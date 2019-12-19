© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2019

Published December 19, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:02  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:19

00:08:56  Arvo Pärt: Magnificat    Theatre of Voices  Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907182 6:39

00:16:51  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano   DeutGram 4797581 6:39

00:24:42  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols     BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9851 8:53

00:35:04  Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15  D 887  Takács Quartet  Decca 452854 48:14

01:27:41  Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 14:29

01:43:43  Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 9:16

All arrangements by Alice Parker / Robert Shaw

Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Robert Shaw; Frank Timmerman, tenor; Katherine Murray, mezzo-soprano; Victor Ledbetter, baritone (Telarc 80377)

James R. Murray: Away in a Manger

Traditional-German: Good Christian Men, Rejoice (In dulci jubilo)

Traditional-English: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional-English: Wassail Song

Traditional-French: Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella

Traditional-Catalan: Fum, fum, fum

01:53:59  Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 4:48

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joaquin Rodrigo: "Que buen caminito" from Dos Pequenas Fantasias Scott Tennant, guitar Album: Rodrigo: Complete Guitar Works Vol. 2 GHA 126044 Music: 4:34

Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar; Boulder Chamber Orchestra; Bahman Saless, conductor Boulder Chamber Orchestra, Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield, CO Music: 23:19

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapaa, Hawaii Music: ~11:06

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe Movement 12 Am leuchtenden Sommermorg Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159 Music: 2:43 (excerpt)

Hugh Martin (arr. Peter Mansfield): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Skylark Vocal Ensemble Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:37

Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty Ola Gjeilo, piano; The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:41

Traditional Native American (arr. Joseph Jennings): Huron Carol Tim Keeler, countertenor; Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Sacred Music in a Sacred Space, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:39

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F minor, Op. 7, No. 3 and Mazurka in B-Flat Major, Op. 17, No. 1 Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode: Chopin Nonesuch 79452 Music: 4:19

Traditional (arr. Stephen Paulus): How Far is it to Bethlehem Katie Gneiting and Noah Johnson, voice; Camille Decker, piano; Ellie Evans, violin; Utah State University Chamber Singers; Dr. Cory Evans, conductor St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Hyde Park, UT Music: 3:12

Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi (arr. Caleb Nei): Christmas Time is Here Caleb Nei, Piano Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 3:04

Gloria Shayne & Noel Regney: Do You Hear What I Hear? Cally Banham, English horn; Cortango Album: Cor Christmas SELF PROD 452 Music: 2:55

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, "Paradis" Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze,  conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 29:21

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:51  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 36 'Schwingt freudig euch empor'    Collegium Vocale Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901605 29:28

04:32:46  Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

04:44:11  Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 2:49

04:48:25  John Rutter: There is a Flower    Elora Festival Singers  Noel Edison Naxos 573421 4:15

04:54:36  George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 3 Op 26    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9169 34:37

05:32:59  Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'  BWV 225 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Margaret Hillis MAA 1999 4:43

05:38:42  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16  K 545 Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano   Avie 2209 9:49

05:49:18  Emmanuel Chabrier: España     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08

05:58:00  Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?     Pittsburgh Symphony Brass  Four Winds 3029 1:33

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:04:46  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 3:46

06:13:59  Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation:    Peter Schickele, narrator   Vanguard 72015 7:56

06:26:52  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 3:02

06:35:16  Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations    Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 3:32

06:44:42  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 6  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

06:51:21  Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells     West Edge String Quartet  Centaur 3087 2:10

06:57:22  Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:02:53  Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 47   Wu Han, piano   DeutGram 22906 3:40

07:13:12  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437782 6:05

07:23:33  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht'     Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07

07:31:42  Monty Python: Cheese Shop    Members of 'Monty Python'   Virgin 35550 4:06

07:41:00  George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down    Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30

07:50:06  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47    BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 7:02

08:05:14  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 867 3:27

08:14:42  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne     Les Délices  Délices 2013 6:05

08:26:51  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

08:38:12  Clive Richardson: Beachcomber     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 3:11

08:46:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 7:10

09:02:46  Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo     Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06

09:16:06  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41

09:24:52  Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene    Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 7:17

09:37:53  John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine     City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 4:15

09:47:53  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32    BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:02  Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine    Quire Cleveland  Peter Bennett Quire 101 1:32

10:02:01  Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76 # 52 Choir King's College Cambridge  Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 1:54

10:06:45  Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet  WoO 1  Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 13:14

10:27:36  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

10:32:57  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest    Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:35

10:42:16  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted    Mark Padmore, tenor The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 6:44

10:52:28  Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 119   Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 18:06

11:14:08  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39    Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

11:21:01  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32

 

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:26  John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:24

11:29:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47

11:31:37  Stephen Paulus: Hallelu!    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:12

11:34:49  Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:28

11:40:15  Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:47

11:43:03  John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:42

11:45:45  Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:12

11:48:58  Edmund Rubbra: Dormi Jesu    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 1:13

11:50:12  Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59

11:56:48  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

 

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:04  Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58

12:14:53  Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

12:27:17  Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day'    John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 6:41

12:37:34  Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 6:08

12:46:14  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 8:06

12:56:12  Reynaldo Hahn: Danse from Piano Concerto    Stephen Coombs, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Hyperion 66897 2:41

13:00:21  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 3:46

13:04:31  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4796018 2:38

13:08:37  Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28   Westminster Abbey Choir  Martin Neary Sony 62615 22:58

13:33:00  Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese Op 64    London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:45

13:39:31  Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' Op 22 # 2 Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 4:25

13:46:05  Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds    Members of BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 10:38

13:58:40  George Gershwin: Nobody but You    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 0:52

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Home Alone: We Wish You a Merry Christmas/End Title Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:16

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (excerpt) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; David Newman, conductor Album: It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th St. & A Christmas Carol Telarc 88801 Music: ~7:28

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:55

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 1:10

John Williams: Home Alone: Star of Bethlehem Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 3:26

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music  Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 36:01

David Dickau: Love Came Down at Christmas Choral Arts Ensemble Barbara Depman, conductor Album: MPR Taste Of The Holidays, Vol. 4 MPR 20132 Music: 4:49

Xavier Montsalvatge: Cradle Song Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar Album: Alma Espanola Bridge 9491 Music: 2:39

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 36 "Cradle Song" Op. 67 Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 2:39

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College; The St. Olaf Orchestra Sigrid Johnson, conductor The 2014 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 "Winter Dreams" Movements 3 & 4 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Complete Symphonies Chandos 8672 Music: 20:18

Thomas Ravencroft (arr. Abbie Betinis): Remember, O Thou Man Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Katharine Dryden, viola; Pro Arte Singers; Arthur Sjogren, conductor First Presbyterian Church, New Canaan, CT Music: 5:19

Matthew Peterson: Corde Natus St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 06:13

Traditional, J. Scott Irvine: I Saw Three Ships True North Brass: Joan Watson, natural horn; Stuart Laughton, bodhran Album: A True North Christmas TNB 4 Music: 1:44

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:01  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony     Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 2:54

16:11:22  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 5:57

16:24:59  Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme    William Tritt, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:47

16:35:17  Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir  Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10

16:46:28  Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:52

17:04:21  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Mercury 24425 2:32

17:11:51  Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes'     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01

17:24:00  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis     Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 5:32

17:36:21  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9    Martina Filjak, piano   Naxos 572515 4:55

17:45:22  Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 9:03

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:05:11  Lowell Mason: Joy to the World     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:03

18:12:26  Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00

18:23:49  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo'    Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 6:09

18:33:52  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 Op 49 # 1 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 6:56

18:47:25  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:39  Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in d    Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 22:39

19:28:08  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 29:39

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:01  Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

20:28:10  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez    Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 21:25

20:50:37  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 7:06

21:03:42  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19  K 132  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 16:30

21:22:43  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards  BWV 1065 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 9:37

21:33:23  Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G  RV 149  English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

21:41:46  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

21:50:31  Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 Op 27   Erin Morley, soprano New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 37:10

22:29:48  Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:52

22:49:55  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:39

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:36  Franz Gruber: Silent Night     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 3:55

23:06:31  Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs     Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Erato 45786 8:24

23:14:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:45

23:22:46  Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance Op 67   Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 6:59

23:29:46  Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian'    Philharmonia Chorus BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 8:22

23:38:08  Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 3:25

23:42:12  Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied'    Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 4:00

23:46:12  Traditional: The Coventry Carol     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 3:38

23:49:52  Gerald Finzi: Prelude Op 25    City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 4:54

23:55:44  William Byrd: Ave verum corpus    Ora  Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:28

 

 