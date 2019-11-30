WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2019

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Published November 30, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:22  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 76 # 6 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 4:39

00:07:07  Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade Op 25   Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony  Dorough 2016 25:29

00:34:09  Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony    Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass  Telarc 80218 4:29

00:39:47  Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols    Seraphic Fire  Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 6:44

00:48:18  Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto Op 35   Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 35:28

01:27:51  Mátyás Seiber: Serenade for Winds    Members of Chamber Orchestra of Europe  ASV 812 13:59

01:42:50  Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests    Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli DeutGram 4795448 8:54

01:52:20  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 4:18

01:58:06  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 2:16

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movement 1 Calvary Apollo Chamber Players Album: Apollo Chamber Players: Blurred Boundaries Navona 6038 Music: 4:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No 12 in F Major, K 332 Francesco Piemontesi, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 18:17

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:22

Florence Price (arr. Boris Vayner): Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 15:56

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs: Two-Step and Galop Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Album: Aspects of America Pentatone 727 Music: 4:26

Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA; James Stern, violin; Nathan Williams, clarinetist, conductor The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY Music: 11:37

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:39

Leonard Bernstein: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Dweck Cultural Center in the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 10:18

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:45  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82     Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 45972 23:35

04:26:17  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4793449 7:02

04:36:00  George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'    Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

04:40:36  Komitas: Chinar es    Anja Lechner, cello   ECM 2367 6:16

04:49:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 40:17

05:33:41  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

05:45:15  Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C Op 18   Daniel Gortler, piano   Roméo 7281 6:45

05:52:43  Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch'     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 436131 3:07

05:56:44  Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet Op 13 # 5  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437782 3:20

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Isaac Albéniz: Three improvisations Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande suite, Op. 80 Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz 

Roberto Caamaño: Música para cuerdas Camerata Romeu  Zenaida Romeu 

Emanuele Krakamp/Giulio Bricciald: Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr. by Alan Thomas) Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar Cavatina Duo

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra 

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim 

Ernesto Lecuona: Andalucia Suite Santiago Rodriguez, piano

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado

Manuel Ponce: Sonatina meridional  Judicaël Perroy, guitar  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99: Movement 2 Allegro molto Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 4:27

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor Movement 1. Allegro (select mvt) Harriet Krijgh, cello; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:36

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC Music: 6:09

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld, Can-Can Vienna Philharmonic; Lorin Maazel, conductor Album: Mad about the Classics DG 439513 Music: 2:11 (excerpt)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No 2 in A major, Op.100 Paul Huang, violin; Warren Jones, piano Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 20:16

Wynton Marsalis: Nicola's Strathspey, from Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin Nicola Benedetti, violin Album: Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto Decca 30521 Music: 4:24

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for flute and Piano, FP. 164 Lorna McGhee, flute; Piers Lane, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:22

Wynton Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D: Movements 2-4 Nicola Benedetti, violin; The Philadelphia Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Album: Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto, Fiddle Dance Suite Decca 30521 Music: ~23:03 (excerpted)

Paquito D'Rivera: Danzon for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano Anna Polonsky, piano; David Shifrin, clarinet; Peter Wiley, cello Classic Chamber Concerts, Sugden Theatre, Naples, FL Music: 4:57

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:14  Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

10:09:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 305886 10:16

10:23:16  Claude Debussy: La mer     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 24:34

10:50:15  Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:36

10:56:50  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Tambourins     Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 2:23

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:23  Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7505 4:05

11:13:16  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 60    Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 10:10

11:27:07  Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition     Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 28:21

11:56:24  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Welcome, Yule!    Rodolfus Choir  Ralph Allwood BBC 326 1:06

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From Las Vegas this week’s episode features a teenage piano performing a bombastic piece for two pianos by Lutoslawski, a young guitarist shares his moving story about fleeing Iran to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with Paul Nero’s whimsical show piece “Hot Canary.”

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega  and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano. 

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:05  Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture     Czech Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Decca 4830656 19:17

13:21:24  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite     London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:13

13:33:27  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 14:54

13:49:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 31:37

14:24:29  Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 12:13

14:38:29  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields     London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 12:04

14:52:13  Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 3:00

14:56:04  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1    Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway 30036 3:15

15:02:17  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 20:34

15:24:30  Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8  Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 634 14:29

15:41:03  Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony     City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 18:59

16:01:51  Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds Op 16   Radu Lupu, piano   Decca 414291 27:06

16:30:17  Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' Op 26    Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 10:42

16:42:54  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula Op 2   Cecile Licad, piano   Naxos 559145 9:18

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 1:34

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Phil 17) 2:53

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross (Jasmine 2646) 19:35

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 11:53

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 17:39

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit With John Cullum (Part 2) - Our final installment of this interview first broadcast in 2014 and featuring Cullum's two Tony Award performances ("Shenandoa" and "On the Twentieth Century"), the satirical "Urinetown" and more

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin          

Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green  I Rise Again      John Cullum      On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast          

Cy Coleman      Some Kind of Music  Cy Coleman      Cy Coleman: It Started With a Dream 

Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green  Our Private World          John Cullum, Madeline Kahn  On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast

Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green I've Got It All     John Cullum, Madeline Kahn            On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast

Mark Hollmann-Greg Kotis Don't Be the Bunny        John Cullum      Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast     

Mark Hollmann-Greg Kotis Mr. Cladwell      John Cullum      Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast      

Timothy Mason-Rusty Ross This Time of Year          John Cullum      How the Grinch Stole Christmas -- Original B'way Cast

Tom Jones-Harvey SchmidRaunchy           John Cullum      110 in the Shade -- Broadway Revival         

John Kander-Fred Ebb  It's Gonna Take Time     John Cullum      The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast   

Gary Geld-Peter Udell   Meditation 2      John Cullum      Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast 

Burton Lane Overture from On a Clear Day You Can See Forever       Orchestra            On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast

Gary Geld-Peter Udell Filler: It's a Boy John Cullum      Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast    

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:19  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria'  S 103  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 21:58

19:27:16  Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 2     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 462125 30:50

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Nathan Lee, piano; Evan Ozel, piano; Ryota Yamazacki, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall during the Cooper International Piano Competition, 7/22/2016

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18 (Lee)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 18 (Ozel)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18 (Yamazacki)

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – John Gielgud recites “The Seven Ages of Man” and Flanders and Swann offer “The Seven Ages of Woman”… Also Flanders and Swann with “There’s a Hole in Mu Budget” and “The Lord Chamberlain’s Regulations”… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:09:15  Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 Op 10 # 4 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 9:10

23:18:25  Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807572 6:16

23:25:50  Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio  BWV 988 Peter Serkin, piano   RCA 68188 5:07

23:30:58  Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2  Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48

23:36:47  Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 10:26

23:48:03  Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 4:52

23:53:30  Alexander Glazunov: Reverie Op 24   Alexey Serov, horn Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 3:11

23:56:59  Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat Op 11 # 1 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano   Decca 4850020 2:59

 

 