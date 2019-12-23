WCLV Program Guide 12-23-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert 2019

Fanfare: excerpt from March for the Ark CPE Bach

O Come, All Ye Faithful

The Rose That Bare Jesu

Love is a Rain of Diamonds

All Praise to Thee

Ave Maria

JAZZ: Shiny Stockings

Christmas Time Is Here

I Saw Three Ships – arr. David Willcocks

Adam Lay ybounden – Boris Ord

Tomorrow Shall be my Dancin’ Day – arr. David Willcocks

Sure on this Shining Night – Morten Lauridsen

Antiphonal Brass

Five-Sided S’Vivon

Holly & Ivy

Deck the Hall

Sleigh Ride

A Christmas Festival

01:22:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 34:52

01:58:55 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Glory to God Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 1:51

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111

02:02:49 Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan): "El nacimiento" ("The Nativity") Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111

02:07:02 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos Deutsche Grammophon 449816

02:13:21 Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier Naxos 557645

02:16:23 Mykola Leontovych: Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars NSS Music 5

02:22:20 Francisco Guerrero: "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312

02:29:08 Christobal de Morales: "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312

02:40:19 Mateo Flecha: "El Jubilate” Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312

02:48:05 Adolphe Adam: "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502

02:52:36 Gioacchino Rossini: "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502

03:00:45 George Frideric Handel: "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936

03:03:01 George Frideric Handel: "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936

03:05:31 George Frideric Handel: "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936

03:10:10 Joaquin Rodrigo: "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar Naxos 557223

03:35:45 Agustin Barrios: Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532

03:38:35 Jose Antonio Garcia: Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons Cubasound 1934837603

03:44:33 Carlos Guastavino: "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202

03:46:49 Traditional Catalan: "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202

03:49:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Shadow Mountain 55882

03:52:49 Traditional Medley: March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar Archguitar Music n/a

03:57:08 Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 733336

03:58:17 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 2:27

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:36 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service' Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 40:47

04:44:23 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 'A Vespers Service for Christmas Day' Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 33:44

05:19:38 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 19:37

05:41:45 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31

05:56:41 Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105 2:53

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:01 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells Imani Winds Koch Intl 7748 3:41

06:13:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:26

06:19:57 Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:23

06:24:19 Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 9:44

06:38:22 Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Emma Johnson, clarinet ASV 910 9:44

06:49:12 Claudio Monteverdi: Adoramus te Christe St. John the Evangelist Choir Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:28

06:53:10 Vince Guaraldi: O Tannenbaum Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:15

06:56:03 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

07:03:09 Johann David Heinichen: Pastorale Susanne Regel, oboe Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 6:13

07:10:50 Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Chorus Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079 10:51

07:23:34 Jacques Ibert: Waltz from 'Divertissement' Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 3:03

07:29:12 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 4th tone à 15 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:55

07:37:08 Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 11:29

07:50:53 Traditional: I Saw a Maiden Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 106 2:52

07:54:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes Houston Symphony Sergiu Comissiona Pro Arte 251 4:35

08:07:31 Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 5:32

08:14:27 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9851 8:53

08:24:22 Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata Op 5 # 9 Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907261 2:57

08:29:40 Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:09

08:38:17 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 11:33

08:50:15 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59

08:56:43 Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:19

09:03:42 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 16:11

09:30:01 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:51

09:35:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 5:51

09:43:28 Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Conversation Piece City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1093 4:44

09:47:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 1:35

09:52:22 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 6:06

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 1:16

10:01:40 Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:37

10:05:42 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 12:20

10:20:10 Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 7:38

10:29:12 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 3:45

10:36:40 Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo S 186/3 Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388 2:30

10:40:09 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11

10:45:39 Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope' Suite BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 4:31

10:51:32 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:45

11:14:30 Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:33

11:21:35 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' Ray Chen, violin Decca 4833852 3:31

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:12 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 1999 2:18

11:28:30 Edmund Walters: Ding Dong Doh Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:46

11:31:17 Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:37

11:32:54 John Rutter: Angels' Carol Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:30

11:36:24 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 2:13

11:40:23 Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 2:18

11:42:42 Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:17

11:46:59 Traditional: Wexford Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:59

11:50:58 Traditional: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel MAA 1999 3:27

11:55:22 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:57:03 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 2:31

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:14 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17

12:16:31 George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46

12:28:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 5:57

12:36:56 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10

12:43:29 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars RV 532 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 11:51

12:56:32 Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 4:15

13:01:24 Traditional: Heleluyan Cantus Cantus 1211 2:20

13:03:56 Traditional: This Day is Full of Joyfulness Cantus Cantus 1211 1:44

13:07:05 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 634 14:29

13:22:56 Louis-Claude Daquin: Noel No. 10 'Grand jeu et Duo' Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 6:03

13:30:16 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 2:50

13:35:51 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:33

13:41:32 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:12

13:55:36 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 Op 25 # 11 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:30

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sasha Margolis: Wallachian-Appalachian Scratchin' Big Galut(e) Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival in partnership with the Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 4:12

Traditional: Hanukkah Symphony Nova Scotia; Howard Cable, conductor Album: Seasons Celebrations CBC 5226 Music: 4:46

Traditional (arr. Paul Schoenfield): Al Hanisim Essential Voices USA; Paul Schoenfield, piano; Judith Clurman, conductor Album: Cherished Moments: Songs of the Jewish Spirit Dorian 92182 Music: 3:48

Stephen Schwartz (arr. Ryan Nowlin): Hanukkah Song "We Are Lights" Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor Album: Season of Light Dorian 70006 Music: 4:25

Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle (Hanukkah Medley) Eaken Piano Trio Album: I'll Be Home for the Holidays Naxos 554714 Music: 15:03

Alexander Krein: Caprice Hebraique, Op.24 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 5:41

Joel Engel: Freilakhs, Op.20, No.2 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 3:32

Traditional (arr. David Krakauer): Der Gasn Nign (The Street Song) (Encore) David Krakauer, clarinet; Nurit Pacht and Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Levy Hall at Rodef Shalom Congregation, Puttsburgh, PA Music: 5:06

Traditional: Cold Frosty Morning/Old Christmas/Breakin' Up Christmas Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration Avie 2396 Music: 4:18

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bones; Samuel Bigney, fiddle; Simeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 4:21 (excerpt)

Georgy Sviridov: Molitva ("Prayer") Chanticleer; Kory Reid, conductor Concerts at St. Ignatius, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:25

Jaakko Mantyjarvi: Die Stimme des Kindes Chanticleer; Kory Reid, conductor Concerts at St. Ignatius, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 5:15

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song from "Two Songs of Winter" Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:37

Traditional: Child in a Manger/ Gloucestershire Wassail Kirkmount: Alex Bigney, harp and bonesSamuel Bigney, fiddleSimeon Bigney, cello and bodhran Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 1:44

Traditional: Fum, Fum, Fum! Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Album: Noels & Carols from the Olde World Koch 7582 Music: 1:03 (excerpt as bed)

Traditional German: While by My Sheep (Als ich bei meinen Schafen) Blake Eliason, Beth VanDam, James VanDam, soloists; Salt Lake Children's Choir; Ralph Woodward, conductor Salt Lake Children's Choir, Cathedral of the Madeleine, Salt Lake City, UT Music: 0:57

Traditional French: Il Est Ne / Masters in This Hall / Noel Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:49

Traditional (arr. David Wilcocks): Sweet was the Song the Virgin sang Choir of King's College, Cambridge; David Willcocks, conductor Album: On Christmas Night Decca 425499 Music: 4:01 (excerpt)

Traditional: Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Uppsala Academic Chamber Choir; Stefan Parkman, conductor Album: Winter Sounds Footprint 85 Music: 2:11 (excerpt)

Harold Darke (arr. Ken Gist): In the Bleak Midwinter Adagio Trio Album: Winter Gift Adagio Trio 2 Music: 3:24

Alan Silvestri: A Christmas Carol: I'm Still Here from the film Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra Album: A Christmas Carol Original Soundtrack Walt Disney 49208 Music: 1:26

Alan Silvestri: A Christmas Carol: Ride On My Good Man from the film Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra Album: A Christmas Carol Original Soundtrack Walt Disney 49208 Music: 1:02

Vijay Singh: A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen Oregon Chorale; Jason Sabino, conductor Album: A Glimpse of Snow and Evergreen SELF PROD Music: 2:15 (excerpt)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:51 David Lovrien: Minor Alterations Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:03

16:05:18 John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 3:55

16:11:51 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:46

16:27:45 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And He shall purify Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 2:24

16:32:07 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Overture to Part 2 Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 5:18

16:39:59 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 8:22

16:50:39 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:25

16:56:33 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11

17:04:56 John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 6:31

17:14:07 Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 12:35

17:29:17 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene Barbara Bonney, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 6:13

17:39:56 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 3:55

17:45:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59

17:45:46 Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:27

17:53:21 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:39 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 # 3 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:45

18:26:00 Traditional: The First Nowell Choir of Royal Holloway Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:32

18:32:55 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 4816326 3:41

18:38:20 Randol Alan Bass: Christmas Ornaments Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Bonneville 9402 14:08

18:53:40 Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:33

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39

19:17:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto Op 61 Janine Jansen, violin Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Decca 13281 40:30

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:24 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 11:36

20:15:11 Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 25:16

20:41:44 Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 H 15:25 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Dorian 90164 15:32

20:58:12 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 1:38

21:02:57 Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559702 15:47

21:19:41 Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata Boston Cecilia Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Koch Intl 7180 9:40

21:30:25 Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' Philharmonia Chorus BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 8:22

21:41:53 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

21:47:31 Max Bruch: Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75 Salvatore Accardo, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 438748 37:30

22:26:11 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra Op 18 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44

22:42:07 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 12:38

22:55:12 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:35 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' London Symphony Chorus Richard Hickox EMI 54128 2:34

23:04:10 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:08:33 Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Timothy Walden, cello Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:21

23:13:51 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 2:32

23:16:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 9:50

23:26:14 Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 5:43

23:33:27 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 5:31

23:38:59 César Franck: Sleep of Psyché Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 11:14

23:50:13 Herbert Howells: Here is the Little Door Chanticleer Teldec 94563 4:00

23:54:43 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30

23:58:36 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 1:15