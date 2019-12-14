© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2019

Published December 14, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:58  Traditional: Suo gân    True Concord  Eric Holtan Reference 734 4:32

00:06:56  Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No 2     Vienna-Berlin Ensemble  DeutGram 423591 23:53

00:31:38  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 6:25

00:39:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture     Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

00:46:30  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88    Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 38:13

01:29:05  Edward MacDowell: Hamlet and Ophelia Op 22    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 13:12

01:43:56  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

01:54:19  Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves    La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 4:16

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Elgar, Vaughan Williams DG 419 191 Music: 4:26

Duke Ellington (arr. Peress): New World A-Comin' Charlie Albright, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:40

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk songs of the four seasons: Winter (select mvts) City of London Choir, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Hilary Davan Wetton, conductor Album: Im Terra Pax Naxos 572102 Music: 10:39

Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Ola Gjeilo, Piano; The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Musical Offering Trio Sonata in C Minor, BWV 1079 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Joshua Roman, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 15:20

Manuel Infante: Danzas andaluzas Movement 1 Ritmo Karin Lechner, Sergio Tiempo, pianos Album: Marha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005 EMI 54782 Music: 4:16

Francis Poulenc: Sextet FP.100 New York Woodwind Quintet; Mihae Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 17:43

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1: Movements 2-3 Sergio Tiempo, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 14:01

Traditional (arr. Ruth Boshkoff): Nino Lindo Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:51

Traditional (arr. Amy Rice-Young): Sing We Now of Christmas The National Flute Choir; Amy Rice Blumenthal, conductor Album: Here We Come a'FLUTING ALRY 27 Music: 2:32

Bob Chilcott: The Shepherd's Carol The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:58

Felix Bernard, Richard B. Smith, Bobby McFerrin (arr. Pentatonix): Winter Wonderland/Don't Worry Be Happy Chicago a cappella; Paul Nicholson, conductor Chicago a cappella, Nichols Hall, Evanston, IL Music: 3:14

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:21  Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Ecstatic 92261 25:30

04:27:58  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

04:38:52  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 Op 46 # 1 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 3:18

04:43:09  Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons     London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 444827 4:32

04:49:37  Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols    Julia Doyle, soprano BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 31:02

05:24:36  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333    Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

05:36:22  Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto    Bettina Mussumeli, violin I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 13:30

05:50:44  William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger    True Concord  Eric Holtan Reference 734 4:30

05:56:47  Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:08

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono  Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir  Ashley Solomon  Channel Classics 28009

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C  Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin  Ernst Märzendorfer   Deutsche Grammophon 439693

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo"  The Rose Ensemble  Jordan Sramek  The Rose Ensemble

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán: "Fum, Fum, Fum"  Orfeo-Catala  Josep Vila  Columna Musica 9129

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat"  Orfeo-Catala  Josep Vila  Columna Musica 9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections)  Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46  Albany Records 829

07:00:50 Antonio de Salazar: "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble  Jordan Sramek  The Rose Ensemble 6

07:05:03 Antonio de Salazar: "Un ciego que contrabajo" (A blind man sings) The Rose Ensemble  Jordan Sramek  The Rose Ensemble 6

07:11:07 Conrad Susa: "Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest" Bel Canto Company (Greensboro, NC) (Live, December 1998) David Pegg  Bel Canto 99001

07:35:53 Esteban Salas: Pastorale: "Oh nino soberano!" from the Mass in g  Exaudi Choir of Cuba  Maria Felicia Perez  Jade Records  35808

07:42:25 Ariel Ramirez: "Gloria" from The Misa Criolla (The Creole Mass) Jose Carreras, tenor; Ariel Ramirez, keyboard  Bilbao Choral Society,Laredo Choral Salve  Jose Luis Ocejo  Philips 432692

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 34: II. Scherzo Clarion Quartet Album: Breaking the Silence Klanglogo Music: 4:19

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21: Movement 1 Maestoso Xiaoxuan Li, piano; Canton Symphony Orchestra; Gerhardt Zimmermann, conductor Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists, Maltz Performing Arts Center, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH Music: 14:06

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mirabai Knight from New York, NY Music: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Puzzler Payoff Piano Trio No. 7 "Archduke" Movement 1 Allegro moderato Beaux Arts Trio:  Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello Album: Beethoven: 11 Trios Philips 438948 Music: 12:45 (short excerpt)

Maurice Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Cello Marta Krechkovsky, violin; Joel Noyes, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 20:58

Erich Korngold: The Snowman: Prelude and Serenade Michael Ludwig, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Holiday Classical Favorites Buffalo Philharmonic 266 Music: 4:40

Paul Wiancko: Toy Bricks for violin, two celli, and double bass Juliana Athayde violin; Lars Kirvan cello; Benjamin Krug cello; Jeff Campbell double bass Society for Chamber Music in Rochester, Hochstein School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 7:25

Ola Gjeilo: First Snow Ola Gjeilo, piano; 12 Ensemble Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:25

Traditional (arr. Ola Gjeilo): The Holly and the Ivy The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 3:56

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 28:30

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:33  Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir  Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:18

10:09:33  Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

10:19:38  Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings Op 20    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8790 30:50

10:53:12  King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly    Theatre of Voices  Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907079 3:14

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:20  Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme    Alexandre Desplat, flute Traffic Quintet  Mercury 481217 5:34

11:12:23  Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols    Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 16:25

11:30:31  Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March     Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:11

11:36:53  Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: I dreamt I dwelt    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 4:46

11:44:09  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   EDP 2 11:04

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded December 5, 2019 - Description: Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this program features some of From the Top’s favorite moments from the last 3 seasons and includes more music than our standard format.  We revisit the appearance of a young pianist who performs the music of Stravinsky and then discusses the impressive work he’s done in the field of environmental science.  We’ll hear a teenage violinist’s performance of a dazzling work by Fritz Kreisler and enjoy her humorous tale of getting a persistent nose bleed just before playing with a major symphony orchestra. And a 14-year-old performs the only piece written for guitar by British composer, William Walton

Eric J. Wang, guitar, 14 from San Jose California performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton

Aubree Oliverson, violin, 17 from Orem, Utah performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style ofPugnani), by Fritz Kreisler with pianist, Christopher O’Riley.

Khari Joyner, cello, 17 from Atlanta, Georgia performs Pampeana No. 2: Rhapsody for Cello and Piano, Op. 21 by Alberto Ginastera with pianist, Christopher O’Riley

Amir Siraj, piano, 17 from Brookline, Massachusetts performs II. Chez Petrouchka from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky

Noa Gabay, harp, 18 from Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged by Hans Trneček

Andrew Chang, clarinet, 17 from Rowland Heights, California performs IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski with host, Peter Dugan

Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio Piano Trio with Aubree Oliverson, violin, 17; Zlatomir Fung, cello, 16; and Adrea Ye, piano, 17 all studying at the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado performs Finale, Piano Trio in G Minor by Bedřich Smetana

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK - The Queen of Spades

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Tchaikovsky’s thriller The Queen of Spades. Tenor Yusif Eyvazov stars as Hermann, an officer who succumbs to his obsession with gambling. In the role of her highly acclaimed Met debut, Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen is Lisa, who is destroyed by her love for Hermann. The cast also features Larissa Diadkova as the notorious old Countess, as well as Igor Golovatenko as Prince Yeletsky, Elena Maximova as Pauline, and Alexey Markov as Tomsky. Vasily Petrenko makes his network broadcast debut conducting the Met Orchestra and Chorus

16:44:49  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite    Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Pt. 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 5:59

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba (Chandos 9851) 8:53

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David /Newman (Telarc 88801) 38:28

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2002 on Stage - The best of the year including "Hairspray," a star-making performance from Sutton Foster in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," and the late, great Elaine Stritch brilliantly "At Liberty."

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:00            00:03:29            Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman      You Can't Stop the Beat Company          Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK87708

18:04:26            00:03:58            Mark Shaiman-Scott Witman      Welcome to the Sixties  Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein            Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony    SK87708

18:09:20            00:03:29            Marvin Hamlisch-Craig Carnelia  Welcome to the Night    John Lithgow, Brian d'Arcy James  Sweet Smell of Success -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    9699-89922

18:12:43            00:05:17            Marvin Hamlisch-Craig Carnelia  Break It Up       John Lithgow, Brian d'Arcy James            Sweet Smell of Success -- Original B'way Cast Sony       9699-89922

18:18:10            00:02:46            Sammy Cahn-Jimmy Van Heusen          Thoroughly Modern Millie           Julie Andrews            The Best of Julie Andrews          Rhino    R272281/A26680

18:21:27            00:00:25            Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlon      Back at Work    Sutton Foster    Thoroughly Modern Millie -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-63959

18:21:52            00:03:23            Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlon      Forget About the Boy    Sutton Foster, Anne L. Nathan  Thoroughly Modern Millie -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     09026-63959

18:25:55            00:05:11            Jason Robert Brown      I Can Do Better Than That         Sheri Rene Scott           The Last 5 Years -- Original Cast      Sh-K-Boom       91558-40012

18:31:40            00:01:02            Stephen Sondheim        Into the Woods Company          Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival Nonesuch         7559-79686

18:33:13            00:03:54            Stephen Sondheim        No More           John McMartin, Stephen DeRosa           Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival         Nonesuch         7559-79686

18:44:17            00:03:50            Stephen Sondheim        Broadway Baby Elaine Stritch    Elaine Stritch at Liberty -- Original Cast     DRG     21471-2994

18:48:27            00:03:23            Stephen Sondheim        No One Is Alone            Laura Benanti, Molly Ephraim     Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival         Nonesuch         7559-79686

18:52:04            00:00:56            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:57            Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman      You're Timeless to Me   Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:30  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36    London Symphony Igor Markevitch Philips 4788977 14:20

19:19:29  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70    Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 38:11

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Barbara Hendricks, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall 1/11/1979

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D, K. 48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No 3 in G, Op. 55

David Del Tredici: “Final Alice”

 

22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We re-visit some Allen Sherman including “Talking Lessons,” “Second Hand Nose,” “I’m in the Mood for Love”… Burns and Schreiber present their classic “The Cab Driver”… And from “Bye Bye Birdie,” Hymn for Sunday Evening”… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:42  Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds    Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 4:33

23:10:15  Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium     Voces8  Decca 4785703 5:44

23:16:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 7:31

23:25:38  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 25 Op 45   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4796018 4:02

23:29:41  Ernest Bloch: Abodah    Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 7:51

23:37:32  Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16   Wu Han, piano   CMS Studio 82503 7:01

23:45:25  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102     Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 5:11

23:50:37  Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir  Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 4:39

23:55:16  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Genuin 10181 4:16

 

 