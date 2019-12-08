WCLV Program Guide 12-08-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Pt. 2

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 11:00

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 14:07

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 2:42

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 3:37

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 4:29

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051) 3:17

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 6:16

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams (Sony 51333) 4:54

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass (CBS 39740) 2:48

00:58:47 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche militaire Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:09

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Neeme Järvi; Vadim Gluzman, violin

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1

Jean Sibelius: Suite from Karelia

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39--Pinchas Zukerman, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 63 (excerpt)--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2--Dimitri Mitropoulos, conductor

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1-- Leonard Rose, cello; Dmitri Mitropoulos, conductor

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta--Lorin Maazel, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7--Lorin Maazel, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three English Ensembles- Advent from King’s College, London, carols from the Gesualdo Six, and Christmas at St. George’s Windsor

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:04 Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium Stile Antico Harm Mundi 902312 4:20

06:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' Sibylla Rubens, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901605 18:39

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Resourceful Resonances - A selection of recent, varied, and colorful pipe organs from around the United States

GEORG MUFFAT: Toccata Septima, fr Apparatus Musico-Organisticus Nathan Laube (2017 Fritts/Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame University, IN) PD Archive (r. 9/23/18)

JEAN LANGLAIS: Intrada, fr Suite Médiévale. JAN PIETERSZOON SWEELINCK: Unter den Linden grün. JOHANNES BRAHMS: O Welt, ich muss dich lassen, Op. 122, no. 3. AARON DAVID MILLER: Chorale Fantasy on Lord, revive us Brian Wentzel (2019 Fritts/1st Lutheran Church, Lorain, OH) PD Archive (r. 8/31/19)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Psalm Prelude, Set 1, no. 3 (Lo, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death). JOHN SCHWANDT/PAUL MANZ: Preludes on Cwm Rhondda John Schwandt (2015 Murphy/Zion Lutheran Church, Baltimore, MD) PD Archive (r. 4/18/15)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2 - This is the Record of John: On this second week of Advent, we’ll listen to choral and organ music of prophecy, both from the Hebrew prophets, and from the New Testament story of John the Baptist. Lovely music from a variety of sources

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Some great new releases I

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto: Finale Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Teddy Abrams (Avie 2411 CD) 10:32

Julia Wolfe: Fire in my mouth: III Protest The Crossing; Young People’s Chorus of New York City; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Jaap van Zweden (Decca 30845 CD) 12:38

Nicola Porpora: Semiramide regina dell’Assiria: “Come nave in ria tempesta” Cecilia Bartoli, sopranio; Il Giardino Armonico/Giovanni Antonini (Decca 4850214 CD) 5:03

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-minor: Rondo (Vivace) Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano; Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Kent Nagano (Analekta 9146 CD) 10:05

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo: Daniel Lozakovich, violin; National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia/Vladimir Spivakov (DG 4836056 CD) 5:46

09:57:55 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 1:45

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:59 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 5:48

10:10:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 BWV 248 Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 26:16

10:39:38 Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto Edoardo Farina, harpsichord I Solisti Italiani Denon 78838 11:23

10:53:16 Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 8 # 6 Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 5:36

11:00:27 Antonio Caldara: Coriolanus: Overture Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:20

11:06:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 2 BWV 248 Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 31:53

11:41:44 Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 RV 467 Peter Whelen, bassoon La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:59

11:54:26 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est St. John the Evangelist Choir Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:07

11:58:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 1:34

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Jeffrey Kahane (piano); Soloists: Todd Levy, clarinet; Matthew Annin, horn

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major K. 449

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B minor ‘Unfinished’ D.759

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A major K.622

Johann Strauss: Die Fledermaus: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat--Edo de Waart, conductor

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Parker String Quartet

Benjamin Britten: String Quartet No. 2 in C Major, Op. 36

Anton Webern: Five Movements for String Quartet, Op. 5

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F Major

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:50 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 Op 105 Helsinki Philharmonic Paavo Berglund EMI 68646 21:25

15:24:50 Claude Debussy: Jeux San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 18:20

15:45:02 Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80616 9:51

15:56:05 Jean Sibelius: Julvisa Op 1 # 4 La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 2:57

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; David Oistrakh, violin and conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall 12/14/1967

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Op 77

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 (Oistrakh conducting)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 23, 2019 - From the famed Isabella Stewert Gardner Museum in Boston, this episode of From the Top is guest hosted by renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz with co-host Michelle Cann. We meet a teenage violinist who talks about the struggle of coping with very high expectations, a 14-year-old pianist flies over the keys while performing Chopin, and for the first time, both hosts of the program perform together with two young musicians for Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time”

16-year-old violinist Jun Lin from Larchmont, NY performs I. Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring," by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Michelle Cann, piano.

18-year-old flutist Mai Nguyen from Cambridge, MA performs Concertino, Op. 107 for Flute and Piano, by Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944), with Michelle Cann, piano.

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join Guest Host Leila Josefowicz and Co-Host Michelle Cann in a performance of I. Liturgie de cristal from the Quartet for the End of Time by Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

14-year-old pianist Alejandra Sarmiento from Lighthouse Point, FL performs Etude Op. 25, No. 1 and 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old baritone Preston Jones from Fort Washington, MD performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), with Michelle Cann, piano

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join pianist Michelle Cann in a performance of the fourth movement Allegro from Clarinet Trio, Op.114 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:01 Jean Sibelius: Four Kalevala Legends Op 22 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 53:47

19:58:43 François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 Sir James Galway, flute London Mozart Players Sir James Galway RCA 63701 17:11

20:17:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 718 39:52

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

William Rayer: Cosmos 1 (2017; electronics by John G. Cramer, 2013) Richard A. Rayer, clarinet (private CD) 7:00

William Rayer: IGRA za RAR (2016) Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Mino, piano (private CD) 5:41

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 (2011) Kenneth Johnston, Donna Jelen, violins Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 18:22

Jennifer Conner: Excursions for Woodwind Quintet Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 7:32

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Flute and Piano (1994) Kathryn Thomas Umble, flute; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 4:03

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Night Swimming (2000) Sandra Simon, soprano; Danna Sundet, English horn; Rabdall Fusco, piano (Panoramicos CD 23314) 7:18

Stephen T. Griebling: Escalation Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 3:04

21:54:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7: Country Quadrille Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 4:59

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Leadership in a Time of Crisis- Hon. Nan Whaley; Mayor: Dayton, OH

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:33 Jean Sibelius: Julvisa Op 1 # 4 La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 2:57

23:04:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin Alfred 44287 4:45

23:09:16 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:33

23:16:52 Traditional: Hector the Hero Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:07

23:20:59 Benjamin Godard: Berceuse from 'Jocelyn' Eroica Trio EMI 56482 5:40

23:26:40 Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 Midori, violin Sony 46742 8:28

23:36:03 Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:48

23:44:51 Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie Op 27 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 4:55

23:49:46 Jorge Cardoso: Milonga Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:43

23:55:34 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:27