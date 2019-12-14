WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:58 Traditional: Suo gân True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 4:32

00:06:56 Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No 2 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 423591 23:53

00:31:38 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 6:25

00:39:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

00:46:30 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 38:13

01:29:05 Edward MacDowell: Hamlet and Ophelia Op 22 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 13:12

01:43:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

01:54:19 Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 4:16

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Elgar, Vaughan Williams DG 419 191 Music: 4:26

Duke Ellington (arr. Peress): New World A-Comin' Charlie Albright, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:40

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk songs of the four seasons: Winter (select mvts) City of London Choir, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Hilary Davan Wetton, conductor Album: Im Terra Pax Naxos 572102 Music: 10:39

Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Ola Gjeilo, Piano; The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Musical Offering Trio Sonata in C Minor, BWV 1079 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Joshua Roman, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 15:20

Manuel Infante: Danzas andaluzas Movement 1 Ritmo Karin Lechner, Sergio Tiempo, pianos Album: Marha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005 EMI 54782 Music: 4:16

Francis Poulenc: Sextet FP.100 New York Woodwind Quintet; Mihae Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 17:43

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1: Movements 2-3 Sergio Tiempo, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 14:01

Traditional (arr. Ruth Boshkoff): Nino Lindo Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:51

Traditional (arr. Amy Rice-Young): Sing We Now of Christmas The National Flute Choir; Amy Rice Blumenthal, conductor Album: Here We Come a'FLUTING ALRY 27 Music: 2:32

Bob Chilcott: The Shepherd's Carol The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:58

Felix Bernard, Richard B. Smith, Bobby McFerrin (arr. Pentatonix): Winter Wonderland/Don't Worry Be Happy Chicago a cappella; Paul Nicholson, conductor Chicago a cappella, Nichols Hall, Evanston, IL Music: 3:14

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:21 Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Ecstatic 92261 25:30

04:27:58 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

04:38:52 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 Op 46 # 1 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 3:18

04:43:09 Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 444827 4:32

04:49:37 Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols Julia Doyle, soprano BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 31:02

05:24:36 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

05:36:22 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto Bettina Mussumeli, violin I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 13:30

05:50:44 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 4:30

05:56:47 Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:08

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán: "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829

07:00:50 Antonio de Salazar: "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

07:05:03 Antonio de Salazar: "Un ciego que contrabajo" (A blind man sings) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

07:11:07 Conrad Susa: "Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest" Bel Canto Company (Greensboro, NC) (Live, December 1998) David Pegg Bel Canto 99001

07:35:53 Esteban Salas: Pastorale: "Oh nino soberano!" from the Mass in g Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 35808

07:42:25 Ariel Ramirez: "Gloria" from The Misa Criolla (The Creole Mass) Jose Carreras, tenor; Ariel Ramirez, keyboard Bilbao Choral Society,Laredo Choral Salve Jose Luis Ocejo Philips 432692

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 34: II. Scherzo Clarion Quartet Album: Breaking the Silence Klanglogo Music: 4:19

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21: Movement 1 Maestoso Xiaoxuan Li, piano; Canton Symphony Orchestra; Gerhardt Zimmermann, conductor Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists, Maltz Performing Arts Center, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH Music: 14:06

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mirabai Knight from New York, NY Music: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Puzzler Payoff Piano Trio No. 7 "Archduke" Movement 1 Allegro moderato Beaux Arts Trio: Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello Album: Beethoven: 11 Trios Philips 438948 Music: 12:45 (short excerpt)

Maurice Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Cello Marta Krechkovsky, violin; Joel Noyes, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 20:58

Erich Korngold: The Snowman: Prelude and Serenade Michael Ludwig, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Holiday Classical Favorites Buffalo Philharmonic 266 Music: 4:40

Paul Wiancko: Toy Bricks for violin, two celli, and double bass Juliana Athayde violin; Lars Kirvan cello; Benjamin Krug cello; Jeff Campbell double bass Society for Chamber Music in Rochester, Hochstein School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 7:25

Ola Gjeilo: First Snow Ola Gjeilo, piano; 12 Ensemble Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:25

Traditional (arr. Ola Gjeilo): The Holly and the Ivy The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 3:56

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 28:30

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:33 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:18

10:09:33 Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

10:19:38 Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 30:50

10:53:12 King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907079 3:14

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:20 Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme Alexandre Desplat, flute Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 5:34

11:12:23 Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 16:25

11:30:31 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:11

11:36:53 Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: I dreamt I dwelt Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 4:46

11:44:09 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 11:04

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded December 5, 2019 - Description: Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this program features some of From the Top’s favorite moments from the last 3 seasons and includes more music than our standard format. We revisit the appearance of a young pianist who performs the music of Stravinsky and then discusses the impressive work he’s done in the field of environmental science. We’ll hear a teenage violinist’s performance of a dazzling work by Fritz Kreisler and enjoy her humorous tale of getting a persistent nose bleed just before playing with a major symphony orchestra. And a 14-year-old performs the only piece written for guitar by British composer, William Walton

Eric J. Wang, guitar, 14 from San Jose California performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton

Aubree Oliverson, violin, 17 from Orem, Utah performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style ofPugnani), by Fritz Kreisler with pianist, Christopher O’Riley.

Khari Joyner, cello, 17 from Atlanta, Georgia performs Pampeana No. 2: Rhapsody for Cello and Piano, Op. 21 by Alberto Ginastera with pianist, Christopher O’Riley

Amir Siraj, piano, 17 from Brookline, Massachusetts performs II. Chez Petrouchka from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky

Noa Gabay, harp, 18 from Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged by Hans Trneček

Andrew Chang, clarinet, 17 from Rowland Heights, California performs IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski with host, Peter Dugan

Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio Piano Trio with Aubree Oliverson, violin, 17; Zlatomir Fung, cello, 16; and Adrea Ye, piano, 17 all studying at the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado performs Finale, Piano Trio in G Minor by Bedřich Smetana

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK - The Queen of Spades

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Tchaikovsky’s thriller The Queen of Spades. Tenor Yusif Eyvazov stars as Hermann, an officer who succumbs to his obsession with gambling. In the role of her highly acclaimed Met debut, Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen is Lisa, who is destroyed by her love for Hermann. The cast also features Larissa Diadkova as the notorious old Countess, as well as Igor Golovatenko as Prince Yeletsky, Elena Maximova as Pauline, and Alexey Markov as Tomsky. Vasily Petrenko makes his network broadcast debut conducting the Met Orchestra and Chorus

16:44:49 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Pt. 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 5:59

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba (Chandos 9851) 8:53

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David /Newman (Telarc 88801) 38:28

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2002 on Stage - The best of the year including "Hairspray," a star-making performance from Sutton Foster in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," and the late, great Elaine Stritch brilliantly "At Liberty."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:00 00:03:29 Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman You Can't Stop the Beat Company Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

18:04:26 00:03:58 Mark Shaiman-Scott Witman Welcome to the Sixties Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

18:09:20 00:03:29 Marvin Hamlisch-Craig Carnelia Welcome to the Night John Lithgow, Brian d'Arcy James Sweet Smell of Success -- Original B'way Cast Sony 9699-89922

18:12:43 00:05:17 Marvin Hamlisch-Craig Carnelia Break It Up John Lithgow, Brian d'Arcy James Sweet Smell of Success -- Original B'way Cast Sony 9699-89922

18:18:10 00:02:46 Sammy Cahn-Jimmy Van Heusen Thoroughly Modern Millie Julie Andrews The Best of Julie Andrews Rhino R272281/A26680

18:21:27 00:00:25 Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlon Back at Work Sutton Foster Thoroughly Modern Millie -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63959

18:21:52 00:03:23 Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlon Forget About the Boy Sutton Foster, Anne L. Nathan Thoroughly Modern Millie -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63959

18:25:55 00:05:11 Jason Robert Brown I Can Do Better Than That Sheri Rene Scott The Last 5 Years -- Original Cast Sh-K-Boom 91558-40012

18:31:40 00:01:02 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods Company Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival Nonesuch 7559-79686

18:33:13 00:03:54 Stephen Sondheim No More John McMartin, Stephen DeRosa Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival Nonesuch 7559-79686

18:44:17 00:03:50 Stephen Sondheim Broadway Baby Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty -- Original Cast DRG 21471-2994

18:48:27 00:03:23 Stephen Sondheim No One Is Alone Laura Benanti, Molly Ephraim Into the Woods -- 2002 Revival Nonesuch 7559-79686

18:52:04 00:00:56 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:57 Marc Shaiman-Scott Witman You're Timeless to Me Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36 London Symphony Igor Markevitch Philips 4788977 14:20

19:19:29 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 38:11

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Barbara Hendricks, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall 1/11/1979

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D, K. 48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No 3 in G, Op. 55

David Del Tredici: “Final Alice”

22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We re-visit some Allen Sherman including “Talking Lessons,” “Second Hand Nose,” “I’m in the Mood for Love”… Burns and Schreiber present their classic “The Cab Driver”… And from “Bye Bye Birdie,” Hymn for Sunday Evening”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:42 Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 4:33

23:10:15 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:44

23:16:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 7:31

23:25:38 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 25 Op 45 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 4:02

23:29:41 Ernest Bloch: Abodah Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 7:51

23:37:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16 Wu Han, piano CMS Studio 82503 7:01

23:45:25 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 5:11

23:50:37 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 4:39

23:55:16 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 4:16