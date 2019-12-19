WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2019
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
00:01:02 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:19
00:08:56 Arvo Pärt: Magnificat Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907182 6:39
00:16:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 6:39
00:24:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9851 8:53
00:35:04 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 D 887 Takács Quartet Decca 452854 48:14
01:27:41 Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 14:29
01:43:43 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 9:16
All arrangements by Alice Parker / Robert Shaw
Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Robert Shaw; Frank Timmerman, tenor; Katherine Murray, mezzo-soprano; Victor Ledbetter, baritone (Telarc 80377)
James R. Murray: Away in a Manger
Traditional-German: Good Christian Men, Rejoice (In dulci jubilo)
Traditional-English: The Holly and the Ivy
Traditional-English: Wassail Song
Traditional-French: Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella
Traditional-Catalan: Fum, fum, fum
01:53:59 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:48
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Joaquin Rodrigo: "Que buen caminito" from Dos Pequenas Fantasias Scott Tennant, guitar Album: Rodrigo: Complete Guitar Works Vol. 2 GHA 126044 Music: 4:34
Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar; Boulder Chamber Orchestra; Bahman Saless, conductor Boulder Chamber Orchestra, Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield, CO Music: 23:19
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapaa, Hawaii Music: ~11:06
Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe Movement 12 Am leuchtenden Sommermorg Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159 Music: 2:43 (excerpt)
Hugh Martin (arr. Peter Mansfield): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Skylark Vocal Ensemble Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:37
Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty Ola Gjeilo, piano; The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:41
Traditional Native American (arr. Joseph Jennings): Huron Carol Tim Keeler, countertenor; Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Sacred Music in a Sacred Space, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:39
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F minor, Op. 7, No. 3 and Mazurka in B-Flat Major, Op. 17, No. 1 Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode: Chopin Nonesuch 79452 Music: 4:19
Traditional (arr. Stephen Paulus): How Far is it to Bethlehem Katie Gneiting and Noah Johnson, voice; Camille Decker, piano; Ellie Evans, violin; Utah State University Chamber Singers; Dr. Cory Evans, conductor St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Hyde Park, UT Music: 3:12
Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi (arr. Caleb Nei): Christmas Time is Here Caleb Nei, Piano Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 3:04
Gloria Shayne & Noel Regney: Do You Hear What I Hear? Cally Banham, English horn; Cortango Album: Cor Christmas SELF PROD 452 Music: 2:55
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, "Paradis" Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 29:21
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:01:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 36 'Schwingt freudig euch empor' Collegium Vocale Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901605 29:28
04:32:46 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40
04:44:11 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:49
04:48:25 John Rutter: There is a Flower Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 573421 4:15
04:54:36 George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 3 Op 26 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9169 34:37
05:32:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' BWV 225 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Margaret Hillis MAA 1999 4:43
05:38:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 K 545 Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209 9:49
05:49:18 Emmanuel Chabrier: España Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08
05:58:00 Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029 1:33
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:04:46 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 3:46
06:13:59 Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Peter Schickele, narrator Vanguard 72015 7:56
06:26:52 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 3:02
06:35:16 Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 3:32
06:44:42 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14
06:51:21 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 2:10
06:57:22 Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17
07:02:53 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 3:40
07:13:12 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 6:05
07:23:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07
07:31:42 Monty Python: Cheese Shop Members of 'Monty Python' Virgin 35550 4:06
07:41:00 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30
07:50:06 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 7:02
08:05:14 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 3:27
08:14:42 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne Les Délices Délices 2013 6:05
08:26:51 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15
08:38:12 Clive Richardson: Beachcomber New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 3:11
08:46:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 7:10
09:02:46 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06
09:16:06 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41
09:24:52 Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 7:17
09:37:53 John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 4:15
09:47:53 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:02 Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 1:32
10:02:01 Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76 # 52 Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 1:54
10:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet WoO 1 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 13:14
10:27:36 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21
10:32:57 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:35
10:42:16 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted Mark Padmore, tenor The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 6:44
10:52:28 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 119 Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 18:06
11:14:08 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27
11:21:01 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:26:26 John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:24
11:29:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47
11:31:37 Stephen Paulus: Hallelu! Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:12
11:34:49 Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:28
11:40:15 Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:47
11:43:03 John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:42
11:45:45 Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:12
11:48:58 Edmund Rubbra: Dormi Jesu Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 1:13
11:50:12 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59
11:56:48 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:07:04 Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58
12:14:53 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10
12:27:17 Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 6:41
12:37:34 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 6:08
12:46:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 8:06
12:56:12 Reynaldo Hahn: Danse from Piano Concerto Stephen Coombs, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Hyperion 66897 2:41
13:00:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 3:46
13:04:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 2:38
13:08:37 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 Westminster Abbey Choir Martin Neary Sony 62615 22:58
13:33:00 Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese Op 64 London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:45
13:39:31 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' Op 22 # 2 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:25
13:46:05 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds Members of BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 10:38
13:58:40 George Gershwin: Nobody but You Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:52
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
John Williams: Home Alone: We Wish You a Merry Christmas/End Title Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:16
Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (excerpt) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; David Newman, conductor Album: It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th St. & A Christmas Carol Telarc 88801 Music: ~7:28
John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:55
John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 1:10
John Williams: Home Alone: Star of Bethlehem Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 3:26
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 36:01
David Dickau: Love Came Down at Christmas Choral Arts Ensemble Barbara Depman, conductor Album: MPR Taste Of The Holidays, Vol. 4 MPR 20132 Music: 4:49
Xavier Montsalvatge: Cradle Song Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar Album: Alma Espanola Bridge 9491 Music: 2:39
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 36 "Cradle Song" Op. 67 Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 2:39
Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College; The St. Olaf Orchestra Sigrid Johnson, conductor The 2014 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:44
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 "Winter Dreams" Movements 3 & 4 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Complete Symphonies Chandos 8672 Music: 20:18
Thomas Ravencroft (arr. Abbie Betinis): Remember, O Thou Man Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Katharine Dryden, viola; Pro Arte Singers; Arthur Sjogren, conductor First Presbyterian Church, New Canaan, CT Music: 5:19
Matthew Peterson: Corde Natus St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 06:13
Traditional, J. Scott Irvine: I Saw Three Ships True North Brass: Joan Watson, natural horn; Stuart Laughton, bodhran Album: A True North Christmas TNB 4 Music: 1:44
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:03:01 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 2:54
16:11:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 5:57
16:24:51 Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme William Tritt, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:47
16:35:17 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10
16:46:28 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:52
17:04:21 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 2:32
17:11:51 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01
17:24:00 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 5:32
17:36:21 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 4:55
17:45:22 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 9:03
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:05:11 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:03
18:12:26 Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00
18:23:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 6:09
18:33:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 Op 49 # 1 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 6:56
18:47:25 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:03:39 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in d Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 22:39
19:28:08 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 29:39
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:02:01 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56
20:28:10 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 21:25
20:50:37 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 7:06
21:03:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 K 132 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 16:30
21:22:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards BWV 1065 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 9:37
21:33:23 Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G RV 149 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04
21:41:46 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00
21:50:31 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 Op 27 Erin Morley, soprano New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 37:10
22:29:48 Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:52
22:49:55 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:39
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:36 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 3:55
23:06:31 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Erato 45786 8:24
23:14:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:45
23:22:46 Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance Op 67 Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 6:59
23:29:46 Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' Philharmonia Chorus BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 8:22
23:38:08 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:25
23:42:12 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00
23:46:12 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 3:38
23:49:52 Gerald Finzi: Prelude Op 25 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 4:54
23:55:44 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus Ora Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:28