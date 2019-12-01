WCLV Program Guide 12-01-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 1:34

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Phil 17) 2:53

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross (Jasmine 2646) 19:35

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 11:53

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 17:39

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a--Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night, Op. 4 (1943 Revision)--Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Richard Wagner: Good Friday Spell from Parsifal--Daniel Barenboim, conductor

John Corigliano: Symphony No. 1--Daniel Barenboim, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82 (excerpt)--Neeme Järvi, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Soloists: The Crossing, director Donald Nally; The Young People’s Chorus of New York, director, Francisco J. Núñez

Julia Wolfe: Fire in my Mouth

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Spanish Nativity - Our guests Stile Antico turn to the sensuous musical world of Renaissance Spain with a superbly rich and luminous mass by Alonso Lobo, based on a motet by Guerrero and intended for performance at Toledo Cathedral. Interspersed between its movements are an exuberant ‘ensalada’ by Mateo Flecha, inviting us to be present at the nativity through the use of traditional dance rhythms, beautiful Christmas miniatures by Tomás Luis de Victoria, and classic villancicos – Spain’s answer to the traditional carol

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in b BWV 232 The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Collins 70322 5:56

06:11:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' Collegium Vocale Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901605 14:17

06:26:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea BWV 243 Gächinger Kantorei Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Sony 87771 3:04

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Double Trouble? - Only good things happen when two organists share a single console!

J. S. BACH: Concerto a la Brandenburg (after BWV 249) Euwe & Sybolt de Jong (1724 Vater/St. Petrikirche, Melle, Germany)

SAMUEL WESLEY: Allegro (i.), fr Duet for Organ Stefan Johannes Bleicher & Mario Hospach-Martini (1991 Mönch/Wallfahrtskirche, Birnau, Germany)

GUSTAV MERKEL: Sonata in d, Op. 30 Marnie Giesbrecht & Joachim Segger (2002 Letourneau/Winspear Center, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)

ISAAC ALBENIZ: Pavana-Capricho, Op. 12 Olivier Vernet & Cédric Meckler (1912 Stahlhuth-2002 Jann/St. Martin, Dudelange, Luxembourg)

RALF BÖLTING: Toccata Française on the name HELMUT Sylvie Poirier & Philip Crozier (1980 Laramée/Marist Friars Chapel, Iberville, Quebec, Canada)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 - The coming of Advent beckons us into a new liturgical year. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music of mystery and anticipation, as we begin the four-week period of waiting

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Richter Live at Carnegie Hall 1960 Part II

Franz Joseph Haydn: Sonata in C Major, Hob.XVI:50: Allegro Sviatoslav Richter, piano

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.4 in E-Major Sviatoslav Richter, piano

Claude Debussy: Claire de Lune Sviatoslav Richter, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata No.8: Finale Sviatoslav Richter, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Minor, Op.23/5 Sviatoslav Richter, piano

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C Major, Op.24/2 Sviatoslav Richter, piano

09:57:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 2:05

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:12 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes RV 533 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 6:47

10:12:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag' Carolyn Sampson, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901781 27:15

10:41:16 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 Z 850 Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 5:54

10:48:42 Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:00

10:58:22 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 455 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 1:39

11:01:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 15:50

11:18:43 Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Atma 2126 12:25

11:32:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

11:43:50 Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 11:39

11:57:24 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:41

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op. 24--Asher Fisch, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D major--Edo de Waart, conductor

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Pacifica Quartet

Johannes Brahms: Quartet in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2

György Ligeti: String Quartet No. 1, “Métamorphoses nocturnes”

Preview: Parker String Quartet

Anton Webern: Five Movements for String Quartet, Op. 5 (1909)

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:13 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 30:21

15:33:00 John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 114 6:49

15:41:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 K 162 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:38

15:51:23 Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Winter Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:45

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall, 10/07/1982

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 K 205

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 Op 38 ‘Spring’

Igor Stravinsky: ‘The Firebird’ Suite (1910)

17:34:21 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From Las Vegas this week’s episode features a teenage piano performing a bombastic piece for two pianos by Lutoslawski, a young guitarist shares his moving story about fleeing Iran to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with Paul Nero’s whimsical show piece “Hot Canary.”

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18:59:17 François Casadesus: London Sketches: Children Play Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 1:11

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:23 Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 458841 38:49

19:45:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Sony 374521 34:03

20:21:36 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 Op 76 London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 4788977 37:10

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: The Magus Matthew Holm, marimba

Stephen Stanziano: Suite for Flute and Guitar Linda White, flute; Robert Gruca, guitar

Sebastian Birch: Suite for Flute Quartet Diane Rechner, Elizabeth Root, flute; Meghan Naxer, alto flute; Carrie Heavrin, bass flute

Jack Gallagher: Intimations of Finzi Nancy Garlick, clarinet; Content Sablinsky, piano

21:54:19 Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15 Eliesha Nelson, viola Sono Luminus 92136 6:06

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – program TBA

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:37 Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream Op 10 Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 4:20

23:08:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 6:49

23:15:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 7:05

23:24:33 Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning' Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 3:35

23:28:10 Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' Op 109 Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 581 4:10

23:32:22 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7 Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 7:57

23:41:07 Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol Chanticleer Teldec 94563 2:19

23:43:27 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 Mischa Maisky, cello Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov DeutGram 435781 6:04

23:49:32 Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 463179 9:07

23:59:17 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54