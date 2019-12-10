WCLV Program Guide 12-10-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:21 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

00:08:07 André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 739 11:42

00:20:44 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4825281 5:06

00:27:11 Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 8:38

00:38:51 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 42:39

01:25:32 Herbert Howells: Three Dances Op 7 Malcolm Stewart, violin Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66610 14:07

01:40:28 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

01:50:45 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G Op 3 # 3 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 7:02

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: From Early Years Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Album: Grieg: Piano Concerto - Sonata Op. 7, Lyric Pieces Opp. 43, 54 & 65 Virgin Classics 91198-2 Music: 4:32

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-flat Major, Op. 33, No. 4 Doric Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady NY Music: 19:49

Robert Cohen: Sleep Little Baby Sleep Houston Chamber Choir; Apollo Chamber Players; Robert Simpson, conductor Houston Chamber Choir, Chapel of the Villa de Matel, Houston, TX Music: 3:15

Moses Hogan: Glory, Glory, Glory to the Newborn King L. Wayne Ashley, tenor; Houston Chamber Choir; Robert Simpson, conductor Houston Chamber Choir, Chapel of the Villa de Matel, Houston, TX Music: 4:20

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:40

Erich Korngold: The Snowman: Prelude and Serenade Michael Ludwig, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Holiday Classical Favorites Buffalo Philharmonic 266 Music: 4:40

Paul Wiancko: Toy Bricks for violin, two celli, and double bass Juliana Athayde violin; Lars Kirvan cello; Benjamin Krug cello; Jeff Campbell double bass Society for Chamber Music in Rochester, Hochstein School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 7:25

Ola Gjeilo: First Snow Ola Gjeilo, piano; 12 Ensemble Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 2:25

Traditional (arr. Ola Gjeilo): The Holly and the Ivy The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 3:56

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No.40 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 28:30

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:37 Alberto Ginastera: Popol Vuh: The Mayan Creation Op 44 BBC National Orch of Wales Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 24:08

04:26:59 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 YL Male Voice Choir Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 9048 8:19

04:37:30 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:51

04:44:02 Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium Stile Antico Harm Mundi 902312 4:20

04:50:47 Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree S 186 Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388 33:16

05:27:59 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute RV 540 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 12:03

05:41:49 Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer Op 53 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:54

05:54:29 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 2:27

05:57:21 Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy (English) Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 2:25

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:41 César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata Jeffrey Khaner, flute Avie 2131 5:45

06:16:18 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 8:03

06:26:03 Traditional: The Virgin Queen Set Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 4:43

06:31:53 Mary Earl: Beautiful Ohio Ohio State Marching Band Dr. Jon R. Woods Coronet 411 1:02

06:33:16 Traditional: Good King Wenceslas Etherea Vocal Ensemble Delos 3422 2:07

06:40:54 Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 10:20

06:53:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude BWV 808 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 2:53

06:57:11 E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 2:45

07:03:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59

07:12:53 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio Op 8 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112 7:25

07:21:40 John Dowland: I Shame at My Unworthiness Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 2:14

07:25:40 Keith Jarrett: Dance from Violin Sonata Michelle Makarski, violin ECM 1450 3:05

07:31:30 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:56

07:41:46 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50

07:54:45 Duke Ellington: Come Sunday Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 4:49

08:08:14 Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 5:32

08:15:54 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 8:21

08:26:17 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Sarah Chang, violin EMI 56791 3:07

08:30:28 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

08:41:52 Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

08:53:03 Traditional: Wexford Carol True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 3:54

08:57:43 Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano Erato 551696 4:53

09:07:06 Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No.161 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 16:29

09:27:59 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 6:13

09:37:21 Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao Aquarelle Guitar Quartet Chandos 40 5:04

09:51:13 Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 3:48

09:57:06 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Toccata Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 3:52

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:51 Anonymous: Gaudete, Christus est natus St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 1:36

10:03:45 Anonymous: Personent hodie Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 1:40

10:08:29 César Franck: Le Chasseur maudit Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80247 13:50

10:23:09 Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 5:54

10:31:12 William Mathias: Bell Carol BBC National Chorus of Wales John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 4:09

10:39:09 John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:28

10:46:09 Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat Toronto Symphony Orchestra Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finlandia 14911 3:00

10:51:06 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 25:48

11:17:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava Op 11 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:03

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:13 Traditional: Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:20

11:26:33 Traditional: Still, still, still Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 2:18

11:28:52 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols Todd Boyce, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 7:16

11:36:08 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2005 1:21

11:39:09 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 2:13

11:41:22 John Joubert: There is no Rose Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:12

11:43:35 Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:53

11:46:28 Traditional: Wexford Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:59

11:51:07 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:52:58 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 6:00

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:53 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner MarcoPolo 223247 7:47

12:16:39 John Mauceri: An American in London Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:46

12:30:03 Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:42

12:38:02 Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 5:25

12:45:20 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

12:57:24 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus Leipzig Radio Chorus Men Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Philips 422410 2:32

13:00:41 Johann Georg Ebeling: All My Heart This Night Rejoices Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 503 2:10

13:03:13 Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76 # 52 Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 1:54

13:07:30 Alonso Lobo: Missa 'Beata Dei genetrix Maria' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 902312 24:58

13:33:41 Eugène Bozza: Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Members of Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58 2:32

13:39:33 Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Timothy Reynish Chandos 9897 5:14

13:46:16 Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

13:58:02 Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op 8 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 2:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Polonaise from Rusalka Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor Album: Exotic Dances from the Opera Reference Recordings 71CD Music: 4:28

Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT Music: 10:05

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:41

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91 Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio: Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano Album: Turina: Chamber Music For Strings And Piano Cedille 1450 Music: 4:18

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op. 10, No. 3, in E major Jenny Chen, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 4:06

Joaquin Turina: Danzas fantasticas Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 3 in E-flat minor, Op. 30: Movements 2-4 Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Morrow State University, Morrow, GA Music: 21:19

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:22 César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata Jeffrey Khaner, flute Avie 2131 5:45

16:07:11 César Franck: Panis Angelicus Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 3:31

16:14:04 Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 10:20

16:28:36 Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:55

16:36:08 Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic Melodies' Op 63 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 5:07

16:42:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47

16:52:41 Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 3:01

16:57:54 Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:15

17:04:23 David Lovrien: Minor Alterations Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:03

17:13:26 Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:32

17:26:42 Zdenek Fibich: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 38 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 8:26

17:40:12 Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium Stile Antico Harm Mundi 902312 4:20

17:45:50 Michael Praetorius: Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 3:20

17:51:59 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 7:36

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:01 César Franck: Symphonic Variations Pascal Rogé, piano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:02

18:26:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Gopak National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 4:13

18:30:51 Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne Op 10 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:55

18:39:13 Randol Alan Bass: Christmas Ornaments Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Bonneville 9402 14:08

18:54:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12 London Symphony Richard Bonynge DeutGram 469376 4:07

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:33 Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture Orchestre National de France Armin Jordan Erato 45015 11:45

19:18:07 César Franck: Symphony in d Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 41:27

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4795448 8:59

20:14:17 César Franck: Violin Sonata Jeffrey Khaner, flute Avie 2131 24:59

20:40:24 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

21:04:05 Morton Gould: Interplay Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 15:39

21:21:20 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:14

21:30:14 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' Stephen Roberts, baritone London Symphony Richard Hickox EMI 54128 3:17

21:35:33 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Hyperion 66533 11:31

21:49:36 George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 Op 21 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 35:00

22:26:06 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

22:48:48 Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 10:10

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00

23:08:35 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 10:10

23:18:46 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

23:24:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 5:17

23:29:27 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:35:30 Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar Sir James Galway, flute RCA 5679 4:56

23:42:15 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 3:46

23:46:01 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 6:08

23:52:09 Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:49

23:56:32 Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied Op 124 # 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:38