WCLV Program Guide 12-18-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:25 Giovanni Palestrina: Alma Redemptoris Mater Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 2:35

00:04:59 Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress St. Petersburg Chamber Choir Nicolai Kornev Decca 468503 4:19

00:11:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 Op 17 # 1 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 2:27

00:15:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 9:27

00:26:48 Music from 'Nine Lessons & Carols' - 2010 Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sCollege 1 58:35

Henry John Gauntlett: Once In Royal David's City (1848)

Traditional arr Ralph Vaughan Williams: Herefordshire Carol ‘This is the Truth Sent from Above’

Boris Ord: Adam lay ybounden

Traditional arr Cleobury: A Virgin most pure

Traditional arr RL Pearsall: In dulci jubilo

Peter Tranchell: If ye would hear the angels sing

Traditional arr Ledger: Sussex Carol

Traditional arr Willcocks: God rest you merry, gentlemen

Otto Goldschmidt: A tender shoot

Michael Praetorius arr Sandström: Det är en ros utsprungen

Pierre Villette: Hymne à la Vierge

Peter Hurford: Sunny Bank

Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied

Traditional French arr J. Nixon: The Holly and the Ivy

Tradional arr Cleobury: While shepherds watched

Judith Weir: Illuminare, Jerusalem

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Christmas Carol

Traditional arr Mack Wilberg: Ding Dong! Merrily on high

John Francis Wade arr Cleobury: O come, all ye faithful

Felix Mendelssohn arr Willcocks: Hark! The herald Angels sing

01:29:49 Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 14:09

01:44:47 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 80594 7:17

01:52:47 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 5:52

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

David Bruce: Gumboots Part II, Dances 3 and 5 Carducci Quartet; Julian Bliss, clarinet Album: David Bruce - Gumboots, Johannes Brahms - Clarinet Quintet Signum 448 Music: 4:33

Christopher Dedrick: The Angel Choir and the Trumpeter Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 3:56

John Rutter: Angels' Carol Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:58

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. The Kingdom Choir): Hark! The Herald Angels Sing The Kingdom Choir; Karen Gibson, conductor Album: Stand By Me Sony Music: 4:07

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 1 Julian Bliss, clarinet; Bradley Moore, piano Brooks Center for the Performing Arts,Clemson, SC Music: 20:38

Traditional (arr. Dan Forrest): See Amid the Winters Snow BYU Combined Choirs and Philharmonic; Andrew Crane, conductor Brigham Young University, De Jong Concert Hall, Provo, UT Music: 5:57

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride Guy Campion & Mario Vachon, pianos Album: Noel Pianissimo Analektra 9818 Music: 3:23

John Marks: The Most Wonderful Day of the Year Guy Campion & Mario Vachon, pianos Album: Noel Pianissimo Analektra 9818 Music: 2:47

Charles Gounod (arr. Damien Sneed): Ave Maria Randall Goosby, violin; Damien Sneed, piano Album: The Three Sides of Damien Sneed: Classical, Jazz and Sanctified Soul LeChateau Earl Records Music: 4:37

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jauchzet, frohlocket, auf, preiset dir Tage!, from Christmas Oratorio Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 7:37

Traditional: O Come All Ye Faithful BYU Combined Audition Choirs and BYU Philharmonic; Ronald Staheli, conductor De Jong Concert Hall, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT Music: 3:16

Traditional (arr.Ludwig Bohme): A Nai Naoimh Calmus Vocal Ensemble Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:40

Richard Strauss: Violin Sonata in E-flat, op 18 Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delaware County, NY Music: 26:46

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:11 Thomas Tallis: Christmas Mass 'Puer natus est nobis' Tallis Scholars Peter Phillips Gimell 34 24:00

04:27:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

04:37:56 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:21

04:43:13 Gustav Holst: Lullay, my Liking Op 34 # 2 Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 3:35

04:48:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 41:16

05:33:43 Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 9:56

05:44:47 John Amner: O Ye Little Flock Fretwork Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 6:59

05:53:10 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

05:57:37 Traditional: O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Rita Ford Music Boxes Sony 87771 1:33

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:36 Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:11

06:15:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 K 525 Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 5:38

06:25:15 John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 752307 4:28

06:37:15 Ola Gjeilo: The Ground Tenebrae Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 24646 3:35

06:47:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Warner 62190 5:52

06:58:19 Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:12

07:04:06 John Williams: Midway: March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:10

07:13:29 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - In Caelum Fero London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 06:19

07:25:50 Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 4:54

07:38:06 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

07:48:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 8:06

08:05:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio BWV 1006 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 3:32

08:14:30 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' S 434 Yundi, piano DeutGram 851 6:20

08:26:50 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:48

08:38:02 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 Op 89 # 1 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 4:06

08:47:56 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 6:34

09:02:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 4:35

09:14:03 Josef Suk: Toward a New Life Op 35 Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 5:53

09:26:11 Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' Earl Wild, piano Sony 62036 7:47

09:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 4:16

09:48:18 Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:20

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:26 John Joubert: Torches Op 7a Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 1:27

10:02:13 Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down Choir of Clare College Graham Ross Harm Mundi 907579 4:18

10:09:23 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

10:25:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes Houston Symphony Sergiu Comissiona Pro Arte 251 4:35

10:31:42 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 87771 3:43

10:38:57 Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' London Cello Sound Geoffrey Simon Cala 55003 6:32

10:47:05 Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

10:51:31 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 20:21

11:14:38 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

11:21:29 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony H 661 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 3:41

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:24 Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:10

11:29:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:10

11:30:45 Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 2:04

11:32:50 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:49

11:35:39 Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

11:41:27 Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:00

11:43:27 Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:57

11:46:25 Anonymous: Personent hodie Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:01

11:49:27 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Felix Kraus, English horn Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:36

11:53:03 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:05

11:56:02 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:58:59 George Gershwin: That Certain Feeling Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:06

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:13 Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture Op 1 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 10:18

12:19:23 Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

12:27:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 3:46

12:33:27 Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:06

12:42:06 Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23

12:51:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 7:13

13:00:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Rondeau 'La Villageoise' Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:21

13:02:59 Francis Poulenc: Villageoises Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 4:39

13:09:31 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 35 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 22:44

13:33:46 Traditional: Joseph est bien marié Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 2:42

13:39:40 Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 5:32

13:47:40 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b H 567 Emmanuel Pahud, flute DeutGram 4792479 8:54

13:57:25 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1029 2:15

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joaquin Rodrigo: "Que buen caminito" from Dos Pequenas Fantasias Scott Tennant, guitar Album: Rodrigo: Complete Guitar Works Vol. 2 GHA 126044 Music: 4:34

Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar; Boulder Chamber Orchestra; Bahman Saless, conductor Boulder Chamber Orchestra, Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield, CO Music: 23:19

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beatrice "Bee" Newman from Kapaa, Hawaii Music: ~11:06

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe Movement 12 Am leuchtenden Sommermorg Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano Album: Andreas Schmidt sings Schumann Hanssler 98159 Music: 2:43 (excerpt)

Hugh Martin (arr. Peter Mansfield): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Skylark Vocal Ensemble Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 2:37

Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty Ola Gjeilo, piano; The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:41

Traditional Native American (arr. Joseph Jennings): Huron Carol Tim Keeler, countertenor; Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Sacred Music in a Sacred Space, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY Music: 3:39

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F minor, Op. 7, No. 3 and Mazurka in B-Flat Major, Op. 17, No. 1 Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode: Chopin Nonesuch 79452 Music: 4:19

Traditional (arr. Stephen Paulus): How Far is it to Bethlehem Katie Gneiting and Noah Johnson, voice; Camille Decker, piano; Ellie Evans, violin; Utah State University Chamber Singers; Dr. Cory Evans, conductor St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Hyde Park, UT Music: 3:12

Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi (arr. Caleb Nei): Christmas Time is Here Caleb Nei, Piano Album: Imagine Christmas Sono Luminous DSL-92216 Music: 3:04

Gloria Shayne & Noel Regney: Do You Hear What I Hear? Cally Banham, English horn; Cortango Album: Cor Christmas SELF PROD 452 Music: 2:55

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, "Paradis" Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 29:21

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26

16:12:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 5:51

16:25:20 Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 2:55

16:34:14 Dag Wirén: March from Serenade for Strings Op 11 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:40

16:45:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:51

17:03:14 Traditional: Sans Day Carol Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:08

17:11:22 Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 64 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 419431 5:56

17:23:01 Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 5:03

17:36:35 Peter Boyer: Festivities London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:48

17:49:00 Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas Sir Derek Jacobi, narrator National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 6:32

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS\

18:05:29 Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 6:51

18:17:28 Edward MacDowell: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23 André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 4:36

18:28:10 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:18

18:41:14 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo in d Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:50

18:51:21 Traditional: The First Nowell Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:33

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:01 Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23 André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 25:51

19:31:47 Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 27:00

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert 2019

Fanfare: excerpt from March for the Ark CPE Bach

O Come, All Ye Faithful

The Rose That Bare Jesu

Love is a Rain of Diamonds

All Praise to Thee

Ave Maria

JAZZ: Shiny Stockings

Christmas Time Is Here

I Saw Three Ships – arr. David Willcocks

Adam Lay ybounden – Boris Ord

Tomorrow Shall be my Dancin’ Day – arr. David Willcocks

Sure on this Shining Night – Morten Lauridsen

Antiphonal Brass

Five-Sided S’Vivon

Holly & Ivy

Deck the Hall

Sleigh Ride

A Christmas Festival

21:21:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 34:52

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:02:43 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:13

22:07:35 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:18

22:12:26 Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

22:32:23 Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King Laquita Mitchell, soprano Dessoff Choirs & Orchestra Malcolm J. Merriweather Avie 2413 24:46

22:58:02 Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 4:41

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:57 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:17

23:07:15 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October Op 37 # 10 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 5:40

23:12:56 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande Op 46 # 2 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 3:56

23:17:53 Robert Parsons: Ave Maria Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 5:42

23:23:37 Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 6:02

23:29:39 Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 Op 45 Joshua Bell, violin Sony 52716 6:41

23:36:55 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Hymne de L' enfant S 173/6 Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 7:31

23:44:26 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:27

23:48:54 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:05

23:56:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 3:18