WCLV Program Guide 12-23-2019
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert 2019
Fanfare: excerpt from March for the Ark CPE Bach
O Come, All Ye Faithful
The Rose That Bare Jesu
Love is a Rain of Diamonds
All Praise to Thee
Ave Maria
JAZZ: Shiny Stockings
Christmas Time Is Here
I Saw Three Ships – arr. David Willcocks
Adam Lay ybounden – Boris Ord
Tomorrow Shall be my Dancin’ Day – arr. David Willcocks
Sure on this Shining Night – Morten Lauridsen
Antiphonal Brass
Five-Sided S’Vivon
Holly & Ivy
Deck the Hall
Sleigh Ride
A Christmas Festival
01:22:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 34:52
01:58:55 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Glory to God Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 1:51
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
02:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111
02:02:49 Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan): "El nacimiento" ("The Nativity") Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111
02:07:02 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos Deutsche Grammophon 449816
02:13:21 Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier Naxos 557645
02:16:23 Mykola Leontovych: Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars NSS Music 5
02:22:20 Francisco Guerrero: "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312
02:29:08 Christobal de Morales: "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312
02:40:19 Mateo Flecha: "El Jubilate” Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312
02:48:05 Adolphe Adam: "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502
02:52:36 Gioacchino Rossini: "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502
03:00:45 George Frideric Handel: "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936
03:03:01 George Frideric Handel: "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936
03:05:31 George Frideric Handel: "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936
03:10:10 Joaquin Rodrigo: "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar Naxos 557223
03:35:45 Agustin Barrios: Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532
03:38:35 Jose Antonio Garcia: Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons Cubasound 1934837603
03:44:33 Carlos Guastavino: "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202
03:46:49 Traditional Catalan: "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202
03:49:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Shadow Mountain 55882
03:52:49 Traditional Medley: March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar Archguitar Music n/a
03:57:08 Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 733336
03:58:17 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 2:27
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:01:36 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service' Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 40:47
04:44:23 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 'A Vespers Service for Christmas Day' Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 33:44
05:19:38 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 19:37
05:41:45 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31
05:56:41 Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105 2:53
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:01 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells Imani Winds Koch Intl 7748 3:41
06:13:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:26
06:19:57 Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:23
06:24:19 Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 9:44
06:38:22 Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Emma Johnson, clarinet ASV 910 9:44
06:49:12 Claudio Monteverdi: Adoramus te Christe St. John the Evangelist Choir Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:28
06:53:10 Vince Guaraldi: O Tannenbaum Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:15
06:56:03 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51
07:03:09 Johann David Heinichen: Pastorale Susanne Regel, oboe Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 6:13
07:10:50 Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Chorus Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079 10:51
07:23:34 Jacques Ibert: Waltz from 'Divertissement' Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 3:03
07:29:12 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 4th tone à 15 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:55
07:37:08 Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 11:29
07:50:53 Traditional: I Saw a Maiden Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 106 2:52
07:54:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes Houston Symphony Sergiu Comissiona Pro Arte 251 4:35
08:07:31 Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 5:32
08:14:27 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9851 8:53
08:24:22 Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata Op 5 # 9 Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907261 2:57
08:29:40 Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:09
08:38:17 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 11:33
08:50:15 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59
08:56:43 Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:19
09:03:42 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 16:11
09:30:01 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:51
09:35:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 5:51
09:43:28 Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Conversation Piece City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1093 4:44
09:47:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 1:35
09:52:22 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 6:06
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 1:16
10:01:40 Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:37
10:05:42 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 12:20
10:20:10 Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 7:38
10:29:12 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 3:45
10:36:40 Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo S 186/3 Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388 2:30
10:40:09 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11
10:45:39 Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope' Suite BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 4:31
10:51:32 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:45
11:14:30 Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:33
11:21:35 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' Ray Chen, violin Decca 4833852 3:31
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:26:12 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 1999 2:18
11:28:30 Edmund Walters: Ding Dong Doh Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:46
11:31:17 Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:37
11:32:54 John Rutter: Angels' Carol Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:30
11:36:24 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 2:13
11:40:23 Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 2:18
11:42:42 Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:17
11:46:59 Traditional: Wexford Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:59
11:50:58 Traditional: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel MAA 1999 3:27
11:55:22 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
11:57:03 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 2:31
12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:14 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17
12:16:31 George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46
12:28:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 5:57
12:36:56 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10
12:43:29 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars RV 532 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 11:51
12:56:32 Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 4:15
13:01:24 Traditional: Heleluyan Cantus Cantus 1211 2:20
13:03:56 Traditional: This Day is Full of Joyfulness Cantus Cantus 1211 1:44
13:07:05 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 634 14:29
13:22:56 Louis-Claude Daquin: Noel No. 10 'Grand jeu et Duo' Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 6:03
13:30:16 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 2:50
13:35:51 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:33
13:41:32 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:12
13:55:36 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 Op 25 # 11 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:30
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Sasha Margolis: Wallachian-Appalachian Scratchin' Big Galut(e) Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival in partnership with the Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 4:12
Traditional: Hanukkah Symphony Nova Scotia; Howard Cable, conductor Album: Seasons Celebrations CBC 5226 Music: 4:46
Traditional (arr. Paul Schoenfield): Al Hanisim Essential Voices USA; Paul Schoenfield, piano; Judith Clurman, conductor Album: Cherished Moments: Songs of the Jewish Spirit Dorian 92182 Music: 3:48
Stephen Schwartz (arr. Ryan Nowlin): Hanukkah Song "We Are Lights" Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor Album: Season of Light Dorian 70006 Music: 4:25
Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle (Hanukkah Medley) Eaken Piano Trio Album: I'll Be Home for the Holidays Naxos 554714 Music: 15:03
Alexander Krein: Caprice Hebraique, Op.24 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 5:41
Joel Engel: Freilakhs, Op.20, No.2 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 3:32
Traditional (arr. David Krakauer): Der Gasn Nign (The Street Song) (Encore) David Krakauer, clarinet; Nurit Pacht and Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Levy Hall at Rodef Shalom Congregation, Puttsburgh, PA Music: 5:06
Traditional: Cold Frosty Morning/Old Christmas/Breakin' Up Christmas Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration Avie 2396 Music: 4:18
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 4:21 (excerpt)
Georgy Sviridov: Molitva ("Prayer") Chanticleer; Kory Reid, conductor Concerts at St. Ignatius, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:25
Jaakko Mantyjarvi: Die Stimme des Kindes Chanticleer; Kory Reid, conductor Concerts at St. Ignatius, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 5:15
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song from "Two Songs of Winter" Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:37
Traditional: Child in a Manger/ Gloucestershire Wassail Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bonesSamuel Bigney, fiddleSimeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 1:44
Traditional: Fum, Fum, Fum! Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Noels & Carols from the Olde World Koch 7582 Music: 1:03 (excerpt as bed)
Traditional German: While by My Sheep (Als ich bei meinen Schafen) Blake Eliason, Beth VanDam, James VanDam, soloists; Salt Lake Children's Choir; Ralph Woodward, conductor Salt Lake Children's Choir, Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City, UT Music: 0:57
Traditional French: Il Est Ne / Masters in This Hall / Noel Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:49
Traditional (arr. David Wilcocks): Sweet was the Song the Virgin sang Choir of King's College, Cambridge; David Willcocks, conductor Album: On Christmas Night Decca 425499 Music: 4:01 (excerpt)
Traditional: Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Uppsala Academic Chamber Choir; Stefan Parkman, conductor Album: Winter Sounds Footprint 85 Music: 2:11 (excerpt)
Harold Darke (arr. Ken Gist): In the Bleak Midwinter Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:24
Alan Silvestri: A Christmas Carol: I'm Still Here from the film Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra Album: A Christmas Carol Original Soundtrack Walt Disney 49208 Music: 1:26
Alan Silvestri: A Christmas Carol: Ride On My Good Man from the film Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra Album: A Christmas Carol Original Soundtrack Walt Disney 49208 Music: 1:02
Vijay Singh: A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen Oregon Chorale; Jason Sabino, conductor Album: A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen SELF PROD Music: 2:15 (excerpt)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:54:51 David Lovrien: Minor Alterations Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:03
16:05:18 John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 3:55
16:11:51 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:46
16:27:45 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And He shall purify Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 2:24
16:32:07 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Overture to Part 2 Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 5:18
16:39:59 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 8:22
16:50:39 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:25
16:56:33 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11
17:04:56 John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 6:31
17:14:07 Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 12:35
17:29:17 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene Barbara Bonney, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 6:13
17:39:56 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:55
17:45:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59
17:45:46 Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:27
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:39 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 # 3 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:45
18:26:00 Traditional: The First Nowell Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:32
18:32:55 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 4816326 3:41
18:38:20 Randol Alan Bass: Christmas Ornaments Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Bonneville 9402 14:08
18:53:40 Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:33
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39
19:17:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto Op 61 Janine Jansen, violin Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Decca 13281 40:30
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:24 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 11:36
20:15:11 Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 25:16
20:41:44 Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 H 15:25 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Dorian 90164 15:32
20:58:12 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 1:38
21:02:57 Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559702 15:47
21:19:41 Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata Boston Cecilia Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Koch Intl 7180 9:40
21:30:25 Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' Philharmonia Chorus BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 8:22
21:41:53 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48
21:47:31 Max Bruch: Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75 Salvatore Accardo, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 438748 37:30
22:26:11 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra Op 18 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44
22:42:07 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 12:38
22:55:12 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:35 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' London Symphony Chorus Richard Hickox EMI 54128 2:34
23:04:10 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23
23:08:33 Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Timothy Walden, cello Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:21
23:13:51 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 2:32
23:16:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 9:50
23:26:14 Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 5:43
23:33:27 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 5:31
23:38:59 César Franck: Sleep of Psyché Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 11:14
23:50:13 Herbert Howells: Here is the Little Door Chanticleer Teldec 94563 4:00
23:54:43 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30
23:58:36 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 1:15