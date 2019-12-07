WCLV Program Guide 12-07-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 8:26

00:11:06 Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 24:45

00:38:09 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 4:20

00:43:53 George I. Gurdjieff: Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7 Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 6:33

00:52:07 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421643 31:18

01:27:48 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 H 16:18 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 14:22

01:43:55 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets RV 537 Benjamin Raymond, trumpet Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:28

01:51:17 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 6:19

01:58:31 Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 1 for Brass Empire Brass Telarc 80204 1:31

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer: I Went This Morning Over the Field Demondrae Thurman, euphonium; Martha Fischer, piano Album: Songs of a Wayfarer Summit Records DCD 556 Music 4:19

Jean Françaix: Trio for Violin, Viola, and Cello Yura Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello UGA Performing Arts Center & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 12:40

Traditional: Sancta Lucia Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Robert Kwan, organ; Pro Arte Singers; Arthur Sjogren, conductor Pro Arte Singers, First Presbyterian Church, New Canaan, CT Music: 3:11

Gustav Nordqvist: Jul, Jul, Stralande Jul! Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Pro Arte Singers; Arthur Sjogren, conductor Pro Arte Singers, First Presbyterian Church, New Canaan, CT Music: 2:18

Anthony Barfield: Concerto for Euphonium and Band "Heritage" Demondrae Thurman, euphonium; Indiana University Wind Ensemble; Dr. Rodney Dorsey, conductor Indiana University, The Palladium, Center for the Performing Arts, Carmel, IN Music: 23:01

Isaac Albeniz (arr. Celedonio Romero): Suite Espanola, Op. 47: No. 4 Cadiz Pepe Romero, guitar Album: Pepe Romero Guitar: Albeniz/Tarrega/Moreno Torroba/Romero Philips 416 384 Music: 4:26

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act I from Lohengrin Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra; Geoffrey Loff, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent Aspen, CO Music: 7:36

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet in B-flat major for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 34 David Shifrin, Clarinet; Paul Huang, Violin; Ani Kavafian, Violin; Matthew Lipman, Viola; Nicholas Canellakis, Cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 25:53

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D Major Celino Romero, guitar; Lito Romero, guitar UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 9:14

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:20 Evencio Castellanos: Suite 'Santa Cruz de Pacairigua' Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 16:13

04:18:33 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 8:45

04:29:40 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion's Theme Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:07

04:34:47 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 4:30

04:41:05 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 47:06

05:33:13 Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 10:30

05:44:55 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30

05:54:18 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in B Op 8 # 4 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 2:00

05:57:14 George Gershwin: Short Story William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 2:30

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner Bridge 9129

06:24:27 Carlos Chávez: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:56:10 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226901

07:00:50 Franz Liszt: Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos” Alberto Reyes, piano Connoisseur Society 4187

07:08:50 Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:13:01 Luis de Milan: Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:15:19 Juan García de Zéspedes: Hermoso amor The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

07:21:09 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente: String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet Autor 0701

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in C minor K. 406: Movement 2 Andante Dover Quartet: Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Michael Tree, viola; Camden Shaw, cello Album: Dover Quartet Plays Mozart Cedille 167 Music: 4:25

Lukas Foss: Capriccio for Cello and Piano Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 5:52

George Gershwin (arr. Nicholas Canellakis): Three Preludes, arranged for Cello and Piano Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 5:49

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William B. in Des Moines, IA Music: 6:59

Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor Album: Janacek: Jenufa Decca 414483 Music: 1:50 (short excerpt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 23 in F major, K. 590 Dover String Quartet Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 24:30

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levant Atma 2655 Music: 4:25

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto No. 2 in E for Violin and Orchestra, BWV 1042 Eunice Kim, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor SPCO, Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 15:44

Osvaldo Golijov: Mariel for Cello and Marimba Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Ian David Rosenbaum, marimba Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 11:01

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 16:19

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:55 Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes & Toot Toot Tootie Toot Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 4:48

10:08:22 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

10:18:18 Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

10:49:12 Charles L. Cooke: Blame It on the Blues Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 2:32

10:53:42 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 2:59

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:13 Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 4:37

11:12:28 Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite Royal Philharmonic David Newman Telarc 88801 11:00

11:25:53 George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 3:42

11:32:28 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 19:45

11:54:33 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 4:05

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 23, 2019 -

From the famed Isabella Stewert Gardner Museum in Boston, this episode of From the Top is guest hosted by renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz with co-host Michelle Cann. We meet a teenage violinist who talks about the struggle of coping with very high expectations, a 14-year-old pianist flies over the keys while performing Chopin, and for the first time, both hosts of the program perform together with two young musicians for Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time”

16-year-old violinist Jun Lin from Larchmont, NY performs I. Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring," by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Michelle Cann, piano.

18-year-old flutist Mai Nguyen from Cambridge, MA performs Concertino, Op. 107 for Flute and Piano, by Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944), with Michelle Cann, piano.

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join Guest Host Leila Josefowicz and Co-Host Michelle Cann in a performance of I. Liturgie de cristal from the Quartet for the End of Time by Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

14-year-old pianist Alejandra Sarmiento from Lighthouse Point, FL performs Etude Op. 25, No. 1 and 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old baritone Preston Jones from Fort Washington, MD performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), with Michelle Cann, piano

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join pianist Michelle Cann in a performance of the fourth movement Allegro from Clarinet Trio, Op.114 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK - Akhnaten

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season opens with Philip Glass’s Akhnaten—the first time the Saturday matinee broadcast season has begun with an opera by a living composer. American countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo stars in the title role of the iconoclastic pharaoh who introduced the concept of monotheism to ancient Egypt. The cast also features J’Nai Bridges as Akhnaten’s wife Nefertiti, Dísella Lárusdóttir as Queen Tye, Aaron Blake as the High Priest of Amon, Will Liverman as Horemhab, Richard Bernstein as Aye, and Zachary James in the speaking role of Amenhotep. Karen Kamensek leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus

16:42:17 Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Thomas Dausgaard Bis 1569 17:05

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Pt. 2

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 11:00

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 14:07

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 2:42

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 3:37

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 4:29

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051) 3:17

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 6:16

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams (Sony 51333) 4:54

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass (CBS 39740) 2:48

17:57:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Comden & Green - With the recent publication of Andy Propst's biography, we salute the amazing duo who wrote lyrics and/or scripts for "On the Town," "Singin' in the Rain," "Wonderful Town," "Peter Pan," "Bells Are Ringing" and much more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:04 00:04:15 Betty Comden-A.Green-J.Styne Medley Betty Comden, Adolph Green A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green DRG CD2-5177

18:08:14 00:02:04 Betty Comden-Adolph Green The Girl With Two Left Feet Betty Comden, A.Green, J.Holiday Betty Comden and Adolph Green JJA JJA19764

18:10:18 00:02:20 Betty Comden-Adolph Green The Reader's Digest Betty Comden, A.Green A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green DRG CD2-5177

18:16:17 00:02:58 B.Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein New York, New York Adolph Green, John Reardon On the Town -- Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:19:06 00:03:01 B.Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein Lonely Town Dawn Upshaw Leonard Bernstein's New York Nonesuch 7559-79400

18:22:32 00:02:55 B.Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein Carried Away Betty Comden, Adolph Green On the Town -- Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:27:04 00:01:51 B.Comden-A.Green-Roger Edens Moses Supposes Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor Singin' in the Rain -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274497

18:30:14 00:02:50 B.Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein One Hundred Easy Ways Rosalind Russell Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 44001-46022

18:33:29 00:03:24 B.Comden-A.Green-J.Styne Neverland Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 7863-53762

18:37:09 00:02:43 B.Comden-A.Green-J.Styne The Part's Over Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony 9699-89545

00:40:32 00:04:31 B.Comden-A.Green-Cy Coleman I've Got It All John Cullum On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-35330

18:45:11 00:02:37 B.Comden-A.Green-Saul Chaplin Inspiration Adolph Green, John Reardon A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green DRG CD2-5177

18:48:25 00:03:12 B.Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein Some Other Time Betty Comden, Adolph Green A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green Angel 7777-64773

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:22 00:00:55 Jule Styne Filler: Overture from Subways Are for Sleeping Orchestra Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast Fhynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

18:54:17 00:02:45 B.Comden-A.Green-J.Styne Filler: Captain Hook's Waltz Adolph Green A Party With Betty Comden and Adolph Green Angel 7777-64773

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:09 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 17:58

19:22:23 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68545 34:08

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Andrew Davis, conducting; Frank Rosenwein, oboe

Mark Kosower, cello; Wes Collins, viola - recorded live in Severance Hall

Fredrick Delius: “Brigg Fair”

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto

Richard Strauss: “Don Quixote” Op 35

21:36:54 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 21:43

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some opera thoughts in honor of the return of the Met broadcasts – Alex Templeton offers “The South of the Border Opera,” “Bruennhilde’s’ Battle Cry,” and the “Shortest Wagnerian Opera”… Peter Schickele comes up with “The Stoned Guest,” and Gerard Hoffnung’s “Let’s Fake an Opera”…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:44 Robert Parsons: Ave Maria Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 5:42

23:07:27 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:11:40 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06

23:17:21 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 5:39

23:23:01 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 Turtle Creek Chorale Symphony Orchestra Timothy Seelig Reference 61 6:19

23:29:21 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:38:41 Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 6:06

23:44:47 Josquin Desprez: Ave Maria Westminster Choir Joe Miller WCC 1009 4:58

23:49:45 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 Op 62 # 2 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870 5:33

23:56:02 Libby Larsen: Blue Piece Rachel Barton Pine, violin Portrait 592079 2:39