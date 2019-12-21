WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:39 Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 10:17

00:13:32 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:22

00:17:37 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14

00:24:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.122 'Das neugeborne Kindelein' Collegium Vocale Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901594 13:41

00:40:03 Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 2 Op 38 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 33:20

01:17:34 John Rutter: Dancing Day Etherea Vocal Ensemble Delos 3422 24:49

01:43:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 8:56

01:53:15 Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:35

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Joseph Haydn (arr. Paul Galbraith): Sonata in A major, Hob XVI:47: 1. Moderato Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: Paul Galbraith Plays Haydn Sonatas Delos 3239 Music: 4:24

Carolyn Surrick: Winter's Falling Light Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 3:05

Traditional: Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence Anders Norudde: Konvulsionslaten Sue Richards: The Celt Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 4:58

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C major Hob.I/82 Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra; Harry Christophers, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 27:28

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Skating Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 1:39

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Christmas Time Is Here Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:46

Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:39

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty Boston Symphony Orchestra; Seiji Ozawa, conductor DG 445775 Music: 4:32

Gabriel Faure: Ave Maria Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello; Francis Grier, organ Album: Musical Gifts from Joshua Bell and Friends Sony 374318 Music: 4:11

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto C Major, RV 443 for recorder and strings Kremerata Baltica; Michala Petri, recorder Album: Michala Petri 50th Birthday Concert Kremerata Baltica OUR Recordings 8226905 Music: 10:26

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Movements 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 15 Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker EMI 46385 Music: 27:43

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:11 Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45

04:10:03 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13

04:20:37 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:54

04:25:40 Sir John Tavener: Awed by the Beauty Cantus Cantus 1211 4:18

04:31:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" Elizabeth Gale, soprano London Symphony Richard Hickox EMI 54128 57:47

05:33:35 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:55

05:44:30 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional Scott Mello, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 8:21

05:53:47 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 2:54

05:58:14 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 2:40

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111

06:02:49 Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan): "El nacimiento" ("The Nativity") Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111

06:07:02 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos Deutsche Grammophon 449816

06:13:21 Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier Naxos 557645

06:16:23 Mykola Leontovych: Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars NSS Music 5

06:22:20 Francisco Guerrero: "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312

06:29:08 Christobal de Morales: "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312

06:40:19 Mateo Flecha: "El Jubilate” Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312

06:48:05 Adolphe Adam: "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502

06:52:36 Gioacchino Rossini: "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502

07:00:45 George Frideric Handel: "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936

07:03:01 George Frideric Handel: "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936

07:05:31 George Frideric Handel: "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9936

07:10:10 Joaquin Rodrigo: "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar Naxos 557223

07:35:45 Agustin Barrios: Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471532

07:38:35 Jose Antonio Garcia: Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons Cubasound 1934837603

07:44:33 Carlos Guastavino: "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202

07:46:49 Traditional Catalan: "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202

07:49:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Shadow Mountain 55882

07:52:49 Traditional Medley: March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar Archguitar Music n/a

07:57:08 Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 733336

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Rodrigo: "Que buen caminito" from Dos Pequenas Fantasias Scott Tennant, guitar Album: Rodrigo: Complete Guitar Works Vol. 2 GHA 126044 Music: 4:34

Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar; Boulder Chamber Orchestra; Bahman Saless, conductor Boulder Chamber Orchestra, Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield, CO Music: 23:19

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapaa, Hawaii Music: ~11:06

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe Movement 12 Am leuchtenden Sommermorg Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159 Music: 2:43 (excerpt)

Hugh Martin (arr. Peter Mansfield): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Skylark Vocal Ensemble Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:37

Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty Ola Gjeilo, piano; The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:41

Traditional Native American (arr. Joseph Jennings): Huron Carol Tim Keeler, countertenor; Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Sacred Music in a Sacred Space, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:39

Pablo Casals: Nigra Sum Mark Kruczek, organ; Voices of Ascension; Dennis Keene, conductor Album: Hear My Prayer Delos 3300 Music: 4:12

Georgy Sviridov: Partita No. 2 in E minor Movement 1: Prelude; Movement 5: Fugue Nikolai Medtner: Forgotten Melodies, Op. 38: Movement 6 - Canzona Serenata & Movement 3 - Danza Festiva Aleksandra Kasman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:00

Traditional (arr. Pablo Casals): Song of the Birds Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello; Stefan Petrov, piano Heifetz International Music Institute, U of MD Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 2:37

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in E minor, Op. 32 No. 4 & Prelude in G major, Op. 32 No. 5 Sergei Prokofiev: from Ten Pieces from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 75: Movement 6 & 8 Aleksandra Kasman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:30

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:26 Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 3:32

10:08:00 Billy May: Holiday Cheer Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 9:31

10:22:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 26:41

10:51:23 Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:14

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

10:54:43 Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable? Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:24

11:07:49 Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

11:13:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

11:21:40 George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Organ Concerto No.13 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 3:46

11:28:14 Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D Op 1 # 10 Gottfried von der Goltz, vn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 9:54

11:40:40 Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

11:55:59 Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 3:14

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, this program, guest hosted by pianist Orli Shaham features conversations focusing on the unique stage of artistic development each From the Top performer is experiencing at this point in their lives. We meet a young clarinetist who shares with us how he manages to breathe effectively while playing extremely taxing repertoire and a young pianist shares how she tames her instrument in order to be a good collaborator with string players in chamber music

Fervida Piano Trio, from Burlingame, California featuring Sean Mori, violin, 17

Angeline Kiang, cello, 15 and Karina Tseng, piano, 17 performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1, Ghost, I. Allegro vivace e con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Christian Chiu, piano, 17, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania performs Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3 by Franz Schubert.

Annabel Parker, soprano, 17, from Rockport, Maine performs Quella faimma che m’accende by Benedetto Marcello along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham

Joshua Choi, clarinet, 15, from Palisades Park, New Jersey performs Clarinet Sonata in Eb Major, Op. 167, IV. Molto allegro by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham.

Joshua Rosenthal, violin, 16, from Damariscotta, Maine & Josie Davis, violin, From the Top alumna, from Hope, Maine perform Lime Rock by Mark O’Connor

FLASHBACK FINALE – RECORDED IN 2004

Henry Kramer, piano, 17, from Cape Elizabeth, Maine performs Tocatta Opus 15 by Robert Muczynski

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK: Macbeth (Giuseppe Verdi)

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Verdi’s Macbeth, a performance taped live on September 25, 2019. Anna Netrebko and Željko Lučić reunited as Shakespeare’s ruthlessly ambitious Scottish couple, after having won tremendous acclaim for their portrayals at the Met in 2014. The revival also starred Matthew Polenzani as Macduff and Ildar Abdrazakov as Banquo, with Marco Armiliato on the podium, leading the Met Orchestra and Chorus

16:10:24 Richard Strauss: Macbeth Op 23 Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 19:38

16:33:35 Claude Debussy: Jeux San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 18:20

16:52:09 Howard Shore: A "Lord of the Rings' Suite Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel DeutGram 3024 6:45

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Pt. 2

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 11:00

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 14:07

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 2:42

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 3:37

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 4:29

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051) 3:17

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 6:16

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams (Sony 51333) 4:54

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass (CBS 39740) 2:48

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A 1969 Snapshot - Hal Prince and Stephen Sondheim - A rare interview with two artists were just about to transform the American musical

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:35 Stephen Sondheim Overture from Company Arthur Fiedler Fabulous Broadway Polydor 24-5003

18:06:56 00:01:52 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight Zero Mostel, Company A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:09:47 00:02:53 John Kander-Fred Ebb Wilkommen Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:14:22 00:02:30 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross The Pajama Game/Racing With the Clock Eddie Foy Jr. The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

18:21:52 00:02:16 Galt McDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Donna Gerome Ragni Hair -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:27:44 00:02:41 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Something's Coming Larry Kert West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:30:56 00:01:56 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke Company West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:34:57 00:03:27 John Kander-Fred Ebb What Would You Do? Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:41:11 00:03:19 Stephen Sondheim Barcelona Dean Jones, Susan Browning Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:45:52 00:01:24 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:49:05 00:02:45 Stephen Sondheim Another Hundred People Pamela Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:52:10 00:00:50 Stephen Sondheim Overture from Company Arthur Fiedler Fabulous Broadway Polydor 24-5003

18:53:03 00:03:57 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Company Dean Jones, Company Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:06 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 18:07

19:24:17 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 440639 33:01

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Vienna’s Musikverein, 10/28/2015

Olivier Messiaen: ‘Chronochromie’

Richard Strauss: ‘An Alpine Symphony’

21:27:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 K 425 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 31:28

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean tells the holiday story “Rashide, Amr and the Great Gift Giving”… Also, Stan Freberg’s classic “Green Christmas” and “Green Christmas”…Charlie Manna offers “Christmas is our Business

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' BWV 599 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:01

23:06:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 6:08

23:12:49 Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus Lisa Cowan, violin WCC 1009 7:35

23:22:33 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 91184 5:55

23:28:28 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

23:34:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00

23:41:11 Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 5:03

23:46:15 Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 5:10

23:51:25 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:04

23:56:06 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 13 Op 28 # 13 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 3:07