gais bergers from “Noëls pour les instruments”

Gregorian Chant: Hodie Christus natus est

Johannes Schein: Nun jauchzet mit hellem Ton

Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum

Gregorian Chant: Non recedet laus tua, Virgo Maria

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Kyrie, Gloria & Offertoire from ‘Messe de minuit pour Noël’

23:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:48 Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 573421 3:01

23:04:50 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 8:26

23:13:17 Josquin Desprez: Ave Maria Westminster Choir Joe Miller WCC 1009 4:58

23:18:55 John David: Born on a New Day King's Singers Signum 502 2:49

23:21:29 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:14

23:28:44 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 6:08

23:35:22 John Rutter: Nativity Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:10

23:39:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47

23:47:21 Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 5:25

23:53:18 Franz Gruber: Silent Night St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:16

23:56:58 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099 3:11